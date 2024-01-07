2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round One – Angel Stadium
250 Heat One
Four different manufacturers filled the first four places when the opening 250 Heat got underway at A1 but emerging out the other side with the lead was Honda’s Carson Mumford as Jordon Smith (Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna gave chase. Jo Shimoda was fifth before an early fall demoted him down to 14th place.
Smith moved through to the lead as the race approached half-distance and a lap later Hampshire pushed Mumford back to third before Nate Thrasher then also slipped past Mumford to push the 22-year-old further back to fourth.
RJ Hampshire closed in on Jordon Smith as the race wore on and started to challenge for the lead three laps from the end. Smith staved off the advances of the Husqvarna rider to clinch the win.
Jo Shimoda climbed his way back into ninth place by the flag to secure his spot in the 250 Main.
Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton was in a transfer spot before losing a number of positions on the final lap which saw him have to contest the LCQ but he didn’t make it through.
250 Heat One Results
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 1:01.918
- Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +00.775
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +09.216
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +18.933
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +22.332
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +25.163
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +26.126
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +27.728
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +27.771
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +43.073
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +53.164
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:04.342
- Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +1:09.554
- Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +1:13.850
- Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap
- Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap
- Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap
- Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +1 lap
- Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +1 lap
- Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps
250 Heat Two
17-year-old rookie Julien Beaumer got the better of Max Vohland to steal the holeshot as the second 250 Heat got underway. Levi Kitchen went down late on the opening lap while in third place and was down in 12th place by the time he got back up to speed.
20-year-old Max Vohland took the lead on lap two and immediately stretched away from Beaumer to score a convincing victory.
Garrett Marchbanks was in third place as they started lap three and was being chased by Phil Nicoletti and Mitch Oldenburg. Marchbanks held on for that third place while Oldenburg got the better of Nicoletti for fourth.
250 Heat Two Results
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +02.330
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +04.114
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +08.581
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +15.207
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +16.731
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +19.146
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +24.942
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +28.320
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +35.696
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +44.598
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +49.696
- Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +51.700
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +56.392
- Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +58.657
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +1:03.414
- Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F +1:06.712
- Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +1:10.044
- Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap
- Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap
250 LCQ Results
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +01.150
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +01.968
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +02.958
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +03.148
- Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +06.559
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +08.663
- Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +14.771
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +16.726
- Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +21.827
- Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +23.273
- Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +25.308
- Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +26.813
- Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +30.383
- Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +34.791
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +36.381
- Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +48.773
- Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +49.187
- Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 +52.542
- Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +56.044
- Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +56.680
- Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F DNF
250 Main
Phil Nicoletti’s mechanics were fettling fettling his YZ250F as riders prepared to head to the gates, chasing some sort of gremlin that saw it not fuelling properly. A misfire on the up-ramp to a big jump the last thing you need in this sport and he failed to make the gates.
Mitch Oldenburg made the gates but was left hooked up on them when they dropped. No such problems for Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen, the pair swapping positions on the opening lap and that allowed RJ Hampshire to close in on them. Nate Thrasher fourth, Jordon Smith fifth, Max Vohland sixth.
Hampshire got the better of Kitchen on lap two and then went through to the lead on lap three. Hampshire then pulled away from Beaumer, his lead out to more than two-seconds with ten-minutes still left on the clock. Jordon Smith was in fourth place at this juncture, Max Vohland fifth, Nate Thrasher sixth, Ryder DiFrancesco seventh, Garrett Marchbanks eighth, Jo Shimoda in ninth and Carson Mumford was rounding out the top ten.
Jordon Smith got the better of Beamuer for second place with five-minutes left on the clock. At this point Hampshire led by almost eight-seconds. Nate Trasher was in sixth place at this juncture before going down and out of the contest shortly after, Shimoda moving up to take that sixth spot.
Max Vohland used his experience to get the better of Beaumer with three-minutes to run, moments later Shimoda then pushed him further back to sixth. Levi Kitchen challenged Max Vohland for third place at this point and got the better of his team-mate.
Jo Shimoda then closed on that Kawasaki pairing with two laps to run for a final attack run at the podium. He got Vohland at the start of the final lap but ran out of time to get Kitchen who claimed that final step on the rostrum.
RJ Hampshire backed off on the final lap that saw his lead halved by Jordon Smith but it was still a clear and decisive victory to start his season on the best note possible.
250 Main Results
- Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +03.138
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +05.004
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +05.241
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 +08.442
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.232
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +22.651
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +41.915
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +44.853
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +49.650
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +51.232
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +52.369
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1:19.739
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +1:07.390
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 lap +08.531
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +32.122
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +1 lap +34.935
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +35.697
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +3 laps +1:10.723
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +6 laps
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +7 laps
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F DNS
250 West Championship Points
- Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 25
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 22
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 20
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 18
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 17
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 16
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 15
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 14
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 13
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 12
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 11
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 10
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 9
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 8
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE 7
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 6
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 5
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 4
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 3
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 2
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F
450 Heat One
Ken Roczen took the holeshot as the 450 season got underway but it was a turn one disaster for Hunter Lawrence and defending champion Chase Sexton. Lawrence clipped the back of Vince Friese as he turned across in front of him as they entered the opening turn and a whole heap of rivers got caught up together as a result.
No such drama for Roczen, the Suzuki rider left the rest of the field for dead as he sprinted away to a handy lead in no time.
Dean Wilson was in second place ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, Eli Tomac and Christian Craig as the race approached the halfway mark. By this juncture Sexton was up to 13th while Hunter Lawrence was still way down in 18th place.
As the race entered its second half Plessinger shot past both Stewart and Wilson in quick fashion and immediately pulled away. Eli Tomac then pushed Wilson further back to fifth. Roczen’s lead at this point was five-seconds.
Chase Sexton was back inside the top ten with two laps to run but Hunter Lawrence had made no forward progress and was heading for the LCQ, his front end all twisted up from that opening turn crash.
Roczen took a convincing victory ahead of Plessinger while Malcolm Stewart took third ahead of Eli Tomac. However it was Plessinger that recorded the fastest lap of the race.
450 Heat One Results
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Laps
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +04.412
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +06.541
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.966
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +18.262
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.559
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +20.640
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +22.311
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +23.501
- Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F +37.844
- Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F +39.565
- Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ450F +40.788
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +44.915
- Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +47.534
- Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +51.181
- Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +51.869
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +55.040
- Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +2 laps
- Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 DNS
450 Heat Two
Jett Lawrence got a great start to take the early lead but Cooper Webb got the better of the young Aussie at turn two to move into the lead with a determined pass. Jason Anderson was third at this early point of the race ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Adam Cianciarulo.
Jett made a small mistake on lap two that allowed Webb to get away and put him clearly in the sights of Jason Anderson, the Kawasaki man nipping at his heels as soon as he had a sniff of the position but Lawrence got his act back together to stretch away once again. By that time though Webb had a handy two-second lead.
With two-minutes left on the shot clock Webb led Lawrence by two-seconds with Anderson equidistant back in third. Dylan Ferrandis was still fourth and Cianciarulo fifth while Justin Cooper moved past Justin Barcia to take sixth place. Spanish star Jorge Prado was in eighth place at this juncture.
With two laps to run Jett Lawrence had reduced Webb’s lead down to just over a second. He looked to have his mojo back and was right on the heels and preparing to challenge Webb before a mistake saw him jump into a tuff-block and hit the deck. Jett lost second place before getting back up to speed, Anderson sweeping through to take that position and that was how it remained all the way to the flag.
Dylan Ferrandis took fourth ahead of Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Cooper while Jorge Prado took eighth place in his AMA Supercross debut, a good start for the reigning MXGP World Champion.
Jett Lawrence took the fastest lap of the race and clearly had speed but that was a pretty messy start to the season for the young Aussie after he had been quickest in both practice and qualifying. He will be having a self-counselling session after that one…
450 Heat Two Results
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 +04.433
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +08.218
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +10.225
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +16.694
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +19.009
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +20.967
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +26.381
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +27.261
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.540
- Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F FE +44.845
- Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +49.243
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +51.750
- Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 +53.342
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +54.137
- Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +56.452
- Thomas Ramette Suzuki RM-Z450 +59.988
- Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +1:08.308
- Justin Starling Honda CRF450R +1:17.132
- Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +1 lap
450 LCQ
Hunter Lawrence shook off the soreness to bounce back from a turn one crash in his Heat race only to almost go down again early on in the LCQ! The #96 way down near the back of the pack and by the halfway mark of the five-minute plus one-lap contest he was still outside the top ten.
With a minute left on the shot clock Hunter was up to seventh place but the slippery track meant going off-line was treacherous and passed were not easy to come by despite the differences in outright speed.
With two laps to run Hunter was in fifth place, just over a second behind fourth place but a mistake in the rhythm section cost him time and that gap was pushed out to two-seconds. He had that gap down to nothing by the flag but missed that fourth place by inches after being pinched off-line just before the line. The fastest lap of the race offered no comfort as headed for an early shower, his night done…
450 LCQ Results
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 Laps
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.840
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +03.044
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +04.296
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +04.526
- Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ450F +12.176
- Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +13.528
- Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 +15.676
- Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +17.293
- Thomas Ramette Suzuki RM-Z450 +19.234
- Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +20.353
- Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +21.023
- Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +21.084
- Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F +25.345
- Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +26.303
- Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +28.701
- Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +34.804
- Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F
- Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F FE
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX DNF
- Justin Starling Honda CRF450R DNS
- Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 DNS
450 Main
Jett Lawrence had the inside line at turn one but Jason Anderson jumped past him through the first series of jumps but Jett came right back at him to move back into the lead. Cooper Webb third at this early juncture ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis sixth ahead of Jorge Prado.
Roczen got caught up early on and was at the back of the field while Tomac also had some troubles early on, running just inside the top ten. Malcolm Stewart another to have a tough start to the contest and well down the order. Vince Friese was involved in an early incident with Dean Wilson and went out early on.
Jason Anderson chased Jett Lawrence hard but ultimately couldn’t match the youngster’s speed as the #18 Honda started to pull away over the opening laps. His lead out to more than two-seconds after four-minutes but then a small mistake saw that gap reduce slightly. Cooper Webb was still in third place ahead of Sexton and Plessinger.
Anderson continued to almost match Jett’s pace over the next series of laps and it wasn’t until the ten-minute mark that Jett had a three-second lead. Webb was just over a second behind Anderson but had more than five-seconds on fourth-placed Chase Sexton. At this halfway point of the race Tomac was eighth, Prado ninth and Roczen 15th.
Webb challenged Anderson with eight-minutes left on the shot clock but couldn’t make a pass stick, Anderson holding on to that second place.
A few minutes later the leaders were having to negotiate lapped traffic which saw the gaps ebb and flow between them depending on where on track they caught the lappers.
Cooper Webb got Anderson with just over two-minutes left on the clock but Anderson came back at him hard to take that position back, Webb might have not been quite so friendly in making his next move but he never got the chance, Webb went over the bars and was shuffled back down to sixth place by the time he was back on the bike.
With two laps to run Jett Lawrence led Jason Anderson by more than seven-seconds while Chase Sexton was a further nine-seconds back in third place. Plessinger fourth and Ferrandis fifth.
Jett Lawrence the first rider to ever win on debut in 450 Supercross history. A very different ride to what we saw in the Heat race, bouncing back from that earlier disappointment to stamp his presence in fine fashion. Jett also put in the fastest lap of the race but that was only a tenth quicker than laps recorded by Anderson, Plessinger and Webb.
Jason Anderson took the flag seven-seconds behind the Australian debutante, crossing the line seven-seconds ahead of Chase Sexton as the defending champ rounded out the podium ahead of his KTM team-mate Aaron Plessinger.
Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac while Ken Roczen rounded out the top ten ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo, that latter pair both finishing a lap down.
MXGP Champ Jorge Prado finished 13th, his fastest lap around two-seconds slower than Jett’s best.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I found that out (first winner on 450 debut) once I got up on the podium and it’s a unreal thing to kind of grasp really just because you just think with how many years this sport’s been around you thought of someone has done it before but it’s cool it’s took that many years for someone to do it and I’m definitely grateful and I’m happy to do it for Honda and Red Bull that been behind me for a very long time now so it’s good to give back in that type of way and get up in the history books for them so it’s an awesome feeling but no it’s a good start to the season hopefully we can just kind of keep doing the same or just kind of maintain keep maintaining and keep charging.
“Those first few turns are pretty hectic but once I was able to see kind of clear track and know that Jason wasn’t too close to make it pass, it was kind of alright let’s get, get a gap, I think we got to like three seconds and it was alright let’s see, try and hold it here and just not make any silly mistakes and just be kind of conserve energy just in case at the end so these guys are pretty fit so they keep going to the whole motor so it’s kind of just not waiting but like just storing energy for their last few laps but I was able to have a big enough gap that I could just kind of cruise it in thankfully.”
450 Main Results
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 +07.188
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.815
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +20.484
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +23.758
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +33.739
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +35.798
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +47.887
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +54.299
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:05.406
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +1 lap
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap +01.572
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1 lap +02.595
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap +10.346
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +16.479
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap +28.113
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +30.296
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +44.051
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +3 laps
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +15 laps
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +18 laps
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R DNF
450 Championship Points
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R 25
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 22
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE 20
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 18
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R 17
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 16
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 15
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 14
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 13
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 12
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 11
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 10
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE 9
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 8
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 7
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 6
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 5
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 4
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 3
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 2
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 0
250 Qualifying Results
- Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 1:01.398
- Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 1:01.607
- Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 1:01.911
- Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 1:01.933
- Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 1:02.050
- Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1:02.079
- Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 1:02.143
- Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 1:02.204
- Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 1:02.678
- Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 1:03.489
- Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 1:03.498
- Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 1:03.996
- Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 1:04.305
- Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 1:04.380
- Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 1:04.817
- Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 1:05.363
- Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 1:05.384
- Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 1:05.654
- Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 1:06.124
- Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE 1:06.691
- Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 1:06.905
- Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.985
- Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 1:07.326
- Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 1:07.331
- Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 1:07.582
- Max Sanford Honda CRF250R 1:07.634
- Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 1:07.671
- Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F 1:07.841
- Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE 1:08.346
- Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F 1:08.795
- Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F 1:09.258
- Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F 1:09.734
- Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F 1:09.846
- Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 1:09.964
- Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F 1:10.422
- Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 1:10.560
- Travis Olander Kawasaki KX250 1:11.446
- Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1:11.510
- Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 1:12.781
- Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F 1:14.138
- Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 1:14.284
- Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 1:20.222
450 Qualifying Results
- Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R 1:00.686
- Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:00.729
- Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 1:00.748
- Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 1:01.040
- Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 1:01.202
- Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1:01.502
- Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 1:01.709
- Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R 1:01.989
- Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE 1:02.230
- Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 1:02.268
- Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R 1:02.424
- Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:02.552
- Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 1:02.621
- Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 1:02.665
- Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 1:02.767
- Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 1:02.786
- Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:02.909
- Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 1:03.045
- Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1:03.417
- Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX 1:03.562
- Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 1:03.886
- Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F 1:04.281
- Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F 1:04.419
- Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 1:04.503
- Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 1:04.642
- Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 1:04.677
- Justin Starling Honda CRF450R 1:05.412
- Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F 1:05.487
- Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 1:05.538
- Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR 1:05.604
- Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F FE 1:05.607
- Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 1:05.655
- Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 1:05.689
- Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ450F 1:06.003
- Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F 1:06.243
- Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 1:06.330
- Thomas Ramette Suzuki RM-Z450 1:06.509
- Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 1:06.771
- Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 1:06.874
- Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:06.960
- Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF450R 1:07.121
- Lane Shaw Yamaha YZ450F 1:07.370
- Jace Kessler Yamaha YZ450F 1:07.669
- Joel Wightman Yamaha YZ450F 1:07.713
- John Short Beta 450 RX 1:07.763
- Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 1:07.829
- Chris Howell Yamaha YZ450F 1:07.844
- Colby Copp KTM 450 SX-F 1:08.003
- Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR 1:08.459
- Scott Meshey KTM 450 SX-F FE 1:08.695
- Hunter Cross KTM 450 SX-F 1:08.792
- Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450SR 1:09.006
- Brandon Marley Honda CRF450R 1:09.635
- Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 1:10.228
- Kyle Greeson Yamaha YZ450F 1:11.160
- Johnnie Buller Husqvarna FC 450 1:11.298
- Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF450R WE 1:11.334
- Deegan Hepp Honda CRF450R 1:12.044
- David Pulley Yamaha YZ250F 1:15.131
- Brandon Pederson Yamaha YZ450F 1:24.229
- Carter Stephenson Kawasaki KX450 1:40.876