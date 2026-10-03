MotoGP 2026

Round 16 – Motegi – Saturday

MotoGP Sprint Race

Marc Marquez controls chaotic Motegi Sprint

It was a battle of who was prepared to brake latest as Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez charged towards turn one, neither seemingly interested in yielding. Marquez had the inside line and ultimately held sway, that track position paying dividends again into turn two as the Ducati rider emerged in front.

The drama behind them was immediate. Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pedro Acosta were all eliminated at turn three on the opening lap. Alex had gone up the inside of Di Giannantonio before his front wheel made contact with Acosta’s rear as the KTM rider turned in, the chain reaction putting all three on the deck and ending their Sprints before they had really begun.

That left Marc Marquez leading Martin, with Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini, Ai Ogura and Diogo Moreira heading the chase. Ogura had made an extraordinary opening lap, launching from 11th on the grid all the way to fifth.

Martin initially clung to the back of Marquez, the leading pair quickly establishing a gap over the pack behind. Marquez was 0.373 seconds clear at the end of the opening lap, 0.611 ahead after lap two and approaching a second in front by the end of lap three.

Bezzecchi was the only rider among the leading group to choose the medium rear rather than the soft, and the reduced early grip appeared to be hurting the Aprilia rider. Bastianini relieved him of third on lap three, before the battle behind became increasingly animated.

Ogura briefly attacked Bezzecchi before the factory Aprilia rider responded, but that fight opened the door for Moreira. The Honda rookie, already up from ninth on the grid to sixth on lap one, moved into fifth during lap four and then forced his Honda underneath Bezzecchi under brakes at turn three on lap five.

Once through, Moreira immediately began stretching away. Ogura also found his way past Bezzecchi on lap five, leaving the Italian down in sixth, while Johann Zarco and Raul Fernandez were engaged in their own scrap over seventh.

Up front, Marquez was steadily applying the pressure. His advantage over Martin hovered around the seven-tenths to one-second mark through the middle stages, but every time the race needed another benchmark it was Marquez who supplied it.

He set the fastest lap on lap two, lowered it again on lap three, improved it once more on lap six and then produced the definitive 1m43.471 on lap nine. That lap stretched his advantage over Martin to around 1.3 seconds and underlined just how much control he had over the Sprint.

Bastianini remained third, while Moreira was becoming one of the stories of the race. The Brazilian had four different manufacturers represented in the first four positions and was gradually closing on the KTM ahead of him.

Moreira’s pace became particularly strong late in the Sprint. He recorded a 1m43.600 on lap ten and then a 1m43.496 on lap 11, just 0.025 seconds shy of Marquez’s fastest lap of the race. What had been more than a second to Bastianini two laps earlier was down to less than half a second as they started the final lap.

Further back, Fabio Quartararo spent much of the race defending ninth from Fermin Aldeguer and Luca Marini. Aldeguer had made excellent early progress from 18th on the grid and eventually worked his way into tenth.

Brad Binder and Toprak Razgatlioglu both ran into repeated track-limits trouble. Binder served a long-lap penalty on lap nine, while Razgatlioglu was subsequently handed a three-second penalty for failing to comply with his own long-lap penalty.

Martin tyre collapse turns final lap into a thriller

Marquez started the final lap with an advantage of around 1.5 seconds over Martin, but the real tension was now behind the leader.

Martin’s rear tyre was clearly in serious trouble. The left side looked particularly distressed, and the vibration was visible from the sidelines. Martin later explained that the rear was spinning even in a straight line over the closing laps, yet he was still somehow hanging off the Aprilia with his elbow skimming the asphalt through the corners.

The lap times tell the story. Martin set his race best of 1m43.537 on lap four and stayed in the 1m43s through lap nine, but slipped into the 1m44s on laps ten and 11 before his final lap blew out to 1m45.256.

Bastianini and Moreira were coming fast. Bastianini started the final lap just over a second behind Martin, with Moreira another half-second behind the KTM. Over those final 4.8 kilometres, Bastianini took more than a second out of Martin, while Moreira gained more than 1.3 seconds on the Aprilia.

Martin somehow hung on across the line, beating Bastianini by only 0.042 seconds on the road. Moreira was only another quarter of a second behind after a superb charge from ninth on the grid.

But the finishing order was not yet settled.

Martin and Bastianini both ran beyond track limits at turn ten on the final lap, and the subsequent penalties reshuffled the podium. Moreira was promoted to second place, Martin classified third and Bastianini fourth.

Thus, a ride that began with Moreira sixth at the end of the opening lap and saw him work his way into fourth by lap five ultimately delivered the Brazilian rookie a remarkable second-place finish.

Ogura completed another strong home performance in fifth after his explosive start, with Bezzecchi sixth.

The medium-rear gamble never delivered the early race pace Bezzecchi needed, although his fastest lap actually came as late as lap 11.

Zarco was seventh ahead of Raul Fernandez and Quartararo, with Aldeguer completing the top ten.

Marc Marquez was the only Ducati rider to score a point in the Motegi Sprint, with Aldeguer finishing tenth, while Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio crashed out on the opening lap and Bagnaia retired late with a completely blistered rear tyre that was falling apart. There were no such problems for his team-mate. Marc Marquez led every lap, set the fastest lap and took maximum points with his 22nd MotoGP Sprint victory.

Marc Márquez – P1

“Securing a front-row start, especially in the first two positions, was the key to having a good Sprint. We made a small modification ahead of this race and I felt a lot better on the bike and rode in a way that’s more akin to what I like. I was quite comfortable in the lead and I’m happy with this win. Now we focus on the long race. We need to analyse the condition of the rear soft tyre and make the best decision ahead of tomorrow. It won’t be easy, but I would put pen to paper to have the same feeling I had today.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“It was a difficult Sprint. We didn’t know what to expect from the rear tyre given the new asphalt of the track. We made the choice that we reckoned was the best compromise, but with the lack of grip, the tendency is to overheat the tyre, and unfortunately that’s what happened as a consequence. From lap six, I started to experience some vibrations on corner entry and, to avoid this, I ended up using the rear brake more. This led to the rear tyre overheating quite a lot. We need to work to find a bit more grip, as this would surely allow us to do better.”

The result also tightened the championship considerably. Martin’s post-race demotion limited him to seven points, while Marquez banked the full 12, taking five points from the championship leader in a single afternoon.

Martin now leads the championship on 313 points, with Marquez on 306. The gap is down to just seven points.

Motegi Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 20m50.376 2 D. Moreira Hon +2.754 3 J. Martin Apr +2.466 4 E. Bastianini KTM +2.508 5 A. Ogura Apr +5.992 6 M. Bezzecchi Apr +6.984 7 J. Zarco Hon +8.088 8 R. Fernandez Apr +8.817 9 F. Quartararo Yam +10.586 10 F. Aldeguer Duc +11.129 11 L. Marini Hon +13.632 12 F. Morbidelli Duc +15.209 13 A. Rins Yam +19.873 14 S. Chantra Hon +19.983 15 M. Viñales KTM +20.469 16 J. Miller Yam +21.894 17 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +38.442 18 B. Binder KTM +41.284 Not Classified DNF F. Bagnaia Duc +1 lap DNF P. Acosta KTM Lap 1 DNF A. Marquez Duc Lap 1 DNF F. Di Giannantonio Duc Lap 1

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 313 2 M. Marquez 306 3 M. Bezzecchi 268 4 P. Acosta 234 5 F. Di Giannantonio 230 6 A. Ogura 227 7 R. Fernandez 205 8 A. Marquez 158 9 F. Bagnaia 156 10 F. Aldeguer 115 11 E. Bastianini 103 12 L. Marini 98 13 B. Binder 94 14 D. Moreira 74 15 F. Quartararo 62 16 F. Morbidelli 56 17 J. Zarco 48 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 T. Nakagami 3 27 S. Chantra 0 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0

MotoGP Qualifying

Martin extends Aprilia pole streak at Motegi

Jorge Martin started the Japanese MotoGP from pole after producing a new Motegi outright lap record in Q2, the Aprilia rider stopping the clock at 1m42.371.

Marc Marquez was only 0.110 seconds away in second, with Pedro Acosta another 0.012 further back to complete a front row covered by just over a tenth. Marco Bezzecchi was fourth ahead of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Motegi MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Martin Apr 1m42.371 318.5 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.110 317.6 3 P. Acosta KTM +0.122 319.5 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.159 319.5 5 A. Marquez Duc +0.175 316.7 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.257 316.7 7 E. Bastianini KTM +0.298 318.5 8 R. Fernandez Apr +0.370 316.7 9 D. Moreira Hon +0.545 320.4 10 J. Zarco Hon +0.547 317.6 11 A. Ogura Apr +0.562 318.5 12 F. Quartararo Yam +0.688 314.8 Q1 13 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.124 317.6 14 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.253 315.7 15 S. Chantra Hon +0.313 317.6 16 L. Marini Hon +0.395 317.6 17 B. Binder KTM +0.516 319.5 18 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.536 313.9 19 M. Viñales KTM +0.722 315.7 20 J. Miller Yam +0.928 311.2 21 A. Rins Yam +1.013 313.0 22 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +1.148 311.2

Moto2 Qualifying Guevara breaks Motegi record to take Moto2 pole Izan Guevara produced his best lap when it mattered to take Moto2 pole at Motegi, the Boscoscuro rider’s 1m46.851 setting a new outright class lap record and putting him only 0.051 seconds clear of Filip Salac. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez completed the front row just 0.110 from pole, with Daniel Holgado only another six thousandths behind in fourth. The leading quartet were therefore separated by only 0.116 seconds. The progression through Q2 underlined how rapidly the target moved. David Alonso initially led with a 1m47.167 and then improved to 1m47.103. Tony Arbolino became the first rider into the 1m47.0s with a 1m47.044 before Guevara finally broke into the 1m46s with his 1m46.851. Salac subsequently slotted into second with a 1m46.902, while Gonzalez and Holgado produced their fastest laps late in the session to secure third and fourth. Arbolino finished fifth ahead of Alonso. The ideal-lap analysis suggests Alonso had substantially more available than his sixth place indicates. Combining his best four sectors produced a theoretical 1m46.891, which would have put him second on the grid. Holgado’s ideal was 1m46.898, Salac’s 1m46.899 and Gonzalez’s 1m46.928, illustrating just how compressed the genuine front-row pace was. Guevara himself had an ideal 1m46.745, so even his new lap record left just over a tenth on the table. His 1m46.851 lowered the previous Motegi Moto2 benchmark of 1m46.950 by 0.099 seconds. Agius tenth after late improvement Senna Agius will start from tenth after producing a 1m47.406 on his seventh lap. The Australian was 0.555 seconds from Guevara and only 0.019 behind ninth-placed Celestino Vietti. Agius had an earlier lap cancelled for exceeding track limits but recovered with two clean laps at the end, his final 1m47.419 only 0.013 slower than his qualifying best. His theoretical best was a 1m47.334, suggesting there was roughly another seven hundredths available. Deniz Öncü qualified 11th ahead of Zonta van den Goorbergh, Ayumu Sasaki, Alonso Lopez and Jose Antonio Rueda. Q1 graduates Alex Escrig and Unai Orradre took 16th and 17th, while Daniel Muñoz ended Q2 without a valid representative lap and is classified 18th on the combined sheet. Roberts misses Q2 by 13 thousandths Celestino Vietti had earlier topped Q1 with a 1m47.378, progressing alongside van den Goorbergh, Orradre and Escrig. The fight for the final transfer position was exceptionally tight. Escrig’s 1m47.602 secured fourth in Q1 by only 0.013 seconds over Joe Roberts, who consequently starts 19th. Taiyo Furusato was another 0.069 back, followed by Mario Aji and Aron Canet. Holgado recorded the highest speed of Q2 at 266.0 km/h, but the relatively modest straight-line speed of polesitter Guevara again demonstrated that the lap was being won through the complete package rather than outright terminal speed. Motegi Moto2 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 I. Guevara Bos 1m46.851 263.4 2 F. Salac Kal +0.051 262.1 3 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.110 264.7 4 D. Holgado Kal +0.116 266.0 5 T. Arbolino Kal +0.193 265.3 6 D. Alonso Kal +0.252 262.7 7 I. Ortola Kal +0.438 263.4 8 A. Huertas Kal +0.453 262.7 9 C. Vietti Bos +0.536 265.3 10 S. Agius Kal +0.555 260.8 11 D. Öncü Bos +0.610 264.0 12 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +0.628 259.6 13 A. Sasaki Kal +0.708 264.0 14 A. Lopez Kal +0.755 260.2 15 J. Rueda Kal +0.768 264.0 16 A. Escrig For +0.842 261.5 17 U. Orradre Kal +1.124 262.1 18 D. Muñoz Kal 1m48.149 259.6 Q1 19 J. Roberts Kal +0.237 260.2 20 T. Furusato Kal +0.306 264.7 21 M. Aji Kal +0.394 262.7 22 A. Canet Bos +0.446 261.5 23 S. Garcia Kal +0.571 262.1 24 B. Baltus Kal +0.629 259.6 25 L. Lunetta Bos +0.639 263.4 26 X. Zurutuza For +0.781 261.5 27 M. Pawelec Kal +2.319 255.9 Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 245.5 2 I. Guevara 210 3 I. Ortola 168.5 4 D. Alonso 155 5 S. Agius 149 6 D. Holgado 146 7 F. Salac 128 8 C. Vietti 123 9 A. Lopez 110.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 D. Muñoz 68 12 A. Escrig 63 13 B. Baltus 60 14 T. Arbolino 55.5 15 J. Roberts 44 16 D. Öncü 38.5 17 A. Huertas 37 18 J. Rueda 31 19 L. Lunetta 23 20 A. Sasaki 19 21 A. Ferrandez 17.5 22 A. Canet 17.5 23 T. Furusato 15 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Qualifying Almansa heads all-KTM Motegi front row David Almansa claimed Moto3 pole at Motegi with a new outright lap record, his 1m54.572 putting him 0.045 seconds ahead of Brian Uriarte and 0.075 clear of Alvaro Carpe. The front row is particularly significant in the fight for second in the championship. Carpe entered the weekend on 175 points, only one ahead of Almansa and Uriarte on 174 apiece, while runaway championship leader Maximo Quiles will start directly behind them from fourth. Uriarte established the early Q2 benchmark with a 1m54.647 on his second lap. Almansa responded almost immediately with a 1m54.643, Uriarte then shaved that to 1m54.617, before Almansa’s fourth lap finally settled the issue at 1m54.572. That lap lowered Almansa’s previous Motegi record of 1m54.745 by 0.173 seconds. Carpe had a lap cancelled for exceeding track limits late in the session but responded on his final attempt with a 1m54.647 to rescue third. That lap exactly matched his theoretical ideal, leaving nothing in the sectors. The ideal-lap sheet reinforces the strength of the leading pair. Almansa had a theoretical 1m54.463 available and Uriarte a 1m54.499. Quiles’ ideal was a 1m54.661, suggesting his fourth place was representative even if he had put every best sector together. Matteo Bertelle qualified fifth ahead of David Muñoz and Q1 graduate Rico Salmela. Valentin Perrone, Marco Morelli and Ryusei Yamanaka completed the top ten. KTM machinery dominated the session to an extraordinary degree, filling the first 11 positions in the raw qualifying classification before the grid penalties are applied. Adrian Fernandez was the highest Honda in 12th. Kelso 17th in qualifying, penalty drops him to 23rd Joel Kelso qualified 17th on the GRYD Racing Honda after recording a best of 1m56.054, 1.482 seconds from pole. The Australian’s sector analysis showed considerably more potential than the completed lap suggested. Kelso’s ideal was a 1m55.656, almost four-tenths faster than his actual qualifying time. That would still have left him outside the top ten, but much closer to the group fighting around the fifth row. The official starting grid subsequently applies FIM MotoGP Stewards grid penalties to riders #66 Kelso and #78 Joel Esteban. Esteban drops from 11th in qualifying to 17th on the grid, while Kelso falls from 17th to 23rd. The supplied timing material does not state the reason for those penalties, so we won’t speculate. Veda Pratama had an abbreviated Q2, completing only two laps and one representative flying lap. His 1m56.417 left him 18th despite recording the highest terminal speed of the session at 225.0 km/h. Pini steals Q1 as Ogiwara misses by three thousandths Rico Salmela had looked set to top Q1 after setting a 1m55.367 on only his second lap, but Guido Pini delivered a 1m55.322 on his final attempt to take the session by 0.045 seconds. Jesus Rios and Zen Mitani claimed the other two transfer positions, with Mitani’s 1m55.736 proving just enough to deny Ryota Ogiwara. The Japanese rider missed Q2 by only 0.003 seconds. Eddie O’Shea was another 0.049 behind Ogiwara, with Scott Ogden only two thousandths further back. Track-limit infringements were recorded against several riders during Q1, but the four riders who progressed were Pini, Salmela, Rios and Mitani. Motegi Moto3 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Almansa KTM 1m54.572 220.4 2 B. Uriarte KTM +0.045 219.9 3 A. Carpe KTM +0.075 223.6 4 M. Quiles KTM +0.282 221.3 5 M. Bertelle KTM +0.346 224.5 6 D. Muñoz KTM +0.575 224.0 7 R. Salmela KTM +0.675 219.5 8 V. Perrone KTM +0.882 223.6 9 M. Morelli KTM +0.897 221.7 10 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.945 222.6 11 J. Esteban KTM +0.965 222.6 12 A. Fernandez Hon +0.976 222.6 13 A. Cruces KTM +1.075 223.6 14 J. Rios Hon +1.075 221.3 15 G. Pini Hon +1.159 220.4 16 Z. Mitani Hon +1.411 219.5 17 J. Kelso Hon +1.482 221.3 18 V. Pratama Hon +1.845 225.0 Q1 19 R. Ogiwara KTM +0.417 223.6 20 E. O’Shea Hon +0.466 221.3 21 S. Ogden KTM +0.468 222.6 22 H. Danish KTM +0.534 217.3 23 C. O’Gorman Hon +0.583 217.7 24 K. Singhapong Hon +0.729 221.7 25 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +1.288 218.6 26 R. Moodley KTM +1.620 220.4 Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 306 2 A. Carpe 175 3 D. Almansa 174 4 B. Uriarte 174 5 M. Morelli 146 6 V. Perrone 118 7 H. Danish 101 8 V. Pratama 100 9 M. Bertelle 86 10 A. Cruces 73 11 G. Pini 70 12 R. Salmela 70 13 C. O’Gorman 69 14 J. Kelso 67 15 E. O’Shea 65 16 A. Fernandez 59 17 J. Esteban 59 18 D. Muñoz 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 R. Yamanaka 31 21 S. Ogden 30 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0

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