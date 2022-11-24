2023 Vespa Gtv

Vespa have taken the covers off the new Gtv at EICMA, introducing a new look to the ‘faro basso’ scooter with it’s iconic low headlight, minimalist screen and punctuated by eye catching orange details.

Packing all the performance and tech riders expect from a Vespa, the Gtv runs the 300 hpe engine producing 23.8 hp, the manufacturer’s most powerful engine to date.

Including the styling improvements of the GTS range, the Gtv headlight is now full LED, with full digital dash retaining the circular design but able to take advantage of the Vespa MIA connectivity accessory.

The top fairing is inspired by the racing world, in orange and including three horizontal slits, while handlebars are exposed thanks to the minimalist design.

The saddle runs orange stitching and an optional hard cover is available, cover coded to match the body, which is the Beige Avvolgente Opaco with contrasting orange details.

Tech includes the keyless system, with ignition replaced by a knob that activates the Gtv when the key is close enough. A right hand starter on the switchblock then brings the scooter to life.

That LCD dash will display range, max and average speeds, live fuel consumption, and more.

A USB port is standard in the storage compact in the shield, and there’s a larger storage compartment under the seat, with a light and mat.

ABS is standard fitment, as is the ASR traction control system, ensuring maximum safety.

For more details on the Vespa range in Australia, head to the Vespa Australia website (link).