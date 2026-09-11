MV Agusta confirms restructuring process as potential investors considered

MV Agusta has confirmed it is dealing with operational and financial difficulties and has entered Italy’s Composizione Negoziata della Crisi (CNC), while revealing that discussions have been held with potential investors over changes to the company’s ownership structure.

The Varese manufacturer issued a statement on September 11 following a series of reports concerning its financial position, production and potential changes of ownership.

While MV Agusta takes issue with some of the speculation surrounding the company, its statement confirms that a significant financial and operational restructuring is underway.

MV Agusta confirms financial imbalance

MV Agusta says the company has been working for several months to restore its “full operational, industrial, and financial balance” following its separation from KTM and the reacquisition of 100 per cent of MV Agusta by Art of Mobility, controlled by the Sardarov family.

KTM had taken a 25.1 per cent interest in MV Agusta in 2022 before exercising an option to increase that holding to 50.1 per cent in 2024.

The relationship was subsequently unwound amid the wider financial crisis within the KTM/Pierer group, with Art of Mobility agreeing in January 2025 to reacquire KTM’s entire holding.

That transaction was completed in July 2025, returning MV Agusta to 100 per cent ownership by Art of Mobility.

MV Agusta now acknowledges that disentangling itself from KTM has presented considerable challenges.

“The separation from KTM inevitably resulted in a significant transition phase, considering the level of integration reached between the two organisations,” MV Agusta stated. “Since then, MV Agusta’s management has worked continuously to progressively restore the Company’s autonomy, processes, and the conditions necessary for its regular operations and the building of its future.”

MV Agusta enters CNC process

Most significantly, MV Agusta has confirmed that it has entered Italy’s Composizione Negoziata della Crisi.

The CNC is a formal Italian framework designed to help businesses experiencing financial imbalance negotiate with creditors and other stakeholders while attempting to restore the business’s viability.

MV Agusta describes its difficulties as a “temporary financial imbalance” and stresses that entering the CNC process requires concrete prospects for recovery.

“As part of this process, MV Agusta has also entered the Composizione Negoziata della Crisi (CNC), a framework provided for under Italian law to enable companies to address situations of temporary financial imbalance through a structured process assisted by independent professionals,” the company stated. “The procedure allows the Company to assess its situation, engage with its various stakeholders and identify the most effective actions to support the rebalancing and relaunch of the business.”

MV Agusta says the process is being conducted with external advisors and professionals and is intended to protect the interests of employees, partners, creditors, dealers and other stakeholders.

Potential MV Agusta investors under consideration

MV Agusta has also now confirmed that Art of Mobility has been actively investigating changes to the company’s shareholding.

This follows reports that CFMOTO had been involved in discussions surrounding a potential investment in MV Agusta, reportedly involving a possible 49 per cent interest in the Italian manufacturer.

MV Agusta’s September 11 statement neither confirms nor specifically denies discussions with CFMOTO.

Instead, the company acknowledges that it has examined several potential transactions.

“In parallel, the shareholder Art of Mobility has initiated and assessed a number of discussions regarding potential developments in MV Agusta’s shareholding structure,” the company stated. “Some opportunities were explored in depth and subsequently considered not viable; others did not meet the necessary requirements in terms of substance and reliability. Other parties and scenarios remain under evaluation.”

Thus, while there is presently no confirmation that CFMOTO will take an interest in MV Agusta, the Italian manufacturer has confirmed that the search for potential changes to its ownership structure remains active.

MV Agusta sales increase during 2026

Against the financial difficulties, MV Agusta points to improving retail registrations as evidence that demand for its motorcycles remains healthy.

MV reports 2166 global retail registrations during the first half of 2026, compared with 2094 during the corresponding period of 2025, representing growth of 3.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Italy remains MV Agusta’s largest market and recorded considerably stronger growth. Registrations increased from 500 motorcycles during the first half of 2025 to 644 in the first half of 2026, an increase of 28.8 per cent.

MV Agusta also reports increases of 42.3 per cent in France and 24.2 per cent in the United States.

Importantly, MV Agusta does not suggest those sales figures mean its immediate problems have been resolved.

“These results do not eliminate the operational and financial difficulties of the current phase, but they confirm the strength of demand, the work of the dealer network and the industrial and commercial value that MV Agusta continues to represent,” the company stated.

Questions remain over production and CFMOTO talks

The statement follows reports in Europe alleging that motorcycle production at MV Agusta’s Schiranna facility has been severely disrupted, alongside claims concerning supplier payments, funding from Art of Mobility and negotiations with potential investors.

MV Agusta has not addressed those allegations individually.

The company instead criticised what it describes as a proliferation of reports unsupported by objective evidence, suggesting that some may have originated with parties previously involved in discussions concerning MV Agusta.

MV Agusta says it will not comment on individual rumours and that any definitive change to its corporate structure will be announced through official channels.

The statement consequently provides important clarification of MV Agusta’s broader position, but leaves several significant questions unanswered.

It confirms that the company is experiencing operational and financial difficulties; that a formal CNC restructuring process is underway; that external advisors are involved; that Art of Mobility has explored potential changes to MV Agusta’s ownership; that some potential transactions progressed sufficiently far to be explored “in depth”; and that other ownership scenarios remain under consideration.

It does not, however, confirm or deny reports of negotiations with CFMOTO, nor does it address reports concerning the present level of motorcycle production at Schiranna.

For now, MV Agusta says management’s priority is “to ensure the continuity of the Company, progressively consolidate its operations and build the conditions necessary to secure a solid future for MV Agusta.”