MotoGP 2023

Round 19 – Qatar Grand Prix

Riders reflect on Saturday at Lusail

Jorge Martin – P1

“I am super pleased, a big relief to win today after such a difficult day yesterday, also today in the morning I felt something was a bit wrong, but then I think we found something, and we found the right choice of tyre where normally we make big mistakes. The team did an amazing job, we use a lot of our experience to understand the temperatures and how to be fast. I was actually really confident going into the race that I could win it, I did a small mistake, went wide at corner four, I struggled to keep calm, but I saw that I was faster than them and just tried to put that strong pace on the track and I was able to win.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P2

“I made a mistake at the start and had a small issue with the front-end for half a lap, which limited me a little, with the front tyre that heated up a lot. I had to recover while also saving the tyre, but I had a great pace. I tried to win it but the closer I got to Jorge the more I had issues with the front-end. The performance is still there, however, and we’ll have to work tonight in order to have a chance tomorrow in the race.”

Luca Marini – P3

“A great race after a good pole position, I’m happy. I perhaps struggled more than expected, I knew I didn’t have a great pace, but I didn’t expect to have a drop in the rear tyre after just 4 laps. I have struggled, I was spinning a lot and for the long race we certainly need to go back to the data to be able to make the difference. The race will be decided on the management of the tyres.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“I suffered a little with chattering throughout the whole day and after a few laps the same issue reappeared in the race… Honestly I even thought about getting the win, but we’ll try again tomorrow. We’ll need a great start and to fix today’s issues. I’m happy with Fabio as he’s working hard and to have such a fast teammate allows me to grow, too.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P5

“All weekend we worked well in one way without touching anything on the bike, today in the race I didn’t have the same feeling when it was important to do a good result, the only thing that we changed were the tyres, so it was a bit of a shame. We were just unlucky to have this situation in the race; I couldn’t push hard today, and I didn’t have traction. We will try to do better tomorrow and try to have more luck in the situation with what we will have in the race also because my pace is good enough to think about the victory. It was good today so it will be good tomorrow too. We know we are strong, it’s a shame to lose seven points like this but every now and then it can happen.”

Maverick Vinales – P6

“A good Sprint Race, although I had hoped to be able to have a go with Bagnaia. We actually had a very similar pace, but by spending the entire race behind him, I was able to figure out which aspects of the RS-GP need to be improved. Once again, starting from behind cost me a lot of time in the early laps – another area where we need to improve in 2024 because it conditions the end result a great deal. In any case, I felt good in the saddle and I believe that I obtained the maximum possible. Tomorrow we’ll see if and how things will change with twice as many laps and even more crucial tyre management.”

Brad Binder – P7

“This whole weekend has been a bit tricky and I felt like I hit a bit of a wall in terms of struggling to improve and get a better feeling with the front. I felt great in the first three-four laps of the Sprint and thought ‘I can do something here today…’ but then as soon as the grip level dropped I ran into trouble. Difficult, but it was great we could learn what we could today and to see what we can fix to go again tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“I‘m really pleased! It‘s a shame that I had a lot of spin at the start. The track was really dirty and because of that I had a bad launch from P14. But I think we can be really happy about our performance today, especially about the pace that we had in the Sprint. Hopefully we won‘t have this problem at the start tomorrow so we can fight for better positions. That will be really important to have a great Race. I want to be optimistic: I think that we have podium pace, but it will depend on our first lap.”

Augusto Fernandez – P9

“I scored a point in the Sprint, which is usually not my strongest point of the race weekends, so it has been a good day for us. Happy with the bike, the feeling, and the race pace is looking good for tomorrow. We need to adjust a few things before the long race, but I am quite confident heading to Sunday, and hopefully we can finish the oversea tour on a high note.”

Johann Zarco – P10

“I’m rather disappointed, I had a good start, I tried to pass Pecco on the inside, I didn’t succeed. Then Marc slipped into turn number 2 but a few drivers made mistakes. Martin was in front of me and I didn’t dare attack him. It was on the second lap. Afterwards he got into his rhythm and he was able to pass Marc and continue moving forward, he had a fantastic race.

“Di Giannantonio passed me but I couldn’t get into the corners as quickly as him. Halfway through the race I tried to have a big pace to get back on Binder and Vinales but they were as fast as me and I couldn’t catch them. At the end the tyre completely deteriorated and I couldn’t ride the bike anymore. It’s quite worrying, I hope that tomorrow we will be able to manage that because I I lost a lot of time over the last two or three laps and as a result I lost a lot of places and I didn’t even take any points in this Sprint.

“Starting 6th and not scoring any points makes me angry. We will think with the team about how I can do to be better in the second part of the race because it will be very, very long tomorrow. With this hard tyre I still struggled with grip and I hope that we will really find solutions. Already the 10 minute warm-up will allow you to get an idea. I hope to succeed in starting the same because the start of the Sprint was very good.”

Marc Marquez – P11

“We made a really good start to the race and had a strong first lap. Unfortunately, I had a race incident with Binder soon after, it happens. Then I got a bit stuck behind Zarco and I couldn’t get past him which limited us. Towards the end of the race I went wide at Turn 1 and had some contact with Raul Fernandez – sorry to him. At a track like Qatar, these things can happen because when you go off line even a little bit it is very slippery. Another one to try tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P12

“A tricky day and going through Q1 is always a gamble. I was a tenth away from the old lap record and still end up in 16th! It was a chaotic start to the Sprint and with the single-line nature of this track it is hard to do much. I had a good battle and got into a rhythm. The pace was not fantastic but it was consistent and profited from mistakes from others at the end. We made a lot of changes today and we’re trying to find a bit more; we’re not far away.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P13

“I was really struggling with the grip at the rear, although to be honest I think the grip here is strange for everyone. I don’t have confidence in riding, we certainly took a step forward today, but it wasn’t enough for the Q2. Starting from the fifth row is not easy, we tried a change for the race and I was recovering. Unfortunately I made some mistakes and lost ground in the last laps. A shame, let’s go back to the data for tomorrow’s race.”

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“It was not a good Sprint. I had a good start, but then I got tangled up in the accident in Turn 6, and I lost a lot of ground. Moreover, we were trying a big modification in preparation for the Race. But it didn‘t pay off because I had a bad feeling and couldn‘t be quick, so it was a Sprint to forget.”

Pol Espargaro – P16

“I think that we did not make the right decision today, as I believe that the hard front was too hard and only became good after seven laps, but I had already lost ground on the front guys. At least we gathered important information for tomorrow’s race, so let’s try to achieve a better result on Sunday.”

Iker Lecuona – P17

“Today, I’ve enjoyed the race. I was doing my job and having fun on the bike. However, I went wide on one of the corners and lost the chance of getting to the points. Overall, the feeling I’ve got on the Sprint motivates me ahead of tomorrow; I can’t wait for the Sunday race!”

Takaaki Nakagami – P18

“We should have chosen another tyre compound because it was difficult to get to the end of the race. I struggled to manage the tyre drop, and things got complicated, so I just tried to finish without making mistakes. We’ll try again tomorrow”.

Joan Mir – P19

“Today was really tough and we obviously can’t be happy with the result. There are some things that we need to check deeply to understand our situation better for the race tomorrow. I was expecting more from today because it looked like we had found the direction to follow on Friday. There’s another chance tomorrow so let’s see what’s possible.”

Enea Bastianini – P20

“It wasn’t our lucky day; obviously I was hoping for something more. Starting immediately this morning with Lecuona in Q1 and then in the afternoon with the crash of Espargarò and Oliveira which I couldn’t avoid, that’s just the way it went. Oliveira braked quite hard and those in front a bit too early so he couldn’t avoid contact with Aleix, and I was behind. I still managed to get the bike upright again and continue. I wanted to restart, and I lapped strongly, managing to do some laps in 1’53 so I’m happy with my pace but tomorrow we must make a step forward in terms of grip, especially edge grip, it seems like it’s giving us a bit of bother here.”

Sprint Race Report

It was an immediate shot of adrenaline in the title fight in Turn 1 too, with Marini getting the holeshot as Alex Marquez slotted into second – but there was contact right behind the two between Martin and Bagnaia. Martin, the rider on the inside, just kept third, with Bagnaia left with a few metres to make up. Later round the lap both Alex Marquez and Martin were slightly wide though, and Pecco shot back past Martin as Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) also attacked and got through.

Martin hit back not long after, putting him right back on the rear wheel of Bagnaia. On Lap 2, it got seriously close again as Martin opened the door for himself and made it through, with Diggia trying to do the same. A few corners later, he did.

Meanwhile in the lead, Marini was under attack. Alex Marquez got through but the Italian answered straight back, holding on to it as Martin got the hammer down just behind and set the fastest lap.

Over the line for seven laps to go, Alex Marquez had reloaded and was ready to try again. He once again made it through too, but Martini was even quicker to respond with an immediate cutback. That gave Martin a few more metres too as they squabbled, and the number 89 struck as soon as he had the chance to take over in second, homing in on Marini as Alex Marquez was left to defend against Diggia.

The move from Martin came at the final corner, taking over in the lead and able to hold Marini off into Turn 1. Alex Marquez couldn’t say the same, with Diggia able to get through at Turn 1 and set off after the battle ahead.

Bagnaia, meanwhile, was in fifth and just off the back of the gaggle at the front, but with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) charging on, around half a second back.

The next move saw Diggia attack Marini for second, and from there the Gresini Ducati rider set off after Martin. Or more, the mission began to keep up with the title contender as the hammer went absolutely down. Lap by lap, they both pulled away, with Marini holding a safe third and Alex Marquez able to gather up a bit of breathing space ahead of Bagnaia.

The leading duo were locked together at the start of the final lap, with Diggia shadowing Martin’s every move. But Martin just kept turning the screw and the Gresini machine lost a few metres here and a few there, unable to quite get back on terms with the race leader. Martin crossed the line 0.391s clear to take a valuable 12-point haul from the Tissot Sprint, with Diggia impressing once again after an incredible weekend so far. Marini completes the podium on Saturday.

Alex Marquez held on to fourth as Bagnaia was only able to take fifth, and under some late pressure from Viñales, who got past Binder and was on the march. But the number #1 was just about able to respond and keep a two to three tenth buffer, defending P5 but seeing his lead cut to just seven points.

Binder came home in P7, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) putting in an even bigger charge up from P14 on the grid. The Frenchman was able to get past Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), who was forced to settle for 10th as Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) – now officially Rookie of the Year – grabbed P9 and the last point on Saturday too.

An early, multi-rider crash saw Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) make contact with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) was also caught up. Oliveira was declared unfit due to a scapula fracture.

Aleix Espargaro has a small fracture at the top of the left fibula which will be reassessed on Sunday morning after a night of rest. Adding insult to that injury, the FIM MotoGP Stewards had given Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) a six-place grid penalty for Sunday, as well as a fine of €10,000, following a clash with Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in FP2.

Iker Lecuona (LCR Honda Castrol) also has a three-place grid penalty for the GP race after being found to have impeded Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) in Q2.

It’s now just seven points between Bagnaia and Martin, with 62 still on the table. 25 more go up for grabs on Sunday in the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, and if the Sprint is anything to go by, there will be fireworks.

Lusail Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 20m52.634 2 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.391 3 Luca MARINI DUCATI +2.875 4 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +3.370 5 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +3.957 6 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +4.239 7 Brad BINDER KTM +5.761 8 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +6.454 9 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +8.285 10 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +8.314 11 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +9.596 12 Jack MILLER KTM +10.173 13 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +10.646 14 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +11.117 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +12.163 16 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +12.745 17 Iker LECUONA HONDA +19.285 18 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +26.238 19 Joan MIR HONDA +28.446 20 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +35.553 Not Classifed DNF Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 10 laps DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA /

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 417 2 Martin 410 3 Bezzecchi 323 4 Binder 257 5 Zarco 200 6 Espargaro 198 7 Viñales 179 8 Marini 178 9 Quartararo 158 10 Miller 156 11 Marquez 155 12 Di Giannantonio 109 13 Morbidelli 93 14 Marquez 84 15 Bastianini 76 16 Oliveira 76 17 Fernandez 70 18 Rins 54 19 Nakagami 52 20 Fernandez 40 21 Pedrosa 32 22 Mir 24 23 Espargaro 13 24 Savadori 9 25 Folger 9 26 Bradl 8 27 Pirro 5 28 Petrucci 5 29 Crutchlow 3 30 Lecuona 0 31 Bautista 0

MotoGP Qualifying

A stunning qualifying session at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar bubbled up to an incredible crescendo on Saturday, with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) striking late with a near-perfect lap to take pole position with a new lap record. He pipped Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) by just 0.067s, with Sepang Tissot Sprint winner Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) completing the front row.

The two title contenders both got bumped off that front row, but they aren’t far away by any means: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) takes P4 and has Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) right alongside in P5, with the duo split by just 0.022s. On Friday it was 0.007s, with incredible parity so far in the desert to set up two fascinating showdowns under the floodlights.

MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 1m51.762 2 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q2 +0.067 3 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI Q2 +0.136 4 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.274 5 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.296 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.339 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.341 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.413 9 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA Q2 +0.586 10 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.704 11 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.967 12 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM Q2 +1.022 13 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.122 14 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.142 15 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.446 16 Jack MILLER KTM Q1 (*) 0.507 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.717 18 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.761 19 Pol ESPARGARO KTM Q1 (*) 0.980 20 Joan MIR HONDA Q1 (*) 1.188 21 Iker LECUONA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.456 22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.978

Moto2 Qualifying

Italtrans Racing’s Joe Roberts will start on pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar after setting a new all-time lap record at Lusail – a 1:57.305 – to beat Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) by just 0.007s. The Italian fought his way up from Q1 to bag himself a spot in the middle of the front row, as Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) gets set to line up alongside them on the front row after the Spaniard finished just 0.021s behind Vietti to take 3rd place in Q2.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) has been the rider of the moment since the green flag dropped on Friday but the Spaniard had to settle for P4, with the #54 joined on the second row by British riders Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) – the duo powering their Triumph machines to 5th and 6th respectively.

The third row of the grid is headed by the 2023 World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Acosta has compatriots Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) for company as the trio claimed 7th, 8th, and 9th, with Alonso Lopez (BetaTools SpeedUp) settling for P10 after his flying lap came to an abrupt end with the red flag coming out in the final 30 seconds.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 1m57.305 2 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.007 3 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.028 4 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.127 5 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.436 6 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.499 7 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.541 8 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX Q2 +0.644 9 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.728 10 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.787 11 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.804 12 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.811 13 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +0.931 14 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX Q2 +0.938 15 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD Q2 +1.041 16 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q2 +1.058 17 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX Q2 +1.181 18 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +1.214 19 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.603 20 Darryn BINDER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.643 21 Sergio GARCIA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.656 22 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.730 23 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.811 24 Izan GUEVARA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.850 25 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q1 (*) 1.316 26 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD Q1 (*) 1.387 27 Mattia CASADEI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.600 28 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.623 29 Rory SKINNER KALEX Q1 (*) 1.678 30 Kohta NOZANE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.861

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 320.5 2 ARBOLINO Tony 243.5 3 DIXON Jake 183 4 ALDEGUER Fermín 162 5 CANET Aron 159 6 CHANTRA Somkiat 153.5 7 LOPEZ Alonso 127 8 GONZALEZ Manuel 122.5 9 OGURA Ai 119.5 10 SALAC Filip 110 11 VIETTI Celestino 106 12 LOWES Sam 91 13 GARCIA Sergio 84 14 ROBERTS Joe 80.5 15 ARENAS Albert 79 16 BALTUS Barry 53 17 RAMIREZ Marcos 49 18 ALCOBA Jeremy 46.5 19 BINDER Darryn 32 20 BENDSNEYDER Bo 30 21 FOGGIA Dennis 28 22 GUEVARA Izan 20 23 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17 24 TULOVIC Lukas 12 25 PASINI Mattia 11 26 HADA Taiga 4.5 27 ESCRIG Alex 3 28 SKINNER Rory 2 29 KELLY Sean Dylan 1

Moto3 Qualifying

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) got the job done in qualifying at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar as the Spaniard took his KTM machine to the top of timesheets to secure himself a clear run into Turn 1 on Sunday. Holgado’s 2:04.732 saw him steal the show from Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) by just 0.003s as the young Brazilian was forced to settle for 2nd place.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will join them on the front row after his flyer took him to P3, the Turk has looked in fine form all weekend as he aims to keep his title hopes alive on Sunday.

The title battle is wide open in Moto3 as Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) prepare for battle under the floodlights. It was Sasaki who won the qualifying fight as he took fourth place with Masia down in 10th. Whilst the Spaniard does have the opportunity to take the title on Sunday, he’ll have to fight his way through from the fourth row of the grid if he is to seal the deal.

Sasaki will be on row two alongside his team-mate Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who rounded out the top five ahead of Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team).

Joel Kelso (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) will line up just behind as he’s set to head Row 3 after finishing 0.003s ahead of Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) to take 7th. The pair will be joined by Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) on the third row as the Spaniard finished Q2 in P9.

The fourth row will feature a frustrated Masia with work to do, and he has Fillipo Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Vicente Perez (BOE Motorsports) for company in 11th and 12th respectively.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 2m04.742 2 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +0.003 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.152 4 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.324 5 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.462 6 Romano FENATI HONDA Q2 +0.465 7 Joel KELSO CFMOTO Q2 +0.508 8 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA Q2 +0.511 9 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +0.681 10 Jaume MASIA HONDA Q2 +0.734 11 Filippo FARIOLI KTM Q2 +0.943 12 Vicente PEREZ KTM Q2 +1.037 13 David ALONSO GASGAS Q2 +1.399 14 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA Q2 +1.445 15 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +1.662 16 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q2 +1.732 17 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q2 +1.792 18 José Antonio RUEDA KTM Q2 +1.948 19 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.499 20 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 0.618 21 Stefano NEPA KTM Q1 (*) 0.767 22 David MUÑOZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.801 23 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM Q1 (*) 1.114 24 Kaito TOBA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.408 25 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS Q1 (*) 1.426 26 Lorenzo FELLON KTM Q1 (*) 1.613 27 David SALVADOR KTM Q1 (*) 1.848 28 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 3.489

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 246 2 SASAKI Ayumu 233 3 ALONSO David 205 4 HOLGADO Daniel 205 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 196 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 170 7 MOREIRA Diogo 131 8 VEIJER Collin 130 9 RUEDA José Antonio 111 10 MUÑOZ David 102 11 NEPA Stefano 101 12 TOBA Kaito 97 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei 78 14 ARTIGAS Xavier 77 15 ROSSI Riccardo 66 16 FURUSATO Taiyo 56 17 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 18 KELSO Joel 49 19 BERTELLE Matteo 48 20 SALVADOR David 31 21 FENATI Romano 30 22 OGDEN Scott 24 23 FERNANDEZ Adrian 23 24 MIGNO Andrea 17 25 FARIOLI Filippo 15 26 FELLON Lorenzo 6 27 AZMAN Syarifuddin 5 28 CARRARO Nicola Fabio 5 29 WHATLEY Joshua 5 30 AJI Mario 4 31 PEREZ Vicente 4

Qatar Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Sunday Time Class Event 2340 MotoGP WUP 0100 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0215 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0400 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar