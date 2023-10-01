2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 11 – Portimao

WorldSBK Race One

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) claimed a hard-fought victory in the opening race at Portimao to extend his MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) by five points. The reigning Champion initially dropped back during the opening race of the Pirelli Portuguese Round but fought his rivals hard to move ahead and take his 22nd win of the year as he closes in on a second title.

The holeshot belonged to Razgatlioglu as he stormed into the lead while polesitter Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) dropped to fourth through Turn 1, before looking to respond at Turn 3.

On the entry into the tight hairpin, Rea made contact with the back of Bautista’s Panigale V4 R. Both stayed on their bike, but Rea dropped to seventh before fighting his way back into the top four on Lap 3. On the same lap, the six-time Champion swept up the inside of Bautista to move into third.

At the start of Lap 4, Rea got a good run and moved into second ahead of Lowes when it all kicked off. Bautista thought he’d got ahead of Razgatlioglu but the Turk responded into Turn 2 and 3 to claim the lead, while Rea left the corner third with Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) fourth – the Dutchman staying with the lead group before him and Lowes had a battle for fourth. The reigning Champion used his advantage down the straight to briefly get ahead of Razgatlioglu but the 2021 Champion responded under braking into Turn 1 to defend his lead on Lap 5.

On Lap 6, Bautista was able to take the lead and hold it through the first four turns before Razgatlioglu responded into the Turn 5, left-hand hairpin under braking. Bautista repeated the move a lap later but was able to defend his position despite Razgatlioglu’s best efforts. With a clear lap, the Spaniard posted a 1’40.489s, close to lap record pace, extending his lead to almost a second. Despite initially pulling a gap, it remained within a second as Razgatlioglu tried to keep pressure on his rival.

Rea was around four-seconds down on Razgatlioglu at the line to take third while Bautista’s win secured Ducati the 2023 Manufacturers’ Championship standings.

Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) came out on top in an epic four-way scrap for P4. He worked his way up through the field, including a stunning battle with van der Mark at one point. On Lap 16, the American tried to come through the Dutchman in Turns 11 and 12 but Van der Mark defended around the outside. A lap later and Gerloff tried the same move, fighting hard with his BMW stablemate, to take P4. This allowed Lowes and Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) to stay with the pair, with both coming through to finish fifth and sixth respectively. Van der Mark finished seventh despite his valiant efforts.

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) took eighth as he secured yet another top-ten result, finishing just over a second back from van der Mark. He was ahead of Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) in ninth. Locatelli was sanctioned after ignoring the black flag with orange disc flag in Race 2 at Aragon with a back of the grid start for this race and ‘Loka’ made consistent progress throughout the field. He was able to finish in ninth, giving him optimism for tomorrow’s Tissot Superpole Race where he will line up on the front row. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) completed the top ten, 3.4 seconds down on Locatelli.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) had more misfortune while running in the top ten before entering the pits with a technical issue.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Bautista Ducati 33m42.916 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha +2.098 3 J Rea Kawasaki +6.790 4 G Gerloff BMW +12.093 5 A Lowes Kawasaki +13.148 6 R Gardner Yamaha +13.714 7 M. Van Der Mark BMW +14.171 8 I Lecuona Honda +15.442 9 A Locatelli Yamaha +17.792 10 XVierge Honda +21.198 11 P Oettl Ducati +21.723 12 D Petrucci Ducati +21.910 13 A Bassani Ducati +23.381 14 D Aegerter Yamaha +23.457 15 S Redding BMW +29.872 16 L Baldassarri Yamaha +34.162 17 B Ray Yamaha +36.702 18 L Baz BMW +40.829 19 T Rabat Kawasaki +46.446 20 H. Syahrin Honda +52.185 21 E Granado Honda +53.598 22 G Ruiu BMW +53.916 23 O Konig Kawasaki +1m10.052 Not Classified RET M. Rinaldi Ducati 12 Laps RET I Vinales Kawasaki 15 Laps

WorldSBK Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“I am very happy for this victory, which also gives Ducati its second consecutive Manufacturers’ World Title. It is an important result for the Borgo Panigale family and I am very pleased to have made a real contribution. Even during the race there were many emotions with exciting duels and a strong wind that made things difficult. The feeling on the bike was not the same as this morning and I couldn’t push as I wanted, so I thought about not making mistakes.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“In qualifying, I did a good lap time but for me it’s not enough to start in P4 – but in the race also we started well and a little bit fighting with Alvaro but the pace was very strong. Every lap I keep pushing a lot, more than 100% to try for the best position – all corners I am coming step-by-step but it’s not easy. In the last laps I am feeling the rear grip drop and I was waiting for Alvaro’s rear tyre to drop as well to have a chance to attack, but it did not happen. Every lap I got closer but last corner and in the straight he is too strong. But, we understand something now and I think tomorrow in Superpole everyone will enjoy, I will push more than 100% again and try to win.”

Jonathan Rea – P3

“It was so nice to take another Superpole. It was a good lap but so strange because it didn’t feel like a pole position lap because there were a few mistakes in there. At the back end of the session there were a lot of yellow flags so I got my time in early. It was so nice for Alex to be on the front row too, and good for the team. In the race I struggled at the very beginning because Alvaro cut back in T3 and he just picked me up a little bit. Fortunately I stayed on the bike and then I had to regain track position. I got right back there but then the pace, for me, was just too fast. I couldn’t do 1’40s laps. All weekend I have been doing low 1’41s. So the front two were just getting away, getting away – and then in the last half lasted the race I just struggled in corner exit. The rear tyre was spinning, the electronics were working too much and it was just a combination of things. So, there is room for improvement and hopefully tomorrow we can get a bit closer.”

Alex Lowes – P5

“I feel I’m not in my best shape, maybe because I lost out on a race in Motorland. We had the big break in the summer, then an injury, I had an operation on my arm, so I am a little bit behind on my fitness. I then had ten days recovering after my knee operation. It didn’t really give me any pain and I am definitely happy to be back. It is a lot more fun riding than watching! And I was second in Superpole. l was on a good qualifying lap, but then there was another yellow flag when someone crashed. I slowed down then went for another lap because it is so tight in WorldSBK now that if you miss a couple of tenths it can mean you are a couple of rows further back on the grid. Qualifying is almost more important than any other session because it can really change your weekend. I was happy to do my best lap ever here, especially after having some time off and two operations, so you can’t expect much more really.”

Remy Gardner – P6

“I fought until the end, it was definitely a challenging race. To be honest, we expected a little bit more, but we’re happy with the result overall. I was unlucky in the Superpole with the yellow flag, for sure starting from the front would have helped. Then, in Race 1, I made a mistake in my first flying lap and I lost a bit of confidence, but in the latter stages I was able to catch the group in front, producing strong laps in the final part of the race. We’ll now work hard, mostly on rear and edge grip, to improve our position tomorrow, we feel there’s potential and that we can enjoy a good Sunday.”

Iker Lecuona – P8

“All in all, we’ve had a good day, to be honest. A good qualifying, in which we were a little on the limit, but ultimately just half a second down on Johnny’s pole time. So we’re happy with our performance there. As for the race, well, conditions were a bit crazy, I mean, trickier than at Aragón, with a lot of wind and also very high temperatures. We normally suffer a lot in the heat but today I was very surprised with how strong our race pace was. I didn’t make the best start perhaps but was comfortably sticking with the guys ahead when, on lap three, Rinaldi made an aggressive pass through turn eight and I lost almost a second and a half there. Lapping with very similar pace to the riders in my group, I basically wasn’t able to progress too much in terms of position. But I’m happy with how the race went, with the pace we were able to keep, and with the work we’ve completed in the garage because it’s the first time I’ve been able to maintain strong pace until the end of the race in hot conditions, which is a good step for us.”

Andrea Locatelli – P9

“It was for sure a difficult Race 1! Especially in the first couple of laps, with the slipstream and the wind pushing on the braking point in Turn 1, it was not easy to stop the bike. So, I think we lost a little bit the opportunity to fight with the front group and potentially to finish in the top five. The rhythm was not so bad though! Now we look forward to another two chances tomorrow because we did a really good job in the qualifying and will start from P3 in the Superpole Race. We need to be proud of this and look forward. We’re working a lot from Friday and today to improve the bike, and now I have a really good feeling with my R1. I am really happy and feeling confident from my ability to fight with the front group for qualifying, so let’s see what we can do tomorrow – especially in the long race.”

Xavi Vierge – P10

“We can’t be happy with a tenth place finish of course, but we kind of “saved” the day. Right from the first session on Friday it seems as if everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. But we worked well as a team, keeping our concentration and maintaining a cool head. In this way, we were able to make the right decisions and overcome the difficulties. And the feeling on the bike in today’s race wasn’t so bad in the end, we were missing a little something perhaps but not so much. I also want to thank the team because they repaired the bike extremely quickly after the crash in qualifying and everything was perfect for the race. We will work this afternoon to try and find this little something we are missing in order to run better races tomorrow.”

Danilo Petrucci – P12

“One of the worst days of the year. Many riders soon got past me and I ran wide more than once, but the biggest problem is that I didn’t have feeling with the bike. We had good pace in practice, but I wasn’t able to match that in the race.”

Dominique Aegerter – P14

“Unfortunately the qualifying didn’t go as we expected. The gap was not too big, but I had to start from far behind, which wasn’t easy at all. I was struggling a bit on overtaking the other riders, and battling it out is never easy. It was difficult to make my own rhythm, but we’ll try to work to improve and be more competitive again. I would have liked a better result for my birthday, but we still gained useful data for tomorrow. Thanks a lot for the birthday wishes!”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“Today is a really important day for us. For the second consecutive year, Ducati is the best manufacturer in Superbike with the Panigale V4 R, but not only that. The Aruba.it Racing WSSP team rider Nicolò Bulega was crowned WorldSSP World Champion and for the first time we are also Manufacturers’ World Champions in Supersport with the Panigale V2, which made its debut in the championship last year. We are extremely proud of these results, a sign of the great commitment we have always put into the production-based world championship. I thank all the men and women at Ducati Corse who, with passion, did their job impeccably. Congratulations to Nicolò and his team for this incredible success and a special thank you to our Superbike and Supersport riders, who with their results have allowed us to reach these goals. Now we just have to stay focussed: the Superbike riders’ title is still open, and we will do our utmost to defend the title obtained by Alvaro last year.”

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 529 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 477 3 Jonathan Rea 344 4 Andrea Locatelli 282 5 Axel Bassani 240 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 213 7 Danilo Petrucci 195 8 Alex Lowes 140 9 Xavi Vierge 138 10 Remy Gardner 133 11 Dominique Aegerter 130 12 Iker Lecuona 122 13 Garrett Gerloff 120 14 Scott Redding 116 15 Philipp Oettl 95 16 Loris Baz 57 17 Michael Van Der Mark 40 18 Bradley Ray 19 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri 12 20 Tom Sykes 11 21 Hafizh Syahrin 10 22 Leon Haslam 2 23 Florian Marino 1 24 Hannes Soomer 1 25 Tito Rabat 1 26 Isaac Vinales 1 27 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSBK Superpole

The rollercoaster of Portimao always brings surprises and it was no different in Superpole, as Kawasaki bagged a 1-2 with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) took back-to-back poles at Portimao and in 2023, just marginally off the lap record, whilst the two title contenders are behind him on the second row.

WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki 1m39.620 2 A. Lowes Kawasaki +0.142 3 A. Locatelli Yamaha +0.252 4 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.271 5 A. Bautista Ducati +0.369 6 I. Lecuona Honda +0.513 7 M. Van Der Mark BMW +0.551 8 D. Petrucci Ducati +0.578 9 R. Gardner Yamaha +0.587 10 P. Oettl Ducati +0.642 11 S. Redding BMW +0.761 12 G. Gerloff BMW +0.765 13 M. Rinaldi Ducati +0.765 14 X. Vierge Honda +0.833 15 A. Bassani Ducati +0.853 16 L Baz BMW +0.974 17 D. Aegerter Yamaha +1.052 18 B. Ray Yamaha +1.527 19 L. Baldassarri Yamaha +1.666 20 T. Rabat Kawasaki +2.134 21 H. Syahrin Honda +2.275 22 I. Vinales Kawasaki +2.501 23 E. Granado Honda +2.678 24 G. Ruiu BMW +2.934 25 O. Konig Kawasaki +4.015

WorldSSP Race One

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) secured the FIM Supersport World Championship title with a commanding Race 1 victory at Portimao.

His win gave Ducati their first WorldSSP Manufacturers’ Championship title as the Italian brand celebrated a double success in WorldSSP and triple on Saturday after securing the latter title in WorldSBK in Race 1. Bulega finished directly ahead of rival Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) who, despite keeping the pressure on Bulega, was unable to delay Bulega’s crowning moment.

On Lap 7, Montella had a technical issue at Turn 11 which dropped him out of contention, giving Bulega a 1.4 second lead over Manzi at the start of Lap 7 and promoted Navarro to third.

At the end of the 18-lap race, Bulega was 1.371s clear of Manzi while Navarro took third after his strongest weekend in WorldSSP continued.

Bulega’s 14th win of the season meant he was crowned Ducati’s first WorldSSP Champion in their second season since returning, and he also secured the Italian brand’s first Manufacturers’ Championship crown.

Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) held on for fourth after a three-rider fight. The German rookie passed Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) at Turn 1 on Lap 13 to move into fourth and held on despite the Frenchman’s best efforts. Initially, the #94 was losing ground to Schroetter but stabilised this once the MV Agusta got by. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) took sixth after losing ground in the closing stages, eventually finishing 1.160s down on Debise.

Schroetter’s teammate, Bahattin Sofuoglu, fought his way through the field to take seventh, ahead of Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura). The WorldSSP veteran was given a Long Lap Penalty after a collision with Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) when the Brit was in seventh. The Brit came off his bike but was able to re-join and finish in 15th to take home a point and secure the WorldSSP Challenge title. Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) was ninth with Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) completed the top ten.

Despite finishing as the top WorldSSP Challenge rider in 11th, Tom Edwards (Yart-Yamaha WorldSSP Team) was unable to prevent Booth-Amos securing the title. Edwards was ahead of John McPhee (D34G Racing) in 13th with the Brit scoring points for the second consecutive race on Ducati machinery.

Can Oncu’s (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) strong Superpole didn’t translate into a top ten finish, but he still scored points with 14th, finishing ahead of Booth-Amos.

Anupab Sarmoon (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) was 17th but was involved in a crash after the chequered flag was shown with Federico Fuligni (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) on the run between Turns 4 and 5. Both riders came off their bikes with Fuligni taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash. Fuligni was declared unfit with a fracture to his first and third metatarsal bone, and a fracture to his big toe on the right foot. The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

The opening lap of Adrian Huertas’ (MTM Kawasaki) could only be described as a nightmare. The Spaniard got off the line poorly and dropped to last before re-joining the race, but it came to an end at Turn 13 on Lap 1 when he crashed. Leonardo Taccini (Vince64 by Puccetti Racing) retired from the race as did Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) after a Turn 8 crash on Lap 15.

Luke Power crossed the line in 18th place.

Nicolò Bulega – 2023 WorldSSP Champion

“I can’t find the right words to describe this feeling.: for me it is a fantastic day. I am thinking about the many difficulties I have encountered on a sporting level in recent times and feeling like a sort of leader of the Ducati Supersport project has definitely made me pull out something special. I knew that this could be my last chance to continue as a professional rider and I can only thank Aruba.it Racing for giving me this chance. Without them all this would not have been possible. I also want to thank all those who have been close to me during this season: my manager, my trainer and my girlfriend Camilla. Let me also make a dedication to my team because together we have done a resounding job, especially this winter. After a not easy apprenticeship we have grown a lot this season. In the next future I can’t wait to get on the Panigale V4 R and enter the garage of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team, but now let me celebrate for a few hours. We will not exaggerate anyway, because tomorrow we’re back on track and I’d like to end the weekend and the season in the best possible way.”

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati 29m30.175- 2 S Manzi Yamaha +2.637 3 J Navarro Yamaha +6.521 4 M. Schroetter MV +14.090 5 V Debise Yamaha +14.250 6 F Caricasulo Ducati +15.410 7 B Sofuoglu MV +20.949 8 R De Rosa Ducati +22.986 9 N Tuuli Triumph +25.683 10 L Dalla Porta Yamaha +28.865 11 T Edwards Yamaha +28.944 12 O. Vostatek Triumph +29.081 13 J Mcphee Ducati +32.860 14 C Oncu Kawasaki +37.565 15 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki +40.212 16 Y Ruiz Yamaha +42.049 17 A Sarmoon Yamaha +46.969 18 L Power Kawasaki +47.119 19 M. Kofler Ducati +47.208 20 T Smits Yamaha +47.371 21 F Fuligni Ducati +47.576 22 T Mackenzie Honda +47.763 23 A Diaz Yamaha +48.060 24 M. Norrodin Honda +57.213 25 Y Okaya Kawasaki +57.223 26 M Abe Yamaha +1m31.202 27 Migno Honda 4 Laps Not Classified RET G Van Straalen Yamaha 3 Laps RET L Taccini Kawasaki 4 Laps RET Y Montella Ducati 11 Laps RET A Huertas Kawasaki DNF

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 433 2 Stefano Manzi 343 3 Marcel Schroetter 280 4 Federico Caricasulo 220 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 168 6 Valentin Debise 160 7 Niki Tuuli 145 8 Jorge Navarro 136 9 Yari Montella 129 10 Raffaele De Rosa 121 11 Glenn Van Straalen 111 12 Adrian Huertas 111 13 Nicholas Spinelli 74 14 Can Oncu 67 15 Tom Booth-Amos 56 16 John Mcphee 53 17 Tarran Mackenzie 40 18 Lucas Mahias 37 19 Oliver Bayliss 26 20 Simone Corsi 23 21 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 22 22 Anupab Sarmoon 22 23 Tom Edwards 22 24 Andy Verdoia 21 25 Adam Norrodin 20 26 Thomas Gradinger 10 27 Federico Fuligni 10 28 Filippo Fuligni 10 29 Johan Gimbert 9 30 Ondrej Vostatek 9 31 Andrea Mantovani 9 32 Simon Jespersen 6 33 Alvaro Diaz 6 34 Harry Truelove 5 35 Yeray Ruiz 5 36 Maximilian Kofler 4 37 Luca Ottaviani 4 38 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 39 Andreas Kofler 3 40 Marco Bussolotti 2 41 Luke Power 1 42 Stefano Valtulini 1 43 Rhys Irwin 1 44 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati 1m42.769 2 S Manzi Yamaha +0.523 3 Y Montella Ducati +0.735 4 J Navarro Yamaha +0.772 5 V Debise Yamaha +0.784 6 T Edwards Yamaha +0.880 7 M. Schroetter MV +0.921 8 G Van Straalen Yamaha +0.957 9 C Oncu Kawasaki +0.966 10 F Caricasulo Ducati +1.091 11 L Dalla Porta Yamaha +1.097 12 A Huertas Kawasaki +1.159 13 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki +1.297 14 R De Rosa Ducati +1.410 15 N Tuuli Triumph +1.597 16 Y Ruiz Yamaha +1.600 17 B Sofuoglu MV +1.762 18 O Vostatek Triumph +1.989 19 J Mcphee Ducati +2.337 20 F Fuligni Ducati +2.385 21 M. Kofler Ducati +2.738 22 T Smits Yamaha +2.834 23 A Sarmoon Yamaha +2.882 24 A Diaz Yamaha +2.923 25 T Mackenzie Honda +2.996 26 L Power Kawasaki +3.132 27 A Migno Honda +3.299 28 Y Okaya Kawasaki +3.431 29 L Taccini Kawasaki +3.565 30 M. Norrodin Honda +3.770 Not Qualified NQ M. Abe Yamaha 5.360

WorldSSP300 Race One

Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) claimed a dramatic Race 1 victory at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in a red-flagged battle as he led home his team-mate, Marco Gaggi.

In terms of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship title race, the battle goes on to Race 2 on Sunday as Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) took a podium with leader Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) in eighth after two penalties on Saturday.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF 23m57.153 2 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF +0.142 3 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki +0.311 4 91 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF +0.399 5 D. Geiger KTM +0.676 6 K Sabatucci Kawasaki +0.831 7 L Veneman Kawasaki +0.850 8 J Buis Kawasaki +1.025 9 D. Mogeda Kawasaki +1.302 10 S Di Sora Kawasaki +2.566 11 F Seabright Kawasaki 1 Sector 12 T Alonso Kawasaki 1 Sector 13 J Garcia Kawasaki 1 Sector 14 H Maier Yamaha 1 Sector 15 R Bijman Yamaha 1 Sector 16 J Uriostegui Yamaha 1 Sector 17 K Fontainha Yamaha 1 Sector 18 T Alberto Kawasaki 1 Sector 19 P Svoboda Kawasaki 1 Sector 20 A Zanca Kawasaki 1 Sector 21 D Borges Kawasaki 1 Sector 22 C Clark Kawasaki 1 Sector 23 I Peristeras Yamaha 1 Sector 24 M. Martella Kawasaki 2 Sectors 25 M. Garcia Kove 3 Sectors 26 G Hendra Pratama Ina Yamaha 1 Lap 27 U Calatayud Yamaha 2 Laps Not Classified RET J Osuna Saez Kawasaki DNF RET P Tonn KTM DNF RET R Tragni Yamaha DNF

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki 1m54.428 2 L Veneman Kawasaki +0.396 3 J Buis Kawasaki +0.440 4 M. Gennai Yamaha +0.531 5 J Garcia Kawasaki +0.856 6 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki +0.985 7 M. Vannucci Yamaha +0.999 8 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha +1.252 9 M Gaggi Yamaha +1.311 10 S Di Sora Kawasaki +1.326 11 R Bijman Yamaha +1.465 12 D Mogeda Kawasaki +1.478 13 H Maier Yamaha +1.609 14 P Svoboda Kawasaki +1.638 15 D Geiger KTM +1.682 16 T Alberto Kawasaki +1.782 17 M. Garcia Kove +1.906 18 A Zanca Kawasaki +1.961 19 J Uriostegui Yamaha +1.969 20 K Fontainha Yamaha +1.979 21 P Tonn KTM +2.043 22 D Borges Kawasaki +2.052 23 R Tragni Yamaha +2.072 24 D Bergamini Yamaha +2.111 25 F Seabright Kawasaki +2.138 26 T Alonso Kawasaki +2.528 27 U Calatayud Yamaha +2.667 28 K Sabatucci Kawasaki +2.718 29 M. Martella Kawasaki +3.042 30 C Clark Kawasaki +3.332 31 I Peristeras Yamaha +3.472 Not Qualified NQ A Madrigal Kawasaki 6.480

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jeffrey Buis 202 2 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 180 3 Dirk Geiger 158 4 Mirko Gennai 155 5 Matteo Vannucci 144 6 Petr Svoboda 121 7 Humberto Maier 107 8 Marco Gaggi 106 9 Loris Veneman 100 10 Daniel Mogeda 95 11 Kevin Sabatucci 93 12 Samuel Di Sora 90 13 Fenton Seabright 83 14 Bruno Ieraci 57 15 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 57 16 Lennox Lehmann 46 17 Julio Garcia 42 18 Ruben Bijman 37 19 Enzo Valentim 34 20 Devis Bergamini 34 21 Galang Hendra Pratama 27 22 Aldi Satya Mahendra 25 23 Marc Garcia 22 24 Alessandro Zanca 18 25 Kevin Fontainha 13 26 Ioannis Peristeras 13 27 Unai Calatayud 9 28 Walid Khan 6 29 Maxim Repak 6 30 Juan Pablo Uriostegui 5 31 Tomas Alonso 4 32 Raffaele Tragni 3 33 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 34 Marc Vich Gil 2 35 Troy Alberto 2 36 Mattia Martella 1

WorldSBK Portimao Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Sunday 1900 WorldSBK WUP 1925 WorldSSP WUP 1950 WorldSSP300 WUP 2100 WorldSBK SP Race 2230 WorldSSP R2 0000 (Mon) WorldSSP300 R2 0015 (Mon) WorldSBK R2