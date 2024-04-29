Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024

Round One, Jerez

Qualifying

The 18th season of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup kicked off in Jerez over the weekend. Màximo Quiles took the pole in a surprising turn of events after Brian Uriarte looked to have locked off the fastest time, that was until an exemplary final sector for Quiles to steal pole from Uriarte by 0.016s.

Màximo Quiles

“It was really tricky to do that. It only happened in the last lap and finally I was a little bit lucky because there was someone ahead who I could chase after and catch just at the right time, at the end of the lap. At the the beginning of the session I wanted to ride on my own to find the right rhythm, I did that but I needed a bit extra to get the pole and that is what I found on the last lap. The bike is good, I will change nothing for the race, not perfect but I am ready to race.”

Hakim Danish also close, trailing by 0.047 on the final time-sheet. Veda Pratama and Marco Morelli rounded out the top five. Less than a second covered the top 12.

Australia’s Carter Thompson qualified 13th.

Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 Máximo QUILES SPA 1’47.752 2 Brian URIARTE SPA +0.016 3 Hakim DANISH MAL +0.047 4 Veda PRATAMA INA +0.203 5 Marco MORELLI ARG +0.207 6 Alvaro CARPE SPA +0.246 7 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +0.267 8 Kristian DANIEL USA +0.385 9 Rico SALMELA FIN +0.436 10 Valentin PERRONE ARG +0.490 11 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT +0.795 12 Leonardo Alessandro ZA ITA +0.919 13 Carter THOMPSON AUS +1.130 14 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA +1.341 15 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI +1.465 16 Guillem PLANQUES FRA +1.819 17 Dodo BOGGIO ITA +1.869 18 Rocco SESSLER GER +1.893 19 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR +2.487 20 Milan PAWELEC POL +2.540 21 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA +2.562 22 Kevin FARKAS HUN +2.645 23 Joel PONS SPA +2.745 24 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA +3.231 25 Evan BELFORD GBR +3.981

Race One

Marco Morelli scored a superb win over fellow Argentinian Valentin Perrone with Spaniards Màximo Quiles and Alvaro Carpe chasing them across the stripe, in the opening race at Jerez, culminating in a last corner mêlée.

It was almost impossible to keep up with the overtaking, from Uriarte’s superb start, through to pole man Quiles fighting back and the other leaders that included Ruche Moodley, Rico Salmela, Hakim Danish and finally Morelli over the length of the race.

But it was Morelli who took the final victory, just 0.029s ahead of Valentin Perrone, with Maxino Quiles rounding out the podium.

Marco Morelli – P1

“I am very happy, amazing, my first victory in Rookies Cup. The race was a little bit crazy, in the opening laps I tried to push, if someone passed me I passed back it was crazy. In the last laps, I tried to overtake, it was a little bit impossible so coming into the final corner I said to myself, OK, I will brake later…. I braked, later, later but….the other guys braked so so late. As I arrived I thought, for sure they go wide and I went inside, through the corner I saw them all wide and as soon as I saw the exit I went full gas, the rear was sliding, I was balancing it. Full gas and the victory. I am happy with the win and it was a big thrill for me to see the flag of Argentina above the podium. This is amazing. Corner 6 there was some water, if you ran wide you were in trouble, the same on Corner 2. Also, it was windy. Tomorrow it will be cold but I think the race will be quicker. The bike felt great from the test and this weekend, so I don’t need to change anything for tomorrow.”

Valentin Perrone – P2

“I didn’t expect to manage that in my first Rookies Cup race. I struggled a bit in the opening laps, it was difficult to overtake. But finally, I settled, I kept calm, managed to push later in the race and be in a position to go for it on the last lap. I don’t know what happened in the last corner, just that I got through it well and took second.”

Màximo Quiles – P3

“I wanted to win that one, I had a chance at the last corner but just missed. Early in the race I got to the front and opened a bit the gap but as I was pushing I could feel the bike moving around quite a lot so I said to myself to relax, save some tyres for the end. Then in the last laps, I pushed but I then went wide on the wet and they overtook me and I had to catch up again. Going down to the last corner I was 4th, I braked so hard, I overtook everybody, then I saw Brian crash and I lost a bit my concentration. Also, I touched the wet a bit and slid but saved it and gave it gas to the finish.”

It was a disappointing start to the season for Carter Thompson however, crashing out on the first lap.

Carter Thompson

“Race One – DNF. Such a shame I was feeling good, little bruised and battered but I’ll be ready to give it 100 per cent in Race Two. “

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 Marco MORELLI ARG 25’42.240 2 Valentin PERRONE ARG +0.029 3 Máximo QUILES SPA +0.112 4 Alvaro CARPE SPA +0.260 5 Rico SALMELA FIN +1.295 6 Brian URIARTE SPA +13.598 7 Guillem PLANQUES FRA +21.509 8 Hakim DANISH MAL +21.604 9 Rocco SESSLER GER +25.650 10 Kgopotso MONONYANE RSA +37.834 11 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA +39.059 12 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR +51.481 13 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI +51.717 14 Evan BELFORD GBR +58.365 Not classified Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 1 lap Ruché MOODLEY RSA 2 laps Veda PRATAMA INA 2 laps Kevin FARKAS HUN 9 laps Joel PONS SPA 9 laps Kristian DANIEL USA 13 laps Leonardo Alessandro ZA ITA 13 laps Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 13 laps Not finished first lap Carter THOMPSON AUS Dodo BOGGIO ITA

Race Two

Another stunning race saw 0.242 seconds cover the top five at the end of 14 laps in Race 2 at Jerez. Hakim Danish made the perfect last corner move for the win but Álvaro Carpe picked up the Malaysian’s slipstream and timed a masterful pass right on the line to take victory with fellow Spaniard Brian Uriarte third.

Álvaro Carpe – P1

“That was good, I think I made a very good race,” understated the 16-year-old from Murcia. “It was a big group with all the riders more aggressive than yesterday. Morelli had a very good pace, I was trying to follow him, I had a good feeling from my KTM but I was on the limit. In the last 5 laps, it got very slippery, especially in corners 7 and 8. I got a good exit from the last corner, I had a perfect slipstream of Danish up through the gears as normal, 5th gear and I went to go out of the slipstream at the perfect moment, tucked in completely and I knew I had done it. I felt even better with the bike than yesterday, the track was colder, still some damp patches but they were off the racing line so no problem for me. I enjoyed this race so much. Like always I must say thanks to all the staff who do such a brilliant job and support us all.”

Hakim Danish – P2

“The race was a very fast pace,” explained the 16-year-old from Terengganu, Malaysia. “I was able to improve from yesterday, not make the mistakes. Early in the race, I didn’t feel too good because I felt it was a bit slippery. I tried to adapt, to change my style of riding and it worked. I tried to follow the front group and I could do it. The last two laps of the race were quite difficult with a lot of overtaking. I managed to stay in the front group, overtake on the last lap and get in a position to win the race. I pushed to the line but I saw Alvaro’s bike beside me and I knew he crossed the line first.”

Brian Uriarte – P3

“I enjoyed the race so much,” enthused the 15-year-old from Santander. “Marco at the beginning was pushing pretty hard. Danish pushed me off the racing line and it was a bit damp so I had to lift the bike. I struggled a bit but finally, I could battle for the win. I took the risk for the win and went for it at the last corner but went a bit wide and they got inside me but I am still happy. Of course, I wanted the victory but this is not too bad. It was a great race, a lot of slipstream and overtaking sliding and fighting. Great fun and an exciting start to the season.”

Carter Thompson collected two points in 14th, but was still recovering from his race one crash injuries.

Carter Thompson – P14

“Final race for the weekend all done and dusted. Got off to a good start but unfortunately lost a few positions, also feeling pretty sore after the crash in yesterday’s race but in end got some points on the board with a p14 in the race. Now I will train hard and prepare for Le Mans.”

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 Alvaro CARPE SPA 25’40.711 2 Hakim DANISH MAL +0.006 3 Brian URIARTE SPA +0.074 4 Máximo QUILES SPA +0.126 5 Rico SALMELA FIN +0.242 6 Marco MORELLI ARG +3.101 7 Valentin PERRONE ARG +5.245 8 Ruché MOODLEY RSA +6.808 9 Kristian DANIEL USA +6.977 10 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA +10.672 11 Veda PRATAMA INA +16.826 12 Leonardo Alessandro ZA ITA +17.036 13 Guillem PLANQUES FRA +20.340 14 Carter THOMPSON AUS +25.582 15 Lenoxx PHOMMARA SWI +25.972 16 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT +30.043 17 Dodo BOGGIO ITA +34.221 18 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA +34.284 19 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR +34.286 20 Rocco SESSLER GER +34.527 21 Evan BELFORD GBR +34.821

Red Bull Rookies Cup Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 CARPE Alvaro 38 2 MORELLI Marco 35 3 PERRONE Valentin 29 4 QUILES Máximo 29 5 DANISH Hakim 27 6 URIARTE Brian 26 7 SALMELA Rico 22 8 PLANQUES Guillem 12 9 SESSLER Rocco 8 10 MOODLEY Ruché 8 11 DANIEL Kristian 7 12 MONONYANE Kgopotso 6 13 PUGLIESE Giulio 6 14 PHUETTISAN Jakkreephat 5 15 PRATAMA Veda 5 16 MOUNSEY Sullivan 4 17 ZANNI Leonardo Alessandro 4 18 PHOMMARA Lenoxx 4 19 BELFORD Evan 2 20 THOMPSON Carter 2

2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Calendar