2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost

Harley-Davidson has today unveiled the Fat Boy Gray Ghost, the fifth entry in its exclusive Icons Motorcycle Collection.

This limited-edition model commemorates the 35th anniversary of the legendary Fat Boy. A poster bike that adorned the walls of so many kids bedrooms and is now a dream bike for some of those now much older big kids…

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost pays tribute to a design icon with a dazzling Reflection finish, giving the entire machine the appearance of being dipped in chrome — a striking nod to the model’s showstopping legacy.

Part of Harley-Davidson’s Icons Motorcycle Collection, the Gray Ghost is a modern reimagining of an all-time classic. Icons models are limited-production serialised motorcycles, often featuring unique design touches and upgraded features beyond the base model.

Production of the Fat Boy Gray Ghost will be strictly limited to 1,990 units globally — a number that honours the debut year of the original 1990 Fat Boy. The ride-away price is set at $41,750 AUD or $45,995 NZD.

Originally conceived as a limited-run model, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has defied expectations to become a lasting icon. Spanning three powertrain generations and a complete Softail chassis redesign, the Fat Boy has, for 35 years, continued to impress with its commanding presence and unmistakable style.

The Fat Boy has always made a bold statement, and the Icons Collection Fat Boy Gray Ghost turns up the volume. With its shimmering Reflection finish, the Gray Ghost looks as though it’s been machined from a solid billet and polished to a mirror shine.

This dramatic effect is achieved using Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) — a thin-film coating process in which a solid material (an aluminium alloy) is vaporised in a vacuum and electrostatically deposited onto parts such as the fuel tank and fenders. After deposition, a standard clear coat is applied to protect and enhance the finish.

While Harley-Davidson has previously used PVD on smaller components like tank medallions and exhaust shields, the Fat Boy Gray Ghost marks the first time PVD has been applied to large body panels on a production Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The result is a brilliant, chrome-like finish that surpasses traditional chroming in both coverage and corrosion resistance.

The chrome side covers and bright silver powder-coated frame complement the reflective surfaces, while design elements inspired by the original 1990 Fat Boy elevate the nostalgic appeal. These include a round air cleaner, yellow accents on the lower rocker covers, powertrain components, and tank console insert.

Additional touches — like a leather seat valance with lacing and tassels, and a black leather tank strap with laced edging — evoke a custom heritage feel.

Three-dimensional fuel tank medallions replicate the original winged Fat Boy graphic, while a commemorative console insert features each bike’s unique serial number. An Icons Collection medallion adorns the rear fender.

Exclusive Lakester cast aluminium wheels reinforce the Fat Boy’s bold, planted stance, riding on fat Michelin Scorcher 11 tyres (Front: 160/60R18, Rear: 240/40R18).

While I undergo therapy for using Harley’s preferred spelling for the model, instead of spelling grey properly… Check out my review of the 2025 Harley-Davidson Softail range, including the Fat Boy, here.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Model Timeline

1990: The Fat Boy model debuts in one colour, Fine Silver Metallic, powered by a rigid-mounted Evolution V-Twin engine.

1991: The Fat Boy motorcycle entered popular culture with its featured appearance in the motion picture “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” in which actor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides a Fat Boy motorcycle through Los Angeles in a dramatic chase scene. The movie was a global sensation, helping cement the Fat Boy model as representative of the Harley-Davidson brand in many markets, especially Europe. One of the bikes used in the movie is now in the Harley-Davidson Museum collection.

2000: The counterbalanced Twin Cam 88B engine debuts in Softail models, including the Fat Boy model.

2005: The limited-production CVO Fat Boy model, powered by a Twin Cam 103 engine, began a two-year run. Styling highlights included slammed rear suspension, steel pan-style seat, chrome pillion, and a new metal-grind finish accent with three colour options.

2010: The Fat Boy Lo model dropped the seat height to just 24.25 inches, thanks to slammed front and rear suspension and a low-profile seat.

2016: The Fat Boy S model is powered by the muscular Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 engine and finished in Dark Custom styling.

2018: The Fat Boy model is one of eight revolutionary Softail motorcycles based on an all-new chassis featuring monoshock rear suspension and dual counterbalanced Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engines. The styling is all new – a massive front end, a new headlight shape, and a huge 240 mm rear tyre – but the bike is also quite obviously a Fat Boy model.