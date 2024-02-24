ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

ASBK Superbike Race One

Josh Waters and Troy Herfoss tussled over pole position early on Saturday morning ahead of the opening 12-lap contest that got underway at midday. Waters eventually came out on top to score the point for pole after a shootout between the two. Half-a-second behind them were the YRT duo of Mike Jones and Cru Halliday.

Tyres were examined after the qualifying session, and Pirelli subsequently chose to remove the standard SC0 and SCX from the tyre allocation for the races. Only the SA1126 compound was permitted for Pirelli riders contesting the 12-lap race distances. This would help some riders and hinder others. Simply due to the amount of knowledge they have working with that compound.

After eight laps, tyre wear will really start to come into the equation. We would likely see some dramatic drops in pace from those who have used more of the tyre up than others. But all will struggle due to the cool track surface.

At 23-degrees, the track temperature still only a few degrees warmer than it was early this morning for qualifying. There would even be tactics after the tyres come off their heated blankets for the warm-up lap, if the tyre gets heat-cycled, your race will be done before its even run…

In the middle of the second row was Broc Pearson, sandwiched between Cru Halliday and Anthony West. Pearson’s 1m31.084 was more than a second quicker than he had ever lapped Phillip Island before.

The Addicted To Track crew seems to have made good strides forward for this season, giving Anthony West the tools he needs to do the job, and Westy delivered with a second-row start. With his experience, he could come to the fore late in the race when the tyres have gone away.

Harrison Voight headed the third row from Bryan Staring and Max Stauffer. All three riders have the potential to get up front. It’s fair to say that Max would have been much further up the grid if he had not fallen early in qualifying.

Tenth on the grid and heading the fourth row is Arthur Sissis ahead of Cam Dunker and Ted Collins. The still injured Glenn Allerton starts from row five alongside Matt Walters and rookie John Lytras.

Josh Waters jumped off the line with the front wheel in the air to lead his McMartin Racing team-mate Harrison Voight into turn one as Mike Jones and Broc Pearson gave chase. A poor start for Herfoss had him down in sixth place behind young rookie Cam Dunker as they headed towards turn four for the first time. Ted Collins went down at turn two.

Mike Jones up the inside of Voight for second place at turn ten, determined not to let Waters get away. Pearson fourth. Voight and Jones side by side down the chute and also into turn one, Voight had the inside line, but Jones stayed in it to sweep across the front of Voight, the youngster had no choice but to give him room. Voight then in too deep at turn four trying to get back in front of Jones, that mistake cost him a number of positions, slipping to sixth place.

Troy Herfoss up to fourth place now, ahead of Voight and Dunker. Glenn Allerton seventh and Cru Halliday eighth. Herfoss was then all over the back of his young team-mate Broc Pearson. He makes his move at turn ten and immediately pulled away from Pearson.

Nine laps to run and Waters led Jones by 1.2-seconds. Herfoss a further half-a-second behind in third placed, Pearson fourth and Voight had recovered to fifth after putting in the fastest lap of the race, smashing the race lap record in the process.

Herfoss was now all over the back of Jones, blasting past the YRT bike down the chute to move up to second place at turn one. Waters now led by 1.85-seconds, how much would Herf risk to try and bridge that gap…?

Voight up to fourth after getting the better of Pearson at turn four. He immediately then targetted Mike Jones. Following Jones around the final sector before using that Ducati power to blast him down the straight. Ducati 1-2-3 now up front but Waters was 2.5-seconds up the road… The battle for the final steps on the rostrum though still on like Donkey Kong. It would come down to who has the most tyre left for the final laps…

Harrison Voight moved past Herfoss for second place as the race reached its halfway point. The youngster lighting it up through turn three. Herfoss looked tidier around the back section and then moved back past Voight at turn ten. The two nose-to-tail down the chute, Herfoss with the advantage in turn one to hold on to that second position.

Waters led by 3.4-seconds with five laps to run. Herfoss and Voight engaged in battle for second place as Mike Jones watched on from close astern. Cru Halliday had been working his way forward, up to fifth now and closing on Jones, after previously dispensing with Dunker, West and Pearson.

On lap nine Waters started to back off the pace, buttoning off to a 1m32.047, while Voight was still running low 31s. The gap coming down to two-seconds as a result. Herfoss was still right behind Voight. The YRT duo couldn’t match the pace of the Ducati triumvirate, battling between themselves now for fourth place. Broc Pearson was sixth with a handy buffer over Anthony West and Cameron Dunker.

Waters and Voight both recorded 1m31.7s on the penultimate lap. The youngster had a couple of bike lengths on Herfoss and managed to keep the defending champion at bay for that second place, giving McMartin Racing a 1-2 at the flag.

Waters with the win, but it is Voight with the new race lap record of 1m30.790, recorded on lap three.

Cru Halliday got the better of Jones in their tussle over fourth place. Halliday will be ruing his start, and his result, Cru normally so strong here at Phillip Island.

Broc Pearson claimed sixth, ten-seconds behind the winner, and four-seconds behind the YRT duo. Anthony West seventh.

Young rookie Cam Dunker finished a brilliant eighth ahead of the likes of Glenn Allerton, Max Stauffer and Bryan Staring. Hats off to him.

Arthur Sissis retired after seven laps.

Superbike Race One Results

Josh Waters Harrison Voight +1.250 Troy Herfoss +1.700 Cru Halliday +5.464 Mike Jones +6.039 Broc Pearson +10.367 Anthony West +11.537 Cameron Dunker +12.704 Glenn Allerton +17.677 Max Stauffer +17.789 Bryan Staring +20.009 Paris Hardwick +49.560 Matt Walters +49.944 John Lytras +64.420 Declan Carberry +65.429 Tim Large +67.142 Josh Soderland +70.676 Ryan Yanko +75.690 Adam Senior +80.962 Michael Kemp +82.269

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

