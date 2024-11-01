2025 MV Agusta F3 Competizione

MV Agusta unveiled the F3 Competizione this week, an elevated, premium model based on the already high-performance F3 RR, limited to only 300 units.

The F3 Competizione builds on the excellence of the F3 RR, primarily through an advanced chassis developed in collaboration with Öhlins.

Its front suspension features the acclaimed NIX30 upside-down fork, equipped with 43mm TiN-coated stanchions. This fully adjustable fork, with compression and rebound adjusters conveniently positioned at the top (compression on the left, rebound on the right), allows riders to fine-tune their setup for both road and track.

At the rear, the Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber, with dual-tube technology and an external piggyback reservoir, offers straightforward adjustment for compression and rebound. Complementing the set-up is the Öhlins 19-position adjustable steering damper, ensuring stability at any speed.

The Öhlins suspension package also sheds 1 kg compared to the standard F3 RR. At the core of the F3 Competizione’s design is a steel tubular trellis frame integrated with aluminium side plates. Its exclusive carbon wheels, developed specifically for this model, reduce unsprung mass by 3 kg over the F3 RR’s alloy wheels, enhancing handling, agility, and aesthetic appeal with their matte-finished exposed carbon.

320 mm floating front discs are paired with Brembo Stylema monobloc radial-mount calipers and a 220 mm rear disc.

The F3 Competizione delivers an impressive 160 hp at 13,500 rpm, aided by a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system uniquely crafted for this model which reduces weight by a further 3 kg.

At its core, the F3 Competizione features MV Agusta’s iconic 798 cc 3-cylinder engine, with titanium intake (31.8 mm) and exhaust (26.7 mm) valves that enable the engine to spin to 13,500 rpm.

MV Agusta has maximized the power-to-weight ratio, replacing the standard battery with a lithium-ion unit to save an additional 3 kg, further refining the bike’s responsiveness and performance.

Altogether, the F3 Competizione is 14 kg lighter than the F3 RR.

The engine meets Euro5+ standards, and the motorcycle includes a road-legal exhaust in its standard configuration. A new 9-disc MV Agusta assist and slipper clutch improves both track and road performance, reducing lever pull effort by 50 per cent and is coupled with MV Agusta Electronically Assisted Shift.

The F3 Competizione adopts the sophisticated aerodynamics of the F3 RR and helps to generate 8 kg of front downforce at 240 km/h. This package includes a smoked racing windscreen, carbon fiber fairing sides, and a front fender engineered to optimise airflow, enhancing brake cooling and regulating engine temperature. The design preserves the F3’s excellent drag coefficient (Cx) while offsetting the added drag from the aerodynamic components. Each component is crafted from carbon fiber with the artisanal quality that defines MV Agusta.

The F3 Competizione sports with an advanced ECU paired with a 6-axis IMU and four Riding Modes (Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom), enabling precise control across numerous parameters related to spatial orientation and engine performance. Traction control is available in 8 levels: 2 for Rain, 3 for Road, and 3 for Track. The ride-by-wire throttle, designed with a negative stroke, provides smoother, more precise control, reducing the on-off effect and facilitating seamless disengagement of the standard Cruise Control.

A 5.5” full-color TFT display connects with the MV Ride app, allowing riders to record routes, adjust bike settings via smartphone, and enable turn-by-turn navigation.

Completing the electronics package, the ABS system offers two modes (Sport and Race), with cornering ABS for added safety when leaning. In Sport mode, ABS is active on both wheels, with cornering and Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation (RLM) engaged.

In Race mode, ABS operates only on the front wheel, with reduced intervention from RLM. ABS can be fully disabled for track use with the dedicated Akrapovic exhaust mapping.

The F3 Competizione also includes Launch Control, paired with Front Lift Control (FLC), which optimises acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds. The FLC system manages front wheel height during wheelies, delivering maximum acceleration with enhanced safety and precision.

The MV Agusta Centro Stile team took inspiration from the F4 Claudio, choosing a striking color palette of Satin Metallic Carbon Black, Satin Intense Silver, and Gold, along with generous use of exposed carbon fibre.

The saddle, upholstered in Alcantara, combines luxurious refinement with optimal grip and ergonomics for an enhanced riding experience.

Aesthetic highlights include gold accents on select components, notably the front brake disc flanges and rear sprocket.

Adding to its exclusivity, each of the 300 units bears a numbered plaque (XXX/300) on the CNC-machined steering yoke.

2025 MV Agusta F3 Competizione Specifications

2025 MV Agusta F3 Competizione Specifications Engine Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Displacement 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.) Compression ratio 13.3:1 Starting Electric Bore x stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm Max. power 108 kW (147 hp) at 13,000 rpm (at the crankshaft) Max. torque 88 Nm (8.98 kgm) at 10,100 rpm Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators EMS Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1, (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors. Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.2, throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion- sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire. Torque control with four maps. Traction Control with eight levels of intervention and lean angle sensor Electronic quick shift MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet, 9-disc assist and slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Primary drive 22/41 Final drive ratio 17/43 Front suspension 43 mm, Öhlins Nix 30 “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN coating. Rebound- compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment, 120 mm travel Rear suspension Progressive Öhlins TTX GP 36, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment, 130 mm travel Frame ALS Steel tubular trellis, Aluminium alloy rear swing arm pivot plates Wheels Carbon fibre 3.50 x 17, 5.50 x 17 inch Tyres 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W), 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fairing Thermoplastic – Carbon fiber Aluminium belly-pan Steering damper Öhlins, manually adjustable, 16 level of settings Swingarm Single-sided, aluminium alloy Wheel travel Front brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange, Brembo Stylema radial-type monobloc, with 4 pistons Ø 30 mm (Ø 1.18 in.) Rear brake Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia., Brembo with 2 pistons – Ø 34 mm (Ø 1.34 in.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Overall length 2.030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Saddle height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Min. ground clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Mass (without fuel) 185 kg Fuel tank capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) Maximum speed** 240.0 km/h (149.1 mph) Acceleration** 0-100 km/h in 2.97 s, 0-200 km/h in 8.40 s Exclusive contents CNC steering head – Alcantara® rider seat Dashboard TFT 5.5” color display – Cruise control – Launch control – FLC (Front Lift Control) – Bluetooth – GPS – MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app-controlled engine, rider aids setup – Advanced connectivity device “DC2” Connect, integrated anti-theft system with geolocation – Custom motorcycle cover Dedicated kit Complete Akrapovič titanium exhaust system (not road-legal) – Carbon exhaust cover – CNC fuel tank cap – Passenger seat cover in fiber- glass – CNC mirror closure caps – Wooden Welcome Kit box with Certificate of authenticity Environmental Standard Euro 5+

2025 MV Agusta F3 Competizione Images