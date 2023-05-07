2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Four – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

WorldSBK Race One

The opening race at Catalunya was a dramatic affair as Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) claimed his fourth consecutive win in Barcelona to extend his Championship lead. There was a fierce battle for second with several riders at different points.

The race was run over a 17-lap distance following a red flag on Lap 4 of the initial race, with Bautista winning the shortened race by 8.8 seconds. The riders took to the grid for the restarted race based on their positions at the last completed time-keeping point for each rider, meaning Bautista took the front row ahead of team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).

The new race was restarted over a 17-lap distance with Bautista able to once again stay ahead from the front while his rivals squabbled behind him.

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) moved from fifth to third, and then ahead of Rinaldi into second, before the factory Ducati barged his way through at Turn 3. They were still side by side through Turn 10 and into Turn 11. The pair made contact with Rinaldi retiring from the race and Bassani continuing; the incident was investigated by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards with Bassani given a Long Lap Penalty for his role in the incident which he took instantly on Lap 6, dropping him from second to fifth.

Bassani’s penalty promoted Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) into second and third place and the pair were battling it out for second place as Bautista pulled out a gap over Rea and Razgatlioglu. Razgatlioglu was consistently putting Rea under pressure and made his move early on the final lap.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) converted two incredible starts to take fourth place in Spain, continuing his run of top-five finishes in WorldSBK that extends from the end of the 2022 campaign.

Locatelli fended off a surging Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) to hold on to fourth place, with Aegerter in fifth and finishing as the top Independent rider.

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) made a late move on Bassani to take sixth place and demote the Ducati man to seventh after the Italian had a late-race drop-off in pace.

Eighth place went to Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) as he lost pace in the closing stages but fended off Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) in ninth. Gerloff started the original race from ninth but lost out in the first few laps, before battling his way back up to ninth at the end of the race.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) rounded out the top ten after a stunning late battle with Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) with the Australian in 11th. Heading into Turn 1 on the final lap, Petrucci looked to make a move before Gardner responded around the outside of Turn 2; however, Petrucci was able to finish ahead. Following the race, Petrucci was disqualified from Race 1 for not using his chest protector, promoting everyone behind him up one position.

German rider Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) took 11th spot, some seven-seconds down on Gardner ahead of him, while Oettl fended off Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) in 12th. Ray’s 12th place means he claimed his first WorldSBK points of the campaign and his best WorldSBK result including his previous wildcard appearances.

Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) took 13th, just a second behind Ray, while Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin (PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Team) took 14th.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 29m06.615 319,5 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +8.864 322,4 3 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +8.927 319,5 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +13.992 320,5 5 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +14.206 321,4 6 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +15.809 326,3 7 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +18.222 323,4 8 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +20.607 326,3 9 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +20.841 326,3 10 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +22.930 328,3 11 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +23.475 320,5 12 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +31.286 322,4 13 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +31.823 317,6 14 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +32.859 322,4 15 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +40.429 318,6 16 I. Lopes BMW M1000 RR +46.947 316,7 17 T Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +50.828 311,2 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1 Lap 304,2 Not Classified RET A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 7 Laps 321,4 RET I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR 8 Laps 303,4 RET M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 16 Laps 317,6 RET E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R / / RET O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR / / RET S. Redding BMW M1000 RR / 272,7

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“I am very happy to have taken this victory in front of my family, friends, and many fans. I can say it was a perfect day, starting with the pole position and ending with a race in which I was very fast. The feeling with the bike was extraordinary. I had a lot of fun. I want to thank the team, who are working really well”.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“In the race, I was not really enjoying until the end – we were just focused on keeping the rear tyre. But I am happy, we are fighting again with the legend Johnny – this is good because we just enjoy and forget a bit Alvaro, who is too strong at this track especially! I am waiting the last lap, but also I am fighting on the limit because front and rear tyre big drop in grip. I just try for the best position and I pass Johnny last lap, try to ride the best line on all corners and happy to finish P2. I did really hard braking, but really strong wind and bike not easy stopping! Superpole was a bit bad luck, but anyway always most important the race and I just try my best. We will see tomorrow, I need to improve my bike in some corners – I hope we are fast and we can fight again in the races.”

Jonathan Rea – P3

“A solid day and better than my expectations. In Superpole I got lucky and unlucky, because the red flag came when I was in the final sector of a very good lap, so we had already used one of our tyres. We had to put in a used Q tyre again in the restart. According to the circuit’s timing tower I was out of time to do a final fast lap, but when I came onto the straight there was no chequered flag, so I thought – go! We improved the lap time so it was very lucky. I had good track positions and good starts in both races. In the restarted final race, once Bassani and Rinaldi had lost track position, I was in the front of the group, but Alvaro was in a different race. If I am talking about the race between Toprak and I, it was very difficult to maintain the rhythm without wasting the tyre trying to both stay in front and pull away from the group behind. So it was one of those races where I was trying to maintain my effort but not smash the tyre. I had nothing at the end to try to out-brake Toprak and even went back a gear going into the last corner, maybe thinking I could get a jump onto the finish line but he was too good in that last sector, going through those fast right hand corners.”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“It was an interesting race for sure! Today was not easy, but we started very well in FP3 to regain some confidence and time to work around the bike after the small crash on Friday. Starting from P10 was also not easy, but I think we did very well in every start! So this was a good point to be in front, I am happy to finish P4 and now we need to look forward to tomorrow, I think we have a good opportunity to have another two chances for good results. We will see tomorrow what is possible! The target is always to get a podium, but first the focus is on the Superpole Race to make sure we can get a better grid position for Race 2.”

Dominique Aegerter – P5

“It hasn’t been a bad race, but honestly we expected a bit more after what we showed yesterday and in Superpole. Of course, we had a great start to the day by getting second on the grid and I’m very happy about it, I hope it will help tomorrow in the sprint race. We’ll try to analyse the data to improve our performance in the remaining two races. It would be nice to finish in the Top 5 again, and as Top Independent Rider. We’re proving how strong we are, but at the same time we know there’s still margin to improve to close the gap with those in front of us.”

Iker Lecuona – P6

“Overall I’m happy with what we did today but not completely satisfied, of course. On the positive side I rode alone during qualifying, feeling confident, and was generally happy with my performance. It would have been better to be on the front row of course, but a small mistake through sector 3 meant I lost a fraction of a second and finished P5. I was happy with that anyway, but then we had the same problem as always, the start, which saw me lose the race through the very first corners basically. I dropped right down the field and then recovered to P11 but when the race restarted we lost even more ground early on. I’m quite frustrated and know I need to find more at the start, because the pace we have is quick enough for the podium. I finished P6 but could have done more had I not lost all that ground. The fact of the matter is that we have the level and the speed to be able to fight with the frontrunners. I want to thank the team because they’re doing a good job, but we need to find a solution for the start, because it’s an issue we already had last year too.”

Xavi Vierge – P8

“First I want to wish Eric a speedy recovery and hope he is doing OK. It was a difficult race for us to be honest, and the red flag in qualifying didn’t help either because we could not complete out final fast lap. In the race there was another red flag, but that was the same for everyone of course. When the race restarted we put in a new rear tyre but kept a used front, and this was a little hard to manage, with different levels of grip front and rear. I don’t seem to have enough confidence with the grip through the first laps and so I try to just hold on and save the tyres so that I can get to the line and see if the guys ahead of me suffer any drop in tyre performance over the last laps. That wasn’t the case today, but we finished the race anyway, which is important after Assen and because it means we have more data that we can perhaps use to take another small step tomorrow. If we are able to do that, we can stay with the guys in front.”

Remy Gardner – P11

“We managed to have a good qualifying session, then the first feature race was a bit tough. I got hit in the opening laps and racing with a bent exhaust wasn’t too easy. We also struggled a bit in the latter stages of the race with the tyres. There are still two races on the way, we’ll check how to improve the performance and try to find some more solutions for tomorrow.”

Danilo Petrucci – DSQ

“We are doing all we can to solve the problem that is conditioning us in the first part of the race. With fresh tyres, I’m unable to feel the rear and have no traction, it’s as if I’m riding in the wet… Today I messed up the start too. I’m sorry because the team and I are really giving it our all and working on the bike incessantly, but the improvements are not enough. This tenth place finish doesn’t reflect our potential, so it’s heads down as we carry on working.”

Alex Lowes – DNF

“A tough day. We have tried a different setting with the bike and I was trying to hang in there in the race, maybe a little bit better than Friday afternoon’s feeling during the long run. Lecuona passed me and I was using him to drag me away from the fight behind. The right side of my front tyre was already having issues so I was risking too much on the left corners to gain back the time and unfortunately I crashed. As I said, a tough day. Tomorrow we will try to improve.”

Michael Rinaldi – DNF

“We had all the right cards to take second place. We had a great start to the weekend right from FP1, and the feeling today was really good. Unfortunately, however, I was hit by Bassani: a senseless manoeuver also because up until today, he had shown that he didn’t have the pace to be among the leaders, as, in fact, happened at the end of the race. It’s a real shame. I hope the pain in my hand will allow me to make up for it tomorrow”.

WorldSBK Superpole Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m40.264 322,4 2 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +0.473 313,0 3 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.497 315,8 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.507 321,4 5 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.519 323,4 6 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.707 321,4 7 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.807 321,4 8 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.858 314,9 9 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +0.877 326,3 10 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.969 319,5 11 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +1.156 320,5 12 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.159 330,3 13 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.439 322,4 14 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.570 322,4 15 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.701 322,4 16 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.764 323,4 17 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.933 314,0 18 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.033 317,6 19 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +2.043 315,8 20 I. Lopes BMW M1000 RR +2.135 315,8 21 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.192 323,4 22 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.345 306,8 23 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.791 313,0 24 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.598 299,2

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 199 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 138 3 Andrea Locatelli 117 4 Jonathan Rea 89 5 Axel Bassani 86 6 Dominique Aegerter 61 7 Xavi Vierge 57 8 Danilo Petrucci 57 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 54 10 Alex Lowes 44 11 Iker Lecuona 43 12 Remy Gardner 42 13 Philipp Oettl 34 14 Scott Redding 34 15 Garrett Gerloff 30 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 8 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 6 19 Hafizh Syahrin 5 20 Bradley Ray 3 21 Tom Sykes 1

WorldSSP

The fight for all three podium places in the FIM Supersport World Championship race at Catalunya was a thrilling affair as Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed his fifth win of the 2023 season. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) put the Sofuoglu name back on the podium with a hard-fought third place after a scrap with his teammate as well as Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha).

Bulega initially dropped down the order at the start of the race and fell behind Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) at the start before re-taking the lead in the opening laps. It had looked like he would pull away from the chasing pack, but it was a charging Sofuoglu who took the lead on Lap 7 with a move at Turn 1 after a series of fast laps to close the gap. Their battle allowed the chasing group, led by Marcel Schroetter, to close the gap.

Schroetter pulled away from team-mate Sofuoglu and Manzi as the pair fought hard for the podium with the pair side by side for almost the entire final lap with the fight for third decided right at the end of the race.

Despite Schroetter closing the gap to Bulega he was unable to make the move for victory as he finished six-tenths down on Bulega. Sofuoglu had taken third place on the run to the line, with the pair elbow to elbow trying to finish on the podium, but Manzi was given a three-second time penalty, in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty for taking a shortcut and not losing sufficient time, which dropped him to sixth place.

Manzi’s penalty promoted to Dutch rider Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) into fourth place as he finished around fifth seconds down on the race winner and a second behind Sofuoglu at the end of the race, with Caricasulo eventually recovering to take fifth place despite losing time and positions in the early stages of the race. Manzi’s three-second penalty demoted him to sixth place, two seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Navarro in seventh place.

French rider Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) had been running in the led group, including chasing Bulega for victory in the early stages, before dropping down to eighth place. He was only six tenths down on Navarro ahead of him, while he was three seconds clear of Nicholas Spinelli (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha) in ninth place, some three seconds down on Debise ahead. Finnish rider Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) took tenth place to round out the top ten, with Tuuli missing out on ninth spot by just three tenths.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) got a superb launch off the line to move into the top three but he dropped down the order shortly after, before he dropped further when he took the first of his two Long Lap Penalties for a collision with Can Oncu last time out at Assen. After he took his second Long Lap Penalty, he dropped into the second group and was unable to recover beyond 11th place. He finished ahead of Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) in 12th and Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME Air Racing) in 13th; Booth-Amos finished as the lead WorldSSP Challenge rider.

Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) was 14th despite starting fourth after the Aussie tumbled down the order on the last lap, finishing ahead of Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) who took the final point in Race 1.

Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), returning to WorldSSP as a replacement rider for Oncu, just missed out on points with 16th place and crossed the line three-seconds clear of Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) in 17th. The Australian had been in the top ten in the first half of the stages but fell down the order after his injured foot went numb.

Luke Power took the chequered flag in 25th position.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 31m52.426 277,6 2 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.626 281,3 3 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +3.996 283,5 4 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +4.991 279,8 5 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +5.467 282,0 6 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +7.002 283,5 7 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +8.9 283,5 8 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +9.553 279,1 9 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +12.693 279,1 10 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +12.946 281,3 11 YMontella Ducati Panigale V2 +16.69 280,5 12 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +16.774 280,5 13 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +18.012 279,1 14 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +18.024 277,6 15 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +21.207 282,0 16 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +22.098 278,4 17 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +25.214 280,5 18 A Fernandez Gonzalesp Yamaha YZF R6 +27.997 281,3 19 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +28.82 282,0 20 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +29.256 281,3 21 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +38.96 277,6 22 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +43.285 274,1 23 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +43.519 279,1 24 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +43.671 278,4 25 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +44.937 279,1 26 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +45.042 276,9 27 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +46.388 274,1 Not Classified DNF M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 9 Laps 279,8 DNF A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR 1 Lap 273,4 DNF A Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 6 Laps 279,1 DNF M. Abe Yamaha YZF R6 11 Laps 277,6 DNF B Sahin Yamaha YZF R6 15 Laps 270,7

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m44.243 271,4 2 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.274 277,6 3 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.441 276,9 4 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +0.534 274,1 5 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.617 275,5 6 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +0.618 273,4 7 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +0.632 274,1 8 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.639 271,4 9 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.656 279,8 10 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.770 278,4 11 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +0.839 276,2 12 N Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.944 272,7 13 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.984 272,7 14 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.039 274,1 15 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.067 273,4 16 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.296 277,6 17 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.300 273,4 18 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.317 273,4 19 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +1.624 276,9 20 A Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +1.671 279,1 21 A Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +1.747 279,1 22 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.006 272,0 23 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.325 275,5 24 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.603 270,7 25 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +2.634 270,7 26 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.648 275,5 27 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +2.975 274,8 28 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +3.136 269,3 29 H Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +3.426 272,0 30 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +3.661 267,3 31 B Sahin Yamaha YZF R6 +4.942 267,3 Not Qualified NQ A Fernandez Gonzalez Esp Yamaha YZF R6 / 281,3

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 152 2 Stefano Manzi 100 3 Marcel Schroetter 99 4 Federico Caricasulo 88 5 Niki Tuuli 67 6 Can Oncu 63 7 Jorge Navarro 53 8 Glenn Van Straalen 52 9 Valentin Debise 52 10 Bahattin Sofuoglu 39 11 Nicholas Spinelli 36 12 Raffaele De Rosa 33 13 John Mcphee 31 14 Oliver Bayliss 18 15 Tarran Mackenzie 15 16 Adrian Huertas 15 17 Anupab Sarmoon 14 18 Yari Montella 13 19 Tom Booth-Amos 10 20 Adam Norrodin 9 21 Andrea Mantovani 6 22 Harry Truelove 5 23 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 24 Simone Corsi 3 25 Tom Edwards 3

WorldSSP300 Race One

There was action throughout the 12-lap opening World Supersport race at Catalunya, with 2020 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) claiming his first win since returning to the Championship this season. He finished just 0.052s ahead of the chasing group to take an emotional victory for both him and the MTM Kawasaki squad in Barcelona.

Buis initially got a good start when the lights went out and pulled out a gap of over a second on the first lap but the chasing pack soon closed that gap up over the next few laps and Buis first dropped out of the lead on Lap 4 as the lead group became a huge 21 riders.

Buis remained in this group despite dropping down as low as eighth at one point and he re-gained the lead of the race on the final lap to win his first race since returning to WorldSSP300. He fended off Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) on the final lap of the race by just 0.052s as the Frenchman looked for victory, while Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) rounded out the podium with third place after pulling off an epic comeback from 19th throughout the 12-lap race.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 23m27.488 214,7 2 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.052 210,9 3 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.098 215,1 4 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.341 218,6 5 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.346 208,1 6 D. Geiger KTM RC 390 R +0.481 219,5 7 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.540 215,6 8 m. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.806 211,8 9 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.849 218,6 10 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.025 207,3 11 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.467 207,7 12 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.530 215,6 13 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.638 212,2 14 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +13.898 210,1 15 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +14.911 216,0 16 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.472 214,7 17 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.382 215,1 18 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.394 205,7 19 C Rouge Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.593 203,8 20 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +40.049 194,9 21 I Bolano Hernande Kawasaki Ninja 400 +42.458 206,9 22 S Zhou Kove 321RR +45.415 202,6 Not Classified RET M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 1 Lap 211,4 RET U Calatayud Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Lap 215,1 RET F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps 213,4 RET A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps 216,0 RET G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 2 Laps 212,6 RET K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps 215,6 RET L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps 214,7 RET R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 3 Laps 215,6 RET L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R 5 Laps 214,7 RET J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 7 Laps 216,4

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 1m55.169 207,7 2 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.515 210,1 3 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.756 203,4 4 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.789 204,9 5 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.831 205,7 6 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.831 198,5 7 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.004 200,4 8 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.078 205,3 9 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.081 210,5 10 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.123 208,9 11 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.156 206,5 12 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.461 207,7 13 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.532 203,8 14 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.635 207,3 15 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.644 201,1 16 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.653 207,7 17 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.729 208,5 18 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.851 200,7 19 D Geiger KTM RC 390 R +1.897 208,9 20 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.965 201,9 21 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.232 196,7 22 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.277 213,9 23 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +2.465 200,7 24 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.518 206,9 25 C Rouge Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.841 203,8 26 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.640 208,5 27 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.882 203,8 28 I Bolano Hernandez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.056 206,9 29 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.081 200,0 Not Qualified NQ S Zhou Kove 321RR +6.183 200,4 NQ D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 / 196,4 NQ U Calatayud Yamaha YZF-R3 / 195,7

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Petr Svoboda 63 2 Samuel Di Sora 50 3 Humberto Maier 41 4 Dirk Geiger 35 5 Jeffrey Buis 33 6 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 33 7 Mirko Gennai 32 8 Matteo Vannucci 24 9 Marco Gaggi 17 10 Enzo Valentim 17 11 Daniel Mogeda 11 12 Fenton Seabright 11 13 Julio Garcia 11 14 Devis Bergamini 9 15 Kevin Sabatucci 8 16 Loris Veneman 7 17 Galang Hendra Pratama 6 18 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 3 19 Ruben Bijman 3 20 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 21 Alessandro Zanca 2 22 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSBK Catalunya Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2