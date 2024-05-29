2024 Isle of Man TT
Q3 – Wednesday
Davey Todd was the man on the move during Wednesday evening’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races, with the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad rider topping both the Superbike and Superstock leaderboards at 131.821mph and 130.439mph, respectively.
Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Supersport class at 126.917mph. The Northern Irishman had ridden a Triumph 765 on Monday in Supersport, but on Wednesday switched to a Yamaha YZF-R6 to top the leaderboard.
Jamie Coward was the pacesetter in the Supertwin class at 119.285mph.
In the Sidecar class, it was again the Manx pairing of Ryan and Callum Crowe who were quickest at an increased speed of 118.814mph.
The Superbike/Superstock session was the first to take to the Mountain Course this evening, where conditions were bright and sunny, albeit breezy.
Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) and Coward (KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Honda) were first away, followed by James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda), Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda), and Todd and Josh Brookes (Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing).
Both Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales BMW) and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda) were slow to get away and Harrison was also having issues, the Honda man slow through each sector and eventually pulling in at Parliament Square.
Coward was the first to complete a lap at 128.220mph on his Superstock machine, but Todd quickly followed him and was considerably quicker on his Superbike at 131.821mph. Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) was also over the 130mph barrier at 130.342mph, and he was followed by Peter Hickman (129,339mph) and Brookes (129.007mph).
Todd opted to go straight through with Coward, Dunlop, Hickman and Hillier amongst those to pull in, whilst Brookes also continued for a second lap on his Superbike and posted 205.098mph through the Sulby speed trap.
Todd was slightly slower on his second lap, with a speed of 131.745mph, and Brookes slightly quicker than his opening lap, with a speed of 129.205mph, but he was overhauled by John McGuinness (129.269mph), who went fourth quickest in the Superbike class.
David Johnson was also going well on the Platinum Club Kawasaki (128.348mph), which put him sixth on the Superbike leaderboard, but Dunlop closed to within 0.7 seconds of Todd with a second lap of 131.729mph.
Hickman, meanwhile, went quickest in the Superstock class with a lap of 129.723mph – that put him 7seconds ahead of Coward who upped his pace to 128.844mph only for Todd to overhaul them both with a speed of 130.349mph.
Cummins finally got his first lap done too with a speed of 126.961mph before moving third quickest with a lap of 129.286mph. After his earlier troubles that saw him limp slowly back to the pits with bike problems, Harrison went fourth on the leaderboard with a speed 129.226mph.
Newcomer Patrick Hoff was improving steadily too with a lap of 117.546mph before recording 118.839mph later in the session whilst Hickman managed to get another lap on his Superbike where he lapped at 130.804mph.
At 7.25pm, it was the turn of the Supersport/Supertwin session and Dunlop immediately went quickest (126.034mph) with Coward (125.674mph) only 3s slower on his Triumph. They were followed by Hickman (123.581mph), Paul Jordan (123.485mph), Mike Browne (123.248mph) and Harrison (122.855mph), with Croatian newcomer Loris Majcan completing his first lap at 111.982mph after retiring on the opening lap of Monday’s session.
Dunlop improved to 126.917mph second time around, with Todd (124.054mph) going third on the leaderboard after his first lap on the Powertoolmate Ducati before improving to 125.063mph on his second lap. Harrison (124.811mph) and Jordan (123.947mph) also increased their speed.
Pierre-Yves Bian was quickest on the opening lap on the Supertwins (116.930mph) followed by last year’s Senior Manx Grand winner Joe Yeardsley (114.687mph) and Michael Russell (114.411mph) but Browne upstaged all of them with a lap of 118.069mph putting him quickest on the Scott Racing Aprilia. He didn’t stay there long though as firstly Rob Hodson on the SMT Racing Paton (118.163mph) and then Coward (119.285mph) overhauled him, the latter ending the session quickest ahead of Hickman who posted a late lap of 118.851mph.
Founds/Walmsley were again first away in the Sidecars, whose session started at 8.10pm, but they were overhauled on the Mountain climb by the Crowes, and it was the Manx pairing who were quickest on the opening lap at 118.814mph – their quickest ever lap on the Mountain Course.
Founds/Walmsley (117.837mph) were second, followed by Birchall/Rousseau (116.398mph), Crawford/Hardie (112.987), Reeves/Wilkes (112.985mph) and Blackstock/Rosney (112.522mph), with newcomers Ellis/Clement (110.830mph) slotting into eighth after their first 110mph+ lap.
Birchall/Rousseau upped their pace to an impressive 118.271mph before the session was curtailed by a red flag.
Superbike Q3 Results
- Davey Todd 131.821
- Michael Dunlop 131.729
- Peter Hickman 130.804
- John McGuinness 129.269
- Josh Brookes 129.205
- David Johnson 128.348
- Shaun Anderson 127.376
- Dominic Herbertson 126.476
- James Hillier 126.150
- Craig Neve 124.985
- Michael Rutter 123.854
Superstock Q3 Results
- Davey Todd 130.439
- Peter Hickman 129.723
- Conor Cummins 129.286
- Dean Harrison 129.226
- Jamie Coward 128.844
- James Hillier 128.318
- Phillip Crowe 127.958
- David Johnson 127.348
- Nathan Harrison 127.263
- Rob Hodson 126.685
- Mike Browne 126.630
- Josh Brookes 126.172
- Paul Jordan 125.725
- Shaun Anderson 125.111
- Brian McCormack 124.766
- James Hind 124.528
- Ian Hutchinson 124.242
- Amalric Blanc 124.069
- Craig Neve 123.901
- Matt Stevenson 123.886
Supersport Q3 Results
- Michael Dunlop 126.917
- Jamie Coward 125.674
- Davey Todd 125.063
- Dean Harrison 124.811
- Paul Jordan 123.947
- Peter Hickman 123.581
- Mike Browne 123.248
- David Johnson 122.841
- Michael Evans 122.292
- Rob Hodson 122.342
- Dominic Herbertson 122.090
- Craig Neve 121.387
- Josh Brookes 120.531
- James Hillier 120.525
- Ian Hutchinson 120.006
SuperTwin Q3 Results
- Jamie Coward 119.285
- Peter Hickman 118.851
- Mike Browne 118.650
- Rob Hodson 118.163
- Dominic Herbertson 117.690
- Michael Dunlop 117.344
- Pierre Yves Bian 116.930
- Joe Yeardsley 116.570
- Stefano Bonetti 116.372
- Paul Jordan 115.541
Sidecar Q3 Results
- Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe 118.814
- Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau 118.271
- Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley 117.837
- Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie 112.987
- Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes 112.985
- Lewis Blackstock / Patrick Rosney 112.522
- Alan Founds / Rhys Gibbons 112.105
- Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement 110.830
- Dave Molyneux / Jake Roberts 110.271
- Steve Ramsden / Mathew Ramsden 109.359
2024 IOMTT Schedule
|Qualifying Week
|Free Practice & Qualifying 1 Monday 27 May (UK Bank Holiday)
|1000
|Roads Close
|1040
|Newcomers’ Speed Control Lap
|1055
|Supersport/Supertwin (untimed)
|1135
|Superbike/Superstock (untimed)
|1220
|Sidecars (untimed)
|1345
|Supersport/Supertwin
|1430
|Superbike/Superstock
|1520
|Sidecars
|Qualifying 2 Tuesday 28 May
|1800
|Roads Close
|1830
|Superbike/Superstock
|1920
|Supersport/Supertwin
|2010
|Sidecars
|Qualifying 3 Wednesday 29 May
|1800
|Roads Close
|1830
|Superbike/Superstock/Supersport
|2010
|Sidecars
|Qualifying 4 Thursday 30 May
|1800
|Roads Close
|1830
|Superbike/Superstock
|1920
|Supersport/Supertwin
|2010
|Sidecars
|Qualifying 5 Friday 31 May
|1230
|Roads Close
|1300
|Sidecars
|1345
|Supersport/Supertwin
|1445
|Superbike/Superstock
|Race Week
|Race Day 1 Saturday 1 June
|1000
|Roads Close
|1030
|Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
|1145
|Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)
|1415
|Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)
|Race Day 2 Sunday 2 June
|1230
|Roads Close
|1330
|Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
|1440
|RST Superbike TT Race (6 laps)
|Rest Day Monday 3 June
|Race Day 3 Tuesday 4 June
|1000
|Roads Close
|1030
|Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
|1050
|Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap)
|1145
|RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)
|1400
|Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)
|Race Day 4 Wednesday 5 June
|1000
|Roads Close
|1030
|Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
|1145
|Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)
|1400
|Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)
|Rest Day Thursday 6 June
|Race Day 5 Friday 7 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday)
|1000
|Roads Close
|1030
|Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
|1145
|PE Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
|1400
|Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)
|Race Day 6 Saturday 8 June
|1000
|Roads Close
|1030
|Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
|1145
|Milwaukee Senior TT Race (6 laps)