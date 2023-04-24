2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Three – Assen, Netherlands

WorldSBK Superpole Race

The Superpole Race was shortened to 8 laps due to a technical problem. Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) remained the undisputed protagonists, as always… Unlike Saturday though, the Spanish rider started from pole position and maintained the race lead from start to finish. Bautista again finished ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes claimed fourth place ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 12m37.045 291,9 2 J Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.916 287,2 3 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +1.757 284,2 4 A Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.126 291,9 5 A Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +6.067 288,0 6 A Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +6.781 291,9 7 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +7.054 283,5 8 S Redding BMW M1000 RR +7.125 288,8 9 X Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +8.568 293,5 10 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +10.344 285,7 11 I Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +10.546 293,5 12 R Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +11.246 288,0 13 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +11.807 290,3 14 P Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +12.037 288,8 15 Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +12.825 288,8 16 B Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +13.079 285,0 17 G Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +13.549 294,3 18 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +20.193 286,5 19 T Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +21.340 282,0 20 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +24.463 281,3 21 E Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +25.353 286,5 22 G Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +25.706 280,5 23 O Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +27.243 281,3 Not Classified RET I Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR 2 Laps 276,2 RET L Baz BMW M1000 RR 288,0

WorldSBK Race Two

The battle for the lead involved Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) in the early stages of the race with all three taking their chance to lead throughout the race.

Razgatlioglu made his move for the lead on Lap 3 but Bautista responded quickly, before Rea made his move on Lap 5 at the same Turn 8. Bautista was able to respond almost immediately to re-claim the lead and Rea’s race would come to an end on the following lap. He lost the front of his Kawasaki machine at Turn 9 on Lap 6 which put him out of the race.

It meant the fight for victory became between Bautista and Razgatlioglu, but the reigning Champion was able to pull out a gap over Razgatlioglu as he claimed his 40th WorldSBK win and Ducati’s 400th win in WorldSBK. Razgatlioglu was unchallenged as he took second place in Race 2 to continue his run of podium finishes, now at six races. Toprak taking the flag 3.5-seconds ahead of team-mate Andrea Locatelli in third.

Dominique Aegerter worked his way steadily forward throughout the race to claim fourth place after a late pass on Axel Bassani. Remy Gardner took sixth ahead of Scott Redding, Danilo Petrucci and Alex Lowes while Michael Rinaldi rounded out the top ten.

WorldSBK will return with the Prosecco DOC Catalunya Round taking place from the 5th to the 7th of May at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After only three rounds Bautista has already amassed a 56-point lead in the championship over Toprak Razgatlioglu. Andrea Locatelli is only 14-points behind his Pata Yamaha team-mate and holds down third place in the title chase with a handy buffer over fourth placed Axel Bassani and Jonathan Rea in fifth.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 33m14.560 291,9 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +3.915 284,2 3 A Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +7.416 288,0 4 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +9.445 283,5 5 A Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +9.500 291,9 6 R Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +12.279 288,0 7 S Redding BMW M1000 RR +13.457 288,8 8 D Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +13.532 288,8 9 A Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +16.890 291,9 10 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +20.304 290,3 11 P Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +21.645 288,8 12 G Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +22.038 294,3 13 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +37.985 281,3 14 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +42.954 286,5 15 T Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +44.662 282,0 16 O Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +54.512 281,3 17 E Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +55.140 286,5 18 I Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m07.639 276,2 19 G Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +1m07.659 280,5 Not Classified RET I Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 9 Laps 293,5 RET L Baz BMW M1000 RR 13 Laps 288,0 RET J Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 16 Laps 287,2 RET X Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R 19 Laps 293,5 RET B Ray Yamaha YZF R1 20 Laps 285,0 RET M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR 20 Laps 285,7

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“It has been an exciting weekend and I am very happy to have put my signature on such an important milestone as the 400th victory for Ducati in Superbike. I’m also really happy because we even managed to improve on yesterday, especially in the Superpole Race. The advantage in the standings it is not my interest at the moment: what I’ll remember from this day is the fantastic feeling with the bike.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“I am really happy, I ride through the first corner in Race 2 and don’t crash like 2021 and 2022! This is a big improvement! Also, today, in World Supersport my Turkish friends Can and Bahattin crashed and I am a bit scared before the race to do the same! I tried my best and finish in second position, I am happy for this but normally I am always try to win – this race it was impossible but I tried everything. Also I tried to attack Alvaro for the lead and anyway, we know, everybody know in the last laps he is more strong. This track is very fast, I am not close enough to try a hard braking pass – it was not easy. Second position is not bad, better than nothing! Also I am not coming back home without podiums, so this is a good positive! We will see in the next race. I am very happy for my teammate Locatelli as well, I hope we can finish more races on the podium together.”

Andrea Locatelli – P3

“I am really happy about Race 2, because to think about going home after Assen without a podium was a bit sad! So I am really proud about the job we did here because we started in difficult conditions and we never really found good grip with the rear and it compromised the first laps a little bit until I could do my rhythm. We need to understand a bit more but we have another podium and a lot of good points for the championship, a really good result and no mistakes. We need to continue to work and see what is possible for the future races. I want to say thanks to the guys for this weekend, we can enjoy this moment.”

Dominique Aegerter – P4

“That was a great Race 2, finishing 4th and getting top independent is nice. We had a good start and fierce battles until the last chicane. There are still aspects of this bike that I can learn how to better exploit, we’re going step by step. We have a great long-run pace and base setup, but we should be quick in the early stages too. I’m happy with the package we have, Yamaha and the GYTR GRT Team are doing a great job, plus it’s good we can share data with fast guys. We’ll keep working for sure, that is what has got us where we are today. We hope to be in the top group again in Barcelona.”

Remy Gardner – P6

“Not a bad Race 2, although unfortunately we had bad luck in the sprint race. For sure we need to work on our qualifying sessions, once again starting from behind didn’t help. In the last feature race, our pace was fine and I enjoyed it. The tyre choice was the correct one in my opinion, it was just a shame I lost a lot of time in the opening laps as I got forced wide, but we were still able to perform a good recovery. Let’s keep rolling and progress further, we know there’s potential.”

Scott Redding – P7

“I was quite happy that I could be up in the race and even more as I was able to push the bike a little bit, which was nice. But still, we are struggling in some areas and it’s difficult because you cannot get much time back on the others. But I feel like I was riding well. I enjoyed riding the bike this week which was nice for me, and I was fighting in positions where I felt we should be. Yesterday I struggled with the front tyre and today I struggled with rear grip over the entire race. But it was a better weekend, we got some good information. And now we will see if we can bring something to further improve.”

Danilo Petrucci – P8

“I can’t be pleased with an eighth place, particularly considering the crashes that helped us get there. I’m frustrated that I can’t be as quick in the initial stages as I am later on in the race. There is still work to do because I have no traction and suffer from a lack of grip over the first laps. And that’s why I’m not happy today.”

Alex Lowes – P9

“This weekend has been a bit better and when we have grip in the bike we can be quite fast. The Superpole Race was quite good because I was one of the only guys who could stay with the front three. The race, at eight laps, was a bit shorter than normal. The pace was fast and I felt OK on the limit. Everybody is riding on the limit. I lost the front on the sighting lap before Race Two. Starting from the back of the grid it was going to be tough, but my pace was a bit better after we had made a few changes on the bike. I was able to keep my front tyre grip for five or six laps longer and I was faster than the day before.”

Michael Rinaldi – P10

“Honestly it was a very difficult weekend. Right from FP1 the feeling wasn’t the same as in the previous rounds; unfortunately, we couldn’t work in FP2, then we had to run in wet conditions in FP3. Basically, we did setup in Race 1. At the same time, though, we need to be more responsive when we face difficulties like these. For sure we are not going to lose confidence from a weekend gone wrong.”

Garrett Gerloff – P12

“I feel like we had some good pace, just starting from so far back after having such a tricky qualifying was making it difficult. It was my own fault really for being so far back and that’s the most frustrating thing. Also, it was so close, as it was so tight between everybody. It would have been nice to start a few rows forward and I could have changed some things. In the Superpole Race I just didn’t have anything to make up any ground, with only eight laps it was super difficult. In race two I had a good start, but in the first corner, I got bottlenecked and had to brake and check where the guys were around me. I just had to fight to come back. It was a long day. I’m looking forward to the next round, I like Barcelona. I’ll go back there and try to have some good results.”

Jonathan Rea – DNF

“It was one of those days, unfortunately, but I have got to take some positives from this weekend. The bike was really comfortable to ride, and I did some things at Assen that I have not been able to do for a few years. The starts were great, but I missed the jump a little bit in Race Two. We checked the data to understand the crash and for some reason, all weekend, I have had some pressure on the gearshift. This one time in T9, as soon as I opened the gas, it engaged third gear and that was enough to crash. I went down in probably the most graceful crash I have ever had! I was so frustrated because I felt like we could fight for a podium again. I felt much more comfortable in that race, compared to Race One and also the Superpole Race earlier today. The Superpole Race was maximum attack for eight laps. Alvaro just broke me with two laps to go.”

Xavi Vierge – DNF

“I first want to apologise to the team for my mistake in race 2. The team worked really hard between yesterday and today, making various changes to the bike. It wasn’t easy to decide what to do following warm-up, as we didn’t have the right conditions to really check it, but we believed in our work and headed into the Superpole race feeling confident. I was pleased with the way that race went as the bike allowed me to battle. I was able to finish top nine and that meant I gained a better grid position for race 2. As that race got underway, I was feeling good and the feeling was there, allowing me to fight for the top six. Unfortunately I made a small mistake through turn 1 and lost the front, and that was the end of that. Not the end we were hoping for, but after a difficult weekend we did find something that allowed us to be up there fighting for a solid result. So we need to take the positives and will now head to Barcelona, a track that can work better for us.”

Iker Lecuona – DNF

“It was a tough day in general for me, the team and Honda, with me and Xavi both crashing in Race 2 and generally struggling at this track. We think we understood something about why the weekend developed as it did, so now it’s time to remain cool and focused, checking all the data and really understanding which changes to make to the setup of the bike, both for the next round and for the subsequent testing session at Misano. It’s true that last year I also had to save myself from some crashes, but this year we have crashed a lot. Having said that, thanks to the team, to Kuwata san, Mori san and everyone on the team for the trust they put in me. I trust them and the team and now we need to work and make the right choices.”

Loris Baz – DNF

“I’m ok, but my first thought was for Michael (van der Mark), because I was right behind him when he crashed, and it was really a big one. I know what he has been through and it’s really tough seeing him in this kind of situation again. I wish him a quick recovery and hope he can come back soon. I had a good start, and I was feeling better with the leg compared to yesterday. In the Superpole Race we had a technical issue, so I didn’t do a lap. We had to change the engine between the Superpole and the main race and the new engine didn’t feel the same, so I lost some time during the first laps. Then Öttl overtook me, as he was a bit faster in the parts where I was struggling. But I was catching him in some other fast places. Coming into that last fast left, it was three or four laps in a row that I gone wide there, and I was worried about crashing, so on that lap, I really rolled early to stay on the line and I crashed there. For sure, I released the brake earlier, maybe I went too inside, it’s just strange. I feel sorry for the team because the bike is destroyed. I was feeling better, but when you don’t feel at 100 per cent all weekend, you obviously force it a bit in some places because I couldn’t move. I was trying to get some points; I was pretty fast considering the shape I’m in. It was a rough weekend, really hard, but we keep moving forward. Scott (Redding) has shown that the bike has something more than we did this weekend. For sure, I will feel better in Barcelona. I hope I’ll be able to come back to my normal pace.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 174 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 118 3 Andrea Locatelli 104 4 Axel Bassani 77 5 Jonathan Rea 73 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 54 7 Danilo Petrucci 51 8 Dominique Aegerter 50 9 Xavi Vierge 49 10 Alex Lowes 44 11 Remy Gardner 37 12 Scott Redding 34 13 Iker Lecuona 33 14 Philipp Oettl 30 15 Garrett Gerloff 23 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 6 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 6 19 Hafizh Syahrin 4 20 Tom Sykes 1

WorldSSP Race Two

The FIM Supersport World Championship’s visit to the TT Circuit Assen for the Pirelli Dutch Round concluded with a thrilling Race 2 which was won by Nicolo Bulega (Aaruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) as he continued his strong start to the 2023 campaign, while there was an incredible fight for the podium behind Bulega as he took his fourth win in six races this season. Home team Ten Kate Racing Yamaha were able to celebrate a home podium with Stefano Manzi taking second place in the Netherlands.

Bulega has been the only repeat winner in 2023 so far and he continued that record as he claimed victory in Race 2 at Assen. He initially fell behind Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) on the opening lap but he responded at the final chicane to re-claim the lead of the race and, from there, he was able to take advantage of the squabbling behind him to build a gap of more than three seconds.

It meant the podium fight ended up being between Caricasulo, Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Schroetter, with Manzi and Caricasulo fighting hard for second place. On Lap 16, the pair went side by side into the final chicane before Manzi opened up a gap to Caricasulo with rookie Schroetter fighting back to close the gap on the podium places. Despite Caricasulo and Schroetter fighting hard, Manzi was able to hold on by just 0.086s for second place, with Caricasulo in third.

Schroetter backed up his maiden podium from Race 1 with fourth place in Race 2, finishing just half-a-second away from Caricasulo on the podium. The German rookie had a more than five second margin to the riders fighting hard behind him as Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) and Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) battled it out for fifth place throughout the second half of the race. Finnish rider Tuuli was able to hold on to fifth on his Triumph machine with Debise ending a strong weekend in sixth place.

Tom Edwards worked his way forward from outside the top 20 early on through to 15th place and a championship point after the young Aussie was taken out during race one on Saturday.

After his highside earlier in the weekend Oli Bayliss was ruled out of proceedings with a broken toe and some contusions. Countryman Luke Power went out after six laps.

Oli Bayliss – DNS

“It was definitely not the weekend I wanted. I had trained really hard to be ready for this round and unfortunately it ended up earlier than we’d expected. After the crash in FP1 we tried our best to still be out riding but after a few laps I was struggling with changing gears. Had it been the other foot, I could have dealt with it. We tried to have a go with a numbing injection in race one, but it didn’t do much so after ten laps I pulled in for the safety of myself and the other riders. Then on Sunday, I was declared unfit to ride. These things happen and it’s incredible how such a little injury can have a huge impact on your riding. Time to do some recovery to be back strong in Barcelona!”

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 29m31.866 249,4 2 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +4.437 245,5 3 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +4.523 251,2 4 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +5.088 255,3 5 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +10.864 252,3 6 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +11.068 250,6 7 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +13.078 249,4 8 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +13.485 249,4 9 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +17.103 257,8 10 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +20.074 247,1 11 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +20.518 248,8 12 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +20.997 247,7 13 S Corsi Yamaha YZF R6 +24.862 248,3 14 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +32.942 247,7 15 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +39.344 247,7 16 A Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +39.469 249,4 17 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +43.397 250,0 18 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +43.448 251,7 19 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +45.889 252,9 20 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +45.964 242,7 21 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +51.575 252,9 22 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +52.391 243,2 23 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +57.874 249,4 Not Classified RET F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 1 Lap 245,5 RET B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR 11 Laps 254,1 RET L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R 12 Laps 246,0 RET C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R / 250,0 RET Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 / 247,1

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 127 2 Stefano Manzi 90 3 Marcel Schroetter 79 4 Federico Caricasulo 77 5 Can Oncu 63 6 Niki Tuuli 61 7 Valentin Debise 44 8 Jorge Navarro 44 9 Glenn Van Straalen 40 10 Raffaele De Rosa 33 11 John Mcphee 31 12 Nicholas Spinelli 29 13 Bahattin Sofuoglu 23 14 Oliver Bayliss 18 15 Tarran Mackenzie 15 16 Anupab Sarmoon 14 17 Adrian Huertas 10 18 Adam Norrodin 9 19 Yari Montella 8 20 Tom Booth-Amos 6 21 Andrea Mantovani 6 22 Harry Truelove 5 23 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 24 Simone Corsi 3 25 Tom Edwards 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

There was drama everywhere you looked in Race 2 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship as Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) claimed his second victory of the Pirelli Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen after a track limits penalty for one of his rivals. Across the line, before penalties were applied, just 0.045s covered the top three but penalties for Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team) and Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) meant Svoboda started his 2023 campaign with two wins from two in 2023.

Maier had initially crossed the line in first place but was deemed to have exceeded track limits on the final lap and was therefore demoted to second place. However, with Vannucci deemed to have committed the same offence, he was also demoted one place and dropped to third with Maier in second and Svoboda being promoted to first place to claim his first double in WorldSSP300 and starting his campaign with a maximum 50 points out of 50 to lead the World Championship standings leaving the Netherlands.

Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) had crossed the line in fourth place but was demoted to fifth place for a last-lap track limits infringement with Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) the main beneficiary as he went from seventh to fourth ahead of Gennai. With Gennai in fifth place, French rider Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) claimed sixth spot with Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), who crossed the line in fifth, demoted to seventh place.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 P. Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 25m51.333 191,5 2 H. Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.055 190,1 3 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.205 181,8 4 J. Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.392 190,5 5 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.755 191,5 6 S. Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.955 193,2 7 D. Geiger KTM RC 390 R +1.055 186,9 8 E. Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.143 190,8 9 K. Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.855 190,1 10 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.955 190,1 11 F. Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.04 186,9 12 J. Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.189 188,5 13 R. Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.955 188,2 14 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.479 187,5 15 Y. Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.588 189,1 16 T. Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.454 185,2 17 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.455 190,5 18 A. Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.505 190,5 19 K. Beekmans Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.555 186,5 20 T. Molenaar Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.739 188,5 21 S. Doornenbal Kawasaki Ninja 400 +8.387 186,2 22 J. Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +8.451 187,2 23 I. Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.865 186,5 24 G. Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.113 185,2 25 C. Rouge Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.425 188,8 26 R. Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.699 188,2 27 S. Zhou Kove 321RR +1m02.262 185,9 Not Classified RET D. Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 2 Laps 187,2 RET J. Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 4 Laps 190,1 RET L. Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 4 Laps 188,2 RET J. Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 11 Laps 189,5 RET L. Lehmann KTM RC 390 R 11 Laps 186,9

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Petr Svoboda 25 2 Samuel Di Sora 20 3 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 16 4 Dirk Geiger 13 5 Humberto Maier 11 6 Marco Gaggi 10 7 Devis Bergamini 9 8 Jeffrey Buis 8 9 Loris Veneman 7 10 Fenton Seabright 6 11 Mirko Gennai 5 12 Enzo Valentim 4 13 Julio Garcia 3 14 Alessandro Zanca 2 15 Kevin Sabatucci 1