Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition

30 years since the original Speed Triple broke onto the scene to signal a new direction for Triumph, Hinckley is releasing a bespoke new limited-edition, of which only 270 will be available worldwide.

Meet the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition.

The brutish 1994 original effectively started the new chapter that would become the Hinckley Triumph legacy. Here was a minimalist but still strangely large and imposing motorcycle with an attitude that immediately set Triumph apart from its competitors in the marketplace.

It won a strong band of devotees and proved mechanically bulletproof, firmly putting to bed the horrors of the later Meriden Triumphs.

Triumph has come a long way since then and has also taken its brand more and more upmarket.

Today’s latest Speed Triple RR makes almost twice the power of the 1994 original (98 versus 178 horsepower), rides on the latest generation Öhlins S-EC 2.0 OBTi suspension, is stopped via Brembo Stylema components and tips the scales at under 200 kg. The Speed Triple has come from being somewhat of an iron fist in an iron glove, into a thoroughly modern and svelte smooth operator that is proper fast.

This limited-edition version doesn’t mess with the mechanicals of the $32,390 mainstream model but instead brings some exclusive bling to the show. A bespoke paint scheme with premium gold hand-painted detailing, leather seat with French stitching, exclusive high-specification Akrapovič silencer and carbon-fibre parts.

Owners of the new Limited Edition motorcycle will also have the opportunity to purchase a made-to-order Triumph Owners Exclusive watch featuring a carbon dial, brown alligator strap, and a case back engraved with their motorcycle’s unique number, which is also inscribed on the top yoke of the bike.

Breitling’s presence is in the details: a custom Breitling start screen, the Breitling logo laser-etched onto the machined rear wheel finisher, and a distinct gold Breitling badge on the tank.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition will be available for $42,990 rideaway. Customers can apply for their opportunity to buy a unit at [email protected]. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from July / August this year.