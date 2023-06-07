2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Many had thought the 600 cc Supersport category of motorcycles would continue to wither and die but Kawasaki overnight confirmed that they think there is some life in the class yet.

The most obvious change to the new Ninja ZX-6R is of course the styling, with a more angular front fairing including new LED headlights and turn signals. There’s also a new screen to match, with what Kawasaki call ‘3D interwoven bodywork’ integrated into that front-end.

The 2023 ZX-6R also makes the jump to a full colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app.

Ride modes aren’t new, but apparently we’ll be seeing new integrated riding modes, which runs preset KTRC and Power Mode settings, while a manual mode allows independent settings. Settings are Sport, Road and Rain, with Full or Low power modes, with three level traction control.

The ABS unit is also updated in the latest Ninja ZX-6R for the KIBS system, but there’s no mention of an IMU or cornering functionality for the ABS or traction control, despite the updates. The quickshifter remains standard fitment.

Brakes and standard tyres have also been tweaked, now running 310 mm semi-floating stainless steel rotors, alongside four-pot Nissin calipers. Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres will be standard, with a 120/70-17 front and 180/55-17 rear.

There’s no change to the Showa SFF-BP fork or Showa rear shock setup, both of which allow for full adjustability, with adjustability in the fork split between legs.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R’s 636 cc in-line four-cylinder also receives a few tweaks, including revised cam profiles for better low-rpm performance and to meet stricter emission requirements.

The intake funnels are also new, with a revised header and collector pipe layout, again for cleaner emissions, with better O2 sensor feedback. Kawasaki also mention the exhaust pre-chamber helps reduce silencer volume and mass centralisation, but most riders will be likely whipping that off for an aftermarket muffler pronto.

The current 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in KRT colours is priced at $16,178 plus on-road costs, with pricing of the 2024 version yet to be confirmed.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Specifications