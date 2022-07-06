MY23 Triumph Modern Classics

Triumph are rolling out a host of new colour options for the 2023 Modern Classics range, with ride-away pricing to remain unchanged.

We’re also seeing a couple of model designation updates, with the ‘Street’ moniker used on some of the smaller capacity machines being phased out. As a result, the Street Twin will become the Speed Twin 900 – as opposed to the Speed Twin 1200 – while the Street Scrambler simply becomes the Scrambler 900.

The MY23 Modern Classics range is also available in your local Triumph Motorcycles dealer already, so head on in and check them out.

Here’s a run down of the pricing and new colour options, with pricing listed for standard colours. There’s a premium for metallic and the twin colour options.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900

From $16,190 rideaway

The newly re-named Speed Twin 900 comes in three colours for 2023, with a new Matt Silver Ice option with silver and yellow accents, joining the classic Triumph Jet Black and Matt Ironstone options.

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900

From $18,590 rideaway

The also re-named Scrambler 900 comes in a new Matt Khaki scheme that celebrates the Scrambler’s off-road heritage, alongside the a new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme. The Jet Black colour option remains.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100

From $18,290 rideaway

The Bonneville T100 for 2023 will showcase a new Meriden Blue and Tangerine option with hand-painted silver coach line detailing on the tank.

The new colour joins Triumph Jet Black, as well as the Carnival Red and Fusion White option inspired by the original 1959 design.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120

From $20,890 rideaway

The 2023 Bonneville T120 meanwhile, arrives in comes in the new Aegean Blue and Fusion White option, with hand-painted gold line detailing on the tank, with Aegean Blue found on the mudguards.

The new option joins the Triumph Jet Black, and Cordovan Red and Silver Ice option.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

From $20,890 rideaway

The Bonneville T120 Black comes in two colours for model year 2023 with the existing Triumph Jet Black, now joined by a new Sapphire Black and Matt Sapphire Black split scheme across the tank, accentuated with carefully hand-painted silver coach line detailing. The new scheme also features Sapphire Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200

From $21,090 rideaway

The performance classic Speed Twin 1200 will be available in three options for 2023, the classic Jet Black; Red Hopper; and new Matt Baja Orange scheme, with stylish Storm Grey and Aluminium Silver tank graphics.

The new scheme also features Matt Storm Grey side panels and headlight bowl, matched with Matt Silver Ice fork protectors.

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC – From $23,450 rideaway

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE – From $24,890 rideaway

Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 line-up for model year 2023 is available in both XC and XE variants which come in three colours: starting with the new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme that features a Carnival Red fuel tank with Jet Black tank stripe design, plus Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl.

The Matt Khaki Green and Matt Jet Black schemes also continue to be available.

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

From $22,490 rideaway

Triumph’s original custom icon, the Bonneville Bobber will showcase the new Red Hopper option for 2023, which includes a Red Hopper fuel tank and Jet Black side panels and mudguards.

The other two options include a classic Jet Black; alongside the Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone colour scheme.

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

From $22,490 rideaway

The Triumph’s Bonneville Speedmaster for 2023 comes in three colours, continuing with a classic Jet Black; a Sapphire Black and Fusion White scheme; and a new Cordovan Red option, which features a rich Cordovan Red fuel tank, with Jet Black side panels, mudguards and headlight bowl.

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS

From $25,990 rideaway

Finally the iconic Thruxton RS café racer will be available in two colours: the timeless Jet Black and a new Competition Green and Silver Ice scheme.

This new scheme features a Competition Green and Silver Ice fuel tank and seat cowl, with gold graphic detailing on both. This is matched with Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels and Matt Silver Ice fork protectors.

With unchanged rideaway prices, the MY23 Modern Classics range is available from your nearest Triumph Motorcycles dealer now.