MotoGP 2026

Round 16 – Motegi

Friday morning at Motegi produced three very different opening sessions, with Moto3 and Moto2 enjoying dry running before MotoGP was greeted by a damp circuit for its first competitive laps on the new track surface.

The fresh tarmac had already shown plenty of potential in the smaller classes, particularly in Moto2 where the outright benchmark fell, but the moisture that arrived ahead of MotoGP FP1 made the first laps of the premier-class session a much more tentative affair.

The latest forecast still has Friday carrying the greatest chance of further showers, while the outlook for Saturday and Sunday is considerably more settled.

MotoGP FP1

The track was damp when pit lane opened for MotoGP FP1, although it was a long way from properly wet and riders headed out on slicks.

Marco Bezzecchi immediately discovered how little margin there was in places, saving the front on his opening lap before then dealing with a particularly lurid rear slide.

Takaaki Nakagami wasn’t so fortunate. The Japanese wildcard suffered a violent high-side before completing a lap, his Honda snapping him over the bars. Nakagami broke his collarbone in the crash and was ruled out of the remainder of his home Grand Prix weekend before recording a timed lap.

Those early incidents prompted most riders already on track to head back to the pits and wait for conditions to improve. Somkiat Chantra, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu were the notable exceptions and kept circulating.

The final lap counts illustrate just how different the programmes became from there. Chantra completed a session-high 21 laps, including 18 full laps; Razgatlioglu logged 19 laps and Miller 15. In stark contrast, Marc Marquez eventually topped FP1 despite completing only 10 laps in total, seven of them full laps.

As conditions improved, Raul Fernandez, Maverick Viñales, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin joined the action, while Bezzecchi returned after surviving his early scare. By the final third of the session, every rider still able to participate had been on track and the times began tumbling.

Marquez recorded a 1m44.214 on lap eight before lowering the benchmark to 1m44.073 on his tenth and final lap. That put the Ducati rider 0.099 seconds ahead of championship leader Martin and 0.133 clear of Bezzecchi.

The improving circuit was reflected throughout the leading order. Bezzecchi set his best time on lap 13 of 13, Alex Marquez went fourth with his final lap of 14, Zarco’s fifth-place time came on lap 13 of 14, while Fabio Quartararo produced his best on the last of his 11 laps.

Raul Fernandez made it three Aprilias inside the top seven, ahead of Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pedro Acosta. The top ten covered by seven-tenths.

Quartararo’s sixth place was also noteworthy against the speed figures. Zarco’s Honda reached 318.5 km/h, while Quartararo and Alex Rins recorded 310.3 km/h, and the Pramac Yamahas of Razgatlioglu and Miller topped out at 307.6 km/h.

The extra mileage accumulated by those who stayed circulating early didn’t translate directly into outright speed. Chantra was 14th despite his 21 laps; Razgatlioglu finished 16th after 19, while Miller ended FP1 22nd, 1.902 seconds behind Marquez after 15 laps.

Razgatlioglu also accumulated five track-limit infringements during that mileage, while Ai Ogura recorded four and Viñales three.

The official classification ultimately recorded the session as dry, with an ambient temperature of 18 degrees and track temperature of 23 degrees, but those figures don’t tell the full story of an opening phase clearly compromised by the damp surface.

Moto2 FP1

Moto2 had already shown how much pace the resurfaced Motegi could offer in dry conditions, with Manuel Gonzalez setting a new outright class benchmark on his final lap of FP1.

Gonzalez stopped the clocks at 1m47.551 on lap 17 to edge Filip Salac by only 0.023 seconds, while David Alonso was 0.146 from the top in third.

Daniel Holgado and Tony Arbolino rounded out a top five covered by three-tenths, with Izan Guevara sixth despite completing only nine laps in a single run.

Deniz Öncü was seventh ahead of Senna Agius, the Australian completing 17 laps and finishing 0.444 seconds behind Intact GP team-mate Gonzalez.

Barry Baltus and Ivan Ortola completed the top ten, while only 0.540 seconds separated Gonzalez from Alonso Lopez in 11th.

Moto3 FP1

Ryusei Yamanaka had opened proceedings by putting a Japanese rider on top in Moto3 FP1, producing a 1m55.676 on lap 12 of his 13-lap session.

David Muñoz was only 0.033 seconds slower despite completing just 10 laps, making his second place one of the stronger performances of the session on relatively limited mileage.

Alvaro Carpe was third, 0.233 seconds from Yamanaka, with Valentin Perrone only 0.002 further back. Championship leader Maximo Quiles opened the weekend fifth at +0.456, just ahead of Adrian Fernandez.

Quiles arrives at Motegi with an opportunity to secure the Moto3 World Championship. He started the weekend 131 points clear of Carpe and needs to leave Japan with an advantage of at least 150 points to wrap up the title.

Joel Kelso completed 14 laps aboard the GRYD Racing Honda and saved his fastest for last. His 1m56.624 put the Australian 13th, 0.948 seconds from Yamanaka.

Motegi MotoGP Friday FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m44.073 316.7 2 J. Martin Apr +0.099 317.6 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.133 316.7 4 A. Marquez Duc +0.261 317.6 5 J. Zarco Hon +0.339 318.5 6 F. Quartararo Yam +0.431 310.3 7 R. Fernandez Apr +0.589 314.8 8 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.613 317.6 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.683 313.9 10 P. Acosta KTM +0.711 316.7 11 D. Moreira Hon +0.792 317.6 12 F. Morbidelli Duc +1.002 314.8 13 A. Ogura Apr +1.009 316.7 14 S. Chantra Hon +1.146 316.7 15 F. Aldeguer Duc +1.282 314.8 16 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +1.287 307.6 17 B. Binder KTM +1.347 314.8 18 M. Viñales KTM +1.442 313.9 19 E. Bastianini KTM +1.468 314.8 20 L. Marini Hon +1.502 316.7 21 A. Rins Yam +1.800 310.3 22 J. Miller Yam +1.902 307.6 NC T. Nakagami Hon — 293.4

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 306 2 M. Marquez 294 3 M. Bezzecchi 264 4 P. Acosta 234 5 F. Di Giannantonio 230 6 A. Ogura 222 7 R. Fernandez 203 8 A. Marquez 158 9 F. Bagnaia 156 10 F. Aldeguer 115 11 L. Marini 98 12 E. Bastianini 97 13 B. Binder 94 14 D. Moreira 65 15 F. Quartararo 61 16 F. Morbidelli 56 17 J. Zarco 45 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 T. Nakagami 3 27 C. Crutchlow 0 28 J. Folger 0 29 L. Savadori 0 30 M. Pirro 0

Moto2 Friday FP1 Results Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 1m47.551 264.7 2 F. Salac Kal +0.023 263.4 3 D. Alonso Kal +0.146 263.4 4 D. Holgado Kal +0.273 260.8 5 T. Arbolino Kal +0.300 264.0 6 I. Guevara Bos +0.399 264.0 7 D. Öncü Bos +0.423 264.0 8 S. Agius Kal +0.444 260.8 9 B. Baltus Kal +0.509 261.5 10 I. Ortola Kal +0.535 261.5 11 A. Lopez Kal +0.540 259.6 12 C. Vietti Bos +0.614 264.0 13 A. Huertas Kal +0.702 262.1 14 D. Muñoz Kal +0.807 259.6 15 U. Orradre Kal +0.847 262.1 16 L. Lunetta Bos +0.957 262.1 17 A. Canet Bos +0.998 262.1 18 J. Roberts Kal +1.120 261.5 19 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +1.166 261.5 20 A. Sasaki Kal +1.243 263.4 21 J. Rueda Kal +1.259 264.0 22 A. Escrig For +1.404 262.7 23 X. Zurutuza For +1.438 263.4 24 M. Aji Kal +1.445 260.2 25 S. Garcia Kal +1.450 262.7 26 T. Furusato Kal +2.028 262.1 27 M. Pawelec Kal +2.203 260.2 Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 245.5 2 I. Guevara 210 3 I. Ortola 168.5 4 D. Alonso 155 5 S. Agius 149 6 D. Holgado 146 7 F. Salac 128 8 C. Vietti 123 9 A. Lopez 110.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 D. Muñoz 68 12 A. Escrig 63 13 B. Baltus 60 14 T. Arbolino 55.5 15 J. Roberts 44 16 D. Öncü 38.5 17 A. Huertas 37 18 J. Rueda 31 19 L. Lunetta 23 20 A. Sasaki 19 21 A. Ferrandez 17.5 22 A. Canet 17.5 23 T. Furusato 15 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Friday FP1 Results Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 R. Yamanaka KTM 1m55.676 220.8 2 D. Muñoz KTM +0.033 225.4 3 A. Carpe KTM +0.233 225.0 4 V. Perrone KTM +0.235 224.0 5 M. Quiles KTM +0.456 223.1 6 A. Fernandez Hon +0.457 220.8 7 J. Esteban KTM +0.531 224.5 8 D. Almansa KTM +0.589 221.3 9 S. Ogden KTM +0.683 223.6 10 M. Morelli KTM +0.793 223.1 11 G. Pini Hon +0.808 222.2 12 A. Cruces KTM +0.939 224.5 13 J. Kelso Hon +0.948 224.0 14 C. O’Gorman Hon +1.023 218.6 15 E. O’Shea Hon +1.054 222.2 16 V. Pratama Hon +1.067 221.7 17 R. Salmela KTM +1.080 224.5 18 M. Bertelle KTM +1.082 221.7 19 B. Uriarte KTM +1.110 223.6 20 Z. Mitani Hon +1.436 220.4 21 R. Ogiwara KTM +1.547 225.4 22 H. Danish KTM +1.578 219.0 23 K. Singhapong Hon +1.583 220.4 24 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +2.348 220.4 25 R. Moodley KTM +2.581 220.8 26 J. Rios Hon +4.758 217.7 Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 306 2 A. Carpe 175 3 D. Almansa 174 4 B. Uriarte 174 5 M. Morelli 146 6 V. Perrone 118 7 H. Danish 101 8 V. Pratama 100 9 M. Bertelle 86 10 A. Cruces 73 11 G. Pini 70 12 R. Salmela 70 13 C. O’Gorman 69 14 J. Kelso 67 15 E. O’Shea 65 16 A. Fernandez 59 17 J. Esteban 59 18 D. Muñoz 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 R. Yamanaka 31 21 S. Ogden 30 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar