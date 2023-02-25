Tomac to Defend AMA Pro Motocross Title

Eli Tomac will line up for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season and race the entire 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.

The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion put ink to paper for a contract extension with the team beyond the supercross season that will see him defend his AMA Pro Motocross 450SX title and make a run for the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship.

After a phenomenal debut season with the team in 2022 with two titles and a Motocross of Nations victory, Tomac continues to lead the way.

The defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion has yet to relinquish the red plate, scoring four victories in six rounds with the all-new Yamaha YZ450F to hold a seven-point lead in the standings.

Tomac also continues to add his name to the record books, tying Ricky Carmichael last weekend with third in the all-time win list with 48 victories in the Supercross premier class.

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“At the beginning of the season, I truly thought this was going to be a farewell tour, but I’ve been having too much fun racing my motorcycle. I have been enjoying every minute along the way with the team, so I’m excited to announce that I will be racing the entire SMX series.”