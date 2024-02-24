ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

ASBK Superbike Race Two

A Ducati 1-2-3 on Saturday led by Josh Waters from young McMartin Racing team-mate Harrison Voight and DesmoSport Ducati’s Troy Herfoss. Voight set a new lap record in that opening bout, though. Would he get the better of his vastly more experienced team-mate today?

Herfoss is still learning how to get the best out of the Ducati and is eager to get on terms with the McMartin boys. And the YRT men were not far behind, Jones in the mix for the most part yesterday but Halliday was frustrated by a poor start that left him back in the pack, he will be fired up for this one…

Josh Waters got the holeshot on Sunday morning to lead Herfoss through the first sequence of turns as Mike Jones, Harrison Voight, Broc Pearson and Bryan Staring gave chase. Cru Halliday seventh, Max Stauffer eighth, Anthony West ninth, Glenn Allerton tenth, Cam Dunker 11th and Arthur Sissis 12th as they rounded the back of the circuit for the first time.

Down the chute to start lap two, and it was still Waters in front, but Herfoss got him in Southern Loop to take the lead. Mike Jones then demoted Waters to third after the YRT man slid up the inside of him, Voight fourth, Staring up to fifth.

A 1m31.241 to Herfoss on the first flying lap saw him pull a small gap over his pursuers, the closest of which was now Josh Waters, followed by Mike Jones and Harrison Voight.

Herfoss was not getting away… Waters got a better run around turn 12 to move back into the lead at the end of the main straight, but at this stage of the game, the top six were still only covered by just over a second.

Herfoss back into the lead at turn four, standing Waters up when the McMartin Racing man went to tip it in. Herfoss with his nose in front down the chute and, this time around, maintained that lead into turn one and through Southern Loop. Waters almost went up the inside at turn three but pulled out of it… Voight was now looming large behind that duo… The YRT men were coming along for the ride now, and with them was Bryan Staring; it was still so close across that top six.

Waters right on the tail of Herfoss around 12… Voight blows past both of them into turn one, but Herfoss holds his line and takes the lead right back. Voight into the lead at turn four, Herfoss back into the lead though around the back but then ran wide at turn ten, which allowed both Voight and Mike Jones through, Herf back to third, Waters fourth. Westy had joined the party too! Up to fifth.

Five laps to run and Voight the new race leader from Waters, Jones third, Westy now up to fourth, Halliday fifth, Herfoss shuffled back to sixth, Staring seventh, and young Dunker was now catching that leading group!

Jones and Waters brushed shoulders with each other over Lukey Heights next time around as they battled for position. Voight was in the lead now and held it down the straight, Waters up to second, Jones third but being stalked by team-mate Halliday. Westy fifth, Herfoss sixth with four laps to run.

Voight and Waters nose to tail throughout lap eight, Halliday up to third and right behind them onto the chute… Herfoss was back up to fourth, while Jones had been shuffled all the way back to tenth!

Harrison Voight continued to lead, but nothing separated the top five with just over two laps to run. Voight, Waters, Halliday, Herfoss, West. Dunker now up to sixth!

Through Southern Loop they lean on each other, Voight emerges still in the lead.. No, Waters is in the lead now, Voight second, and Herfoss third early on the penultimate lap. Halliday is keen to throw his hat in that ring, too…

Last lap board… Waters, Voight, Herfoss, Halliday… That quartet now with a little breathing space over West. Broc Pearson up to sixth, Dunker seventh, Staring eighth…

Waters leads through ten…. Herfoss determined to get past Voight, stands the youngster up between 10 and 11 to take second, that tussle helping to give Waters a clear run to the flag and the race victory.

Herfoss second, Voight third.. Cru Halliday right on their tail in fourth.

After a brutal couple of seasons it is great to see Anthony West back in the mix with that fifth place.

Broc Pearson sixth ahead of Cam Dunker. The rookie again impressive.

Bryan Staring eighth, Max Stauffer ninth and Glenn Allerton rounded out the top ten ahead of Arthur Sissis and Mike Jones.

Ducati 1-2-3 yet again.

This race was reduced from its scheduled 12 laps to 11 laps, due to the excessive tyre wear experienced by competitors yesterday. The track temperature for this race was just over 25-degrees.

All riders complained about problems with the rear grip and the feel they had for it in that race. Mike Jones was up front in the battle for the first laps before his rear went off and he went backwards. Broc Pearson’s rear tyre looked the worst of all.

One more to go…

ASBK Superbike Race Two

Josh Waters Troy Herfoss +0.590 Harrison Voight +0.764 Cru Halliday +0.906 Anthony West +1.501 Broc Pearson +2.313 Cam Dunker +3.003 Bryan Staring +3.629 Max Stauffer +5.150 Glenn Allerton +19.770 Arthur Sissis +19.933 Mike Jones +22.587 Declan Carberry +45.545 Paris Hardwick +48.991 John Lytras +49.026 Matt Walters +52.126 Josh Soderland +59.801 Ryan Yanko +64.157 Adam Senior +72.470 Michael Kemp +91.625

ASBK Supersport Championship Points

Waters 51 Herfoss 38 Voight 38 Halliday 34 West 30 Pearson 30 Dunker 27 Jones 25 Staring 23 Stauffer 23

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Time Class Event Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar