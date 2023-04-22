2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round Three – Assen, Netherlands
The tracks and weather conditions change, but Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) continues to set the pace of the FIM World Superbike Championship. On Saturday in Assen, despite a penalty that cost him pole position, the Spaniard was still able to take home Race 1 ahead of his closest rivals, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).
Double satisfaction in the Ducati camp thanks to the third win of the season, after his Australian brace, for Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team).
In the first WorldSSP300 race of the year, the win went to Petr Svoboda with Kawasaki, the first victory by a rider from the Czech Republic.
For the full run down from Saturday, including the WorldSBK Superpole session, followed by all races continue below.
WorldSBK Qualifying / Superpole
In Superpole, Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) took pole position with a time of 1’33.542. Behind the defending World Champion were Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) who rounded out the front row of the grid. Bautista though was penalised a three-place penalty on the grid for impeding other riders during qualifying.
WorldSBK Qualifying / Superpole Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1m33.542
|291,9
|2
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.027
|287,2
|3
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.119
|284,2
|4
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.199
|291,9
|5
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+0.212
|288,8
|6
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.257
|288,0
|7
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.414
|283,5
|8
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.443
|291,9
|9
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.597
|288,8
|10
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+0.657
|293,5
|11
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.661
|288,0
|12
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+0.718
|293,5
|13
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+0.768
|288,0
|14
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.849
|288,8
|15
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+0.860
|285,7
|16
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.946
|290,3
|17
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.148
|294,3
|18
|B. Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.253
|285,0
|19
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.377
|281,3
|20
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.610
|282,0
|21
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.056
|286,5
|22
|I. Vinales
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.435
|276,2
|23
|G. Ruiu
|BMW M1000 RR
|+2.501
|280,5
|24
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.536
|286,5
|25
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.938
|281,3
WorldSBK Race One
Alvaro Bautista was given a three-place grid drop for the Race 1 grid for slow riding on the racing line in the Tissot Superpole session, which dropped him from pole position to fourth place. He was into the top three from the start before chasing down Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) in second place. Razgatlioglu looked to close down Rea to put a bike between him and Bautista but the reigning Champion overtook Razgatlioglu at the chicane on Lap 5 to move into second place, before moving into the lead on Lap 9 when he overtook Rea at Turn 6 to move into the lead. Although Rea tried to keep the pressure on Bautista, the Spanish rider eventually pulled a gap on the six-time Champion with the trio setting into their respective positions.
Fourth place went to a charging Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) after he moved up the order. He had been running in seventh place, behind Lowes, Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) but, as the laps progressed, he made his way up the order. Locatelli made a move on Lowes at Turn 5 on Lap 15 before following that up two laps later by overtaking Redding. He closed the gap to Bassani and overtook him on the last lap to claim fourth spot; continuing his record of not finishing outside the top five in 2023 and at the TT Circuit Assen.
Alex Bassani was fifth at the end of the race, ahead of Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), who passed Lowes and Redding in the closing stages. Lowes took the flag in seventh ahead of Remy Gardner, Danilo Petrucci and Scott Reddding, the BMW man had been running fifth in the early part of the race before eventually drifting back to tenth by the flag.
WorldSBK Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|/
|294,3
|2
|J Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.148
|288,0
|3
|T Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+3.891
|288,0
|4
|A Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+10.105
|288,8
|5
|A Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+10.498
|292,7
|6
|D Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+13.952
|288,8
|7
|A Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+14.098
|291,9
|8
|R Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+16.942
|289,5
|9
|D Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+17.807
|291,9
|10
|S Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+18.066
|291,1
|11
|X Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+22.002
|297,5
|12
|G Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+23.632
|294,3
|13
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+23.819
|290,3
|14
|P Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+25.088
|294,3
|15
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+26.803
|296,7
|16
|L Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+34.593
|285,7
|17
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+34.719
|291,1
|18
|B Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+47.346
|288,0
|19
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+50.486
|291,1
|20
|O Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+52.310
|286,5
|21
|E Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1m00.902
|288,0
|22
|G Ruiu
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1m01.202
|285,0
|23
|I Vinales
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1m14.042
|282,7
|Not Classifed
|RET
|T Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|10 Laps
|282,0
|RET
|I Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|16 Laps
|296,7
WorldSBK Rider Saturday Quotes
Alvaro Bautista – P1
“Although I disagree with the penalization, I have to admit that it gave me an extra boost. I started off very determined, the aim was to push and take the lead, but not force it or risk making a mistake. It was a great victory, I’m very happy. The weather like tomorrow? We are ready to race in any condition”.
Jonathan Rea – P2
“I am happy with the effort today. The rhythm was fast and when I was in front I was doing 1’34 laps. I could see the gap to the riders behind going 0.1, 02, 0.1, so I knew I was not shaking them at that rhythm. I knew Alvaro would come past sooner or later, as his rhythm was very fast on Friday. When he did I just dug in and tried to do everything I could, but with seven laps to go I made a small mistake and then there was a small gap that lost me the slipstream. I was taking so many liberties just to be there, but you can’t do it every lap. I was losing a lot with my front tyre at the end, even on the harder front option. But we got solid points and I felt like we had some positives from that race.”
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3
“This weekend for me was not an easy start, but today we made big improvement for the race – my lap time improved a lot, but not enough for the win. It was difficult to manage rear grip, I am feeling a lot of spinning in Turns 10 and 11 but I think maybe everybody the same, but – I keep fighting and in the end of the race, I see Johnny’s tyre also start to drop. Maybe two more laps I am fighting him! I hope tomorrow we are improving rear grip and we can fight with these two guys, we will see. Sometimes you find a good set-up at the start, sometimes it is more difficult but always I just try for my best position. I need to fight for the win, because my dream – I have never won at Assen in WorldSBK, so I hope tomorrow it is possible. We will see – everybody tries their best and thank you to my team for their work and big improvement today.”
Andrea Locatelli – P4
“I am really happy about the last part of the race, because I recovered very well and I was strong. The big problem was in the beginning, we lost a lot of time with the rear grip especially under acceleration, so it was not easy to manage in the first part of the race – also I did a small mistake in the first corner so I lost a little bit there but then I tried to recover. It’s another P4! The target is to try and always stay in the top five so I think it’s not too bad, but my objective here in Assen is the podium. The feeling on the bike is good, but we need a bit more to be faster to stay with the first three riders. After Race 1 we understand more about what we need to be fast tomorrow, I believe we have a chance.”
Dominique Aegerter – P6
“It was a good race, especially at the end. Unfortunately, I got stuck in the middle of the group on a hectic opening lap and I was forced to drop a position. Anyway, our race pace was good and I tried my best to recover as many places as possible. Finishing 6th from 13th isn’t too bad: that’s my best WorldSBK result, but for sure we’re looking for more. We’ll check the data with the team to improve more things for tomorrow’s races.”
Alex Lowes – P7
“I was pretty happy with Superpole and I did a good lap straight away in the dry. I was hoping for a better time with my second fast lap but I made a small mistake which robbed me of the chance of pole position. My pace on new tyres is really good. In the race I expected to have a chance of the podium and I had an OK start. I was behind the front three, which was where I wanted to be early on. But I did not have a good feeling with the front of the bike. Racing is strange because if you don’t have a good weekend – but you can move forward to sixth or seventh – you are quite happy. But when you expect to be challenging for the podium and then you don’t, and you struggle for the lap time when the front grip goes, you are somehow more disappointed. We have two more chances tomorrow after a good debrief with the guys tonight, and we will see if they can make some steps forward.”
Remy Gardner – P8
“To be honest, we expected a little bit more considering yesterday, anyway, I’m still learning and unfortunately starting from 11th didn’t help at all. We recovered from 8th and our pace was okay. We have a lot of data to work on, we’ll analyse it all to try and be faster tomorrow. Thanks to the team for the job done, we’ll aim to have a good Sunday.”
Danilo Petrucci – P9
“I don’t really know what to say, whether to be pleased or angry. On the one hand, I’m happy with a top ten, which is always good, but I hoped to do a little more. From lap five or six my pace was in line with that of the top five. But at the start, and also in Superpole, I’m really suffering and am slow, which means many riders get past me. And this causes me to lose contact with the group ahead of course. We need to try and improve in the first phase of the race and over the flying lap – the biggest thing is that I can’t be quick with the fresh tyres, it’s like the bike gets really jumpy and I have less grip than when the tyres are worn. I can’t understand why and we need to continue exploring the bike setup. I’m satisfied with all the work the team is doing, but I wanted more.”
Xavi Vierge – P11
“If we think about the work done and the speed we were able to achieve, we can say we’ve done a good job today. In qualifying I think we set some good times, around seven tenths behind the leaders which wasn’t bad, but of course with such a tight classification my starting position was again not a good one. I made a decent start and was able to move back up through the pack, but a contact with Rinaldi pushed me off track and caused me to lose a lot of positions. From that point, I essentially began another race because my pace was very similar to those immediately ahead, so it was impossible to close the gap, especially at the end when the front tyre suffered a drop in performance. Anyway, as I said, our pace was not so bad so we will try to improve our setup a little for tomorrow, when the target will be to try and gain some grid positions in the Superpole race ahead of race 2.”
World Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|137
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|91
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|83
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|64
|5
|Axel Bassani
|62
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|48
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|48
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|43
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|34
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|33
|11
|Alex Lowes
|31
|12
|Remy Gardner
|27
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|25
|14
|Scott Redding
|23
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|19
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|19
|17
|Loris Baz
|6
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|3
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|2
WorldSSP Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|N Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m36.900
|249,4
|2
|FCaricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.203
|251,2
|3
|G Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.688
|247,1
|4
|G Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.693
|250,6
|5
|C Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.734
|250,0
|6
|R De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.803
|249,4
|7
|Y Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.889
|247,1
|8
|S Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.976
|245,5
|9
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.978
|255,3
|10
|J Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.285
|249,4
|11
|B Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+1.343
|254,1
|12
|N Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+1.449
|252,3
|13
|N Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.964
|247,7
|14
|A Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.099
|249,4
|15
|A Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.176
|247,7
|16
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.265
|248,8
|17
|O Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.500
|251,7
|18
|F Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.628
|245,5
|19
|A Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.727
|251,7
|20
|T Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+2.815
|242,7
|21
|M. Kofler
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.827
|252,9
|22
|T Edwards
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.828
|247,7
|23
|S Corsi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.846
|248,3
|24
|J Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.902
|250,0
|25
|L Power
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+3.081
|246,0
|26
|H Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+3.453
|252,9
|27
|A Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|+3.565
|243,2
|28
|Y Okaya
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+4.093
|249,4
|Not Qualified
|NQ
|A Diaz
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+5.319
|248,8
|NQ
|M Abe
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+5.398
|243,2
|Disqualified
|DSQ
|A Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.331
|257,8
WorldSSP Race One
Three different manufacturers stood on the FIM Supersport World Championship podium in Race 1 at the TT Circuit Assen for the Pirelli Dutch Round as Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed victory by more than four seconds ahead of his rivals.
Bulega started the race from pole position but initially lost out to Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) as the lights went out for the 18-lap race, but he was able to respond on Lap 1 to re-claim the lead. He was under early pressure from Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), who quickly recovered from contact with Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) at the start, to move into second place where he could put pressure on Bulega.
Bulega resisted his pressure before starting to pull a gap to Oncu while the Turkish rider dropped into the clutches of home hero van Straalen, with the Dutch rider opting to use the SCX tyre while Oncu used the harder SC0 tyre. The Dutch rider closed in by a second on Oncu on Lap 12 before making the move on Oncu at Turn 5 on Lap 13. Van Straalen was able to then pull a gap to Oncu who had to focus on defending from the chasing pack, eventually dropping behind Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) who passed him on Lap 16 for third place.
Van Straalen was ahead of the group but foundhimself under late pressure from rookie Schroetter who made the move on the final lap through the final sector to deny van Straalen second place, while claiming his first podium in WorldSSP with van Straalen settling for third in home soil; only 0.107s behind Schroetter and he also had the exact same margin over Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) who missed out on his maiden WorldSSP podium.
Fifth place went to Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) at the end of the race with the Italian consistently in the group fighting for the podium and he was only 0.152s behind Debise after 18 laps. Caricasulo took sixth place after running at the front the early stages of the race while Turkish star Oncu dropped down to seventh at the end of the race; more than one second behind Caricasulo but also with a similar margin to the riders behind.
Not one Aussie managed to finish the race.
Oli Bayliss started well from 17th on the grid and was looking good early on. Bayliss had shrugged off a big highside on Friday and made quick progress when the lights went out to shoot up to 11th place on the opening laps before being hit with a jump-start penalty after riders had been held a bit longer on the grid than normal. The pain from his Friday crash eventually became too much for Bayliss who dropped through the field before pulling out of the race.
Oli Bayliss – DNF
“It was definitely a difficult day. After being unable to complete many laps on Friday, following to the crash I had in FP1 and the left big toe fracture I suffered, we went into qualifying not knowing if I could continue to ride or not. I felt as though the race would be very difficult as I could only do a few laps before I struggled to change gears. We decided to have a go with a numbing injection in the foot. It didn’t really do to much and after ten laps I had to stop for mine and the other riders’ safety. We will see how I wake up tomorrow and come up with a plan.”
Tom Edwards had been running 17th for many laps before being collected by Nicholas Spinelli from the rear, putting both of them on the deck with three laps remaining.
Luke Power was running 24th before crashing out on lap five.
WorldSSP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|N Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|/
|248,3
|2
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+4.017
|255,3
|3
|G Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.124
|250,0
|4
|V Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.231
|251,7
|5
|S Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.383
|253,5
|6
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+4.655
|255,3
|7
|C Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+6.116
|252,9
|8
|Y Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+7.895
|250,6
|9
|R De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+10.670
|252,3
|10
|J Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+12.744
|251,7
|11
|B Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+16.364
|257,8
|12
|N Tulli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+16.852
|255,9
|13
|A Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+16.860
|254,1
|14
|A Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+23.891
|251,2
|15
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+23.900
|252,3
|16
|S Corsi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+24.101
|249,4
|17
|F Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+40.824
|249,4
|18
|M. Kofler
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+48.775
|252,9
|19
|A Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+48.936
|252,3
|20
|T Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+49.133
|247,1
|21
|H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+49.225
|255,9
|22
|A Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|+54.917
|245,5
|23
|Y Okaya
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1m02.788
|251,2
|Not Classified
|RET
|T Edwards
|Yamaha YZF R6
|4 Laps
|251,7
|RET
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|4 Laps
|251,2
|RET
|O Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|6 Laps
|250,6
|RET
|A Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|11 Laps
|251,7
|RET
|L Power
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|14 Laps
|252,3
|RET
|J Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|15 Laps
|252,9
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|102
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|70
|3
|Marcel Schroetter
|66
|4
|Can Oncu
|63
|5
|Federico Caricasulo
|61
|6
|Niki Tuuli
|50
|7
|Jorge Navarro
|35
|8
|Valentin Debise
|34
|9
|Glenn Van Straalen
|34
|10
|John Mcphee
|31
|11
|Nicholas Spinelli
|27
|12
|Raffaele De Rosa
|25
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|23
|14
|Oliver Bayliss
|18
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|15
|16
|Anupab Sarmoon
|14
|17
|Adam Norrodin
|9
|18
|Yari Montella
|8
|19
|Harry Truelove
|5
|20
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4
|21
|Adrian Huertas
|3
|22
|Andrea Mantovani
|2
|23
|Tom Booth-Amos
|1
WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|M. Vannucci
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m51.220
|181,8
|2
|L Lehmann
|KTM RC 390 R
|+0.584
|186,9
|3
|S Di Sora
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.728
|193,2
|4
|M. Martella
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.871
|190,5
|5
|H Maier
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.128
|190,1
|6
|T Alberto
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.394
|185,2
|7
|D Geiger
|KTM RC 390 R
|+1.620
|186,9
|8
|T Molenaar
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.990
|188,5
|9
|J Perez Gonzalez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.081
|190,5
|10
|C Rouge
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.317
|188,8
|11
|P Svoboda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.368
|191,5
|12
|L Veneman
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.446
|188,2
|13
|K Beekmans
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.500
|186,5
|14
|E Valentim
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.864
|190,8
|15
|S Doornenbal
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.923
|186,2
|16
|K Sabatucci
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+3.422
|190,1
|17
|G Mastroluca
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.583
|185,2
|18
|J Buis
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+4.208
|190,1
|19
|M. Gennai
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.294
|191,5
|20
|J Garcia
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+4.302
|188,5
|21
|M. Gaggi
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.584
|190,1
|22
|D Bergamini
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.012
|187,2
|23
|J Uriostegui
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+5.174
|189,5
|24
|D Mogeda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+5.186
|187,5
|25
|F Seabright
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+5.221
|186,9
|Not Qualifed
|NQ
|R Bijman
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.614
|188,2
|NQ
|R Tragni
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.297
|188,2
|NQ
|A Zanca
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+6.714
|190,5
|NQ
|J Osuna Saez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+6.900
|187,2
|NQ
|Peristeras
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.518
|186,5
|NQ
|Y Saiz Marquez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+7.774
|189,1
WorldSSP300 Race One
The opening race of the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was a dramatic affair and not decided until the final corners of the 14-lap race as Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) claimed his first victory of his WorldSSP300 career in Race 1 at the TT Circuit Assen during the Pirelli Dutch Round.
Svoboda made his move into the chicane on Lap 14 of 14 to move ahead of Samuel Di Sora (Prodina Kawasaki Racing) after the French rider went defensive on the final lap and he also made a mistake in the second half of the final lap. It allowed Svoboda to make a move into the chicane and he was able to take victory by 0.481s ahead of Di Sora, whose second place gave him his 12th podium in WorldSSP300 which puts him level with 2022 Champion Alvaro Diaz and 2017 Champion Ana Carrasco.
Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) completed the podium as he finished just 0.008s away from Di Sora in second place. It was Perez Gonzalez’s maiden podium finish in WorldSSP300, and it also gave Kawasaki their first podium lockout since Portimao in 2021.
German rider Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) took a hard-fought fourth position in his first race for the Austrian manufacturer, less than half-a-second away from Svoboda at the end of the 14-lap race. Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) took fifth after a strong opening race of the season, holding off the challenge from Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) with the Italian taking sixth spot.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time.Gap
|Speed
|1
|P Svoboda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|/
|191,5
|2
|S Di Sora
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.481
|193,2
|3
|D. Geiger
|KTM RC 390 R
|+0.551
|186,9
|4
|J Perez Gonzalez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.600
|190,5
|5
|D Bergamini
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.768
|190,1
|6
|H Maier
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.800
|190,1
|7
|D Bergamini
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+10.281
|187,2
|8
|J Buis
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+10.290
|190,1
|9
|L Veneman
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+10.300
|188,2
|10
|F Seabright
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+10.314
|186,9
|11
|M. Gennai
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+10.320
|191,5
|12
|E Valentim
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+10.485
|190,8
|13
|J Garcia
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+11.618
|188,5
|14
|Zanca
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+11.811
|190,5
|15
|Sabatucci
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+11.956
|190,1
|16
|D. Mogeda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+12.098
|187,5
|17
|T Alberto
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+12.301
|185,2
|18
|J Uriostegui
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+12.345
|189,5
|19
|Y Saiz Marquez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+12.437
|189,1
|20
|S Doornenbal
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+13.051
|186,2
|21
|K Beekmans
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+38.191
|186,5
|22
|R Tragni
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+39.093
|188,2
|23
|I Peristeras
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+39.660
|186,5
|24
|M. Vannucci
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+47.990
|181,8
|25
|C Rouge
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m02.605
|188,8
|Not Classified
|RET
|S Zhou
|Kove 321RR
|6 Laps
|185,9
|RET
|R Bijman
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7 Laps
|188,2
|RET
|G Mastroluca
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7 Laps
|185,2
|RET
|M. Maretella
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|10 Laps
|190,5
|RET
|J Osuna Saez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|10 Laps
|187,2
|RET
|L Lehmann
|KTM RC 390 R
|12 Laps
|186,9
|RET
|T Molenaar
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|13 Laps
|188,5
World Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Petr Svoboda
|25
|2
|Samuel Di Sora
|20
|3
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez
|16
|4
|Dirk Geiger
|13
|5
|Humberto Maier
|11
|6
|Marco Gaggi
|10
|7
|Devis Bergamini
|9
|8
|Jeffrey Buis
|8
|9
|Loris Veneman
|7
|10
|Fenton Seabright
|6
|11
|Mirko Gennai
|5
|12
|Enzo Valentim
|4
|13
|Julio Garcia
|3
|14
|Alessandro Zanca
|2
WorldSBK Assen Schedule
(AEST)
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|1945
|bLUcRU
|R1
|0015
|bLUcRU
|R2
|1700
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1725
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1750
|WorldSSP300
|WUP
|1900
|WorldSBK
|SPR
|2030
|WorldSSP
|R2
|2200
|WorldSBK
|R2
|2315
|WorldSSP300
|R2
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|21-23 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 May
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|30 Jun-02 Jul
|Donington Park
|X
|X
|14-16 Jul
|Imola
|X
|X
|X
|28-30 Jul
|Autodrom Most
|X
|X
|X
|8-10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Oct
|San Juan Villicum
|X
|X