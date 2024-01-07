2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round One – Angel Stadium

250 Heat One

Four different manufacturers filled the first four places when the opening 250 Heat got underway at A1 but emerging out the other side with the lead was Honda’s Carson Mumford as Jordon Smith (Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna gave chase. Jo Shimoda was fifth before an early fall demoted him down to 14th place.

Smith moved through to the lead as the race approached half-distance and a lap later Hampshire pushed Mumford back to third before Nate Thrasher then also slipped past Mumford to push the 22-year-old further back to fourth.

RJ Hampshire closed in on Jordon Smith as the race wore on and started to challenge for the lead three laps from the end. Smith staved off the advances of the Husqvarna rider to clinch the win.

Jo Shimoda climbed his way back into ninth place by the flag to secure his spot in the 250 Main.

Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton was in a transfer spot before losing a number of positions on the final lap which saw him have to contest the LCQ but he didn’t make it through.

250 Heat One Results

Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 1:01.918 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +00.775 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +09.216 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +18.933 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +22.332 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +25.163 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +26.126 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +27.728 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +27.771 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +43.073 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +53.164 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:04.342 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +1:09.554 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +1:13.850 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +1 lap Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +1 lap Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +2 laps

250 Heat Two

17-year-old rookie Julien Beaumer got the better of Max Vohland to steal the holeshot as the second 250 Heat got underway. Levi Kitchen went down late on the opening lap while in third place and was down in 12th place by the time he got back up to speed.

20-year-old Max Vohland took the lead on lap two and immediately stretched away from Beaumer to score a convincing victory.

Garrett Marchbanks was in third place as they started lap three and was being chased by Phil Nicoletti and Mitch Oldenburg. Marchbanks held on for that third place while Oldenburg got the better of Nicoletti for fourth.

250 Heat Two Results

Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 6 Laps Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +02.330 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +04.114 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +08.581 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +15.207 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +16.731 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +19.146 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +24.942 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +28.320 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +35.696 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +44.598 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +49.696 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +51.700 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +56.392 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +58.657 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +1:03.414 Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F +1:06.712 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +1:10.044 Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap

250 LCQ Results

Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +01.150 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +01.968 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +02.958 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 +03.148 Max Sanford Honda CRF250R +06.559 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 +08.663 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 +14.771 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F +16.726 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +21.827 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 +23.273 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F +25.308 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +26.813 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +30.383 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 +34.791 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE +36.381 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +48.773 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +49.187 Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 +52.542 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 +56.044 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F +56.680 Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F DNF

250 Main

Phil Nicoletti’s mechanics were fettling fettling his YZ250F as riders prepared to head to the gates, chasing some sort of gremlin that saw it not fuelling properly. A misfire on the up-ramp to a big jump the last thing you need in this sport and he failed to make the gates.

Mitch Oldenburg made the gates but was left hooked up on them when they dropped. No such problems for Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen, the pair swapping positions on the opening lap and that allowed RJ Hampshire to close in on them. Nate Thrasher fourth, Jordon Smith fifth, Max Vohland sixth.

Hampshire got the better of Kitchen on lap two and then went through to the lead on lap three. Hampshire then pulled away from Beaumer, his lead out to more than two-seconds with ten-minutes still left on the clock. Jordon Smith was in fourth place at this juncture, Max Vohland fifth, Nate Thrasher sixth, Ryder DiFrancesco seventh, Garrett Marchbanks eighth, Jo Shimoda in ninth and Carson Mumford was rounding out the top ten.

Jordon Smith got the better of Beamuer for second place with five-minutes left on the clock. At this point Hampshire led by almost eight-seconds. Nate Trasher was in sixth place at this juncture before going down and out of the contest shortly after, Shimoda moving up to take that sixth spot.

Max Vohland used his experience to get the better of Beaumer with three-minutes to run, moments later Shimoda then pushed him further back to sixth. Levi Kitchen challenged Max Vohland for third place at this point and got the better of his team-mate.

Jo Shimoda then closed on that Kawasaki pairing with two laps to run for a final attack run at the podium. He got Vohland at the start of the final lap but ran out of time to get Kitchen who claimed that final step on the rostrum.

RJ Hampshire backed off on the final lap that saw his lead halved by Jordon Smith but it was still a clear and decisive victory to start his season on the best note possible.

250 Main Results

Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +03.138 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +05.004 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +05.241 Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 +08.442 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.232 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +22.651 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +41.915 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +44.853 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R +49.650 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +51.232 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +52.369 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1:19.739 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +1:07.390 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE +1 lap +08.531 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +1 lap +32.122 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R +1 lap +34.935 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F +1 lap +35.697 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +3 laps +1:10.723 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +6 laps Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +7 laps Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F DNS

250 West Championship Points

Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 25 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 22 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 20 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 18 Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 17 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 16 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 15 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 14 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 13 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 12 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 11 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 10 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 9 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 8 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE 7 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 6 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 5 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 4 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 3 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F

450 Heat One

Ken Roczen took the holeshot as the 450 season got underway but it was a turn one disaster for Hunter Lawrence and defending champion Chase Sexton. Lawrence clipped the back of Vince Friese as he turned across in front of him as they entered the opening turn and a whole heap of rivers got caught up together as a result.

No such drama for Roczen, the Suzuki rider left the rest of the field for dead as he sprinted away to a handy lead in no time.

Dean Wilson was in second place ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, Eli Tomac and Christian Craig as the race approached the halfway mark. By this juncture Sexton was up to 13th while Hunter Lawrence was still way down in 18th place.

As the race entered its second half Plessinger shot past both Stewart and Wilson in quick fashion and immediately pulled away. Eli Tomac then pushed Wilson further back to fifth. Roczen’s lead at this point was five-seconds.

Chase Sexton was back inside the top ten with two laps to run but Hunter Lawrence had made no forward progress and was heading for the LCQ, his front end all twisted up from that opening turn crash.

Roczen took a convincing victory ahead of Plessinger while Malcolm Stewart took third ahead of Eli Tomac. However it was Plessinger that recorded the fastest lap of the race.

450 Heat One Results

Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Laps Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +04.412 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +06.541 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.966 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +18.262 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.559 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +20.640 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +22.311 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +23.501 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F +37.844 Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F +39.565 Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ450F +40.788 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +44.915 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +47.534 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +51.181 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +51.869 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +55.040 Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX +2 laps Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 DNS

450 Heat Two

Jett Lawrence got a great start to take the early lead but Cooper Webb got the better of the young Aussie at turn two to move into the lead with a determined pass. Jason Anderson was third at this early point of the race ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Adam Cianciarulo.

Jett made a small mistake on lap two that allowed Webb to get away and put him clearly in the sights of Jason Anderson, the Kawasaki man nipping at his heels as soon as he had a sniff of the position but Lawrence got his act back together to stretch away once again. By that time though Webb had a handy two-second lead.

With two-minutes left on the shot clock Webb led Lawrence by two-seconds with Anderson equidistant back in third. Dylan Ferrandis was still fourth and Cianciarulo fifth while Justin Cooper moved past Justin Barcia to take sixth place. Spanish star Jorge Prado was in eighth place at this juncture.

With two laps to run Jett Lawrence had reduced Webb’s lead down to just over a second. He looked to have his mojo back and was right on the heels and preparing to challenge Webb before a mistake saw him jump into a tuff-block and hit the deck. Jett lost second place before getting back up to speed, Anderson sweeping through to take that position and that was how it remained all the way to the flag.

Dylan Ferrandis took fourth ahead of Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Cooper while Jorge Prado took eighth place in his AMA Supercross debut, a good start for the reigning MXGP World Champion.

Jett Lawrence took the fastest lap of the race and clearly had speed but that was a pretty messy start to the season for the young Aussie after he had been quickest in both practice and qualifying. He will be having a self-counselling session after that one…

450 Heat Two Results

Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 +04.433 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +08.218 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +10.225 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +16.694 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +19.009 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +20.967 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +26.381 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +27.261 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.540 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F FE +44.845 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +49.243 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +51.750 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 +53.342 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +54.137 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +56.452 Thomas Ramette Suzuki RM-Z450 +59.988 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +1:08.308 Justin Starling Honda CRF450R +1:17.132 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +1 lap

450 LCQ

Hunter Lawrence shook off the soreness to bounce back from a turn one crash in his Heat race only to almost go down again early on in the LCQ! The #96 way down near the back of the pack and by the halfway mark of the five-minute plus one-lap contest he was still outside the top ten.

With a minute left on the shot clock Hunter was up to seventh place but the slippery track meant going off-line was treacherous and passed were not easy to come by despite the differences in outright speed.

With two laps to run Hunter was in fifth place, just over a second behind fourth place but a mistake in the rhythm section cost him time and that gap was pushed out to two-seconds. He had that gap down to nothing by the flag but missed that fourth place by inches after being pinched off-line just before the line. The fastest lap of the race offered no comfort as headed for an early shower, his night done…

450 LCQ Results

Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 Laps Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.840 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +03.044 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +04.296 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +04.526 Devin Simonson Yamaha YZ450F +12.176 Jason Clermont Kawasaki KX450 +13.528 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki KX450 +15.676 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ450F +17.293 Thomas Ramette Suzuki RM-Z450 +19.234 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +20.353 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +21.023 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +21.084 Josh Hill Yamaha YZ450F +25.345 Hunter Schlosser KTM 450 SX-F FE +26.303 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +28.701 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki KX450SR +34.804 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 450 SX-F Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 450F FE Benny Bloss Beta 450 RX DNF Justin Starling Honda CRF450R DNS Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 DNS

450 Main

Jett Lawrence had the inside line at turn one but Jason Anderson jumped past him through the first series of jumps but Jett came right back at him to move back into the lead. Cooper Webb third at this early juncture ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis sixth ahead of Jorge Prado.

Roczen got caught up early on and was at the back of the field while Tomac also had some troubles early on, running just inside the top ten. Malcolm Stewart another to have a tough start to the contest and well down the order. Vince Friese was involved in an early incident with Dean Wilson and went out early on.

Jason Anderson chased Jett Lawrence hard but ultimately couldn’t match the youngster’s speed as the #18 Honda started to pull away over the opening laps. His lead out to more than two-seconds after four-minutes but then a small mistake saw that gap reduce slightly. Cooper Webb was still in third place ahead of Sexton and Plessinger.

Anderson continued to almost match Jett’s pace over the next series of laps and it wasn’t until the ten-minute mark that Jett had a three-second lead. Webb was just over a second behind Anderson but had more than five-seconds on fourth-placed Chase Sexton. At this halfway point of the race Tomac was eighth, Prado ninth and Roczen 15th.

Webb challenged Anderson with eight-minutes left on the shot clock but couldn’t make a pass stick, Anderson holding on to that second place.

A few minutes later the leaders were having to negotiate lapped traffic which saw the gaps ebb and flow between them depending on where on track they caught the lappers.

Cooper Webb got Anderson with just over two-minutes left on the clock but Anderson came back at him hard to take that position back, Webb might have not been quite so friendly in making his next move but he never got the chance, Webb went over the bars and was shuffled back down to sixth place by the time he was back on the bike.

With two laps to run Jett Lawrence led Jason Anderson by more than seven-seconds while Chase Sexton was a further nine-seconds back in third place. Plessinger fourth and Ferrandis fifth.

Jett Lawrence the first rider to ever win on debut in 450 Supercross history. A very different ride to what we saw in the Heat race, bouncing back from that earlier disappointment to stamp his presence in fine fashion. Jett also put in the fastest lap of the race but that was only a tenth quicker than laps recorded by Anderson, Plessinger and Webb.

Jason Anderson took the flag seven-seconds behind the Australian debutante, crossing the line seven-seconds ahead of Chase Sexton as the defending champ rounded out the podium ahead of his KTM team-mate Aaron Plessinger.

Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac while Ken Roczen rounded out the top ten ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo, that latter pair both finishing a lap down.

MXGP Champ Jorge Prado finished 13th, his fastest lap around two-seconds slower than Jett’s best.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I found that out (first winner on 450 debut) once I got up on the podium and it’s a unreal thing to kind of grasp really just because you just think with how many years this sport’s been around you thought of someone has done it before but it’s cool it’s took that many years for someone to do it and I’m definitely grateful and I’m happy to do it for Honda and Red Bull that been behind me for a very long time now so it’s good to give back in that type of way and get up in the history books for them so it’s an awesome feeling but no it’s a good start to the season hopefully we can just kind of keep doing the same or just kind of maintain keep maintaining and keep charging.

“Those first few turns are pretty hectic but once I was able to see kind of clear track and know that Jason wasn’t too close to make it pass, it was kind of alright let’s get, get a gap, I think we got to like three seconds and it was alright let’s see, try and hold it here and just not make any silly mistakes and just be kind of conserve energy just in case at the end so these guys are pretty fit so they keep going to the whole motor so it’s kind of just not waiting but like just storing energy for their last few laps but I was able to have a big enough gap that I could just kind of cruise it in thankfully.”

450 Main Results

Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 +07.188 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.815 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +20.484 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +23.758 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +33.739 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +35.798 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +47.887 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +54.299 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:05.406 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +1 lap Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +1 lap +01.572 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE +1 lap +02.595 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap +10.346 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +16.479 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap +28.113 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +30.296 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1 lap +44.051 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +3 laps Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +15 laps Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +18 laps Vince Friese Honda CRF450R DNF

450 Championship Points

Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R 25 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450 22 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE 20 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 18 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R 17 Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F 16 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 15 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 14 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 13 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 12 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 10 Jorge Prado GASGAS MC 450F FE 9 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z450 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 5 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 4 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 3 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 2 Freddie Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 1 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 0

250 Qualifying Results

Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 1:01.398 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 1:01.607 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 1:01.911 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 1:01.933 Maximus Vohland Kawasaki KX250 1:02.050 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 1:02.079 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 1:02.143 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 1:02.204 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F 1:02.678 Carson Mumford Honda CRF250R 1:03.489 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F 1:03.498 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 1:03.996 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 1:04.305 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 1:04.380 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 1:04.817 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 1:05.363 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 1:05.384 Max Miller Suzuki RM-Z250 1:05.654 Talon Hawkins KTM 250 SX-F 1:06.124 Joshua Varize GASGAS MC 250F FE 1:06.691 Slade Varola Kawasaki KX250 1:06.905 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 1:06.985 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 1:07.326 Geran Stapleton Kawasaki KX250 1:07.331 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 1:07.582 Max Sanford Honda CRF250R 1:07.634 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 1:07.671 Josh Greco GASGAS MC 250F 1:07.841 Matti Jorgensen GASGAS MC 250F FE 1:08.346 Billy Laninovich Yamaha YZ250F 1:08.795 Alex Nagy KTM 250 SX-F 1:09.258 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F 1:09.734 Braden Spangle Yamaha YZ250F 1:09.846 Kyle Wise Kawasaki KX250 1:09.964 Tre Fierro GASGAS MC 250F 1:10.422 Carter Biese Kawasaki KX250 1:10.560 Travis Olander Kawasaki KX250 1:11.446 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1:11.510 Hunter Calle Kawasaki KX250 1:12.781 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F 1:14.138 Joey Desimone Kawasaki KX250 1:14.284 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 1:20.222

450 Qualifying Results