2023 Vespa GTV

Vespa have released more details on the latest iteration of their GTV scooter, which now rocks the 300 HPE (High Performance Engine) foru-valve single. Liquid cooled and fuel injected the GTV produces 17.5 kW (23.8 HP) – the highest performance engine ever mounted in a Vespa.

There’s a range of stylistic improvements, including the crafted finishes and a higher construction quality according to the brand.

The light clusters are now full LED, including the characteristic low headlight. Instrumentation remains the elegant circular shape, but goes digital, with the Vespa MIA connectivity system available as an accessory.

An aggressive top fairing is also run, with reduced dimensions and obvious racing inspiration. An orange top fairing, available as a separate accessory, gives Vespa Gtv an even bolder look.

At the centre of the leg shield, the unmistakable “necktie” has sporty lateral slots and orange-edged decorations. The five-spoke wheel rim design is also new, painted matt black with orange graphics on the channel.

Another distinctive element of the Vespa GTV is the two-tone single-seater saddle and the rear is installation ready for a rigid cover colour coded accessory cowl to match the body, reminiscent of the typical fairings on competition Vespas.

The look of the Vespa GTV stands out for the matt black trim that characterises the low headlight and rear taillight assembly, the perimeter of the body, the passenger grab handle and footrests, the silencer cover, the rear view mirrors, the support, and the instrumentation frame.

The new Vespa GTV is available in the two colour schemes, Beige Avvolgente Opaco and Nero Convinto, with contrasting orange graphics on the front fairing and on the sides.

Convenience is highlighted by the introduction of the keyless system, which allows the ignition to be switched on without the need for a key. On the back leg shield, the classic ignition key switch is replaced by a practical knob. To start the vehicle, simple press it and turn it to the ON position. The engine starts in the usual way, using the button located on the right hand controls block.

The adoption of a new LCD instrumentation allows a thorough range of trip information to be displayed (maximum speed, average speed, current consumption, average consumption, range, and battery charge state), as well as all the notification relative to calls, messages and music, if the vehicle is connected to the smartphone using the VESPA MIA (available as a separate accessory).

The scooter comes standard with a USB port, located in the storage compartment in the leg back shield, whereas the spacious under-seat compartment has a mat.

On the safety front, the GTAV comes standard with ASR electronic traction control and an ABS anti-lock braking system.

The new model is expected to hit Australia by September, 2023, and will be priced from $13,730 ride away.

2023 Vespa GTV Gallery