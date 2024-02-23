Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Showroom Tour

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450 Showroom Tour is coming to a dealer near you, with days to cover New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia, to get an up-close look at the new Himalayan 450.

This is an opportunity to explore the bike’s features first hand with dealership staff present to answer any questions and provide insights into the Himalayan 450’s capabilities.

This will also be an opportunity to book your test ride with your dealership following the National launch. Check out the dates below to see when the Royal Enfield Himalayan Showroom Tour will be arriving in your area.

New South Whales – Himalayan 450 Showroom Tour

Fri 23rd February – Brisans Motorcycles

250 Maitland Rd, Islington NSW 2296

(02) 4940 8777

39 Southern Cross Dr, Ballina NSW 2478

(02) 5629 7907

Queensland – Himalayan 450 Showroom Tour

Mon 26th February – Ultimate Euro Nerang

35 Lawrence Dr, Nerang QLD 4211

(07) 5655 1491

1019 Ipswich Rd, Moorooka QLD 4105

(07) 3277 0722

39 Allison St, Bowen Hills QLD 4006

(07) 3666 2000

16 Rene St, Noosaville QLD 4566

(07) 5455 5249

South Australia – Himalayan 450 Showroom Tour

Fri 23rd February – Yamaha World & Royal Enfield

949 South Rd, Melrose Park SA 5039

(08) 8297 0622

29/31 Magill Rd, Stepney SA 5069

(08) 8130 0700

Western Australia – Himalayan 450 Showroom Tour

Fri 1st March – JCS Motorcycles

287 Great Eastern Hwy, Burswood WA 6100

(08) 9472 1326

1703 Albany Hwy, Kenwick WA 6107

(08) 6160 8900

25A Hutton St, Osborne Park WA 6017

(08) 9244 4441

For more information and event times, please contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealership. If your state or region isn’t included, keep an eye out for stage 2 of the Himalayan Showroom Tour to be announced soon.

Pre-orders for the new Himalayan are now live online at www.royalenfield.com.au or at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership. Secure your seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery of this highly anticipated Adventure motorcycle.

Initially available in Australia in four colourways (Kaza Brown, Slate Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Hanle Black), the first shipments of the Himalayan 450 will start to be delivered to pre-order customers from mid March 2024*.

You can also pre-order a 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 online (link).