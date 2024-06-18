2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley LE

Triumph has just announced a new Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition, expected to arrive in Australian dealerships in July or August for $26,990 ride-away. Only 925 will be produced globally.

As the story goes, Elvis rode his friend Jerry Schilling’s T120 650 Bonneville in 1965 and was so impressed he bought nine for his friend group, the ‘Memphis Mafia’. Evidence has always been tough to find to corroborate the story, until the discovery of nine cheques, signed by Elvis for the Triumph motorcycles.

It’s believed the bikes were actually 1964-model T120 Bonnevilles and T6s, which would have come in Gold/White or Scarlet/Silver colour schemes. Triumph has been actively trying to track those original bikes down for a while to preserve the history. However, they’ve eluded rediscovery to this day, with the exception of Jerry Schillings Bonnie, which was since repainted.

The Limited Edition model by Triumph takes its inspiration from Elvis’s ’68 Comeback Special performance. It features ELVIS gold lettering, the King’s signature prominently on the tank and side panels, and even a discreet ‘Taking Care of Business in a Flash’ emblem if you look close enough.

Inspiration also came from the J Daar custom Bonneville, which was created in 2023 to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. This motorcycle mirrored the one Elvis rode in the comedy western ‘Stay Away Joe’.

Bonneville tank stripes in Aluminium Silver complement the striped mudguards and hand-painted gold detailing. A selection of chromed parts, including the twin-skin exhaust with classic peashooter silencers, complete the look.

Each bike features a special numbered handlebar clamp with a laser-etched Elvis Presley signature. It will also include a Sony gold disc and exclusive record sleeve. To ensure these bikes don’t disappear from history books, a certificate of authenticity will also be included, signed by Nick Bloor and Jamie Salter, CEO of ABG, Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Paul Stroud – Triumph CCO

“It’s been incredible to see the customer reaction to the custom Bonneville that raised so much for charity earlier this year and our search for the Memphis Mafia Bonnevilles, which has unearthed wonderful glimpses into the past. With so much interest in the story so far, we’re confident our passionate customers will be thrilled at the chance to own this magnificent tribute to the biggest-selling solo artist in history when it arrives in dealerships in July.”

The Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley runs the 1200 cc 270° parallel-twin, producing 105 Nm from just 3500 rpm, and peak power just shy of 80 bhp at 6550 rpm, while meeting Euro5 emission requirements.

Twin dial instruments include an analogue speedo and tacho, as well as integrated LCD screen, while the tank is adorned with a classic three-bar tank badge and machined engine fins, faithful to the 1959 Bonnie.

Naturally, the renowned Bonnieville chassis offers a relaxed riding position with 790 mm seat height, while Brembo provides floating front calipers for the 310 mm rotors, backed by the latest Triumph ABS, as well as switchable traction control. Suspension is a set of 41 mm cartridge forks, with dual pre-load adjustable shock units.

The ride-by-wire throttle also allows for rain and road modes, as well as a one-button cruise control, which is standard fitment.

Other standard features include LED lights, an under seat USB-A charging socket, and an immobiliser. Servicing is every 16,000 km or 12 months.

The new Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition will be available from $26,990 Ride Away. You can reserve now, or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.com.au. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from July/August 2024 in strictly limited numbers, so don’t miss out!

2024 Triumph T120 Elvis Presley LE Specifications