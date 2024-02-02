MotoGP Sepang Shakedown

Day Two – Friday

More riders joined the fray on Friday but it was still Red Bull KTM Factory Racing on top, this time thanks to test rider Pol Espargaro. Pol ended the second day of the Shakedown fastest with a 1:58.241, a lap time just under three-tenths clear of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), who took part for the first time on Friday. Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) continued to impress, third quickest and just thousandths off 2021 Champion Quartararo.

After remaining on the sidelines for the opening day of Shakedown action, the Yamaha and Honda riders all allowed to take part thanks to the new concessions system headed out. Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) was the first rider on track, with team-mate Joan Mir, Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) and Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) also in action. Likewise, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) got stuck in, settling in to his new team.

It was another eye-catching day for MotoGP’s sole 2024 rookie Acosta. Pedro’s best time on Day 2 was a 1:58.531. For context, Brad Binder’s (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) quickest time at the 2023 Malaysian GP was a 1:58.080 (Q2), Augusto Fernandez’ (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was a 1:58.107 (Q1) and Jack Miller’s (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was a 1:58.232 (PR)…

A new piece of front aero – more specifically a front fender wing – was spotted on Dani Pedrosa’s Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine on Day 2, while Aprilia Racing – with Lorenzo Savadori – continued to lap on the Noale factory’s new ‘Batmobile’ rear wing (below). Honda and Stefan Bradl have been busy testing an upgraded stegosaurus-looking rear wing too.

In the hands of Michele Pirro, Ducati’s main aero update that we’ve seen so far – teased by Gigi Dall’Igna at the 2024 team launch – comes on the side fairing. The addition of a further “ground effect” panel can be seen next to Ducati’s usual downwash duct, so it will be interesting to hear the comments of the riders on what effect this has.

For the full-time riders, most of the day was spent getting themselves back in the groove on a MotoGP bike after the winter break. Quartararo and Rins had three bikes – two ’23 spec and one ’24 spec – each, with Mir spending a lot of his time on the bike he used at the Valencia Test. The same can be said for Marini, with the Italian largely focusing on adapting to the RC213V.

A heavy rain shower meant dry running was cut short on Friday ahead of the final day of Shakedown testing on Saturday.

MotoGP Sepang Shakedown Times

Friday

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 1:58.241 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +0.283 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +0.290 Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +0.409 Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.431 Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) +0.846 Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) +0.850 Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) +0.971 Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) +1.028 Stefan Bradl (Honda Test Team) +1.529 Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha Factory Racing) +1.633 Michele Pirro (Ducati Lenovo Team) +1.915 Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing) +2.579

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.