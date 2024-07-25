Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT

When it was introduced a decade ago, the first-generation MT-09 brought pure emotion and excitement back to the world of motorcycling, kick-starting Yamaha’s triple-cylinder new naked generation.

This MT-09 evolved for 2024 with a redefined riding position and a host of new technologies to position the model further up the feature tree.

Now, the MT-09’s exhilarating ride can be experienced in a whole new way with the introduction of the MT-09 Y-AMT, the first model to feature the innovative, new Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission.

The MT-09 Y-AMT will be available in Australian Yamaha dealers this October. The price is yet to be set.

Yamaha claim the new gearbox is set to revolutionise the sport riding experience, Y-AMT allows riders to fully focus on the MT-09’s performance by redefining the process of changing gear to either a finger-operated shift or fully automatic, to deliver consistently linear shifts, creating the most engaged and immersive riding experience.

The Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT has been developed around the high-performance MT-09 platform, showcasing both the outstanding dynamics of the base machine and Yamaha’s new transmission technology.

Featuring the same rambunctious 890cc CP3 three-cylinder engine as the newly launched MT-09, the MT-09 Y-AMT is the first motorcycle to incorporate the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission.

Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission

Manual shifting via finger-operated ‘see-saw’ switch

Automated clutch and gear shift actuated by electric motor

Two automatic shift modes: D+ and D

Smart Key System

Retaining all the qualities which make the MT-09 a class leader, the MT-09 Y-AMT combines the standard machine’s agile handling and feisty performance with a transformational transmission system which allows the rider to choose between a finger-operated manual transmission, offering an even more engaged riding experience, and the pure convenience of a fully automatic gear change.

The clutch and gear shift operation are each actuated by an electric motor, eliminating the need for both the traditional clutch lever and a foot operated gear shifter.

MT has been developed with sporty riding in mind, allowing for quicker and more consistent changes as the rider looks to extract every degree of performance.

Gear changes are activated through a tactile see-saw switch placed conveniently at the rider’s left hand fingertips. Riders can either use their thumb and index finger to upshift with the plus lever, and downshift with the minus lever, or opt for a single-finger operation for sportier riding, using only the index finger to shift by pulling the plus lever to shift up, and pushing it to shift down for the ultimate sporty ride.

At standstill and low speeds, the Y-AMT system controls the clutch and gearbox operation, which has also been tuned to be responsive in heavy traffic. The system completely takes over gear shifting functions when in one of the two AT modes, but can be overridden using the see-saw lever.

The D+ mode unleashes the CP3 motor’s famous character, maintaining higher revs for longer as it changes up and down through the six-speed transmission. Alternatively, D mode delivers a softer and more confidence-inspiring fully automated gear shift to aid low speed and urban riding, ideal for commuting and on journeys where the rider wants to enjoy a more relaxing ride.

Where previous generations of automatic gearboxes may have been aimed only at comfort and convenience, Y-AMT prides itself in enhancing the torquey and agile nature of the MT-09 – delivering a more engaging experience for riders.

Toggling between MT and AT modes is easy and can be done on the move by activating the button on the right hand switchgear, a

Powered by the soulful 890cc CP3 three-cylinder crossplane-concept engine, the MT-09 Y-AMT delivers a lively 87.5kW at 10,000rpm and the riding experience is enhanced by the aural tuning of the induction system, with mesh vents integrated into the fuel tank to allow the rider to hear the mighty induction roar at high rpm.

The minimalist design language of the MT-09 Y-AMT expresses the motorcycle’s ‘ready for action’ attitude and showcases the lightweight CF aluminium die cast frame, which is ideal for sporty riding. The chassis is the latest development of Yamaha’s iconic Deltabox frame and has been tuned to provide a high level of chassis stiffness, giving excellent rider feedback and outstanding agility.

Suspension and brakes are also of the level modern riders have come to expect from a sporting middleweight. The 41mm front forks are fully adjustable and have been developed suit a wide range of riding styles.

Rear suspension is also adjustable, with multiple settings, while the MT-09 Y-AMT’s braking system features a Brembo radial master cylinder, which provides linear pressure to the four-pot front calipers – ensuring strong and progressive stopping power.

To complement the next-level technology synonymous with this class leading machine, the MT-09 Y-AMT comes with a Smart Key System, allowing the rider to start the bike at the touch of a button providing the key is on their person. The system also features a lock/unlock function for the fuel tank cap.

The dynamic nature of Yamaha’s Y-AMT technology has been made possible by the ‘ride-by-wire’ Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system and a six-axis IMU, which controls a comprehensive electronics suite derived from the R1.

This class-leading electronics package includes lean-sensitive, three-level traction control (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), Front Wheel Lift Control System (LIF), Brake Control System (BC) and Back Slip Regulator (BSR).

Customisable ride modes allow the rider to further tailor the performance and attitude of their machine, with the full colour TFT dashboard presenting all the information in a clear and easy to understand format, alongside smartphone connectivity and navigation functionality.

2024 MT-09 Y-AMT