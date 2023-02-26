2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
World Superport Race Two
Adrian Huertas was missing from the World Supersport grid after a crash yesterday left him a fracture of the fifth vertebrae along with some fractured ribs.
All riders started the race on standard SC1 front and SCX-A (development SC1 A1128) rear Pirelli tyres.
Nicolo Bulega led the field away with Oncu and Manzi giving chase and that trio immediately started to stretch a gap over the rest of the field.
Truelove went down and out on lap one while Spinelli pulled off with a technical problem a couple of laps into the race.
Oli Bayliss was just outside the top ten during the opening laps and remained there for much of the race before a technical problem for Caricasulo made him stand it up which forced Bayliss off onto the grass at high speed.
The Cape Barren Geese then made another appearance on the circuit which brought the red flags out and as more than two-thirds race distance had been run called the final result at it stood five laps short of the scheduled 18-lap distance.
Ducati ecstatic with their double for the weekend with Bulega the victor ahead of Manzi and Oncu.
World Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|20m43.231
|280,.5
|2
|S. Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.382
|275.5
|3
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|1 Sector
|279.8
|4
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|2 Sectors
|275.5
|5
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|2 Sectors
|280.5
|6
|J. Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|2 Sectors
|270.0
|7
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2 Sectors
|279.8
|8
|V. Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|2 Sectors
|277.6
|9
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|2 Sectors
|270.0
|10
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2 Sectors
|269.3
|11
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|1 Lap
|276.9
|12
|J. Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|1 Lap
|281.3
|13
|A. Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1 Lap
|279.1
|14
|A. Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1 Lap
|272.7
|15
|A. Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|1 Lap
|268.0
|16
|T Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|1 Lap
|262.1
|Not Classified
|NC
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|268.0
|RET
|F Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|/
|286.5
|RET
|A. Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|274.8
|RET
|H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|/
|270.7
|RET
|H. Truelove
|270.7
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|50
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|30
|3
|Marcel Schroetter
|22
|4
|Nicholas Spinelli
|20
|5
|John Mcphee
|20
|6
|Niki Tuuli
|20
|7
|Jorge Navarro
|17
|8
|Can Oncu
|16
|9
|Glenn Van Straalen
|13
|10
|Tarran Mackenzie
|11
|11
|Valentin Debise
|11
|12
|Anupab Sarmoon
|10
|13
|Raffaele De Rosa
|9
|14
|Oliver Bayliss
|6
|15
|Federico Caricasulo
|6
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|5
|17
|Harry Truelove
|5
|18
|Adam Norrodin
|5
|19
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4