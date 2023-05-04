WorldSBK Rev Limits

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have announced updated rev limits in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship category, starting from this weekend’s event at the Prosecco DOC Catalunya Round.

After receiving the analysis of the relative performance of the machines over the first three rounds of the 2023 season, the maximum rev limit for Ducati will be decreased by 250 rpm – as per article 2.4.2.2-3* of the regulations. That will see the Ducati V4 R rev limit reduced from 16,100 rpm to 15,850 rpm.

Also starting from this weekend, Kawasaki has elected to use 5 concession points to benefit from a 250 rpm rev limit increase as per article 2.4.3.3 of the regulations. This will raise the ZX-10RR rev limit from 14,600 rpm to 14,850 rpm.

For reference the limit for the Fireblade is 15,600 rpm, the Yamaha 14,700 rpm, and the BMW 15,500 rpm.

*The rev limit may be updated (according to Art. 2.4.2.3) at the end of every 3rd event provided at least 3 events remain in the season.