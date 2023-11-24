ASBK 2024

Following a successful Night Race at SMP this year, the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship returns to the venue in 2024 for a two-day event across the Friday and Saturday nights of March 22-23.

Once again making full use of the venue’s new world class lighting system, the races will be held under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park (SMSP) with on track activity spanning both days. Practice and qualifying during daytime followed by the SMSP’s 138 light towers being switched on for the excitement and intensity of the ASBK Night Race after the sun sets.

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism – John Graham

“Hosting the Australian Superbikes Championship at our world-class Sydney Motorsport Park is already an exciting sporting event on the calendar. We’re creating unforgettable experiences for our city and this race promises to be a standout event for motorsport lovers, as local and visiting fans can watch as riders show off their skills under the bright night lights.”

Glenn Matthews, CEO, Australian Racing Drivers Club (ARDC), operator of SMSP

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Australian Superbike Championship in 2024 after what proved to be an exciting and well-received debut under our stadium lighting earlier this year. The ARDC, our partners and the NSW Government continues to actively and strategically invest in Sydney Motorsport Park as a world-class venue for both cars and motorcycles. The fast-paced Gardner Grand Prix circuit, combined with leading technology such as the lights, LED screens and new safety advancements, will make for an exciting round for both the riders and the fans of this top echelon of motorsport.”

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia

“The return of ASBK to Sydney Motorsport Park earlier this year for the first time since 2019 was cause enough for celebration, but to see it happen under lights was simply magnificent. The response from all the ASBK stakeholders was positive across the board, so it goes without saying that we’re delighted to be backing up again with the ASBK Night Race in 2024. I also thank Destination NSW for all its insight and support into making the event happen, and I’m sure we’ll again see visitors from all parts of the country witnessing the riders putting on a show which won’t disappoint. This is an event not to be missed.”