2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round Four – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
WorldSBK Race One
The opening race at Catalunya was a dramatic affair as Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) claimed his fourth consecutive win in Barcelona to extend his Championship lead. There was a fierce battle for second with several riders at different points.
The race was run over a 17-lap distance following a red flag on Lap 4 of the initial race, with Bautista winning the shortened race by 8.8 seconds. The riders took to the grid for the restarted race based on their positions at the last completed time-keeping point for each rider, meaning Bautista took the front row ahead of team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).
The new race was restarted over a 17-lap distance with Bautista able to once again stay ahead from the front while his rivals squabbled behind him.
Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) moved from fifth to third, and then ahead of Rinaldi into second, before the factory Ducati barged his way through at Turn 3. They were still side by side through Turn 10 and into Turn 11. The pair made contact with Rinaldi retiring from the race and Bassani continuing; the incident was investigated by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards with Bassani given a Long Lap Penalty for his role in the incident which he took instantly on Lap 6, dropping him from second to fifth.
Bassani’s penalty promoted Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) into second and third place and the pair were battling it out for second place as Bautista pulled out a gap over Rea and Razgatlioglu. Razgatlioglu was consistently putting Rea under pressure and made his move early on the final lap.
Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) converted two incredible starts to take fourth place in Spain, continuing his run of top-five finishes in WorldSBK that extends from the end of the 2022 campaign.
Locatelli fended off a surging Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) to hold on to fourth place, with Aegerter in fifth and finishing as the top Independent rider.
Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) made a late move on Bassani to take sixth place and demote the Ducati man to seventh after the Italian had a late-race drop-off in pace.
Eighth place went to Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) as he lost pace in the closing stages but fended off Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) in ninth. Gerloff started the original race from ninth but lost out in the first few laps, before battling his way back up to ninth at the end of the race.
Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) rounded out the top ten after a stunning late battle with Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) with the Australian in 11th. Heading into Turn 1 on the final lap, Petrucci looked to make a move before Gardner responded around the outside of Turn 2; however, Petrucci was able to finish ahead. Following the race, Petrucci was disqualified from Race 1 for not using his chest protector, promoting everyone behind him up one position.
German rider Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) took 11th spot, some seven-seconds down on Gardner ahead of him, while Oettl fended off Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) in 12th. Ray’s 12th place means he claimed his first WorldSBK points of the campaign and his best WorldSBK result including his previous wildcard appearances.
Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) took 13th, just a second behind Ray, while Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin (PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Team) took 14th.
WorldSBK Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|29m06.615
|319,5
|2
|T Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+8.864
|322,4
|3
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+8.927
|319,5
|4
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+13.992
|320,5
|5
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+14.206
|321,4
|6
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+15.809
|326,3
|7
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+18.222
|323,4
|8
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+20.607
|326,3
|9
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+20.841
|326,3
|10
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+22.930
|328,3
|11
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+23.475
|320,5
|12
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+31.286
|322,4
|13
|B. Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+31.823
|317,6
|14
|L. Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+32.859
|322,4
|15
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+40.429
|318,6
|16
|I. Lopes
|BMW M1000 RR
|+46.947
|316,7
|17
|T Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+50.828
|311,2
|18
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1 Lap
|304,2
|Not Classified
|RET
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|7 Laps
|321,4
|RET
|I. Vinales
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|8 Laps
|303,4
|RET
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|16 Laps
|317,6
|RET
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|/
|/
|RET
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|/
|/
|RET
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|/
|272,7
WorldSBK Rider Quotes
Alvaro Bautista – P1
“I am very happy to have taken this victory in front of my family, friends, and many fans. I can say it was a perfect day, starting with the pole position and ending with a race in which I was very fast. The feeling with the bike was extraordinary. I had a lot of fun. I want to thank the team, who are working really well”.
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2
“In the race, I was not really enjoying until the end – we were just focused on keeping the rear tyre. But I am happy, we are fighting again with the legend Johnny – this is good because we just enjoy and forget a bit Alvaro, who is too strong at this track especially! I am waiting the last lap, but also I am fighting on the limit because front and rear tyre big drop in grip. I just try for the best position and I pass Johnny last lap, try to ride the best line on all corners and happy to finish P2. I did really hard braking, but really strong wind and bike not easy stopping! Superpole was a bit bad luck, but anyway always most important the race and I just try my best. We will see tomorrow, I need to improve my bike in some corners – I hope we are fast and we can fight again in the races.”
Jonathan Rea – P3
“A solid day and better than my expectations. In Superpole I got lucky and unlucky, because the red flag came when I was in the final sector of a very good lap, so we had already used one of our tyres. We had to put in a used Q tyre again in the restart. According to the circuit’s timing tower I was out of time to do a final fast lap, but when I came onto the straight there was no chequered flag, so I thought – go! We improved the lap time so it was very lucky. I had good track positions and good starts in both races. In the restarted final race, once Bassani and Rinaldi had lost track position, I was in the front of the group, but Alvaro was in a different race. If I am talking about the race between Toprak and I, it was very difficult to maintain the rhythm without wasting the tyre trying to both stay in front and pull away from the group behind. So it was one of those races where I was trying to maintain my effort but not smash the tyre. I had nothing at the end to try to out-brake Toprak and even went back a gear going into the last corner, maybe thinking I could get a jump onto the finish line but he was too good in that last sector, going through those fast right hand corners.”
Andrea Locatelli – P4
“It was an interesting race for sure! Today was not easy, but we started very well in FP3 to regain some confidence and time to work around the bike after the small crash on Friday. Starting from P10 was also not easy, but I think we did very well in every start! So this was a good point to be in front, I am happy to finish P4 and now we need to look forward to tomorrow, I think we have a good opportunity to have another two chances for good results. We will see tomorrow what is possible! The target is always to get a podium, but first the focus is on the Superpole Race to make sure we can get a better grid position for Race 2.”
Dominique Aegerter – P5
“It hasn’t been a bad race, but honestly we expected a bit more after what we showed yesterday and in Superpole. Of course, we had a great start to the day by getting second on the grid and I’m very happy about it, I hope it will help tomorrow in the sprint race. We’ll try to analyse the data to improve our performance in the remaining two races. It would be nice to finish in the Top 5 again, and as Top Independent Rider. We’re proving how strong we are, but at the same time we know there’s still margin to improve to close the gap with those in front of us.”
Iker Lecuona – P6
“Overall I’m happy with what we did today but not completely satisfied, of course. On the positive side I rode alone during qualifying, feeling confident, and was generally happy with my performance. It would have been better to be on the front row of course, but a small mistake through sector 3 meant I lost a fraction of a second and finished P5. I was happy with that anyway, but then we had the same problem as always, the start, which saw me lose the race through the very first corners basically. I dropped right down the field and then recovered to P11 but when the race restarted we lost even more ground early on. I’m quite frustrated and know I need to find more at the start, because the pace we have is quick enough for the podium. I finished P6 but could have done more had I not lost all that ground. The fact of the matter is that we have the level and the speed to be able to fight with the frontrunners. I want to thank the team because they’re doing a good job, but we need to find a solution for the start, because it’s an issue we already had last year too.”
Xavi Vierge – P8
“First I want to wish Eric a speedy recovery and hope he is doing OK. It was a difficult race for us to be honest, and the red flag in qualifying didn’t help either because we could not complete out final fast lap. In the race there was another red flag, but that was the same for everyone of course. When the race restarted we put in a new rear tyre but kept a used front, and this was a little hard to manage, with different levels of grip front and rear. I don’t seem to have enough confidence with the grip through the first laps and so I try to just hold on and save the tyres so that I can get to the line and see if the guys ahead of me suffer any drop in tyre performance over the last laps. That wasn’t the case today, but we finished the race anyway, which is important after Assen and because it means we have more data that we can perhaps use to take another small step tomorrow. If we are able to do that, we can stay with the guys in front.”
Remy Gardner – P11
“We managed to have a good qualifying session, then the first feature race was a bit tough. I got hit in the opening laps and racing with a bent exhaust wasn’t too easy. We also struggled a bit in the latter stages of the race with the tyres. There are still two races on the way, we’ll check how to improve the performance and try to find some more solutions for tomorrow.”
Danilo Petrucci – DSQ
“We are doing all we can to solve the problem that is conditioning us in the first part of the race. With fresh tyres, I’m unable to feel the rear and have no traction, it’s as if I’m riding in the wet… Today I messed up the start too. I’m sorry because the team and I are really giving it our all and working on the bike incessantly, but the improvements are not enough. This tenth place finish doesn’t reflect our potential, so it’s heads down as we carry on working.”
Alex Lowes – DNF
“A tough day. We have tried a different setting with the bike and I was trying to hang in there in the race, maybe a little bit better than Friday afternoon’s feeling during the long run. Lecuona passed me and I was using him to drag me away from the fight behind. The right side of my front tyre was already having issues so I was risking too much on the left corners to gain back the time and unfortunately I crashed. As I said, a tough day. Tomorrow we will try to improve.”
Michael Rinaldi – DNF
“We had all the right cards to take second place. We had a great start to the weekend right from FP1, and the feeling today was really good. Unfortunately, however, I was hit by Bassani: a senseless manoeuver also because up until today, he had shown that he didn’t have the pace to be among the leaders, as, in fact, happened at the end of the race. It’s a real shame. I hope the pain in my hand will allow me to make up for it tomorrow”.
WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1m40.264
|322,4
|2
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.473
|313,0
|3
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.497
|315,8
|4
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.507
|321,4
|5
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+0.519
|323,4
|6
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.707
|321,4
|7
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.807
|321,4
|8
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.858
|314,9
|9
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+0.877
|326,3
|10
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.969
|319,5
|11
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.156
|320,5
|12
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.159
|330,3
|13
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.439
|322,4
|14
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.570
|322,4
|15
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.701
|322,4
|16
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.764
|323,4
|17
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.933
|314,0
|18
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.033
|317,6
|19
|B. Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+2.043
|315,8
|20
|I. Lopes
|BMW M1000 RR
|+2.135
|315,8
|21
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.192
|323,4
|22
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.345
|306,8
|23
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.791
|313,0
|24
|I. Vinales
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.598
|299,2
World Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|199
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|138
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|117
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|89
|5
|Axel Bassani
|86
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|61
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|57
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|57
|9
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|54
|10
|Alex Lowes
|44
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|43
|12
|Remy Gardner
|42
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|34
|14
|Scott Redding
|34
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|30
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|19
|17
|Loris Baz
|8
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|6
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|5
|20
|Bradley Ray
|3
|21
|Tom Sykes
|1
WorldSSP
The fight for all three podium places in the FIM Supersport World Championship race at Catalunya was a thrilling affair as Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed his fifth win of the 2023 season. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) put the Sofuoglu name back on the podium with a hard-fought third place after a scrap with his teammate as well as Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha).
Bulega initially dropped down the order at the start of the race and fell behind Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) at the start before re-taking the lead in the opening laps. It had looked like he would pull away from the chasing pack, but it was a charging Sofuoglu who took the lead on Lap 7 with a move at Turn 1 after a series of fast laps to close the gap. Their battle allowed the chasing group, led by Marcel Schroetter, to close the gap.
Schroetter pulled away from team-mate Sofuoglu and Manzi as the pair fought hard for the podium with the pair side by side for almost the entire final lap with the fight for third decided right at the end of the race.
Despite Schroetter closing the gap to Bulega he was unable to make the move for victory as he finished six-tenths down on Bulega. Sofuoglu had taken third place on the run to the line, with the pair elbow to elbow trying to finish on the podium, but Manzi was given a three-second time penalty, in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty for taking a shortcut and not losing sufficient time, which dropped him to sixth place.
Manzi’s penalty promoted to Dutch rider Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) into fourth place as he finished around fifth seconds down on the race winner and a second behind Sofuoglu at the end of the race, with Caricasulo eventually recovering to take fifth place despite losing time and positions in the early stages of the race. Manzi’s three-second penalty demoted him to sixth place, two seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Navarro in seventh place.
French rider Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) had been running in the led group, including chasing Bulega for victory in the early stages, before dropping down to eighth place. He was only six tenths down on Navarro ahead of him, while he was three seconds clear of Nicholas Spinelli (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha) in ninth place, some three seconds down on Debise ahead. Finnish rider Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) took tenth place to round out the top ten, with Tuuli missing out on ninth spot by just three tenths.
Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) got a superb launch off the line to move into the top three but he dropped down the order shortly after, before he dropped further when he took the first of his two Long Lap Penalties for a collision with Can Oncu last time out at Assen. After he took his second Long Lap Penalty, he dropped into the second group and was unable to recover beyond 11th place. He finished ahead of Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) in 12th and Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME Air Racing) in 13th; Booth-Amos finished as the lead WorldSSP Challenge rider.
Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) was 14th despite starting fourth after the Aussie tumbled down the order on the last lap, finishing ahead of Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) who took the final point in Race 1.
Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), returning to WorldSSP as a replacement rider for Oncu, just missed out on points with 16th place and crossed the line three-seconds clear of Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) in 17th. The Australian had been in the top ten in the first half of the stages but fell down the order after his injured foot went numb.
Luke Power took the chequered flag in 25th position.
WorldSSP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|N Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|31m52.426
|277,6
|2
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.626
|281,3
|3
|B Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+3.996
|283,5
|4
|G Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.991
|279,8
|5
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+5.467
|282,0
|6
|S Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+7.002
|283,5
|7
|J Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+8.9
|283,5
|8
|V Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+9.553
|279,1
|9
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+12.693
|279,1
|10
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+12.946
|281,3
|11
|YMontella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+16.69
|280,5
|12
|A Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+16.774
|280,5
|13
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+18.012
|279,1
|14
|T Edwards
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+18.024
|277,6
|15
|R De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+21.207
|282,0
|16
|L Mahias
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+22.098
|278,4
|17
|O Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+25.214
|280,5
|18
|A Fernandez Gonzalesp
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+27.997
|281,3
|19
|J Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+28.82
|282,0
|20
|A Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+29.256
|281,3
|21
|A Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+38.96
|277,6
|22
|Y Okaya
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+43.285
|274,1
|23
|F Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+43.519
|279,1
|24
|H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+43.671
|278,4
|25
|L Power
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+44.937
|279,1
|26
|A Diaz
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+45.042
|276,9
|27
|T Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+46.388
|274,1
|Not Classified
|DNF
|M. Kofler
|Ducati Panigale V2
|9 Laps
|279,8
|DNF
|A Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|1 Lap
|273,4
|DNF
|A Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|6 Laps
|279,1
|DNF
|M. Abe
|Yamaha YZF R6
|11 Laps
|277,6
|DNF
|B Sahin
|Yamaha YZF R6
|15 Laps
|270,7
WorldSSP Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|N Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m44.243
|271,4
|2
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.274
|277,6
|3
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.441
|276,9
|4
|T Edwards
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.534
|274,1
|5
|G Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.617
|275,5
|6
|J Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.618
|273,4
|7
|V Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.632
|274,1
|8
|S Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.639
|271,4
|9
|B Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.656
|279,8
|10
|Y Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.770
|278,4
|11
|N Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.839
|276,2
|12
|N Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+0.944
|272,7
|13
|L Mahias
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.984
|272,7
|14
|A Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.039
|274,1
|15
|T Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.067
|273,4
|16
|J Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.296
|277,6
|17
|O Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.300
|273,4
|18
|R De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.317
|273,4
|19
|A Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.624
|276,9
|20
|A Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.671
|279,1
|21
|A Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.747
|279,1
|22
|M. Kofler
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.006
|272,0
|23
|F Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.325
|275,5
|24
|Y Okaya
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.603
|270,7
|25
|A Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|+2.634
|270,7
|26
|L Power
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.648
|275,5
|27
|A Diaz
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.975
|274,8
|28
|T Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+3.136
|269,3
|29
|H Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+3.426
|272,0
|30
|M Abe
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+3.661
|267,3
|31
|B Sahin
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.942
|267,3
|Not Qualified
|NQ
|A Fernandez Gonzalez Esp
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|281,3
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|152
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|100
|3
|Marcel Schroetter
|99
|4
|Federico Caricasulo
|88
|5
|Niki Tuuli
|67
|6
|Can Oncu
|63
|7
|Jorge Navarro
|53
|8
|Glenn Van Straalen
|52
|9
|Valentin Debise
|52
|10
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|39
|11
|Nicholas Spinelli
|36
|12
|Raffaele De Rosa
|33
|13
|John Mcphee
|31
|14
|Oliver Bayliss
|18
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|15
|16
|Adrian Huertas
|15
|17
|Anupab Sarmoon
|14
|18
|Yari Montella
|13
|19
|Tom Booth-Amos
|10
|20
|Adam Norrodin
|9
|21
|Andrea Mantovani
|6
|22
|Harry Truelove
|5
|23
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4
|24
|Simone Corsi
|3
|25
|Tom Edwards
|3
WorldSSP300 Race One
There was action throughout the 12-lap opening World Supersport race at Catalunya, with 2020 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) claiming his first win since returning to the Championship this season. He finished just 0.052s ahead of the chasing group to take an emotional victory for both him and the MTM Kawasaki squad in Barcelona.
Buis initially got a good start when the lights went out and pulled out a gap of over a second on the first lap but the chasing pack soon closed that gap up over the next few laps and Buis first dropped out of the lead on Lap 4 as the lead group became a huge 21 riders.
Buis remained in this group despite dropping down as low as eighth at one point and he re-gained the lead of the race on the final lap to win his first race since returning to WorldSSP300. He fended off Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) on the final lap of the race by just 0.052s as the Frenchman looked for victory, while Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) rounded out the podium with third place after pulling off an epic comeback from 19th throughout the 12-lap race.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|J Buis
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|23m27.488
|214,7
|2
|S Di Sora
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.052
|210,9
|3
|M. Gennai
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.098
|215,1
|4
|P Svoboda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.341
|218,6
|5
|H Maier
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.346
|208,1
|6
|D. Geiger
|KTM RC 390 R
|+0.481
|219,5
|7
|D. Mogeda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.540
|215,6
|8
|m. Vannucci
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.806
|211,8
|9
|J Perez Gonzalez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.849
|218,6
|10
|G Hendra Pratama
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.025
|207,3
|11
|E Valentim
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.467
|207,7
|12
|J Garcia
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.530
|215,6
|13
|J Osuna Saez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.638
|212,2
|14
|Y Saiz Marquez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+13.898
|210,1
|15
|T Alberto
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+14.911
|216,0
|16
|I Peristeras
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+17.472
|214,7
|17
|M. Gaggi
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.382
|215,1
|18
|D Bergamini
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.394
|205,7
|19
|C Rouge
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.593
|203,8
|20
|R Bijman
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+40.049
|194,9
|21
|I Bolano Hernande
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+42.458
|206,9
|22
|S Zhou
|Kove 321RR
|+45.415
|202,6
|Not Classified
|RET
|M. Martella
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|1 Lap
|211,4
|RET
|U Calatayud
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1 Lap
|215,1
|RET
|F Seabright
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|2 Laps
|213,4
|RET
|A Zanca
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|2 Laps
|216,0
|RET
|G Mastroluca
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2 Laps
|212,6
|RET
|K Sabatucci
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|2 Laps
|215,6
|RET
|L Veneman
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|2 Laps
|214,7
|RET
|R Tragni
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|3 Laps
|215,6
|RET
|L Lehmann
|KTM RC 390 R
|5 Laps
|214,7
|RET
|J Uriostegui
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|7 Laps
|216,4
WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|A Maier
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m55.169
|207,7
|2
|F Seabright
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.515
|210,1
|3
|J Perez Gonzalez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.756
|203,4
|4
|A Zanca
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.789
|204,9
|5
|G Hendra Pratama
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.831
|205,7
|6
|J Buis
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+0.831
|198,5
|7
|M. Vannucci
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.004
|200,4
|8
|D Mogeda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.078
|205,3
|9
|J Uriostegui
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.081
|210,5
|10
|R Tragni
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.123
|208,9
|11
|S Di Sora
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.156
|206,5
|12
|R Bijman
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.461
|207,7
|13
|J Osuna Saez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.532
|203,8
|14
|J Garcia
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.635
|207,3
|15
|E Valentim
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.644
|201,1
|16
|M. Martella
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.653
|207,7
|17
|P Svoboda
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.729
|208,5
|18
|Y Saiz Marquez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+1.851
|200,7
|19
|D Geiger
|KTM RC 390 R
|+1.897
|208,9
|20
|M. Gennai
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.965
|201,9
|21
|L Veneman
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.232
|196,7
|22
|T Alberto
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.277
|213,9
|23
|L Lehmann
|KTM RC 390 R
|+2.465
|200,7
|24
|K Sabatucci
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+2.518
|206,9
|25
|C Rouge
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.841
|203,8
|26
|M. Gaggi
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.640
|208,5
|27
|G Mastroluca
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.882
|203,8
|28
|I Bolano Hernandez
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|+4.056
|206,9
|29
|I Peristeras
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.081
|200,0
|Not Qualified
|NQ
|S Zhou
|Kove 321RR
|+6.183
|200,4
|NQ
|D Bergamini
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|/
|196,4
|NQ
|U Calatayud
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|/
|195,7
World Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Petr Svoboda
|63
|2
|Samuel Di Sora
|50
|3
|Humberto Maier
|41
|4
|Dirk Geiger
|35
|5
|Jeffrey Buis
|33
|6
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez
|33
|7
|Mirko Gennai
|32
|8
|Matteo Vannucci
|24
|9
|Marco Gaggi
|17
|10
|Enzo Valentim
|17
|11
|Daniel Mogeda
|11
|12
|Fenton Seabright
|11
|13
|Julio Garcia
|11
|14
|Devis Bergamini
|9
|15
|Kevin Sabatucci
|8
|16
|Loris Veneman
|7
|17
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|6
|18
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez
|3
|19
|Ruben Bijman
|3
|20
|Yeray Saiz Marquez
|3
|21
|Alessandro Zanca
|2
|22
|Troy Alberto
|1
WorldSBK Catalunya Schedule
(AEST)
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Sunday
|1700
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1725
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1750
|WorldSSP300
|WUP
|1900
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|2030
|WorldSSP
|R2
|2200
|WorldSBK
|R2
|2315
|WorldSSP300
|R2
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|5-7 May
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|30 Jun-02 Jul
|Donington Park
|X
|X
|14-16 Jul
|Imola
|X
|X
|X
|28-30 Jul
|Autodrom Most
|X
|X
|X
|8-10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Oct
|San Juan Villicum
|X
|X