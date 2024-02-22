ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Friday Free Practice One

A hot and sultry Thursday gave way to much milder conditions on Friday morning at Phillip Island.

Supersport 300

First to take to the track at 0845 were the Supersport 300 competitors. 26 riders were on track for their first practice session which early on was headed by Czech rider Petr Svoboda. The 21-year-old is using the opportunity to get some track time ahead of his World Supersport 300 campaign getting underway at Catalunya late next month. Svoboda finished sixth in the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship and rides a Kawasaki Ninja 400 for the Füsport – RT Motorsports by SKM Team.

Getting the better of him in the opening practice session though was South Australian youngster Tara Morrison, also on a Kawasaki.

Supersport 300 competitors are scheduled to take to the track again at 1310 for a 20-minute qualifying session before their opening race of the weekend late this afternoon at 1705 over eight laps.

Supersport

Next out were the Supersport 600 competitors. Olly Simpson was quick to set the pace ahead of Tom Bramich, Jonathan Nahlous and Jack Farnsworth. However, Bramich managed to eventually get the better of Simpson to top the session. Nahlous third and Hayden Nelson fourth.

Mark Chiodo did limited laps as he is struggling with an arm injury following a tumble off a pit scooter yesterday but was still quick enough to rank eighth.

Glenn Nelson had a tumble at turn two with 15 minutes to run, which stunted his progress.

Supersport competitors are on track again for their single qualifying session at 1340 this afternoon ahead of race one tomorrow morning at 0925 over 10 laps.

Superbike

Superbike competitors headed out of pit-lane on time at 0940 for their 30-minute opening practice session. Superbike is the only class here this weekend that gets two Free Practice sessions. Superbike FP2 is slated for 1410 this afternoon while qualifying is scheduled to take place from 0805 on Saturday.

Josh Waters was the first man in the 31s. A 1m31.895 to the McMartin Racing rider on his third lap, immediately backed up with a 1m31.754.

Cru Halliday then joined the 31 club with just over ten-minutes remaining in the session. A 1m31.798 to the YRT man, which he then backed up with a 1m31.462 to knock Waters out of the top spot. On the next lap, Cru recorded a 1m31.978 before returning to the pits.

Anthony West went P3 after putting in a 1m31.848 with just under ten-minutes left in the session.

Troy Herfoss then went P4 on the back of a 1m31.991 to take fourth, and that was where they finished.

Superbike FP1

Cru Halliday YAM 1m31.462 Josh Waters DUC 1m31.754 Anthony West YAM 1m31.848 Troy Herfoss DUC 1m31.991 Mike Jones YAM 1m32.048 Max Stauffer YAM 1m32.109 Broc Pearson DUC 1m32.304 Harrison Voight DUC 1m32.480 Bryan Staring YAM 1m32.632 Ted Collins BMW 1m33.440 Arthur Sissis YAM 1m34.315 Glenn Allerton BMW 1m34.693 Cameron Dunker YAM 1m34.824 Matt Walters APR 1m35.190 Ryan Yanko DUC 1m35.678 Paris Hardwick KAW 1m36.167 Tim Large YAM 1m36.950 John Lytras YAM 1m37.924 Declan Carberry BMW 1m39.118 Adam Senior YAM 1m39.489 Josh Soderland DUC 1m39.511 Michael Kemp YAM 1m42.573

Supersport FP1

Tom Bramich YAM 1m36.433 Olly Simpson YAM 1m36.479 Jonathan Nahlous YAM 1m36.808 Hayden Nelson KAW 1m37.121 Scott Nicholson YAM 1m37.724 Marcus Hamod HON 1m37.845 Luke Sanders YAM 1m37.912 Mark Chiodo HON 1m37.915 Corey Turner YAM 1m37.916 Archie McDonald YAM 1m38.182 Jake Farnsworth YAM 1m38.185 Declan Van Rosmalen YAM 1m38.318 Brandon Demmery KAW 1m38.471 Corey Snowsill YAM 1m38.960 Glenn Nelson YAM 1m39.010 Zach Johnson YAM 1m39.050 Jack Mahaffy YAM 1m39.085 Jack Favelle YAM 1m39.212 John Quinn YAM 1m39.698 Brendan Wilson YAM 1m39.790 Jacob Hatch KAW 1m40.209 Noel Mahon YAM 1m40.391 Cooper Rowntree YAM 1m41.305 Simone Boldrini YAM 1m42.143 Stephany Kapilawi-James KAW 1m44.388 Sam Pezzetta YAM 1m46.074

Supersport 300 FP1

Tara Morrison KAW 1m49.989 Petr Svoboda KAW 1m50.645 Ryder Gilbert YAM 1m50.704 Josh Newman KAW 1m51.004 Valentino Knezovic YAM 1m51.090 Harrison Watts KAW 1m51.151 Mitch Simpson YAM 1m51.244 Varis Fleming KAW 1m51.337 Jordy Simpson YAM 1m51.584 William Hunt YAM 1m52.229 Ryan Larkin YAM 1m52.422 Will Nassif YAM 1m52.609 John Pelgrove YAM 1m52.613 Oscar Lewis YAM 1m52.911 Calvin Moylan KAW 1m53.314 Lincoln Knight YAM 1m53.625 Tom Nicolson KAW 1m54.265 Oliver Short KAW 1m54.407 Hudson Air YAM 1m55.473 Matthew Ritter YAM 1m55.814 Alexander Codey YAM 1m57.003 Tianhao Zhao YAM 1m57.140 Haych Short YAM 1m57.293 Mitchell Cartwright YAM 1m58.063 Abbie Cameron YAM 1m58.186 Marc Shaw YAM 2m01.112

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar