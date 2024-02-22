ASBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
Friday Free Practice One
A hot and sultry Thursday gave way to much milder conditions on Friday morning at Phillip Island.
Supersport 300
First to take to the track at 0845 were the Supersport 300 competitors. 26 riders were on track for their first practice session which early on was headed by Czech rider Petr Svoboda. The 21-year-old is using the opportunity to get some track time ahead of his World Supersport 300 campaign getting underway at Catalunya late next month. Svoboda finished sixth in the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship and rides a Kawasaki Ninja 400 for the Füsport – RT Motorsports by SKM Team.
Getting the better of him in the opening practice session though was South Australian youngster Tara Morrison, also on a Kawasaki.
Supersport 300 competitors are scheduled to take to the track again at 1310 for a 20-minute qualifying session before their opening race of the weekend late this afternoon at 1705 over eight laps.
Supersport
Next out were the Supersport 600 competitors. Olly Simpson was quick to set the pace ahead of Tom Bramich, Jonathan Nahlous and Jack Farnsworth. However, Bramich managed to eventually get the better of Simpson to top the session. Nahlous third and Hayden Nelson fourth.
Mark Chiodo did limited laps as he is struggling with an arm injury following a tumble off a pit scooter yesterday but was still quick enough to rank eighth.
Glenn Nelson had a tumble at turn two with 15 minutes to run, which stunted his progress.
Supersport competitors are on track again for their single qualifying session at 1340 this afternoon ahead of race one tomorrow morning at 0925 over 10 laps.
Superbike
Superbike competitors headed out of pit-lane on time at 0940 for their 30-minute opening practice session. Superbike is the only class here this weekend that gets two Free Practice sessions. Superbike FP2 is slated for 1410 this afternoon while qualifying is scheduled to take place from 0805 on Saturday.
Josh Waters was the first man in the 31s. A 1m31.895 to the McMartin Racing rider on his third lap, immediately backed up with a 1m31.754.
Cru Halliday then joined the 31 club with just over ten-minutes remaining in the session. A 1m31.798 to the YRT man, which he then backed up with a 1m31.462 to knock Waters out of the top spot. On the next lap, Cru recorded a 1m31.978 before returning to the pits.
Anthony West went P3 after putting in a 1m31.848 with just under ten-minutes left in the session.
Troy Herfoss then went P4 on the back of a 1m31.991 to take fourth, and that was where they finished.
Superbike FP1
- Cru Halliday YAM 1m31.462
- Josh Waters DUC 1m31.754
- Anthony West YAM 1m31.848
- Troy Herfoss DUC 1m31.991
- Mike Jones YAM 1m32.048
- Max Stauffer YAM 1m32.109
- Broc Pearson DUC 1m32.304
- Harrison Voight DUC 1m32.480
- Bryan Staring YAM 1m32.632
- Ted Collins BMW 1m33.440
- Arthur Sissis YAM 1m34.315
- Glenn Allerton BMW 1m34.693
- Cameron Dunker YAM 1m34.824
- Matt Walters APR 1m35.190
- Ryan Yanko DUC 1m35.678
- Paris Hardwick KAW 1m36.167
- Tim Large YAM 1m36.950
- John Lytras YAM 1m37.924
- Declan Carberry BMW 1m39.118
- Adam Senior YAM 1m39.489
- Josh Soderland DUC 1m39.511
- Michael Kemp YAM 1m42.573
Supersport FP1
- Tom Bramich YAM 1m36.433
- Olly Simpson YAM 1m36.479
- Jonathan Nahlous YAM 1m36.808
- Hayden Nelson KAW 1m37.121
- Scott Nicholson YAM 1m37.724
- Marcus Hamod HON 1m37.845
- Luke Sanders YAM 1m37.912
- Mark Chiodo HON 1m37.915
- Corey Turner YAM 1m37.916
- Archie McDonald YAM 1m38.182
- Jake Farnsworth YAM 1m38.185
- Declan Van Rosmalen YAM 1m38.318
- Brandon Demmery KAW 1m38.471
- Corey Snowsill YAM 1m38.960
- Glenn Nelson YAM 1m39.010
- Zach Johnson YAM 1m39.050
- Jack Mahaffy YAM 1m39.085
- Jack Favelle YAM 1m39.212
- John Quinn YAM 1m39.698
- Brendan Wilson YAM 1m39.790
- Jacob Hatch KAW 1m40.209
- Noel Mahon YAM 1m40.391
- Cooper Rowntree YAM 1m41.305
- Simone Boldrini YAM 1m42.143
- Stephany Kapilawi-James KAW 1m44.388
- Sam Pezzetta YAM 1m46.074
Supersport 300 FP1
- Tara Morrison KAW 1m49.989
- Petr Svoboda KAW 1m50.645
- Ryder Gilbert YAM 1m50.704
- Josh Newman KAW 1m51.004
- Valentino Knezovic YAM 1m51.090
- Harrison Watts KAW 1m51.151
- Mitch Simpson YAM 1m51.244
- Varis Fleming KAW 1m51.337
- Jordy Simpson YAM 1m51.584
- William Hunt YAM 1m52.229
- Ryan Larkin YAM 1m52.422
- Will Nassif YAM 1m52.609
- John Pelgrove YAM 1m52.613
- Oscar Lewis YAM 1m52.911
- Calvin Moylan KAW 1m53.314
- Lincoln Knight YAM 1m53.625
- Tom Nicolson KAW 1m54.265
- Oliver Short KAW 1m54.407
- Hudson Air YAM 1m55.473
- Matthew Ritter YAM 1m55.814
- Alexander Codey YAM 1m57.003
- Tianhao Zhao YAM 1m57.140
- Haych Short YAM 1m57.293
- Mitchell Cartwright YAM 1m58.063
- Abbie Cameron YAM 1m58.186
- Marc Shaw YAM 2m01.112
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10