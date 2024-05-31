KTM MotoGP VIP Suite 2024

KTM are once again offering dedicated orange-bleeders the ultimate MOTOGP experience at the Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island, from October 18th – 20th 2024.

Be part of the exclusive Champions Club private VIP Suite located at Turn 4, which offers one of the most exciting vantage points with a stunning Bass Strait backdrop.

The three-day KTM VIP Suite offers guests both indoor seating and a new outdoor viewing area, with an all-inclusive food and beverage package for the weekend. KTM guests will also be treated to an exclusive KTM fan package, complete with a Red Bull KTM Replica Teamwear Winter Jacket, and the chance to feel the adrenaline spiked vibe of MotoGP action from the loud, proud, orange KTM VIP Suite.

Guests of the KTM VIP Suite will receive;

3-Day event ticket (valid Fri-Sun)

Champions Club Private Suite – indoor seating & new covered outdoor viewing area

Hot buffet lunch, morning & afternoon tea

Beverage package – beer, wine, cider, sparking, soft drinks, tea & coffee

Exclusive KTM Fan Package, including a KTM Red Bull Replica Teamwear Winter Jacket!

Exclusive Access to Paddock Passes (Paddock Pass Access is limited and will be available via a schedule).

Exclusive access to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team riders

Limited tickets are available now at the price of $2,490 AUD per ticket.

Are you READY TO RACE?

Purchase tickets here now!