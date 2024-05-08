Introducing “Zero for Less”

Exclusive Deals on 2023 Zero Models

ZERO Motorcycles Australia has announced the launch of “Zero for Less,” a special promotion offering incredible deals on select 2023 Zero Motorcycles models.

Designed to make the electric riding experience more accessible than ever, this limited-time offer is set to revolutionise the way riders experience zero-emission commuting.

Under the “Zero for Less” promotion, riders can now get their hands on the cutting-edge 2023 Zero S, DS, and DSR models at unprecedented prices.

With the Zero S and DS starting at just $13,200 and the DSR available for only $20,900, including on-road costs, there has never been a better time to embrace electric riding.

“We’re thrilled to introduce ‘Zero for Less’ and make our industry-leading electric motorcycles more accessible to riders across Australia,” said Chris Walton, GM, ZERO Motorcycles Australia. “With these exclusive deals, we’re empowering riders to embrace the future of electric riding while enjoying significant savings.”

For more information on “Zero for Less” and to explore the full range of discounted Zero motorcycles, visit https://www.zeromotorcycles.com.au/zero-for-less/

About ZERO Motorcycles Australia

ZERO Motorcycles is a leading maker of high-performance electric motorcycles, dedicated to revolutionising the way people ride. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, ZERO Motorcycles offers an extensive range of electric bikes designed for every rider.