2024 Isle of Man TT

Q3 – Wednesday

Davey Todd was the man on the move during Wednesday evening’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races, with the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad rider topping both the Superbike and Superstock leaderboards at 131.821mph and 130.439mph, respectively.

Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Supersport class at 126.917mph. The Northern Irishman had ridden a Triumph 765 on Monday in Supersport, but on Wednesday switched to a Yamaha YZF-R6 to top the leaderboard.

Jamie Coward was the pacesetter in the Supertwin class at 119.285mph.

In the Sidecar class, it was again the Manx pairing of Ryan and Callum Crowe who were quickest at an increased speed of 118.814mph.

The Superbike/Superstock session was the first to take to the Mountain Course this evening, where conditions were bright and sunny, albeit breezy.

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) and Coward (KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Honda) were first away, followed by James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda), Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda), and Todd and Josh Brookes (Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing).

Both Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales BMW) and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda) were slow to get away and Harrison was also having issues, the Honda man slow through each sector and eventually pulling in at Parliament Square.

Coward was the first to complete a lap at 128.220mph on his Superstock machine, but Todd quickly followed him and was considerably quicker on his Superbike at 131.821mph. Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) was also over the 130mph barrier at 130.342mph, and he was followed by Peter Hickman (129,339mph) and Brookes (129.007mph).

Todd opted to go straight through with Coward, Dunlop, Hickman and Hillier amongst those to pull in, whilst Brookes also continued for a second lap on his Superbike and posted 205.098mph through the Sulby speed trap.

Todd was slightly slower on his second lap, with a speed of 131.745mph, and Brookes slightly quicker than his opening lap, with a speed of 129.205mph, but he was overhauled by John McGuinness (129.269mph), who went fourth quickest in the Superbike class.

David Johnson was also going well on the Platinum Club Kawasaki (128.348mph), which put him sixth on the Superbike leaderboard, but Dunlop closed to within 0.7 seconds of Todd with a second lap of 131.729mph.

Hickman, meanwhile, went quickest in the Superstock class with a lap of 129.723mph – that put him 7seconds ahead of Coward who upped his pace to 128.844mph only for Todd to overhaul them both with a speed of 130.349mph.

Cummins finally got his first lap done too with a speed of 126.961mph before moving third quickest with a lap of 129.286mph. After his earlier troubles that saw him limp slowly back to the pits with bike problems, Harrison went fourth on the leaderboard with a speed 129.226mph.

Newcomer Patrick Hoff was improving steadily too with a lap of 117.546mph before recording 118.839mph later in the session whilst Hickman managed to get another lap on his Superbike where he lapped at 130.804mph.

At 7.25pm, it was the turn of the Supersport/Supertwin session and Dunlop immediately went quickest (126.034mph) with Coward (125.674mph) only 3s slower on his Triumph. They were followed by Hickman (123.581mph), Paul Jordan (123.485mph), Mike Browne (123.248mph) and Harrison (122.855mph), with Croatian newcomer Loris Majcan completing his first lap at 111.982mph after retiring on the opening lap of Monday’s session.

Dunlop improved to 126.917mph second time around, with Todd (124.054mph) going third on the leaderboard after his first lap on the Powertoolmate Ducati before improving to 125.063mph on his second lap. Harrison (124.811mph) and Jordan (123.947mph) also increased their speed.

Pierre-Yves Bian was quickest on the opening lap on the Supertwins (116.930mph) followed by last year’s Senior Manx Grand winner Joe Yeardsley (114.687mph) and Michael Russell (114.411mph) but Browne upstaged all of them with a lap of 118.069mph putting him quickest on the Scott Racing Aprilia. He didn’t stay there long though as firstly Rob Hodson on the SMT Racing Paton (118.163mph) and then Coward (119.285mph) overhauled him, the latter ending the session quickest ahead of Hickman who posted a late lap of 118.851mph.

Founds/Walmsley were again first away in the Sidecars, whose session started at 8.10pm, but they were overhauled on the Mountain climb by the Crowes, and it was the Manx pairing who were quickest on the opening lap at 118.814mph – their quickest ever lap on the Mountain Course.

Founds/Walmsley (117.837mph) were second, followed by Birchall/Rousseau (116.398mph), Crawford/Hardie (112.987), Reeves/Wilkes (112.985mph) and Blackstock/Rosney (112.522mph), with newcomers Ellis/Clement (110.830mph) slotting into eighth after their first 110mph+ lap.

Birchall/Rousseau upped their pace to an impressive 118.271mph before the session was curtailed by a red flag.

Superbike Q3 Results

Davey Todd 131.821 Michael Dunlop 131.729 Peter Hickman 130.804 John McGuinness 129.269 Josh Brookes 129.205 David Johnson 128.348 Shaun Anderson 127.376 Dominic Herbertson 126.476 James Hillier 126.150 Craig Neve 124.985 Michael Rutter 123.854

Superstock Q3 Results

Davey Todd 130.439 Peter Hickman 129.723 Conor Cummins 129.286 Dean Harrison 129.226 Jamie Coward 128.844 James Hillier 128.318 Phillip Crowe 127.958 David Johnson 127.348 Nathan Harrison 127.263 Rob Hodson 126.685 Mike Browne 126.630 Josh Brookes 126.172 Paul Jordan 125.725 Shaun Anderson 125.111 Brian McCormack 124.766 James Hind 124.528 Ian Hutchinson 124.242 Amalric Blanc 124.069 Craig Neve 123.901 Matt Stevenson 123.886

Supersport Q3 Results

Michael Dunlop 126.917 Jamie Coward 125.674 Davey Todd 125.063 Dean Harrison 124.811 Paul Jordan 123.947 Peter Hickman 123.581 Mike Browne 123.248 David Johnson 122.841 Michael Evans 122.292 Rob Hodson 122.342 Dominic Herbertson 122.090 Craig Neve 121.387 Josh Brookes 120.531 James Hillier 120.525 Ian Hutchinson 120.006

SuperTwin Q3 Results

Jamie Coward 119.285 Peter Hickman 118.851 Mike Browne 118.650 Rob Hodson 118.163 Dominic Herbertson 117.690 Michael Dunlop 117.344 Pierre Yves Bian 116.930 Joe Yeardsley 116.570 Stefano Bonetti 116.372 Paul Jordan 115.541

Sidecar Q3 Results

Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe 118.814 Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau 118.271 Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley 117.837 Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie 112.987 Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes 112.985 Lewis Blackstock / Patrick Rosney 112.522 Alan Founds / Rhys Gibbons 112.105 Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement 110.830 Dave Molyneux / Jake Roberts 110.271 Steve Ramsden / Mathew Ramsden 109.359

