MotoGP 2026
Round 16 – Motegi
Friday morning at Motegi produced three very different opening sessions, with Moto3 and Moto2 enjoying dry running before MotoGP was greeted by a damp circuit for its first competitive laps on the new track surface.
The fresh tarmac had already shown plenty of potential in the smaller classes, particularly in Moto2 where the outright benchmark fell, but the moisture that arrived ahead of MotoGP FP1 made the first laps of the premier-class session a much more tentative affair.
The latest forecast still has Friday carrying the greatest chance of further showers, while the outlook for Saturday and Sunday is considerably more settled.
MotoGP FP1
The track was damp when pit lane opened for MotoGP FP1, although it was a long way from properly wet and riders headed out on slicks.
Marco Bezzecchi immediately discovered how little margin there was in places, saving the front on his opening lap before then dealing with a particularly lurid rear slide.
Takaaki Nakagami wasn’t so fortunate. The Japanese wildcard suffered a violent high-side before completing a lap, his Honda snapping him over the bars. Nakagami broke his collarbone in the crash and was ruled out of the remainder of his home Grand Prix weekend before recording a timed lap.
Those early incidents prompted most riders already on track to head back to the pits and wait for conditions to improve. Somkiat Chantra, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu were the notable exceptions and kept circulating.
The final lap counts illustrate just how different the programmes became from there. Chantra completed a session-high 21 laps, including 18 full laps; Razgatlioglu logged 19 laps and Miller 15. In stark contrast, Marc Marquez eventually topped FP1 despite completing only 10 laps in total, seven of them full laps.
As conditions improved, Raul Fernandez, Maverick Viñales, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin joined the action, while Bezzecchi returned after surviving his early scare. By the final third of the session, every rider still able to participate had been on track and the times began tumbling.
Marquez recorded a 1m44.214 on lap eight before lowering the benchmark to 1m44.073 on his tenth and final lap. That put the Ducati rider 0.099 seconds ahead of championship leader Martin and 0.133 clear of Bezzecchi.
The improving circuit was reflected throughout the leading order. Bezzecchi set his best time on lap 13 of 13, Alex Marquez went fourth with his final lap of 14, Zarco’s fifth-place time came on lap 13 of 14, while Fabio Quartararo produced his best on the last of his 11 laps.
Raul Fernandez made it three Aprilias inside the top seven, ahead of Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pedro Acosta. The top ten covered by seven-tenths.
Quartararo’s sixth place was also noteworthy against the speed figures. Zarco’s Honda reached 318.5 km/h, while Quartararo and Alex Rins recorded 310.3 km/h, and the Pramac Yamahas of Razgatlioglu and Miller topped out at 307.6 km/h.
The extra mileage accumulated by those who stayed circulating early didn’t translate directly into outright speed. Chantra was 14th despite his 21 laps; Razgatlioglu finished 16th after 19, while Miller ended FP1 22nd, 1.902 seconds behind Marquez after 15 laps.
Razgatlioglu also accumulated five track-limit infringements during that mileage, while Ai Ogura recorded four and Viñales three.
The official classification ultimately recorded the session as dry, with an ambient temperature of 18 degrees and track temperature of 23 degrees, but those figures don’t tell the full story of an opening phase clearly compromised by the damp surface.
Moto2 FP1
Moto2 had already shown how much pace the resurfaced Motegi could offer in dry conditions, with Manuel Gonzalez setting a new outright class benchmark on his final lap of FP1.
Gonzalez stopped the clocks at 1m47.551 on lap 17 to edge Filip Salac by only 0.023 seconds, while David Alonso was 0.146 from the top in third.
Daniel Holgado and Tony Arbolino rounded out a top five covered by three-tenths, with Izan Guevara sixth despite completing only nine laps in a single run.
Deniz Öncü was seventh ahead of Senna Agius, the Australian completing 17 laps and finishing 0.444 seconds behind Intact GP team-mate Gonzalez.
Barry Baltus and Ivan Ortola completed the top ten, while only 0.540 seconds separated Gonzalez from Alonso Lopez in 11th.
Moto3 FP1
Ryusei Yamanaka had opened proceedings by putting a Japanese rider on top in Moto3 FP1, producing a 1m55.676 on lap 12 of his 13-lap session.
David Muñoz was only 0.033 seconds slower despite completing just 10 laps, making his second place one of the stronger performances of the session on relatively limited mileage.
Alvaro Carpe was third, 0.233 seconds from Yamanaka, with Valentin Perrone only 0.002 further back. Championship leader Maximo Quiles opened the weekend fifth at +0.456, just ahead of Adrian Fernandez.
Quiles arrives at Motegi with an opportunity to secure the Moto3 World Championship. He started the weekend 131 points clear of Carpe and needs to leave Japan with an advantage of at least 150 points to wrap up the title.
Joel Kelso completed 14 laps aboard the GRYD Racing Honda and saved his fastest for last. His 1m56.624 put the Australian 13th, 0.948 seconds from Yamanaka.
Motegi MotoGP Friday FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|M. Marquez
|Duc
|1m44.073
|316.7
|2
|J. Martin
|Apr
|+0.099
|317.6
|3
|M. Bezzecchi
|Apr
|+0.133
|316.7
|4
|A. Marquez
|Duc
|+0.261
|317.6
|5
|J. Zarco
|Hon
|+0.339
|318.5
|6
|F. Quartararo
|Yam
|+0.431
|310.3
|7
|R. Fernandez
|Apr
|+0.589
|314.8
|8
|F. Bagnaia
|Duc
|+0.613
|317.6
|9
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Duc
|+0.683
|313.9
|10
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|+0.711
|316.7
|11
|D. Moreira
|Hon
|+0.792
|317.6
|12
|F. Morbidelli
|Duc
|+1.002
|314.8
|13
|A. Ogura
|Apr
|+1.009
|316.7
|14
|S. Chantra
|Hon
|+1.146
|316.7
|15
|F. Aldeguer
|Duc
|+1.282
|314.8
|16
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yam
|+1.287
|307.6
|17
|B. Binder
|KTM
|+1.347
|314.8
|18
|M. Viñales
|KTM
|+1.442
|313.9
|19
|E. Bastianini
|KTM
|+1.468
|314.8
|20
|L. Marini
|Hon
|+1.502
|316.7
|21
|A. Rins
|Yam
|+1.800
|310.3
|22
|J. Miller
|Yam
|+1.902
|307.6
|NC
|T. Nakagami
|Hon
|—
|293.4
2026 MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Martin
|
306
|
2
|
M. Marquez
|
294
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
264
|
4
|
P. Acosta
|
234
|
5
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
230
|
6
|
A. Ogura
|
222
|
7
|
R. Fernandez
|
203
|
8
|
A. Marquez
|
158
|
9
|
F. Bagnaia
|
156
|
10
|
F. Aldeguer
|
115
|
11
|
L. Marini
|
98
|
12
|
E. Bastianini
|
97
|
13
|
B. Binder
|
94
|
14
|
D. Moreira
|
65
|
15
|
F. Quartararo
|
61
|
16
|
F. Morbidelli
|
56
|
17
|
J. Zarco
|
45
|
18
|
J. Mir
|
33
|
19
|
J. Miller
|
28
|
20
|
A. Rins
|
24
|
21
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
18
|
22
|
M. Viñales
|
10
|
23
|
I. Lecuona
|
9
|
24
|
A. Fernandez
|
6
|
25
|
P. Espargaro
|
5
|
26
|
T. Nakagami
|
3
|
27
|
C. Crutchlow
|
0
|
28
|
J. Folger
|
0
|
29
|
L. Savadori
|
0
|
30
|
M. Pirro
|
0
Moto2 Friday FP1 Results
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|M. Gonzalez
|Kal
|1m47.551
|264.7
|2
|F. Salac
|Kal
|+0.023
|263.4
|3
|D. Alonso
|Kal
|+0.146
|263.4
|4
|D. Holgado
|Kal
|+0.273
|260.8
|5
|T. Arbolino
|Kal
|+0.300
|264.0
|6
|I. Guevara
|Bos
|+0.399
|264.0
|7
|D. Öncü
|Bos
|+0.423
|264.0
|8
|S. Agius
|Kal
|+0.444
|260.8
|9
|B. Baltus
|Kal
|+0.509
|261.5
|10
|I. Ortola
|Kal
|+0.535
|261.5
|11
|A. Lopez
|Kal
|+0.540
|259.6
|12
|C. Vietti
|Bos
|+0.614
|264.0
|13
|A. Huertas
|Kal
|+0.702
|262.1
|14
|D. Muñoz
|Kal
|+0.807
|259.6
|15
|U. Orradre
|Kal
|+0.847
|262.1
|16
|L. Lunetta
|Bos
|+0.957
|262.1
|17
|A. Canet
|Bos
|+0.998
|262.1
|18
|J. Roberts
|Kal
|+1.120
|261.5
|19
|Z. vd Goorbergh
|Kal
|+1.166
|261.5
|20
|A. Sasaki
|Kal
|+1.243
|263.4
|21
|J. Rueda
|Kal
|+1.259
|264.0
|22
|A. Escrig
|For
|+1.404
|262.7
|23
|X. Zurutuza
|For
|+1.438
|263.4
|24
|M. Aji
|Kal
|+1.445
|260.2
|25
|S. Garcia
|Kal
|+1.450
|262.7
|26
|T. Furusato
|Kal
|+2.028
|262.1
|27
|M. Pawelec
|Kal
|+2.203
|260.2
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
245.5
|
2
|
I. Guevara
|
210
|
3
|
I. Ortola
|
168.5
|
4
|
D. Alonso
|
155
|
5
|
S. Agius
|
149
|
6
|
D. Holgado
|
146
|
7
|
F. Salac
|
128
|
8
|
C. Vietti
|
123
|
9
|
A. Lopez
|
110.5
|
10
|
C. Veijer
|
75.5
|
11
|
D. Muñoz
|
68
|
12
|
A. Escrig
|
63
|
13
|
B. Baltus
|
60
|
14
|
T. Arbolino
|
55.5
|
15
|
J. Roberts
|
44
|
16
|
D. Öncü
|
38.5
|
17
|
A. Huertas
|
37
|
18
|
J. Rueda
|
31
|
19
|
L. Lunetta
|
23
|
20
|
A. Sasaki
|
19
|
21
|
A. Ferrandez
|
17.5
|
22
|
A. Canet
|
17.5
|
23
|
T. Furusato
|
15
|
24
|
Z. vd Goorbergh
|
12
|
25
|
S. Garcia
|
11
|
26
|
A. Piqueras
|
4
|
27
|
M. Aji
|
3
|
28
|
M. Ramirez
|
0
|
29
|
X. Zurutuza
|
0
|
30
|
U. Orradre
|
0
|
31
|
J. Navarro
|
0
|
32
|
D. Foggia
|
0
|
33
|
J. Roulstone
|
0
|
34
|
M. Pawelec
|
0
Moto3 Friday FP1 Results
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|R. Yamanaka
|KTM
|1m55.676
|220.8
|2
|D. Muñoz
|KTM
|+0.033
|225.4
|3
|A. Carpe
|KTM
|+0.233
|225.0
|4
|V. Perrone
|KTM
|+0.235
|224.0
|5
|M. Quiles
|KTM
|+0.456
|223.1
|6
|A. Fernandez
|Hon
|+0.457
|220.8
|7
|J. Esteban
|KTM
|+0.531
|224.5
|8
|D. Almansa
|KTM
|+0.589
|221.3
|9
|S. Ogden
|KTM
|+0.683
|223.6
|10
|M. Morelli
|KTM
|+0.793
|223.1
|11
|G. Pini
|Hon
|+0.808
|222.2
|12
|A. Cruces
|KTM
|+0.939
|224.5
|13
|J. Kelso
|Hon
|+0.948
|224.0
|14
|C. O’Gorman
|Hon
|+1.023
|218.6
|15
|E. O’Shea
|Hon
|+1.054
|222.2
|16
|V. Pratama
|Hon
|+1.067
|221.7
|17
|R. Salmela
|KTM
|+1.080
|224.5
|18
|M. Bertelle
|KTM
|+1.082
|221.7
|19
|B. Uriarte
|KTM
|+1.110
|223.6
|20
|Z. Mitani
|Hon
|+1.436
|220.4
|21
|R. Ogiwara
|KTM
|+1.547
|225.4
|22
|H. Danish
|KTM
|+1.578
|219.0
|23
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|+1.583
|220.4
|24
|L. Rammerstorfer
|Hon
|+2.348
|220.4
|25
|R. Moodley
|KTM
|+2.581
|220.8
|26
|J. Rios
|Hon
|+4.758
|217.7
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Quiles
|
306
|
2
|
A. Carpe
|
175
|
3
|
D. Almansa
|
174
|
4
|
B. Uriarte
|
174
|
5
|
M. Morelli
|
146
|
6
|
V. Perrone
|
118
|
7
|
H. Danish
|
101
|
8
|
V. Pratama
|
100
|
9
|
M. Bertelle
|
86
|
10
|
A. Cruces
|
73
|
11
|
G. Pini
|
70
|
12
|
R. Salmela
|
70
|
13
|
C. O’Gorman
|
69
|
14
|
J. Kelso
|
67
|
15
|
E. O’Shea
|
65
|
16
|
A. Fernandez
|
59
|
17
|
J. Esteban
|
59
|
18
|
D. Muñoz
|
52
|
19
|
J. Rios
|
49
|
20
|
R. Yamanaka
|
31
|
21
|
S. Ogden
|
30
|
22
|
D. Gonzalez
|
7
|
23
|
M. Uriarte
|
6
|
24
|
C. Buchanan
|
5
|
25
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
4
|
26
|
Z. Mitani
|
2
|
27
|
R. Moodley
|
1
|
28
|
K. Singhapong
|
1
|
29
|
N. Carraro
|
0
|
30
|
L. Abruzzo
|
0
|
31
|
E. Gutierrez
|
0
2026 MotoGP Calendar
|
Rnd
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|1
|
01 Mar
|
Thai
|
Chang International Circuit
|2
|
22 Mar
|
Brazil*
|
Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|3
|
29 Mar
|
US
|
Circuit of the Americas
|4
|
26 Apr
|
Spain**
|
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|5
|
10 May
|
France
|
Le Mans
|6
|
17 May
|
Catalonia
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|7
|
31 May
|
Italy
|
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|8
|
07 Jun
|
Hungary
|
Balaton Park Circuit
|9
|
21 Jun
|
Czech
|
Automotodrom Brno
|10
|
28 Jun
|
Netherlands
|
TT Circuit Assen
|11
|
12 Jul
|
Germany
|
Sachsenring
|12
|
09 Aug
|
GB
|
Silverstone Circuit
|13
|
30 Aug
|
Aragon
|
MotorLand Aragon
|14
|
13 Sep
|
San Marino
|
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|15
|
20 Sep
|
Austria
|
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|16
|
04 Oct
|
Japan
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|17
|
11 Oct
|
Indonesia
|
Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|18
|
25 Oct
|
Australia
|
Phillip Island
|19
|
01 Nov
|
Malaysia
|
Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|20
|
08 Nov
|
Qatar
|
Lusail International Circuit
|21
|
22 Nov
|
Portugal
|
Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|22
|
29 Nov
|
Valencia
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo