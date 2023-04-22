2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Three – Assen, Netherlands

The tracks and weather conditions change, but Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) continues to set the pace of the FIM World Superbike Championship. On Saturday in Assen, despite a penalty that cost him pole position, the Spaniard was still able to take home Race 1 ahead of his closest rivals, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

Double satisfaction in the Ducati camp thanks to the third win of the season, after his Australian brace, for Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team).

In the first WorldSSP300 race of the year, the win went to Petr Svoboda with Kawasaki, the first victory by a rider from the Czech Republic.

For the full run down from Saturday, including the WorldSBK Superpole session, followed by all races continue below.

WorldSBK Qualifying / Superpole

In Superpole, Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) took pole position with a time of 1’33.542. Behind the defending World Champion were Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) who rounded out the front row of the grid. Bautista though was penalised a three-place penalty on the grid for impeding other riders during qualifying.

WorldSBK Qualifying / Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m33.542 291,9 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.027 287,2 3 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.119 284,2 4 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.199 291,9 5 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +0.212 288,8 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.257 288,0 7 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +0.414 283,5 8 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.443 291,9 9 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.597 288,8 10 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.657 293,5 11 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.661 288,0 12 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.718 293,5 13 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +0.768 288,0 14 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +0.849 288,8 15 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +0.860 285,7 16 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.946 290,3 17 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.148 294,3 18 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +1.253 285,0 19 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.377 281,3 20 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.610 282,0 21 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.056 286,5 22 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.435 276,2 23 G. Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +2.501 280,5 24 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.536 286,5 25 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.938 281,3

WorldSBK Race One

Alvaro Bautista was given a three-place grid drop for the Race 1 grid for slow riding on the racing line in the Tissot Superpole session, which dropped him from pole position to fourth place. He was into the top three from the start before chasing down Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) in second place. Razgatlioglu looked to close down Rea to put a bike between him and Bautista but the reigning Champion overtook Razgatlioglu at the chicane on Lap 5 to move into second place, before moving into the lead on Lap 9 when he overtook Rea at Turn 6 to move into the lead. Although Rea tried to keep the pressure on Bautista, the Spanish rider eventually pulled a gap on the six-time Champion with the trio setting into their respective positions.

Fourth place went to a charging Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) after he moved up the order. He had been running in seventh place, behind Lowes, Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) but, as the laps progressed, he made his way up the order. Locatelli made a move on Lowes at Turn 5 on Lap 15 before following that up two laps later by overtaking Redding. He closed the gap to Bassani and overtook him on the last lap to claim fourth spot; continuing his record of not finishing outside the top five in 2023 and at the TT Circuit Assen.

Alex Bassani was fifth at the end of the race, ahead of Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), who passed Lowes and Redding in the closing stages. Lowes took the flag in seventh ahead of Remy Gardner, Danilo Petrucci and Scott Reddding, the BMW man had been running fifth in the early part of the race before eventually drifting back to tenth by the flag.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 294,3 2 J Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.148 288,0 3 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +3.891 288,0 4 A Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +10.105 288,8 5 A Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +10.498 292,7 6 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +13.952 288,8 7 A Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +14.098 291,9 8 R Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +16.942 289,5 9 D Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +17.807 291,9 10 S Redding BMW M1000 RR +18.066 291,1 11 X Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +22.002 297,5 12 G Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +23.632 294,3 13 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +23.819 290,3 14 P Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +25.088 294,3 15 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +26.803 296,7 16 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +34.593 285,7 17 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +34.719 291,1 18 B Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +47.346 288,0 19 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +50.486 291,1 20 O Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +52.310 286,5 21 E Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m00.902 288,0 22 G Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +1m01.202 285,0 23 I Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m14.042 282,7 Not Classifed RET T Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 10 Laps 282,0 RET I Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 16 Laps 296,7

WorldSBK Rider Saturday Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“Although I disagree with the penalization, I have to admit that it gave me an extra boost. I started off very determined, the aim was to push and take the lead, but not force it or risk making a mistake. It was a great victory, I’m very happy. The weather like tomorrow? We are ready to race in any condition”.

Jonathan Rea – P2

“I am happy with the effort today. The rhythm was fast and when I was in front I was doing 1’34 laps. I could see the gap to the riders behind going 0.1, 02, 0.1, so I knew I was not shaking them at that rhythm. I knew Alvaro would come past sooner or later, as his rhythm was very fast on Friday. When he did I just dug in and tried to do everything I could, but with seven laps to go I made a small mistake and then there was a small gap that lost me the slipstream. I was taking so many liberties just to be there, but you can’t do it every lap. I was losing a lot with my front tyre at the end, even on the harder front option. But we got solid points and I felt like we had some positives from that race.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3

“This weekend for me was not an easy start, but today we made big improvement for the race – my lap time improved a lot, but not enough for the win. It was difficult to manage rear grip, I am feeling a lot of spinning in Turns 10 and 11 but I think maybe everybody the same, but – I keep fighting and in the end of the race, I see Johnny’s tyre also start to drop. Maybe two more laps I am fighting him! I hope tomorrow we are improving rear grip and we can fight with these two guys, we will see. Sometimes you find a good set-up at the start, sometimes it is more difficult but always I just try for my best position. I need to fight for the win, because my dream – I have never won at Assen in WorldSBK, so I hope tomorrow it is possible. We will see – everybody tries their best and thank you to my team for their work and big improvement today.”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“I am really happy about the last part of the race, because I recovered very well and I was strong. The big problem was in the beginning, we lost a lot of time with the rear grip especially under acceleration, so it was not easy to manage in the first part of the race – also I did a small mistake in the first corner so I lost a little bit there but then I tried to recover. It’s another P4! The target is to try and always stay in the top five so I think it’s not too bad, but my objective here in Assen is the podium. The feeling on the bike is good, but we need a bit more to be faster to stay with the first three riders. After Race 1 we understand more about what we need to be fast tomorrow, I believe we have a chance.”

Dominique Aegerter – P6

“It was a good race, especially at the end. Unfortunately, I got stuck in the middle of the group on a hectic opening lap and I was forced to drop a position. Anyway, our race pace was good and I tried my best to recover as many places as possible. Finishing 6th from 13th isn’t too bad: that’s my best WorldSBK result, but for sure we’re looking for more. We’ll check the data with the team to improve more things for tomorrow’s races.”

Alex Lowes – P7

“I was pretty happy with Superpole and I did a good lap straight away in the dry. I was hoping for a better time with my second fast lap but I made a small mistake which robbed me of the chance of pole position. My pace on new tyres is really good. In the race I expected to have a chance of the podium and I had an OK start. I was behind the front three, which was where I wanted to be early on. But I did not have a good feeling with the front of the bike. Racing is strange because if you don’t have a good weekend – but you can move forward to sixth or seventh – you are quite happy. But when you expect to be challenging for the podium and then you don’t, and you struggle for the lap time when the front grip goes, you are somehow more disappointed. We have two more chances tomorrow after a good debrief with the guys tonight, and we will see if they can make some steps forward.”

Remy Gardner – P8

“To be honest, we expected a little bit more considering yesterday, anyway, I’m still learning and unfortunately starting from 11th didn’t help at all. We recovered from 8th and our pace was okay. We have a lot of data to work on, we’ll analyse it all to try and be faster tomorrow. Thanks to the team for the job done, we’ll aim to have a good Sunday.”

Danilo Petrucci – P9

“I don’t really know what to say, whether to be pleased or angry. On the one hand, I’m happy with a top ten, which is always good, but I hoped to do a little more. From lap five or six my pace was in line with that of the top five. But at the start, and also in Superpole, I’m really suffering and am slow, which means many riders get past me. And this causes me to lose contact with the group ahead of course. We need to try and improve in the first phase of the race and over the flying lap – the biggest thing is that I can’t be quick with the fresh tyres, it’s like the bike gets really jumpy and I have less grip than when the tyres are worn. I can’t understand why and we need to continue exploring the bike setup. I’m satisfied with all the work the team is doing, but I wanted more.”

Xavi Vierge – P11

“If we think about the work done and the speed we were able to achieve, we can say we’ve done a good job today. In qualifying I think we set some good times, around seven tenths behind the leaders which wasn’t bad, but of course with such a tight classification my starting position was again not a good one. I made a decent start and was able to move back up through the pack, but a contact with Rinaldi pushed me off track and caused me to lose a lot of positions. From that point, I essentially began another race because my pace was very similar to those immediately ahead, so it was impossible to close the gap, especially at the end when the front tyre suffered a drop in performance. Anyway, as I said, our pace was not so bad so we will try to improve our setup a little for tomorrow, when the target will be to try and gain some grid positions in the Superpole race ahead of race 2.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 137 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 91 3 Andrea Locatelli 83 4 Jonathan Rea 64 5 Axel Bassani 62 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 48 7 Xavi Vierge 48 8 Danilo Petrucci 43 9 Dominique Aegerter 34 10 Iker Lecuona 33 11 Alex Lowes 31 12 Remy Gardner 27 13 Philipp Oettl 25 14 Scott Redding 23 15 Michael Van Der Mark 19 16 Garrett Gerloff 19 17 Loris Baz 6 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 3 19 Hafizh Syahrin 2

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m36.900 249,4 2 FCaricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.203 251,2 3 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.688 247,1 4 G Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +0.693 250,6 5 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.734 250,0 6 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +0.803 249,4 7 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.889 247,1 8 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.976 245,5 9 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.978 255,3 10 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +1.285 249,4 11 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.343 254,1 12 N Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.449 252,3 13 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +1.964 247,7 14 A Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +2.099 249,4 15 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +2.176 247,7 16 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.265 248,8 17 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +2.500 251,7 18 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.628 245,5 19 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +2.727 251,7 20 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +2.815 242,7 21 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.827 252,9 22 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +2.828 247,7 23 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +2.846 248,3 24 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.902 250,0 25 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.081 246,0 26 H Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +3.453 252,9 27 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +3.565 243,2 28 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.093 249,4 Not Qualified NQ A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +5.319 248,8 NQ M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +5.398 243,2 Disqualified DSQ A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.331 257,8

WorldSSP Race One

Three different manufacturers stood on the FIM Supersport World Championship podium in Race 1 at the TT Circuit Assen for the Pirelli Dutch Round as Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed victory by more than four seconds ahead of his rivals.

Bulega started the race from pole position but initially lost out to Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) as the lights went out for the 18-lap race, but he was able to respond on Lap 1 to re-claim the lead. He was under early pressure from Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), who quickly recovered from contact with Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) at the start, to move into second place where he could put pressure on Bulega.

Bulega resisted his pressure before starting to pull a gap to Oncu while the Turkish rider dropped into the clutches of home hero van Straalen, with the Dutch rider opting to use the SCX tyre while Oncu used the harder SC0 tyre. The Dutch rider closed in by a second on Oncu on Lap 12 before making the move on Oncu at Turn 5 on Lap 13. Van Straalen was able to then pull a gap to Oncu who had to focus on defending from the chasing pack, eventually dropping behind Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) who passed him on Lap 16 for third place.

Van Straalen was ahead of the group but foundhimself under late pressure from rookie Schroetter who made the move on the final lap through the final sector to deny van Straalen second place, while claiming his first podium in WorldSSP with van Straalen settling for third in home soil; only 0.107s behind Schroetter and he also had the exact same margin over Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) who missed out on his maiden WorldSSP podium.

Fifth place went to Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) at the end of the race with the Italian consistently in the group fighting for the podium and he was only 0.152s behind Debise after 18 laps. Caricasulo took sixth place after running at the front the early stages of the race while Turkish star Oncu dropped down to seventh at the end of the race; more than one second behind Caricasulo but also with a similar margin to the riders behind.

Not one Aussie managed to finish the race.

Oli Bayliss started well from 17th on the grid and was looking good early on. Bayliss had shrugged off a big highside on Friday and made quick progress when the lights went out to shoot up to 11th place on the opening laps before being hit with a jump-start penalty after riders had been held a bit longer on the grid than normal. The pain from his Friday crash eventually became too much for Bayliss who dropped through the field before pulling out of the race.

Oli Bayliss – DNF

“It was definitely a difficult day. After being unable to complete many laps on Friday, following to the crash I had in FP1 and the left big toe fracture I suffered, we went into qualifying not knowing if I could continue to ride or not. I felt as though the race would be very difficult as I could only do a few laps before I struggled to change gears. We decided to have a go with a numbing injection in the foot. It didn’t really do to much and after ten laps I had to stop for mine and the other riders’ safety. We will see how I wake up tomorrow and come up with a plan.”

Tom Edwards had been running 17th for many laps before being collected by Nicholas Spinelli from the rear, putting both of them on the deck with three laps remaining.

Luke Power was running 24th before crashing out on lap five.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 / 248,3 2 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +4.017 255,3 3 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +4.124 250,0 4 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +4.231 251,7 5 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +4.383 253,5 6 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +4.655 255,3 7 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +6.116 252,9 8 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +7.895 250,6 9 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +10.670 252,3 10 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +12.744 251,7 11 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +16.364 257,8 12 N Tulli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +16.852 255,9 13 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +16.860 254,1 14 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +23.891 251,2 15 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +23.900 252,3 16 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +24.101 249,4 17 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +40.824 249,4 18 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +48.775 252,9 19 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +48.936 252,3 20 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +49.133 247,1 21 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +49.225 255,9 22 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +54.917 245,5 23 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +1m02.788 251,2 Not Classified RET T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 4 Laps 251,7 RET N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 4 Laps 251,2 RET O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 6 Laps 250,6 RET A Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 11 Laps 251,7 RET L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R 14 Laps 252,3 RET J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R 15 Laps 252,9

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 102 2 Stefano Manzi 70 3 Marcel Schroetter 66 4 Can Oncu 63 5 Federico Caricasulo 61 6 Niki Tuuli 50 7 Jorge Navarro 35 8 Valentin Debise 34 9 Glenn Van Straalen 34 10 John Mcphee 31 11 Nicholas Spinelli 27 12 Raffaele De Rosa 25 13 Bahattin Sofuoglu 23 14 Oliver Bayliss 18 15 Tarran Mackenzie 15 16 Anupab Sarmoon 14 17 Adam Norrodin 9 18 Yari Montella 8 19 Harry Truelove 5 20 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 21 Adrian Huertas 3 22 Andrea Mantovani 2 23 Tom Booth-Amos 1

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 1m51.220 181,8 2 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +0.584 186,9 3 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.728 193,2 4 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.871 190,5 5 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.128 190,1 6 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.394 185,2 7 D Geiger KTM RC 390 R +1.620 186,9 8 T Molenaar Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.990 188,5 9 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.081 190,5 10 C Rouge Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.317 188,8 11 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.368 191,5 12 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.446 188,2 13 K Beekmans Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.500 186,5 14 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.864 190,8 15 S Doornenbal Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.923 186,2 16 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.422 190,1 17 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.583 185,2 18 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.208 190,1 19 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.294 191,5 20 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.302 188,5 21 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.584 190,1 22 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.012 187,2 23 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.174 189,5 24 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.186 187,5 25 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.221 186,9 Not Qualifed NQ R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.614 188,2 NQ R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.297 188,2 NQ A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.714 190,5 NQ J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +6.900 187,2 NQ Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.518 186,5 NQ Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.774 189,1

WorldSSP300 Race One

The opening race of the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was a dramatic affair and not decided until the final corners of the 14-lap race as Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) claimed his first victory of his WorldSSP300 career in Race 1 at the TT Circuit Assen during the Pirelli Dutch Round.

Svoboda made his move into the chicane on Lap 14 of 14 to move ahead of Samuel Di Sora (Prodina Kawasaki Racing) after the French rider went defensive on the final lap and he also made a mistake in the second half of the final lap. It allowed Svoboda to make a move into the chicane and he was able to take victory by 0.481s ahead of Di Sora, whose second place gave him his 12th podium in WorldSSP300 which puts him level with 2022 Champion Alvaro Diaz and 2017 Champion Ana Carrasco.

Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) completed the podium as he finished just 0.008s away from Di Sora in second place. It was Perez Gonzalez’s maiden podium finish in WorldSSP300, and it also gave Kawasaki their first podium lockout since Portimao in 2021.

German rider Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) took a hard-fought fourth position in his first race for the Austrian manufacturer, less than half-a-second away from Svoboda at the end of the 14-lap race. Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) took fifth after a strong opening race of the season, holding off the challenge from Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) with the Italian taking sixth spot.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time.Gap Speed 1 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 / 191,5 2 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.481 193,2 3 D. Geiger KTM RC 390 R +0.551 186,9 4 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.600 190,5 5 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.768 190,1 6 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.800 190,1 7 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.281 187,2 8 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.290 190,1 9 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.300 188,2 10 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.314 186,9 11 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.320 191,5 12 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.485 190,8 13 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.618 188,5 14 Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.811 190,5 15 Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.956 190,1 16 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.098 187,5 17 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.301 185,2 18 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.345 189,5 19 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.437 189,1 20 S Doornenbal Kawasaki Ninja 400 +13.051 186,2 21 K Beekmans Yamaha YZF-R3 +38.191 186,5 22 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +39.093 188,2 23 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +39.660 186,5 24 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +47.990 181,8 25 C Rouge Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m02.605 188,8 Not Classified RET S Zhou Kove 321RR 6 Laps 185,9 RET R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps 188,2 RET G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps 185,2 RET M. Maretella Kawasaki Ninja 400 10 Laps 190,5 RET J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 10 Laps 187,2 RET L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R 12 Laps 186,9 RET T Molenaar Kawasaki Ninja 400 13 Laps 188,5

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Petr Svoboda 25 2 Samuel Di Sora 20 3 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 16 4 Dirk Geiger 13 5 Humberto Maier 11 6 Marco Gaggi 10 7 Devis Bergamini 9 8 Jeffrey Buis 8 9 Loris Veneman 7 10 Fenton Seabright 6 11 Mirko Gennai 5 12 Enzo Valentim 4 13 Julio Garcia 3 14 Alessandro Zanca 2

WorldSBK Assen Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Friday 1745 WorldSSP300 FP1 1830 WorldSBK FP1 1925 WorldSSP FP1 2215 WorldSSP300 FP2 2300 WorldSBK FP2 0000 (sat) WorldSSP FP2 Saturday 2025 bLUcRU FP1 0100 bLUcRU Superpole 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 Sunday 1945 bLUcRU R1 0015 bLUcRU R2 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPR 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2