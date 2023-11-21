2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield have ramped up their Himalayan to a new level for 2024 with the new Himalayan 450. Boasting an all-new Sherpa 452 cc liquid-cooled engine, pumping out 39 hp through a six-speed gearbox and RbW. It is clearly a significant step forward for the Himalayan on all fronts.

Royal Enfield tell us the bike retains the easy-going nature of the original Himalayan, but it seems like a much more capable machine now, capable of impressing more demanding riders, where the original was quite basic by comparison. That certainly didn’t stop it winning over hordes of happy customers though across both Australia and New Zealand. Competition like the 390 Adventure from KTM and the new CFMOTO 450MT are now clearly in the Indian manufacturer’s sights.

The 11.5:1 compression engine is the brand’s first liquid-cooled offering and its peak torque of 40 Nm arrives at 5500 rpm, but 90 per cent is available from 3000 rpm from the semi-dry sump design. Where the old machine was quite staid at just 24 hp, it seems like the new offering will be far more capable, both on the highway, two-up and fun factor.

We also see a new slip and assist clutch, which helps provide a lighter clutch action. The addition of RbW also allows for two simple ride modes, Performance and Eco.

The steel twin-spar frame is all-new, designed for more stiffness, cornering performance and stability. This is also helped by new 43 mm Showa cartridge-type USD forks and a monoshock rear end. Suspension travel is a generous 200 mm at both ends. The only adjustability seems to be pre-load at the rear. Overall ground clearance is a pretty generous 230 mm.

Wheels remain the 21/17 inch set-up from before, although we’re promised new aluminium alloy rims and rubber, which at the rear is now a wider 140/80.

The 17 litre fuel tank has also been narrowed at the seat for better ergonomics. The improved suspension and ground clearance does come at the cost of seat height, which is now bumped up to a still very reasonable 825 mm, with stock adjustability up to 845 mm. A low seat option can lower that further to 805 mm, where the previous bike had a 800 mm seat height.

Royal Enfield reckon there’s an easier reach to the ground, partially thanks to the narrower frame and tank, but with the original bike already quite narrow, and an increase in fuel capacity of 2 L we’ll have to see what that equates to in real terms.

The rider triangle has apparently also been optimised for both touring and off-roading, and that is a new two-piece seat.

On the brakes front we see a 320 mm front disc with dual-piston caliper, and a 270 mm rear disc, with single-piston caliper, alongside dual-channel, switchable ABS, where the rear can be disabled for off-roading.

The new TFT display includes TripperDash full map navigation running Google Maps. A joystick control on the left switchblock promises easy control of the dash and mobile connectivity features, like playing music, taking calls or texts.

Pricing and delivery are yet to be announced, but we’re told it’ll be soon. You can register your interest with Royal Enfield now at their website if you want to be one of the first in Australia to get your hands on the new Himalayan 450.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications Engine Liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves Displacement 452 cc Bore & stroke 84 x 81.5 mm Compression ratio 11.5.1 Maximum power 40.02 PS (29.44 kW) @8000 RPM Maximum torque 40 Nm @5500 rpm Ignition system Digital electronic ignition Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip assist (slipper clutch) Gearbox 6-speed Lubrication Semi-dry sump Fuel supply Electronic fuel injection 42 mm throttle body, ride-by-wire system Engine start Electric Frame Steel, twin-spar tubular frame Front Suspension Upside down fork, 43 mm, 200 mm front wheel travel Rear Suspension Linkage-type mono-shock, 200 mm rear wheel travel with adjustable spring preload Tyres 90/90 – 21″, 140/80 – R 17″ Front brakes Hydraulic disc brake, 320 mm ventilated disc, double piston caliper Rear brakes Hydraulic disc brake, 270 mm ventilated disc, single piston caliper ABS Dual channel, switchable Ground clearance 230 mm Length 2245 mm Width 852 mm Seat height 825 mm adjustable to 845 mm (Low Seat option 805 mm adjustable to 825 mm) Height 1316 mm (flyscreen top) Dry weight 181 kgs Fuel capacity 17 lts

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Gallery