2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Superport Race Two

Adrian Huertas was missing from the World Supersport grid after a crash yesterday left him a fracture of the fifth vertebrae along with some fractured ribs.

All riders started the race on standard SC1 front and SCX-A (development SC1 A1128) rear Pirelli tyres.

Nicolo Bulega led the field away with Oncu and Manzi giving chase and that trio immediately started to stretch a gap over the rest of the field.

Truelove went down and out on lap one while Spinelli pulled off with a technical problem a couple of laps into the race.

Oli Bayliss was just outside the top ten during the opening laps and remained there for much of the race before a technical problem for Caricasulo made him stand it up which forced Bayliss off onto the grass at high speed.

The Cape Barren Geese then made another appearance on the circuit which brought the red flags out and as more than two-thirds race distance had been run called the final result at it stood five laps short of the scheduled 18-lap distance.

Ducati ecstatic with their double for the weekend with Bulega the victor ahead of Manzi and Oncu.

World Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 20m43.231 280,.5 2 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.382 275.5 3 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Sector 279.8 4 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR 2 Sectors 275.5 5 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 2 Sectors 280.5 6 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 2 Sectors 270.0 7 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 2 Sectors 279.8 8 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 2 Sectors 277.6 9 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 2 Sectors 270.0 10 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 2 Sectors 269.3 11 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR 1 Lap 276.9 12 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 281.3 13 A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 279.1 14 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 272.7 15 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR 1 Lap 268.0 16 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR 1 Lap 262.1 Not Classified NC N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 / 268.0 RET F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 / 286.5 RET A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 / 274.8 RET H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 / 270.7 RET H. Truelove 270.7

World Supersport Championship Points