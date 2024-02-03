MotoGP Sepang Shakedown

Day Three – Saturday

Pedro Acosta got his 2024 campaign going with a three day Shakedown at Sepang this week. As the sole rookie, Acosta was joined on track by test riders on the first day, and other MotoGP riders allowed to test following the new concessions rules shared the track with him from day 2. Three important days of experience were gained before the rest of the class joins the fray on February 6.

Looking fresh in newly revealed Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 colours Acosta delivered an impressive first day after he finished just 0.152 seconds away from fastest rider Dani Pedrosa with a 1’59.385. That is 1.894 seconds off the all-time lap record of the Sepang International Circuit, set by Pecco Bagnaia in qualifying for the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix just two months ago. Not bad at all for what was the young Spaniard’s second day on a MotoGP bike.

The learning process continued on Friday in a hot and humid Sepang as Acosta continued the work to discover the category, sharing the track with more riders than the past day. Halfway through the day, he had already lowered his fastest lap time to 1’58.531, closing the gap to the circuit’s record (1’57.491). Friday was then interrupted by quite heavy afternoon rain.

Saturday saw the rookie continue his efforts for a final day, lowering his marker to a 1’58.189. A small crash put an end to the morning session, before the afternoon session was again disrupted by heavy rain. Acosta used that opportunity to try a MotoGP bike in the wet for the first time.

Acosta finished the final day of Sepang Shakedown at the top of the timesheets, 0.066 seconds ahead of Pol Espargaro. Two rest days are now ahead, before the entire MotoGP grid hits the track for three days of testing.

Pedro Acosa Sepang Shakedown Times

Day 1 – Time: 1’59.385 – Laps: 45

Day 2 – Time: 1’58.531 – Laps: 42

Day 3 – Time: 1’58.189 – Laps: 33

For reference, the all-time lap Sepang record was set by Pecco Bagnaia at 1m57.491 during qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix last year. The race lap record at Sepang was set by Alex Marquez last year at 1m58.979. Acosta’s time would have placed him P5 in last year’s Sepang Test overall standings, and there are still three more days to go in that event next week.

Pedro Acosta

“We spent these three days mainly trying to work on my riding style, trying to understand the tyres in MotoGP, find a bike set up, and we have to be happy with this first test. We did some good fast laps, but we most importantly had a good race pace on the dry. We even got a bit of time in the wet, which is always a bonus. I tried to follow Dani Pedrosa a bit today, and it was not that easy! In the Sepang Test, we will try to follow the lines of the other riders, and understand everything a bit more. Very happy, now I am going to enjoy two days of rest!”

Nicolas Goyon – Tech3 Team Manager

“The Sepang Shakedown is a tradition and usually kicks off the MotoGP season, and this year it was quite interesting as there were more bikes on track with the new concessions rules, so more references for our rookie. Pedro Acosta and the whole Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 team are really happy with these three days, everything went really well. Pedro could set some decent lap times on the dry, and he got to try a bit the wet too, which is always good to take. We did not turn the bike upside down, we just tried to find a comfortable setting for him, and it worked out well because he did an amazing job. This is just the beginning of the season, but it is a good one, and we are looking forward to the Official IRTA Sepang Test with all riders on track.”

As we saw across the previous two days of Shakedown action, the factories have ramped up the aerodynamics game in 2024. Honda’s upgraded ‘stegosaurus’ rear wing can be seen below.

On Day 3, Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) was spotted testing a different swingarm, and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) has confirmed that Honda’s 2023 bike isn’t in Sepang. Honda are focusing on the package they had at the Valencia Test and on a new prototype they’ve got. A “change in direction”.

Zarco was the fastest Honda on Saturday, ahead of Mir and then Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) and Nakagami, peppered throughout the top ten.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) finished the Shakedown in P4, while new team-mate Alex Rins was a tenth off him in P7.

Yamaha Test Rider Cal Crutchlow ventured out with a new, longer exhaust and an updated aero body.

The progress of the two Japanese factories will be closely monitored at the Sepang Test.

For Ducati and Aprilia, repped at the Shakedown by Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Savadori, respectively, there were the previously mentioned aero updates on obvious show, and the event saw plenty of prep for the rest of their riders to join the fray at the Sepang Test.

That will include reigning Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) meeting his new steed ahead of another title defence campaign, and 2023 challenger Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). It’s also another chance to see Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) heading out, although that’s not on a 2024-spec bike…

Meanwhile, alongside Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia, there’s also a complete novelty of a different kind in the Noale camp as Trackhouse Racing prepare to land in MotoGP, with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez likely soon to appear in their new colours on track for the first time.

Next up it’s the official Sepang Test from the 6th to the 8th of February, where we’ll see everyone back out and back in business ahead of their assault on 2024.

MotoGP Sepang Shakedown Times

Saturday

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro Acosta GASGAS 1m58.189 2 Pol Espargaro KTM +0.066 3 Johann Zarco Honda +0.211 4 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.249 5 Dani Pedrosa KTM +0.289 6 Joan Mir Honda +0.328 7 Alex Rins Yamaha +0.354 8 Luca Marini Honda +0.746 9 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha +0.794 10 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +0.883

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.