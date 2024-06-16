WorldSBK 2024 – Round Four

Misano – Sunday

With four rounds down in the 2024 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship and eight still to go, the current form guide describes the title fight as a three-man affair.

With his triple victory at Misano Toprak Razgatlioglu has moved into the championship lead and now has a 21-point buffer over Nicolo Bulega, and 24-points over defending champion Alvaro Bautista.

Toprak has scored 57 more points than the other three BMW Superbike riders combined. He scored more points in Sunday’s race two than Scott Redding has amassed all season.

Alex Lowes is leading the Kawasaki charge, 55-points behind Toprak and showed some great bursts of speed and aggression at Misano.

Lowes is 30-points clear of leading Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli. The Italian is then followed by countryman Andrea Iannone (GoEleven Ducati), while Remy Gardner currently holds down seventh place in the championship on 72 points.

There were some positives for Jonathan Rea at Misano but the results just aren’t coming, yet. The Northern Irishman is currently 14th in the championship on 31-points. Next time out Rea will be on home ground at Donington Park. WorldSBK reconvenes there on the weekend of July 14.

WorldSBK riders reflect on Misano

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st in championship – 179 points

“Before the weekend, I said that it’s my target to get three wins this weekend. Finally I did it. Thank you very much to my team because they did an incredible job this weekend. Especially today, we again improved the bike and I felt more relaxed on it. I really enjoyed the final race especially. It wasn’t an easy race for anyone because of the hot conditions. Everyone was sliding more. But we did a really great job. This is teamwork because I can not win on my own. Everyone really works hard and now we finally took three wins on a weekend. And it looks like this is just the start. Thanks to everybody!”

Nicolò Bulega – 2nd in championship – 158 points

“I am thrilled. Competing for the first time in Misano with the Superbike and finishing all races in second place is, without a doubt, a great result, even though winning would have been a dream. Anyway, I have to say congratulations to Toprak because he has been really fast. Now we will head to Donington, a circuit that I like a lot.”

Alvaro Bautista – 3rd in championship – 155 points

“I made a great comeback, and I should say that I had fun. For sure, we are still not in our best shape. We worked a lot on the bike this weekend, trying to find the ideal set-up, which, in the end, we were not able to find. Now, we need to reset and analyze the data in order to arrive at Donington with more certainty.”

Alex Lowes – 4th in championship – 124 points

“The shorter Superpole race allows me to attack a bit more at the front. In the longer races I have to bring it back a bit compared to the other guys. But I am really enjoying it, so to be on the podium, and not to far from the top two guys, is mega for us. And this is not our strongest track. I was there for a lot of the second race but just in the last couple of laps Alvaro was on a different pace from me and I had to accept fourth position. That said, I really enjoyed it to day because my pace was good. Toprak and Nicolo got away early in Race Two because they were too fast, so I just tried to pace myself in the middle of the race and dig in from laps 12-18. I didn’t have the pace to hang on for the podium. Massive respect for the team and Kawasaki, as they have been working really hard. Hot conditions seem to have been the problem for us, definitely in the last couple of years, but this weekend it looked like it was really working well on the track, even when it was slippery and greasy. A great day for my team-mate Axel who had a top six today at his home race and he did a great job. Having both of us running in the top six is great for the Kawasaki Racing Team.”

Andrea Locatelli – 5th in championship – 94 points

“Honestly, I would like to do more and I would like to be on the podium, especially today at my home race and with great support from my fans from all over Italy. But we know we need to continue working and believe in ourselves, and continue to make progress forward to be there. Today for sure was not easy, but we got a lot of points, we didn’t make any mistakes and took a lot of confidence for the coming races. We had a good weekend and I would have liked to fight for the podium like at some other track where we have been stronger and can fight more with our competitors, but I think we did a good job, we were working very well and I want to say thanks to the guys for their efforts. It is always difficult in the hot conditions in Misano but we were a big step faster compared to last year, we raced at full gas and did our best – so, overall, not too bad!”

Andrea Iannone – 6th in championship – 83 points

“I was aware that it wouldn’t be an easy Round after the feeling in the Misano tests, with the high temperatures we suffered a lot. In Race 2 we tried the new tyre, but the feeling wasn’t good and it didn’t turn out to be the right choice. It was perhaps the most difficult weekend for me, but I’m still satisfied with having taken some points. We still are the first independent team, there is room for growth and we have to work as a team to always try to do better!”

Remy Gardner – 7th in championship – 72 points

“Not the Sunday we were looking for after a strong weekend. Unfortunately in the sprint race I had to go wide at the start and I lost some positions. I felt then we could have a good race anyway, but I got involved in an incident and that was the end of our race. That finale compromised Race 2 as well as it’s tough to have a good run starting from behind, but I still managed to score some points. I’d like to thank Yamaha for the support, the team for the hard work and all the people who came here to support us!”

Michael van der Mark – 8th in championship – 66 points

“It has been very unfortunate today. In the Superpole race, I had a good start but in turn one I had to take the run-off slip road. It as alright, I managed to gain some places back. Unfortunately on the first lap, I had a get together with another rider so I came back on track last. I pushed as hard as I could to unfortunately only finish 12th. The goal was to be in the top nine in Superpole. I had to start from 16th again in race two; that wasn’t ideal. Initially after the start I was having issues with the bike, and the problems were getting worse and worse, so I had to retire. It’s a shame because I think that over the entire weekend our results did not show the pace I had. Now we have to get everything together and get ready for Donington.”

Danilo Petrucci – 9th in championship – 65 points

“When I crossed the finish line, I felt a mix of emotions, reflecting on the weekend. On Friday, I was eager to start, but after just one session, my shoulder hurt a lot, and I thought, ‘Why did I even bother?!’. On Saturday, after Race 1, I wondered, ‘How will I manage tomorrow with two races?!’. Today, when I lined up for Race 2, I believed I wouldn’t make it to the end, but I had a great start, and using Bassani as a reference in front of me helped a lot. Then, the last four laps were tough; I finished thanks to the support of all the people who helped and supported me during these difficult two months and the Misano crowd who cheered my name at every moment. I did it for them and my team, who have been close to me lately.”

Dominique Aegerter – 10th in championship – 46 points

“Not our weekend at all. In the morning I had good speed in the sprint race, but I got pushed wide at the beginning and I had to recover from so far behind and unfortunately my effort wasn’t enough for a top 9 place. We had to start from P13 then for the final feature race, which wasn’t ideal, but we still tried our best. The getaway was okay, I was recovering positions but unfortunately I ended up retiring due to a technical problem. I’m sorry to the team and the fans, we really wanted to give them a great result.”

Axel Bassani – 11th in championship – 40 points

“Last night we changed something but not so big. Every practice and race session we are trying to improve the bike. We continue to push. Today was better, even though I was lucky in the Superpole race as there were a lot of crashes in front of me, so I was able to recover a lot of positions. Because of this I started from P6 for Race two – on the second row – and that always makes it easier to do the first few laps. During the second race I tried to manage it and understand how to be consistent until the end. In this race I understood a lot of things and I am happy about that. Also for my finishing position. On the last lap I tried to overtake Danilo, but this weekend he did an incredible job so chapeau to him. I thought my position would be maybe nine/ten at Misano this weekend. So to finish on Sunday with P6 and P7 is a really good position to be in.”

Sam Lowes – 12th in championship – 34 points

“It was a tough day and a tough weekend to be honest with the hot conditions making it very difficult. The results clearly weren’t what we expected, and I never really found a good feeling on the bike, and I certainly wasn’t riding in the best way. The team did a great job in trying to help give me the best bike possible and they were constantly making changes to try and make it easier for me. The crash in the Superpole race this morning didn’t help because with the soft rear tyre it pushed the front, and I was a little bit off line in a big group. Going into Race 2 it was just important to finish and get some experience and I managed to do that. We’ll analyse the data in the next few days to understand where we can improve and come back strong for my home round at Donington Park next time out.”

Garrett Gerloff – 13th in championship – 33 points

“This is not the way I wanted to end the weekend and it wasn’t the weekend I wanted to have. I’m just annoyed that today I was on the ground twice. I did the best that I could and my team and I made some big steps with the bike. I’m a bit lost in words about this weekend here at Misano, so I’ll try to focus and just look forward to Donington now, which is a track that I like.”

Jonathan Rea – 14th in championship – 31 points

“Obviously a really disappointing weekend but I also have to feel very fortunate that I got away with that crash yesterday, because it was a huge one and aside from having a pretty sore left wrist and hand, physically on the bike I was not so bad. I made two good starts today in both races, apart from where I got tangled up with Remy out-braking himself at Turn 8 on the first lap of Race 2 and I lost a lot of track position. But I just struggled to really get down to business when the tyre was fresh. The race came to me a little bit better at the end when the tyre was moving, but I couldn’t get the best out of the bike at the beginning and didn’t have the confidence. The current performance level is frustrating, but it’s clear that the R1 can be more competitive so we need to find a way to translate my feeling to adapt and make changes that help me to get the best out of this package.”

Xavi Vierge – 16th in championship – 25 points

“I want to apologise to the team; it’s been a very difficult weekend for me and we need to understand why we weren’t able to go faster. We did improve from Friday to Saturday and were just unlucky in the race when another rider hit me. Today, conditions changed a little bit and that affected us more than it should have. I struggled a lot during both races. In race 2, I was battling to defend my position when Gerloff hit me through turn 8 and I had a big highside. Luckily, I’m unhurt, and it’s all part of racing. What we really need to understand is what happened and why we couldn’t be fast enough. We had to stop the bike too much at the apex, which made it easy for riders behind to make mistakes and hit me from behind. So now we need to focus on that and understand how to turn things around as soon as possible. Iker made progress this weekend, so we will need to analyse the data during the upcoming test in Cremona next week and be prepared for the next round.”

Scott Redding – 18th in championship – 23 points

“Today was a little bit better than the rest of the weekend. Warm up was good, we made some changes on the bike that actually helped. In the Superpole race those changes we made felt like we needed to go more in that direction we did for race two. Superpole race was ok, but the lap time was not really there so we made those changes to help me for race two. The biggest problem I faced this weekend was the yellow flag in qualifying which set me in 20th position for the start of the race because the start is like a casino, there are bikes all over the place. Anyway, I was happy with the feeling from the bike in race two, I felt stronger and felt like we are going in the right direction. I hope now, that we can start well in Donington and start working with the bike on that feeling that I’m looking for and then we can make better steps.“

Iker Lecuona – 19th in championship – 19 points

“Overall, I’m really happy with the weekend, with the work we’ve done over the three days and with our three top ten finishes. We worked very well on Friday, though we struggled a bit more than expected in qualifying on Saturday. Despite that, our pace was good and consistent in Race 1, which had us feeling confident for today. We achieved P7 in the Superpole race with some strong lap times, a little over one tenth slower than my qualifying time, which gave us extra motivation for Race 2. I felt good during the second race and was able to stay with Danilo (Petrucci) and Axel (Bassani) for several laps until I started to struggle with the front. I had to save a few crashes in turns 2, 4, 10, and 14 where you need to close the line, so I lost touch with them and Remy (Gardner) caught me. I was able to defend the position for a while, then I ran wide through a corner, and he passed me. I realized it was too risky to exceed the limit to stay with him, so I brought home this ninth place, which is a good result for us at the moment. I feel we exploited the bike’s potential this weekend, and that makes me happy. After some long months spent recovering from injuries and unable to clock up many miles on the bike, a weekend like this is really good. We have two more days of testing next week, where we’ll see if we can take another step to be able to fight regularly in the top ten.”

Tarran Mackenzie – 20th in championship – 7 points

“In warm-up, we went back to the bike we had in qualifying and that felt better. I felt pretty good in the Superpole race too, while in the long race I felt that my pace was ok, and I was able to stick with Oettl quite comfortably once he passed me. I had a couple of moments with the front tyre and then a bigger moment when I lost the front and had to save it on my elbow. That allowed Ray to get past me and I lost the advantage I’d had earlier on in terms of braking late and stopping the bike. I was lacking a little rear grip too, which made the situation hard to manage. I must have nearly crashed ten times, so over the last few laps I just focused on getting to the finish to be honest. The weekend started out really challenging on Friday and, while I felt pretty good in qualifying, the races were a little difficult to manage. I think we’ve improved the feeling with the bike though, so hopefully we now have something of a direction to follow as we head to home round Donington, which I’m excited for.”

Team Managers

Marc Bongers – Sporting Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“I am speechless. It was an absolutely brilliant weekend. We came here with a bit of hope, but to dominate like this at Ducati’s home round was incredible. After the test we had here beforehand, we knew we were in good shape but now we’ve broken all records: lap record, fastest race lap, pole position, three race wins, and we lead the championship with Toprak. I need to let it sink in first. I’ll probably enjoy a pizza with a glass of wine tonight, and maybe tomorrow I’ll realize what happened this weekend. It’s fantastic for the team, fantastic for the brand. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this huge success. It’s a pity that the other guys couldn’t get the results we had hoped for. We showed good pace from yesterday, Mickey was quite strong with eighth place. Garrett had a lot of bad luck, Mickey today, and Scott in the Superpole. We now need to calmly analyse everything and work on getting them further up the field in the next races. The potential is clearly there, as we have shown. But for now, we’ll enjoy this successful weekend.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal – Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“It was nice to see a big and enthusiastic crowd in Misano this weekend and even if the team was not quite able to achieve the results we were hoping for, which is to be on the podium, we’ve got to be pleased with Loka’s performance in qualifying and all three races. Misano has always been a tough track for him and 2024 has seen a huge step forward in performance compared to last year. He was able to back up yesterday’s fourth place with the same result in the Superpole Race this morning, but a huge slide and a very near crash when fighting with Bautista for third position dropped him back a long way and meant that in the end, fifth place was the best he could do. On JR’s side it’s a positive that he was even able to ride today. His left hand is swollen and very painful – so to grind out two top-ten results has to be seen as a positive based on what could have happened in such a major accident yesterday. Clearly, JR, Yamaha and the team are a million miles away from satisfied with those results: so now it’s time to breathe a little bit, for JR to get back to full fitness and to go step-by-step towards producing the speed that we all know he and the R1 are capable of.”

Marco Barnabò – Barni Ducati Team Manager

“Danilo did something exceptional because physically he was in a tough condition! From the first day, we went session by session, wondering if he could do the next one, but the rider always went beyond his limits, and we brought home excellent points for the standings. Now we just have to wait for him to get back in shape to have him at his best at Donington. In Supersport, we still have work to do if we want to fight for the title. Yari didn’t have the same feeling as yesterday, which prevented him from fighting for the win. In terms of the championship, two second places are still a great result, so we leave Misano very satisfied. I want to thank first of all the riders, the teams who worked great, and all the guests who came to see us. Happy that they could enjoy the weekend’s emotions with us.”

Denis Sacchetti – GoEleven Team Manager

“After yesterday’s race, to try to close the gap from the fight for the podium, we needed to make some important changes which certainly involved risks. This morning in the SP Race we were not as constant as we would have liked in terms of pace, but we brought home a fifth place and the second row for Race 2, so in any case we improved the position. For Race 2, the choice of the medium tyre, the new one from Pirelli, was certainly wrong, and it influenced the result. It was a bet, it could have been good or bad… that’s how it went! Andrea still collected data for the next stages, he scored points, but we all have a higher goal. I have to say that it was a great round in terms of atmosphere, with many friends and supporters , a fantastic and warm audience that gave us emotions….thank you Misano!”

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Riider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW 33m06.338 2 N Bulega Duc +2.980 3 A Bautista Duc +6.920 4 A Lowes Kaw +9.951 5 A Locatelli Yam +11.974 6 D Petrucci Duc +15.900 7 A Bassani Kaw +16.055 8 R Gardner Yam +19.125 9 I Lecuona Hon +22.535 10 J Rea Yam +27.237 11 A Iannone Duc +27.292 12 S Redding BMW +29.948 13 S Lowes Duc +31.044 14 T Rabat Kaw +38.090 15 P Oettl Yam +43.840 16 M Rinaldi Duc +43.852 17 B Ray Yam +44.363 18 G Gerloff BMW +45.078 19 T Mackenzie Hon +48.580 Not Classified RET M Pirro Duc 1 Lap RET X Vierge Hon 13 Laps RET M V D Mark BMW 15 Laps RET D Aegerter Yam 16 Laps RET A Norrodin Hon 20 Laps

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu BMW 15m36.088 2 N Bulega Duc +1.651 3 A Lowes Kaw +4.779 4 A Locatelli Yam +8.061 5 A Iannone Duc +10.913 6 A Bassani Kaw +12.013 7 I Lecuona Hon +12.436 8 J Rea Yam +14.981 9 D Petrucci Duc +15.255 10 D Aegerter Yam +16.071 11 M Rinaldi Duc +17.038 12 M V D Mark BMW 19.858 13 X Vierge Hon +20.227 14 S Redding BMW +20.317 15 T Rabat Kaw +23.507 16 M Pirro Duc +24.417 17 A Bautista Duc +26.037 18 T Mackenzie Hon +26.969 19 P Oettl Yam 27.588 20 B Ray Yam +27.798 21 A Norrodin Hon +34.941 Not Classified RET R Garder Yam 5 Laps RET G Gerloff BMW 7 Laps RET S Lowes Duc 9 Laps

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu 179 2 Nicolo Bulega 158 3 Alvaro Bautista 155 4 Alex Lowes 124 5 Andrea Locatelli 94 6 Andrea Iannone 83 7 Remy Gardner 72 8 Michael Van Der Mark 66 9 Danilo Petrucci 65 10 Dominique Aegerter 46 11 Axel Bassani 40 12 Sam Lowes 34 13 Garrett Gerloff 33 14 Jonathan Rea 31 15 Nicholas Spinelli 25 16 Xavi Vierge 25 17 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 23 18 Scott Redding 23 19 Iker Lecuona 19 20 Tarran Mackenzie 7 21 Philipp Oettl 5 22 Tito Rabat 4 23 Michele Pirro 3 24 Bradley Ray 2

WorldSSP Race Two

Spaniard Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) completed an excellent weekend by picking up a hugely important victory in Race 2 at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. Title rival Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) continued his pursuit of Huertas with another P2 finish, whilst Valentin Debise (Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team) completed the finishing front row.

Adrian Huertas capped off an extremely impressive weekend in the FIM World Supersport Championship by winning a red-flagged Race 2. The Spaniard, who is already enjoying an extremely impressive season, won Race 1 yesterday to add to his impressive result today. Yari Montella, who enjoyed a strong race today, was forced to settle for P2 yet again following Huertas’ overtake towards the end of Race 2. French native Valentin Debise finished P3, capping another solid weekend for the Yamaha rider.

Elsewhere within the Race 2 standings, many of the main title contenders continued their push. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) continued his momentum in the Championship by securing a P4 spot, finishing just outside the podium places. Spaniard Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) secured a P5 finish in Sunday’s race, whilst Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) secured a P6 finish to cap a solid weekend for the German rider.

Within the rest of the grid, Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) enjoyed a successful end to a largely quiet weekend, with the British rider breaking into the top ten. Booth-Amos crashed out of Race 1 on Saturday, so a top-ten finish will come as a very welcome result for him.

Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) had a disappointing Race 2, finishing in a lowly P14 by the time the red flag came. In terms of crashes, the big-name casualty was Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). The Turk suffered a crash at turn 11 that spelled the end of his race.

Oli Bayliss had put together a solid performance in Superpole as he claimed the eighth spot on the grid for race one courtesy of a 1’37.876secs lap-time, which was less than four-tenths why of a front-row start. In the Saturday encounter, Oli had a strong showing as he ran as high as fifth before losing a few positions in the final stages; he was ultimately eighth at the finish line. In race two, the Australian rider #32 lost a couple of positions during the opening lap and was running in thirteenth place when a red flag brought the race to an early end.

Oli Bayliss – P13

“Overall it was a positive weekend – I just wish it could have ended a bit better. I struggled a little bit in race two, but we have a clear idea on where we have to work on. We have a two-day test coming up at Cremona, which is really important and will be good to keep the progress going, and then we’ll get ready to do well in Donington Park.”

Tom Edwards (D34G Racing WorldSSP Team) and Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) both suffered technical problems on Sunday and failed to finish.

Tom Edwards – DNF

“It’s a shame that I couldn’t get a good result for our home fans this weekend. Unfortunately, I had a technical problem in race two which cut my race short, and overall, it has been a learning weekend for us. We know where we need to work in the next weeks before Donington Park. Looking forward to having some testing this week and coming back stronger. Big thanks to our sponsors and supporters that came along this weekend and to my team for all their hard work.”

Countryman Luke Power failed to finish on Saturday but brought his Motozoo MV home in 20th place on Sunday.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Huertas Duc 24m58.358 2 Y Montella Duc +1.213 3 V Debise Yam +2.118 4 S Manzi Yam +3.082 5 J Navarro Duc +4.105 6 M Schroetter MV +10.547 7 F Caricasulo MV 1 Sector 8 N Tulli Duc 1 Sector 9 N Antonelli Duc 1 Sector 10 T Booth-Amos Tri 1 Sector 11 S Corsi Duc 1 Sector 12 L Ottaviani MV 1 Sector 13 O Bayliss Duc 1 Sector 14 G Van Straalen Yam 1 Sector 15 P Biesiekirski Duc 2 Sectors 16 Y Ruiz Yam 2 Sectors 17 A Sciarretta Duc 2 Sectors 18 F Fuligni Duc 2 Sectors 19 J Mcphee Tri 2 Sectors 20 L Power MV 2 Sectors 21 L Baldassarri Tri 2 Sectors 22 K Toba Hon 1 Lap 23 S Jespersen Kaw 1 Lap 24 K Bin Pawi Hon 1 Lap 25 R De Rosa QJM 1 Lap 26 M Brenner Kaw 1 Lap 27 O Vostatek Tri 1 Lap 28 A Sarmoon Yam 1 Lap 29 C Oncu Kaw 1 Lap Not Classified RET B Sofuoglu MV DNF RET T Edwards Duc DNF RET K Keankum Yam DNF RET L Mahias Yam DNF Disqualified DSQ G Gianni Kaw DSQ

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adrian Huertas 136 2 Yari Montella 125 3 Stefano Manzi 114 4 Marcel Schroetter 104 5 Valentin Debise 78 6 Federico Caricasulo 72 7 Jorge Navarro 67 8 Bahattin Sofuoglu 55 9 Glenn Van Straalen 54 10 Lucas Mahias 40 11 Niki Tuuli 33 12 Oliver Bayliss 33 13 Niccolò Antonelli 28 14 John Mcphee 25 15 Can Oncu 22 16 Tom Edwards 19 17 Yeray Ruiz 18 18 Thomas Booth-Amos 13 19 Kaito Toba 10 20 Simone Corsi 10 21 Anupab Sarmoon 10 22 Lorenzo Baldassarri 9 23 Luca Ottaviani 9 24 Twan Smits 6 25 Luke Power 6 26 Tom Toparis 6 27 Piotr Biesiekirski 5 28 Federico Fuligni 3 29 Marcel Brenner 3 30 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 3 31 Ondrej Vostatek 2 32 Gabriele Giannini 1 33 Khairul Idham Bin Pawi 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship has served up some truly classic action across the weekend at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. Sunday’s Race 2 proved to be no different, with yet another fantastic fight to the finish from the front leaders of the Championship. With Daniel Mogeda (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) ruled out of Sunday’s race after sustaining hand and rub injuries in his Race 1 crash, it was anyone’s game to see who would take the top step of the podium.

The front three were consistently strong across the entire race duration, before gearing themselves up for a grandstand finish. Reigning World Champion Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) and Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) repeatedly swapped the lead for almost the entirety of the last lap, including heading into the final sector. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) took advantage of the two riders’ duel heading into the last corner, before ultimately sealing a famous win; his second ever win in the class and Yamaha’s first of the season in WorldSSP300. Buis and Iglesias ultimately pursued P2 and P3 respectively. Iglesias’ podium (his eighth in the class) saw Kawasaki claim 170 podium places in the class as well.

Outside of the battle for the win, there was more than enough action for the top six places. Fellow Indonesian rider Galang Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) secured himself a very solid P4 placing at Misano, whilst being extremely competitive amongst the front pack of riders. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) confirmed a very solid weekend by finishing P5 at Misano on Sunday. Rounding out the top six was David Salvador (MS Racing) who secured P6 by the end of an eventful Sunday at Misano.

As always, the battle for the top ten saw some truly intense fighting, with Jose Osuna Saez (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) picking up an impressive P7 placing by the end of the race. Elia Bartolini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team) picked up P8, whilst Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) and Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) rounded out the top ten by finishing P9 and P10 respectively.

Aussie wildcard Varis Fleming had a tough baptism of fire at Misano, failing to finish in either contest but picking up some valuable experience nonetheless.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Mahendra Yam 22m11.792 2 J Buis KTM +0.102 3 I Iglesias Bravo Kaw +0.128 4 G Pratama Yam +0.129 5 M Gaggi Yam +0.285 6 D Salvador Yam +0.519 7 J Osuna Saez Kaw +0.577 8 E Bartolini Yam +0.742 9 M Garcia Kov +1.048 10 M Gennai Kaw +1.131 11 E Ercolani Yam +1.295 12 L Veneman Kaw +2.249 13 B Ieraci Kaw +5.878 14 F Seabright Kaw +6.029 15 I Bolano Hernande Kaw +7.865 16 P Tonn KTM +8.008 17 R Bijman Kaw +8.394 18 K Fontainha Yam +8.438 19 J Garcia Gonzalez Kov +9.616 20 U Calatayud Yam +10.971 21 G Zannini Kaw +19.890 22 M Bonetti Kaw +23.737 23 N Plazzi Kaw +32.105 24 M Martella Kaw +32.361 25 F Novotny Kaw +37.421 26 M Agazzi Yam +38.141 27 C Clark Kaw +38.632 Not Classifed RET G Manso Yam 1 Lap RET S Di Sora Yam 4 Laps RET V Fleming Kaw 5 Laps RET M Vannucci Yam 6 Laps RET R Tragni Yam /

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Inigo Iglesias Bravo 98 2 Aldi Satya Mahendra 86 3 Daniel Mogeda 63 4 Loris Veneman 56 5 Jeffrey Buis 55 6 Petr Svoboda 53 7 Marco Gaggi 44 8 Galang Hendra Pratama 43 9 Mirko Gennai 36 10 Marc Garcia 36 11 Unai Calatayud 32 12 Bruno Ieraci 31 13 Samuel Di Sora 30 14 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 27 15 Julio Garcia Gonzalez 26 16 Elia Bartolini 23 17 Ruben Bijman 22 18 David Salvador 21 19 Matteo Vannucci 10 20 Fenton Seabright 10 21 Gustavo Manso 8 22 Phillip Tonn 7 23 Emanuele Cazzaniga 6 24 Emiliano Ercolani 5 25 Dylan Czarkowski 5 26 Raffaele Tragni 3 27 Kevin Fontainha 3 28 Ivan Bolano Hernandez 1

World WCR Race Two

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship was another fight to the line in Race 2 at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, with Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) securing her second win of the weekend after overtaking Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) at the final corner on the last lap.

Both Herrera and Carrasco got superb starts as the lights went out, going side by side through the opening couple of corners before Carrasco came out in front. That didn’t last long, however, with the #6 responding almost immediately. The lead group was made up of four riders – Herrera, Carrasco, Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) and Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) – with Turn 10 and the run to Curvone being the preferred overtaking places. On Lap 5, Carrasco used the slipstream to move ahead but was unable to keep the lead and tried again on Lap 6 before Herrera responded at Curvone. A lap later and Carrasco was ahead heading into Turn 14, before her rival tried to respond under braking; Carrasco had the outside and just held on to P1 through the final sector.

With the lead group fighting hard, Sanchez looked to take advantage and got an excellent run out of Turn 10, using it to full advantage as she passed both Herrera and Carrasco to briefly lead, although she was unable to keep P1. Heading into the final three laps, Herrera was ahead of Sanchez while Neila had been in the top three before Carrasco reclaimed third on Lap 10. The #6 and #64 continued to trade fastest laps out in front with the gap stabilizing at around two tenths, but the final lap was a different story. Herrera led on the exit of Turn 10 but Sanchez slipstreamed her way alongside, and ahead, of the #6. However, she didn’t take that lightly, fighting around the outside of Turn 14, had a look at the inside of Turn 15 before outbraking Sanchez at Turn 16 to claim victory. It demoted Sanchez to second, with Carrasco completing the podium after her fight with compatriot Neila, who came home in P4.

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“That was a tough race! It was difficult to pass Sara and I thought she might win, but I was able to stop the bike a little later and get past her in the end. I didn’t expect to win both the weekend’s races, to be honest and so I’m very pleased with these first results. With this bike, I think the potential is in your riding style. I didn’t make any changes to the bike over the weekend, as my goal was to learn and understand the bike and the championship. It was a nice battle today, I think, the group all pushing to the max. Hopefully, moving forward with the championship, we can grow this group of riders running at the front.”

P2 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

“My goal this year is to try and win the championship or at least be on the podium in every race, so I’ve achieved my objective here at Misano. The last lap was so tough; I tried to pass Maria through the long corner but then she got back past me. It wasn’t so easy with the tyres in the hot conditions today, and the bike tended to slide out of the corners, but it was the same for everyone and I did my best to manage the situation. I was pleased to be in the fight this weekend, and particularly against someone with Maria’s experience. Now we’ll focus on preparing for the next round at Donington.”

P3 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“I’m not happy with third place but I think I did all I could today. I had some problems with front chatter right from lap one, particularly through the first sector, and was losing a lot there with respect to Maria. I tried to push but the front kept closing on me, so it was difficult to maintain that pace. I thought I might still be able to challenge for the win, but I lost ground when Neila passed me and couldn’t make up that time. The most I could do was pass Neila at the end for third. Starting the season with two podiums is quite good anyway, especially after a long time not racing, and so I have to be satisfied. Now we’ll focus on Donington where I hope we can take another step and fight for the victory again.”

While the top four were fighting, home hero Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) was taking another strong result as she finished in fifth place, ahead of Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3) in sixth, with the Chilean rider showing great potential once again as she returns to World Championship level. French rider Ornella Ongaro (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) came home in seventh and she was delighted with this, celebrating it like a win on the cool down lap.

Ran Yochay (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) finished in eighth place after missing out on P7 to Ornella by just 0.006s, while it was a fight that Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) was also involved in; the three riders were separated by less than two tenths. Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) had been running in the top ten, but a crash from P8 on the final lap meant she wasn’t classified with Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) finishing in the top ten as a result.

Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) was the first rider to retire when she crashed at Turn 6 around halfway through the race, while Emily Bondi (YART Zelos Black Knights Team) brought her Yamaha R7 machine into the pits and retired; the French rider is making her way back to full fitness following injury sustained in training.

After crashing early on in the race on Saturday Tayla Relph bounced back on Sunday, despite struggling with a shoulder injury, to cross the line in 12th place and open her points account. The 27-year-old Australian leaves a difficult opening round 15th in the championship chase.

World WCR Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Herrera R7 21m54.072 2 S Sanchez R7 +0.085 3 A Carrasco R7 +1.305 4 B Neila R7 +1.352 5 R Ponziani R7 +14.711 6 I Carreno R7 +25.014 7 O Ongaro R7 +30.305 8 R Yochay R7 +30.371 9 P Ruiz R7 +30.496 10 L Michel R7 +42.217 11 L Kemmer R7 +47.560 12 T Relph R7 +47.852 13 N Van Aswegen R7 +48.082 14 A Ourednickova R7 +48.313 15 M Dobbs R7 +48.473 16 L Hirano R7 +52.263 17 B Barbera R7 +1m04.849 18 I Nadieieva R7 +1m10.315 19 A Sibaja R7 +1m10.502 20 K Silfa R7 +1m28.744 Not Classified RET C Liu R7 1 Lap RET E Bondi R7 4 Laps RET A Madrigal R7 5 Laps

World WCR Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Maria Herrera 50 2 Sara Sanchez 36 3 Ana Carrasco 36 4 Beatriz Neila 24 5 Roberta Ponziani 24 6 Isis Carreno 20 7 Ran Yochay 16 8 Pakita Ruiz 13 9 Lucy Michel 13 10 Ornella Ongaro 9 11 Chun Mei Liu 9 12 Nicole Van Aswegen 8 13 Lena Kemmer 5 14 Adela Ourednickova 5 15 Tayla Relph 4 16 Astrid Madrigal 4 17 Luna Hirano 2 18 Mallory Dobbs 1 19 Emily Bondi 1

R3 bLU cRU World Cup Race Two

Italian wildcard Christian Pucci took a debut R3 bLU cRU World Cup victory in a sensational Race 2 at Misano, where the Top 10 crossed the finish line covered by just +0.842.

The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup riders put on a superb show during the 10-lap race, with constant changes of the lead, exciting overtakes and plenty of suspense.

Home rider Alessandro di Persio made the initial break away from the pole position he achieved thanks to setting the fastest lap in Race 1, but the chasing pack quickly surrounded him.

A race-long battle between the World Cup’s usual runners and the additional wildcards, Pucci and Gianmaria Ibidi, kept fans on the edge of their seats. Race 1 winner and championship leader Gonzalo Sanchez was a constant feature at the front of the field, quickly regaining ground every time he lost positions.

An initial group of four – Marc Vich, Eduardo Burr, di Persio and Sanchez – emerged on the fourth lap, but a final push saw the second group join the first and 11 riders were covered by one second.

At the chequered flag the Top 7 riders crossed the line separated by just half a second, and the Top 10 by +0.842.

Desperate to take his first victory at home, di Persio fought valiantly in the closing laps, but the rider from Abruzzo was forced to settle for second – just +0.057 from the victory.

Sanchez showed his skill once again to push through for third and build on his title lead. Another wildcard, Ibidi, achieved fourth place, and Eduardo Burr completed the Top 5.

Young Aussie Cam Swain rounded out the top ten.

Christian Pucci – P1

“It has been such a pleasure to come back, and I want to thank Yamaha for this opportunity. I was running well in the R3 SuperFinale last year but now in this wildcard appearance I’ve been able show something more and achieve a win. I love the feeling inside the bLU cRU village – this weekend has been wonderful and not only because of my double podium. A big thanks to my family and my sponsors.”

R3 bLU cRU World Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Pucci R3 19m27.000 2 A Di Persio R3 +0.057 3 G Danchez Melendezsp R3 +0.167 4 G Ibidi R3 +0.197 5 E Burr R3 +0.224 6 S Yamane R3 +0.300 7 D Nowak R3 +0.599 8 M Dalles Neto R3 +0.672 9 M Vich R3 +0.836 10 C Swain R3 +0.842 11 W Thongdomaun R3 +1.142 12 T Takahashi R3 +9.845 13 N Zanin R3 +12.473 14 D Joulin R3 +12.488 15 J Chote R3 +12.648 16 A Barale R3 +20.353 17 P Anastasi R3 +20.870 18 J Bruno R3 +20.915 19 D Dal Zotto R3 +29.847 20 I Schunselaar R3 +29.865 Not Classified RET T Benetti R3 DNF RET M Borgelt R3 DNF RET A Crippa R3 DNF

FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Gonzalo Sanchez Melendez 116 2 Marc Vich 88 3 Dawid Nowak 71 4 Eduardo Burr 70 5 Alessandro Di Persio 65 6 Takumi Takahashi 54 7 Shoma Yamane 53 8 Mario Salles Neto 49 9 Dorian Joulin 45 10 Christian Pucci 41 11 Nicolas Zanin 34 12 Worapot Thongdonmaun 32 13 Cameron Swain 29 14 Gianmaria Ibidi 22 15 Mert Konuk 14 16 Natalia Rivera Resel 11 17 Indi Schunselaar 10 18 Pietro Anastasi 8 19 Mitja Borgelt 6 20 Adrian Moya Ortin 5 21 Thomas Benetti 4 22 Alberto Beltran Garcia 3 23 Josephine Bruno 2 24 Jayant Chote 1

2024 WorldSBK Calendar