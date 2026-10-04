MotoGP 2026

Round 16 – Motegi – Sunday

Moto2 Race

Gonzalez drama opens the door for Guevara

The Moto2 World Championship took another dramatic turn before the Japanese Grand Prix had even started.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had qualified on the front row, but trouble struck as the field prepared to get underway. When Gonzalez attempted to engage first gear his Intact GP Kalex stalled, the team later tracing the problem to the clutch. His machine had to be pushed from the grid into pit lane while the rest of the field prepared to race without him.

By the time Gonzalez finally joined the race the leaders were already disappearing into the distance.

For Izan Guevara, who had entered Sunday 35.5 points behind Gonzalez, the opportunity could hardly have been greater. The polesitter made no mistake.

Guevara grabbed the holeshot and led Tony Arbolino, Filip Salač, Ivan Ortola, David Alonso and Daniel Holgado through the opening lap.

Arbolino launched superbly from fifth on the grid to second and immediately settled onto Guevara’s rear wheel, while Salač kept the leading trio bunched up.

After two laps only four-tenths covered Guevara, Arbolino and Salač. By lap five that margin was still only six-tenths, with Ortola and Alonso maintaining contact behind.

Guevara never surrendered the lead at the timing line, but there was little opportunity to relax.

The Spaniard’s strength was his consistency. From lap four through lap 18, virtually every lap was in the 1m47s, with most clustered within a few tenths.

Arbolino was every bit as relentless.

The Italian spent the entire race in second place, rarely more than half a second from Guevara, while Salač remained close enough to punish any mistake from either of them.

Vietti charges as the leading six compress

At half-distance Arbolino was only three-tenths behind the leader and Salač another quarter of a second back.

Ortola and Alonso had begun to lose touch with the podium trio, but the complexion of that fight changed when Celestino Vietti came alive.

Vietti produced three successive fastest laps on laps 11, 12 and 13.

A 1m47.607 became a 1m47.560 and then a 1m47.479, the latter standing as the fastest lap of the race.

That charge brought Vietti firmly onto the back of Ortola and Alonso and turned what had been a three-rider podium contest into a six-rider leading group separated by little more than two seconds.

Alonso responded strongly himself with a 1m47.507 on lap 16, the second-fastest lap of the race, while Ortola also found pace late.

But the main question remained whether Arbolino could get past Guevara.

At the end of lap 16, the pair were separated by just over a tenth.

Arbolino made his move at Turn 9 on lap 17.

He dived underneath Guevara but carried too much speed into the corner and ran wide on the exit. Guevara had anticipated the attack and cut straight back underneath to reclaim the position.

It proved the decisive moment.

The failed move cost Arbolino enough ground for Guevara to open almost half a second by the end of the lap, and although the Italian closed again, he could not manufacture another opportunity.

Guevara crossed the line four-tenths clear to claim his third win of the season and his second victory in succession.

Arbolino’s runner-up finish delivered his first podium of 2026, while Salač completed the rostrum just over a second behind the winner.

Ortola finished fourth, only two-tenths seconds behind Salač, with Alonso another three-tenths back and Vietti completing a top six covered by only 2.016 seconds.

Deniz Öncü claimed his best result of the season in seventh, edging Daniel Holgado by only 0.032 seconds, while Alonso Lopez and Jose Antonio Rueda rounded out the top ten.

Gonzalez pace underlines size of missed opportunity

For Gonzalez, the result sheet tells a particularly painful story.

He eventually crossed the line in 22nd position, 31.269 seconds behind Guevara.

But his deficit after the opening lap was already 28.001 seconds.

Over the remaining 18 laps, Gonzalez lost only a little over three more seconds to the winner, despite being mired in traffic throughout.

His fastest lap of 1m47.662 was only 0.026 slower than Guevara’s best and the fifth-fastest lap of the entire race.

The package clearly had front-running pace. The championship leader simply never had the opportunity to use it, and the consequences for the title race are enormous.

Gonzalez still leads on 245.5 points, but Guevara’s maximum score moves him to 235.

A championship margin that stood at 35.5 points before the race has been slashed to just 10.5 heading into Indonesia.

Agius battles grip problems to salvage points

Senna Agius endured a more difficult afternoon. The Australian started tenth but slipped to 11th on the opening lap and struggled throughout the 19 laps with the lack of grip he later described.

Agius briefly held his position around the fringes of the top ten before dropping to 12th and then 13th.

Agius eventually took the chequered flag 13.509 seconds behind Guevara.

His best lap was a 1m48.058, just under six-tenths from Vietti’s race benchmark.

Agius still collected three championship points and remains sixth overall on 152, only two points behind fifth-placed Holgado and 14 behind Alonso in fourth.

Motegi Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Guevara Bos 34m14.675 2 T. Arbolino Kal +0.419 3 F. Salac Kal +1.057 4 I. Ortola Kal +1.247 5 D. Alonso Kal +1.554 6 C. Vietti Bos +2.016 7 D. Öncü Bos +7.037 8 D. Holgado Kal +7.069 9 A. Lopez Kal +9.547 10 J. Rueda Kal +11.517 11 A. Huertas Kal +13.341 12 D. Muñoz Kal +13.432 13 S. Agius Kal +13.509 14 A. Sasaki Kal +16.422 15 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +16.505 16 B. Baltus Kal +16.646 17 A. Canet Bos +22.026 18 A. Escrig For +24.358 19 X. Zurutuza For +25.062 20 J. Roberts Kal +25.717 21 L. Lunetta Bos +26.784 22 M. Gonzalez Kal +31.269 23 U. Orradre Kal +33.299 24 M. Pawelec Kal +38.626 Not Classified DNF M. Aji Kal 8 laps DNF T. Furusato Kal 11 laps DNF S. Garcia Kal 12 laps