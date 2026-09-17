The Dark Side of Freedom

Meet the New Blacked Out Harley-Davidson Breakout®

For decades, the Harley-Davidson Breakout® has represented custom motorcycle style at its boldest. Long, low and impossible to ignore, it has built a loyal following among riders who appreciate muscular performance wrapped in unmistakable cruiser proportions.

Now Harley-Davidson has taken one of its most iconic motorcycles and given it an even darker edge.

Introducing the new Black Trim Breakout®, a striking factory-custom cruiser that replaces bright chrome with an assertive all-black finish package, creating a motorcycle that looks every bit as powerful as it feels. Combining a blacked-out engine treatment, dark trim details, Black Denim paint and custom tank graphics, the latest Breakout delivers a fresh interpretation of a modern Harley-Davidson icon.

A Different Kind of Presence

The Breakout has never been a motorcycle for riders who prefer to blend in. Its stretched profile, raked front end and massive rear tyre have always commanded attention wherever it rolls.

As a step up from the traditional chrome highlights and embracing a darker aesthetic, Harley-Davidson has created a motorcycle that feels more contemporary, more aggressive and more purposeful. The blacked-out treatment complements the bike’s muscular stance, giving it a premium custom look straight from the factory.

Whether parked outside a city café, cruising along the coastline or making an entrance at bike night, the Black Trim Breakout delivers a statement that is impossible to ignore.

Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Performance

Beneath the dark, custom-inspired styling sits the heart of the Breakout experience: the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine.

Delivering strong low-end torque and effortless acceleration, the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Custom provides the kind of performance riders expect from a motorcycle designed to dominate open roads and city streets alike. Twist the throttle and the response is immediate, producing the unmistakable character, sound and feel that define the Harley-Davidson riding experience.

It’s performance wrapped in confidence, perfectly matched to the bike’s long wheelbase, relaxed riding position and commanding road presence.

Factory Custom, Ready to Ride

One of the most appealing aspects of the Black Trim Breakout is that it captures the look of a personalised custom motorcycle straight from the showroom floor.

The black trim package, matching paint treatment and carefully considered graphic updates create a cohesive factory-custom appearance that feels deliberate and premium, rather than modified as an afterthought. Harley-Davidson designers have achieved what many riders spend years trying to create themselves: a motorcycle that looks uniquely individual while maintaining the quality, reliability and finish expected from a factory-built machine.

For riders who have always loved the style and performance of the Breakout but preferred a darker aesthetic, this new variant delivers exactly that.

Built for Riders Who Want Something Different

The Black Trim Breakout retains everything that has made the Breakout a standout model within Harley-Davidson’s cruiser range while introducing a fresh visual identity that appeals to a new generation of riders.

The new Black Trim Breakout will be available through Authorised Harley-Davidson® dealerships across Australia and New Zealand.