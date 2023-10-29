MotoGP 2023

Round 17 – Thailand Grand Prix

Just 13 points in it with three rounds remaining. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) came out on top against Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) in a nail-biting, gloves off and all-out awesome battle for victory at Buriram.

Martin won and Binder crossed the line in P2 but exceeded track limits on the final lap, so Bagnaia scores those 20 points. The fourth closest premier class podium finish of all time? Just 0.253 covered the top three and it was hectic…

Sunday MotoGP Race Report

It was a tense affair as the riders lined up on the grid ready for battle in Buriram, with clouds looming but the skies staying dry as another 25 points went into play.

When the lights went out, Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) got the jump on Martin off the line, but the polesitter held firm into turn one as he stuck it around the outside of the Italian. Bagnaia was fast-starting as well, in contrast to 24 hours earlier in the Sprint, as he got the launch that he needed to fly up from sixth on the grid to fourth.

The gloves were off in the opening laps as Martin led the way. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) pushed his way past Marini for second, whilst Binder was on an absolute mission further back. The South African lunged up the inside of Bagnaia for fourth as he sent the World Champion wide, that also allowing Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) to further demote the number-one-plated Ducati to sixth.

Martin didn’t bolt in the early stages as the Spaniard has done before. Instead, the elbows were out in the leading group as Bagnaia was under pressure and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) soon joined the party, going wheel to wheel with Bagnaia.

Some close exchanges were made between the two Champions as they battled it out for sixth, until Bagnaia ran the Repsol Honda to the edge of the circuit with his sights firmly set on the bikes ahead, message forcibly received as he was then able to start pulling away.

With 20 laps remaining the race began to calm slightly, albeit briefly, as Martin led the way from Binder. Behind, Alex Marquez had made his way into third but had Marini, Aleix Espargaro, Bagnaia, and Marc Marquez for company.

As Binder shadowed Martin, however, Bagnaia was getting in the groove. He proceeded to carve his way through the group as he set fastest lap after fastest lap, and by 17 laps remaining the reigning Champion had made his way back up to fourth, with Alex Marquez locked in his sights.

Bagnaia was making steady progress on third, but then it changed anyway. Alex Marquez’s glorious charge was done as he slid out promoting Pecco to P3. All that lay up ahead was a KTM and one more Ducati.

Binder waited until the final seven laps to show his first hand. He lunged his way through on the Spaniard, but couldn’t quite make it stick as Martin got the cutback. The two then proceeded to exchange paintwork over the course of the next lap. Bagnaia, meanwhile, had long since caught the duo and watched on from relative safety close astern.

Eventually Binder did get the better of Martin as he replicated his Turn 8 move with five laps to go, this time leaving no room for Martin to bite back and taking the race lead. The roles were reversed, with Martin now piling on the pressure.

It stayed tense as close as ever until Turn 2 on the penultimate lap. Martin shot back through on Binder on the brakes, choosing his strategy for the final lap clearly enough: he would defend. And that as Bagnaia tried to sweep past both in one on the penultimate go round the final corner.

The final lap was tense as Martin dug in, but it was far from enough breathing space to relax. Binder was harrying Martin apex after apex, and Bagnaia was looking for his own gap. Streaming down into the final corner for the very final time, three machines dropped anchor and piled into the apex, but there was no open door, no quarter given, and no mistakes made from the trio.

Martin took the victory after soaking up that stunning amount of pressure, completing his fourth double of the season.

Binder crossed the line second but his error had come earlier on the final lap with track limits biting him once again, demoting the South African to third. Still, he becomes the rider from South Africa with the most premier class podiums, taking his ninth.

Bagnaia takes that 20 points for second to keep his lead at 13 points, after once again getting his elbows out all the way home.

Just two-seconds back from the podium battle was Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). The Italian was making some big moves as he climbed up to fourth place after a number of mistakes early on. Bezzecchi had a mid-race battle with his team-mate Marini which saw the pair exchanging paintwork corner after corner.

Marini faded in the latter stages and dropped down to seventh position, with Aleix Espargaro first to pick up the pieces as he crossed the line in fifth. A post-race penalty for a second tyre pressure offence demoted the Aprilia rider to eighth in the end however. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Marc Marquez therefore take fifth and sixth, and Quartararo vs Marc Marquez was also an electriyfing duel later in the race, with the Frenchman coming out on top.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was next across the line as he took ninth place, with Phillip Island victor Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) rounding out the top ten.

Jack Miller was 16th, the Australian complaining that he could not get off the turns, particularly turns one and three, where he just couldn’t find the drive he wanted. Miller crossed the line 17-seconds behind the winner and is now tenth in the championship points standings.

The OR Thailand Grand Prix marks the end of what has been an action-packed triple header, with title fight constantly evolving over the past three rounds. There are now just three to go with the next battle being staged in a fortnight at Sepang.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 39m40.045 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.253 3 Brad BINDER KTM +0.114 4 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +2.005 5 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +4.550 6 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +5.362 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +6.778 8 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +7.303 9 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +7.569 10 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +9.377 11 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +11.168 12 Joan MIR HONDA +11.990 13 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +12.323 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +14.537 15 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +15.093 16 Jack MILLER KTM +17.640 17 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +21.307 18 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +21.435 Not Classified DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 3 laps DNF Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 14 laps DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 20 laps

MotoGP Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 337.5 2 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 336.4 3 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 336.4 4 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 336.4 5 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 336.4 6 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 335.4 7 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 335.4 8 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 335.4 9 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 335.4 10 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 335.4 11 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 335.4 12 Brad BINDER KTM 335.4 13 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 334.3 14 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 334.3 15 Joan MIR HONDA 334.3 16 Jack MILLER KTM 334.3 17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 333.3 18 Luca MARINI DUCATI 333.3 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 333.3 20 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 332.3 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 331.2

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 389 2 MARTIN 376 3 BEZZECCHI 310 4 BINDER 249 5 ESPARGARO 198 6 ZARCO 194 7 VIÑALES 170 8 MARINI 164 9 QUARTARARO 145 10 MILLER 144 11 MARQUEZ 117 12 DI GIANNANTONIO 93 13 MORBIDELLI 84 14 MARQUEZ 81 15 OLIVEIRA 76 16 FERNANDEZ 67 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 52 19 BASTIANINI 45 20 FERNANDEZ 40 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 24 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Moto2 Race

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) was simply unstoppable at the OR Thailand Grand Prix as he hit the front, hit the gas and didn’t look back – leaving Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) waiting for another shot at the crown in Malaysia after being forced to settle for second in Buriram. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) took the final spot on the podium as he put in a stunner on home turf, delighting the home crowd.

Pole-sitter Aldeguer took the holeshot, with Acosta holding second. Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) had his elbows out as the lights went out, the Spaniard initially flying up to third from the second row.

Aldeguer put the hammer down right from the off, asking big questions of the Championship leader. Acosta did all he could to stick with the Boscoscuro, but Aldeguer began to sail away and from there, only one small mistake at the final corner denied the number 54 true perfection on his way to an incredible win.

Behind the top two, the home fans were enthralled as a tantalising battle for the podium began to emerge with the home hero Chantra putting Ramirez under pressure. The move came from Chantra with 17 laps remaining as a perfectly executed Turn 2 overtake ignited the home crowd.

There was drama elsewhere though, with Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) crashing out after making big contact with Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing).

Meanwhile, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) was a rider on a mission as the Italian was slowly picking his way through the pack, determined not to let his title rival seal the deal in Thailand. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) was also on a charge after a tough qualifying, slicing up through the order.

At the front though, Aldeguer couldn’t be stopped and took a stunning second GP win, with Acosta using his “head not heart” to settle for those very valuable 20 points for second. Chantra, meanwhile, had his own breathing space to control and the home hero did just that, bringing home a podium to a rapturous reception.

Arbolino fought his way through to fourth, and Ogura’s charge saw him get into the top five as Ramirez faded to a still notable sixth place finish.

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 35m20.880 2 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +3.481 3 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +9.794 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +12.923 5 Ai OGURA KALEX +14.451 6 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +14.816 7 Albert ARENAS KALEX +15.030 8 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +18.360 9 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +19.798 10 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +20.564 11 Aron CANET KALEX +20.962 12 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +24.198 13 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +25.593 14 Sam LOWES KALEX +26.526 15 Darryn BINDER KALEX +33.565 16 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +33.716 17 Filip SALAC KALEX +33.734 18 Barry BALTUS KALEX +35.157 19 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD +37.586 20 Rory SKINNER KALEX +42.531 21 Mattia CASADEI KALEX +55.552 22 Kohta NOZANE KALEX +1m04.820 23 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX +1m27.793 Not Classified DNF Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 4 laps DNF Sergio GARCIA KALEX 15 laps DNF Celestino VIETTI KALEX 18 laps DNF Jake DIXON KALEX 18 laps DNF Joe ROBERTS KALEX 20 laps DNF Taiga HADA KALEX 20 laps DNF Alberto SURRA FORWARD /

Moto2 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Ai OGURA KALEX 284.2 2 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 283.4 3 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 283.4 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 282.7 5 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 282.7 6 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 281.9 7 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 281.2 8 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 280.5 9 Albert ARENAS KALEX 280.5 10 Taiga HADA KALEX 279.7 11 Filip SALAC KALEX 279.7 12 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 279.7 13 Jake DIXON KALEX 279.7 14 Sergio GARCIA KALEX 279.7 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 279.7 16 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 279.7 17 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 279.0 18 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 279.0 19 Darryn BINDER KALEX 279.0 20 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD 279.0 21 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 279.0 22 Mattia CASADEI KALEX 278.3 23 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 278.3 24 Alberto SURRA FORWARD 278.3 25 Aron CANET KALEX 278.3 26 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 277.6 27 Barry BALTUS KALEX 277.6 28 Sam LOWES KALEX 276.9 29 Rory SKINNER KALEX 275.5 30 Kohta NOZANE KALEX 275.5

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 300.5 2 ARBOLINO Tony 237.5 3 DIXON Jake 172 4 CANET Aron 159 5 CHANTRA Somkiat 143.5 6 ALDEGUER Fermín 137 7 LOPEZ Alonso 127 8 GONZALEZ Manuel 122.5 9 SALAC Filip 108 10 OGURA Ai 106.5 11 VIETTI Celestino 106 12 GARCIA Sergio 84 13 LOWES Sam 82 14 ROBERTS Joe 72.5 15 ARENAS Albert 72 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 42.5 18 RAMIREZ Marcos 33 19 BINDER Darryn 32 20 BENDSNEYDER Bo 30 21 FOGGIA Dennis 27 22 GUEVARA Izan 20 23 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17 24 TULOVIC Lukas 12 25 PASINI Mattia 11 26 HADA Taiga 4.5 27 SKINNER Rory 2 28 KELLY Sean Dylan 1 29 GOMEZ Borja 0 30 NOZANE Kohta 0 31 TORRES Jordi 0 32 SURRA Alberto 0 33 TATAY Carlos 0 34 ESCRIG Alex 0 35 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo 0 36 AGIUS Senna 0 37 RATO Mattia 0 38 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro 0 39 CASADEI Mattia 0 40 DANIEL Kasma 0 41 RUIZ Yeray 0 42 SANCHIS David 0 43 BALDASSARRI Lorenzo 0

Moto3 Race

David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is now a four-time Grand Prix winner, not only the Moto3 Rookie of the Year but also a serious contender for the 2023 Championship after the Colombian came out on top in an awesome showdown at the OR Thailand Grand Prix. Alonso was able to just stay ahead of a three-way drag to the line to decide the podium positions behind him, with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) taking second and third, respectively – awesome maiden podiums for both.

Championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) may not have taken a podium but he did increase his lead as disaster struck for Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) through no fault of his own, unable to avoid contact with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) after an apparent mechanical for the Spaniard – and Sasaki rejoining before later retiring and taking home nil points.

As the lights went out, polesitter Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took the holeshot before Sasaki sliced through, but Masia was the early big mover as he grabbed a handful of places off the line to take over in second. It was early doors though, with a huge group at the front – and big drama right around the corner.

What seemed to be a mechanical issue for Muñoz saw the BOE machine drop like a stone round Turn 4, and right on the racing line… with Sasaki the first rider who couldn’t avoid contact, along with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) as the Spaniard was forced wide. Riders all ok, but Holgado rejoined in P27 and set off on an almighty charge, Muñoz later headed back out but was forced in, and Sasaki first carried on before being forced to retire in a huge title twist.

Back at the front, the gloves were off in a classic big leading group. But lap by lap it became a battle of five by the final five laps – until the elbows came out again, allowing those behind to close back in. Meanwhile on Holgado watch, the Spaniard was on an absolute charge up into P8 by two to go, as at the very front Veijer led Masia, Alonso and Furusato.

Onto the final lap, a bobble between Öncü and Holgado at the final corner created a small gap behind the leading four of Veijer, Alonso, Masia and Furusato, but soon they had closed back in.

Most of the front quartet headed a little wide with few moves, only Masia able to move through. Then it suddenly looked like Veijer was out of the fight for the win after a huge moment out the seat at the exit of Turn 4, leaving Alonso leading Furusato – with Masia shadowing the Japanese rider. But it wasn’t over. By the braking zone into the final corner, the Dutchman was right back into it.

Alonso retained the lead into that final corner, with Masia attacking Furusato just behind. The Championship leader got it done but then found Alonso on the apex and overcooked it, and that allowed Furusato to cut back up the inside – as did Veijer.

As Alonso took that magical fourth win of the year and confirmed himself the 2023 Rookie of the Year as well as a serious title threat, the fight for second became a drag to the line. And Furusato won it, taking his first Grand Prix podium in incredible style – the exact same phrase that can be said of Veijer as both hit a milestone.

Masia was forced to settle for fourth but with the disaster for Sasaki still increases his lead – now 17 points ahead of the Japanese rider. Alonso is now third, 25 points back and equal on points with Holgado in fourth after the Tech3 rider’s incredible comeback charge. Öncü took fifth in the race and is fifth in the Championship, now 39 off the top.

Behind Holgado in that impressive P6, Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) beat Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) as they completed the top ten just ahead of Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), the final rider in that front group. Joel Kelso a little further being in 12th to bag points.

25 points cover four riders, with Masia back ahead of the game by some margin.

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO GASGAS 32m45.307 2 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +0.266 3 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +0.359 4 Jaume MASIA HONDA +0.382 5 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.557 6 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1.133 7 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +1.288 8 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +1.307 9 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +1.413 10 Kaito TOBA HONDA +1.445 11 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +1.468 12 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +2.337 13 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +2.409 14 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +6.497 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA +6.663 16 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +6.813 17 Stefano NEPA KTM +6.972 18 Vicente PEREZ KTM +14.484 19 Filippo FARIOLI KTM +15.922 20 Scott OGDEN HONDA +16.441 21 Lorenzo FELLON KTM +18.035 22 Nicola Fabio CARRARO HONDA +28.738 23 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +31.758 24 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +33.894 25 David SALVADOR KTM +34.011 26 Mario AJI HONDA +34.104 27 Krittapat KEANKUM KTM +1m15.028 28 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA 1 lap Not Classified DNF 44 David MUÑOZ KTM 10 laps DNF 71 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 11 laps

Moto3 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA 237.8 2 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 237.3 3 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 236.8 4 Kaito TOBA HONDA 236.8 5 David MUÑOZ KTM 236.3 6 David ALONSO GASGAS 236.3 7 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 235.8 8 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 235.8 9 Jaume MASIA HONDA 235.2 10 Nicola Fabio CARRARO HONDA 235.2 11 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM 234.7 12 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS 234.7 13 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 234.7 14 Joel KELSO CFMOTO 234.2 15 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 234.2 16 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 234.2 17 Scott OGDEN HONDA 234.2 18 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 233.7 19 José Antonio RUEDA KTM 233.7 20 Filippo FARIOLI KTM 233.7 21 Vicente PEREZ KTM 233.7 22 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 233.7 23 Lorenzo FELLON KTM 233.2 24 David SALVADOR KTM 233.2 25 Stefano NEPA KTM 232.7 26 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 232.2 27 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 232.2 28 Mario AJI HONDA 229.7 29 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA 229.2 30 Krittapat KEANKUM KTM 225.4

Moto3 Championship Points