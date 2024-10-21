Bimota KB998

WorldSBK 2025

Fresh from the recent announcement of the transition from the Kawasaki Racing Team to BbKRT, the new team are preparing to unveil their as yet unseen race machine and commence testing at the Jerez track in Southern Spain on 22 October.

Created in partnership with bimota, the brand new KB998 race machine proudly harnesses a Kawasaki engine within a bimota designed and constructed chassis.

A joint collaboration as part of the much wider global development of the Bimota brand, the excitement surrounding the unveiling of the machine and its first laps of the 4.428 Km Circuito de Jerez has been much anticipated among racing fans.

A core element of a new project that sees the new team in WorldSBK emerge with a fresh pit box decor and team clothing, the appearance of the new racing machine is contrasted by internal continuity in terms of both riders and support staff within the pit box and across the team, a benefit appreciated by Team Manager, Guim Roda.

Team Manager – Guim Roda

“Of course there has been much work to do behind the scenes to get us to the eve of unveiling the new bike and testing on track in public for the very first time.

“To have Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani onboard as riders – plus the associated pit crews and support staff – means we can concentrate on the core tasks at hand, testing our new KB998 racing machine and accumulating data across a testing schedule, inside the test limitation rules set by BWO and the FIM, reaching from tomorrow and across the Winter.

“This is very new bike and will need our full commitment We are very enthusiastic to be part of this fascinating project and honoured to take responsibility for making the new bimota KB998 perform on top as soon as possible

“We have updated all our social media accounts so we encourage fans to follow BbKRT and play their part in this exciting journey.”