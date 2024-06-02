2024 Isle of Man TT

RST Superbike TT – Sunday, June 2

There was more history made today at the TT on Sunday when Peter Hickman won a highly dramatic RST Superbike TT. It was the FHO BMW man’s 14th victory around the Mountain course, and it means he now sits level with the late great Mike Hailwood on the all-time winner’s charts.

Normally, Hickman’s victories (particularly in the blue riband main event races) occur after he has devastated the opposition. However, this one came to him a little differently, as he played the long game in a contest that saw misfortune and machine problems befall his rivals.

Michael Dunlop will feel particularly upset after he did all the hard work in the opening four laps and enjoyed a 25s lead heading into the final pit stop. But the whole race turned on it’s head moments later as Dunlop raced out onto lap 5…

It immediately became clear that the sidepod on Michael’s Arai helmet was not secure, and he had to pull over at St Ninian’s, remove his helmet, and resolve the issue at the roadside before carrying on. He slotted back in directly behind Davey Todd on the road, but he had lost the best part of 50 seconds, and just like that, what looked to be a certain record-breaking 27th TT win was scuppered, much to the disappointment of MD and his fans.

In the opening laps, Hickman had seemed a little off the boil. While Dean Harrison, Michael and Davey Todd fought it out at the front, Hickman hung around in 4th, monitoring the situation. Although Hicky was never more than touching distance away from the top three, it didn’t feel like this was going to be his day.

Davey Todd led the whole of lap one. As we’ve become so accustomed to seeing Hickman, Harrison and Dunlop do battle at the front (they have won 28 of the last 29 TT between them), it was refreshing to see that Todd’s impressive practice pace was not merely bluster and that the Saltburn rider was willing and able to walk-the walk, now that racing was underway.

Behind him, Harrsion and Dunlop were scrapping it out for 2nd, with Dunlop looking particularly racy. His Fireblade seemed smooth and well-grounded compared to the official Honda racing entry that Harrison was aboard (thought to be a stock bike clothed in a Superbike fairing), and as Dunlop crossed the line to start the second circuit, he slotted into second place, just 2.5s behind Todd.

The first lap saw many riders fall by the wayside. Josh Brookes dropped out at Handley’s due to the chain coming off his FHO BMW. Jim Hind’s machine was reported as smoking heavily at Sulby. Dominic Herbertson, Shaun Anderson, and Erno Kostamo all pulled their machines to the side on that opening circuit.

Dunlop took control of the race at Ballaugh on lap 2, with Hickman overtaking Harrison at the same time check. Harrison appeared to be struggling, for he would haemorrhage roughly 2s to Hicky at each check point as the race continued on towards the first pit stop.

Hickman was obviously on the charge and the no. 10 would then steal 2nd from Todd at Cronk-ny-mona.

Micky D was really going for it, and as the top men entered the gasoline alley, it was announced that he had broken the Superbike TT lap record with a speed of 135.543mph. However, he wasn’t the only rider with hot pace. All of the top four recorded sub-17 minute laps on that second circuit.

These first stops mostly passed off without incident, although Hickman did have a slower-than-usual pit and Todd slotted back into 2nd after the refuelling was done and dusted.

Lap 3 saw Dunlop streak away from the rest, increasing his lead at every checkpoint. He had caught Harrison on the road by the Bungalow, and by the time they streaked past the Grandstand at half distance, his lead over Todd was 17.3s.

Harrison made good use of Michael Dunlop once he came passed. The Yorkshireman latched onto the back of the race leader and allowed Dunlop to drag him back to Hickman to challenge for third.

The fastest-ever French Competitor, Amalric Blanc, crashed out at Quarter Bridge around this time, although it was reported that he was okay.

It should be said that James Hillier, Jamie Coward, and John McGuinness were locked in a furious battle for 5th place, and it was anyone’s guess who would win.

It was a disappointing period for Milenco Padgett’s team. Conor Cummins’ Honda developed an issue, and he retired at the end of lap 3 at the grandstand. Ian Hutchinson’s race was also run when he pulled in at Windy Corner on lap 4.

But soon, it was time for the second round of pitstops, and of course, that’s when the drama began.

We’ve already discussed Dunlop’s problems, but Davey Todd also had some drama of his own. The Milwaukee BMW M 1000 RR would not fire, and Todd lost many seconds trying to get his machine to go.

Peter Hickman must have been unable to believe his eyes. He coolly sat underneath his helmet, sipping from a drink bottle, and watched his rival’s challenge evaporate in front of his eyes.

The unfortunate Todd and Dunlop managed to get back going together, and fans were treated to the spectacular sight of the Titans battling on the road for the rest of the race.

However, the spotlight was no longer on them – it was now down to Harrison and Hickman. But no one knew what was happening as much of the drama had occurred after the Grandstand time check and so the entire island held their collective breaths until Glen Helen. What was happening?

Sensationally, Harrison was ahead by just a second from Hickman, but surely the Honda racing man wasn’t going to steal this one after all the set-up issues he had had so far at the event?

The answer was no. Harrison managed to keep his 1s advantage until Ramsey, but there Hickman took over. Without Dunlop to pull him along, the nervous nature of Harrison’s big Honda proved to be too much to overcome and he began to drop back.

Eventually, Davey Todd passed him and began to claw the race leader back, but it was too little too late, and Hickman was never headed for the rest of the race.

The big Lincolnshire man put in a flying lap on the final circuit of 135.534 mph to finish 5.8s ahead of Todd.

Harrison was a further 5s back, but 15 ahead of the rueful Michael Dunlop, who broke the lap record on the final circuit in anger, recording a 135.9mph lap.

James Hillier pipped John McGuinness for 5th by 2 seconds, with Jamie Coward just two-tenths behind McPint.

Peter Hickman – P1

“The bike was working really good, I was trying to manage myself a bit- 6 laps is a long race. Maybe I didn’t try hard enough in the opening laps.

“I actually had a yellow flag from the end of the Cronk and never saw a green flag so I wasn’t sure if I could go again. But it was all down to me really… the longer the race went on, the more comfortable I got and any problems we do have I can ride round them.

“Credit to the team, credit to all the girls and boys in the FHO racing team, they’re working really hard and the bike was faultless, happy to finish first. To finish first, first, you must finish.”

So close but so far for Davey Todd…

Davey Todd – P2

“Awesome to get the first podium but to be honest, ended up where I think we should have ended up in that race I think Michael was away, Michael was riding so well, and I was riding my ass off. Pushed a little bit too hard on that first lap and got a bit of arm pump on the second lap, which isn’t normal for me I don’t know where that come from and then felt a little bit better on three and four, then came into that second pit stop and the bike wouldn’t start after the pit stop, not a clue why, it’s never had a problem before never had this issue and whatever we seemed to do it just wouldn’t go again, sure enough, came out of pit lane and there’s Michael just setting off as well, and knew must have been something gone wrong and yeah weird, weird when the races are won and lost by pit stop,s but hats off to the Milwaukee BMW team they did a fantastic job the bike was awesome loved riding that machine out there, already looking forward to the next one.”

A hard-earned rostrum finish for Dean Harrison in his Honda TT debut is a remarkable achievement, considering the early development stage of this new 2024 motorcycle. And with valuable lessons learnt from this six-lap race, there is definitely more to come.

Dean Harrison – P3

“I’m over the moon to put it on the podium, especially as I’ve struggled all week with the superbike to tell the truth, the Honda is new to me this year and I haven’t settled in with the bike as quickly as I would have liked to. There is so much more potential to the Fireblade and we are only just beginning to realise it. I learnt a lot in this race and I know that we can make it a lot better for later in the week and maybe go a few steps higher on the box. The pit stop was crazy at the end of lap four. I came into the pits having seen fourth on my pit board and then left the pits to see first, I said to myself as I saw P1 on my board ‘I don’t know what the hell happened there!’ I’ve gone faster than I ever have and I’m super happy to put a 135 mph lap on the board. I’ll enjoy a brew this evening with the team, a day off tomorrow and then go again later in the week.”

John McGuinness finished in a mightily impressive sixth place and was just a mere two seconds away from a top five finish.

John McGuinness MBE – P6

“I’m only two seconds off my own personal best race time from when I won in 2015, which is some going. It’s only numbers at the end of the day but you are not going around at 132 mph without having a few little wobbles and giving it a proper go. I just kept concentrating, kept riding the bike, y’know it takes some peddling to be lapping at that pace so to be in the fight and just miss out on a fifth by a few seconds means we are right there in the fight. It was a bit of a weird race, to see Michael at the side of the road putting his helmet back on is definitely a first. I’m really pleased for Dean and the team, and I have to doff my cap to Dunlop and Toddy on that last lap, they came past me and they were hauling along. For me, it’s a good solid start for the TT campaign, one down three to go.”

Jamie Coward had been in fifth with a handy nine-second advantage of McGuinness, but problems with the brake pads at the second pit stop saw him lose time. Nevertheless, he pressed on and with a final lap of 132.696mph, his second 132mph+ lap of the race, he closed to within 0.232s of the 23-time TT winner after 226 miles of racing.

Jamie Coward – P7

“I’m over the moon with that and am finally happy with the bike! The handling’s been terrible all week no matter what we’ve tried, and I wasn’t sure if I’d start today, telling the the team I’d give it a go and pull in if things weren’t right. But we made some changes for the warm-up lap and the bike was the best it’s been so when I saw ‘P5’ on my first pit board I pressed on. We had the issue at the pit stop which unfortunately lost us fifth, but I stayed calm and got back into my rhythm and had a strong final lap.”

David Johnson was involved in a huge accident at the K Tree. As the Lee Hardy Racing Team described it, ‘as accidents go, this was massive’. The South Australian was airlifted to Noble’s hospital. We understand that while Davo is in a lot of pain, he is largely okay and has a small fracture to his collarbone. Great news.

We now have a rest day at the TT, which allows us to catch our breath and reflect after an incredible weekend of racing. The action resumes on Tuesday with the first Superstock and Supertwin races of the week, when more frantic action and history making is expected. Bring it on.

Superbike TT Race Results

Peter Hickman – BMW 01:42:56.114 Davey Todd – BMW 01:43:01.954 Dean Harrison – Honda 01:43:07.156 Michael Dunlop – Honda 01:43:22.273 James Hillier – Honda 01:44:55.042 John McGuinness – Honda 01:44:57.929 Jamie Coward – Honda 01:44:58.162 Mike Browne – Aprilia 01:47:02.601 Michael Rutter – BMW 01:48:28.596 Brian McCormack – BMW 01:48:43.644 Julian Trummer – Honda 01:49:08.331 Marcus Simpson – Honda 01:50:30.085 Allan Venter – BMW 01:50:33.986 James Chawke – Suzuki tores 01:51:13.018 Sam West – BMW 01:51:13.104