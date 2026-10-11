2026 Idemitsu Moto4 Asia Cup

Round Four – Mandalika, Indonesia

Hayato Chishiki extended his Moto4 Asia Cup championship lead at Mandalika while Kotaro Togashi celebrated a maiden victory after a dramatic Sunday race took all three championship leaders out of contention.

Chishiki beat home favourite Bintang Pranata on Saturday before Togashi edged Resky Yusuf by just 32 thousandths on Sunday. Pacharagorn Thonggerdloung completed a podium that gave all three riders reason to celebrate, with Yusuf and Thonggerdloung also making their first visits to the rostrum.

For the Australians, Judd Plaisted collected a pair of 11th places after a penalty cost him eighth in Race Two, while Teerin Fleming backed up 13th on Saturday with eighth on Sunday.

Practice and Qualifying

Togashi set the Friday morning pace with a 1m43.334 ahead of Muh Badly and Pranata, before Waku Kunitate lowered the benchmark to 1m42.772 in FP2. Chishiki was only 75 thousandths behind Kunitate in that second session, with Togashi and Haruki Matsuyama completing the leading quartet.

All 18 riders who recorded Friday lap times improved in the afternoon, with the leading 11 covered by less than seven-tenths.

Plaisted was 12th in FP1 and 13th in FP2, improving from a 1m44.816 to a 1m44.075. Fleming had no time recorded in either Friday session.

Pranata then delivered pole for his home round with a 1m42.492 on his final qualifying lap. Chishiki missed out by just over a tenth, while Matsuyama completed the front row. Yusuf, Kunitate and Badly filled row two, with nine riders qualifying within a second of pole.

Plaisted found another quarter of a second to qualify 12th with a 1m43.804, while Fleming secured 16th with a 1m44.341.

Race One

Saturday’s scheduled 15-lap race was red-flagged on lap two due to track conditions, with a quick restart setting up a ten-lap contest.

Chishiki led the opening four laps of the restart before Pranata moved ahead on lap five. The Indonesian stayed in front for two laps, but Chishiki regained the advantage on lap seven as the pair pulled clear to settle the win between them.

Pranata made his move on the run to Turn 10 on the final lap, only for Chishiki to respond at Turn 13. The championship leader held on by just over two-tenths to claim his fourth victory of the season.

Second was a career-best result for Pranata, who also set a new race lap record of 1m42.435. Matsuyama completed the podium a little over three seconds behind Chishiki, narrowly ahead of Togashi and Maulana Malik. Less than three-tenths covered that trio, with fifth also a career best for Malik.

Kunitate finished sixth, followed by Thonggerdloung, Muhammad Naqib, Nguyen Viet Tuan and Abimanyu Fermadi.

Plaisted finished 11th, less than four-tenths away from a top-ten result. He had ended the opening lap in 15th, but his best lap of 1m43.268 was more than half a second quicker than his qualifying time and within nine-tenths of Pranata’s race best.

A post from Plaisted’s camp afterwards highlighted that improvement in the hot conditions, noting that the finishing position did not fully reflect the progress in lap speed.

Badly finished 12th after a Long Lap Penalty for a Turn 9 shortcut was followed by a double Long Lap Penalty for failing to comply.

Fleming recovered from running as low as 18th to take 13th and three championship points. He crossed the line just 58 thousandths ahead of Wen Ze Zhong, with Noprutpong Bunprawes also close behind in 15th.

Yusuf and Qayyim Razin were the two non-finishers.

Mandalika Moto4 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike TimeGap 1 H. Chishiki Hon 17m13.126 2 B. Pranata Hon +0.209 3 H. Matsuyama Hon +3.434 4 K. Togashi Hon +3.527 5 M. Malik Hon +3.697 6 W. Kunitate Hon +6.831 7 P. Thonggerdl Hon +7.494 8 M. Naqib Hon +9.138 9 N. Viet Tuan Hon +9.356 10 A. Fermadi Hon +9.817 11 J. Plaisted Hon +10.181 12 M. Badly Hon +10.844 13 T. Fleming Hon +19.807 14 W. Zhong Hon +19.865 15 N. Bunprawes Hon +19.959 16 V. Octavianus Hon +23.846 17 S. Chen Hon +24.104 18 T. Sriperchsu Hon +25.471 NC R. Yusuf Hon 1 lap NC Q. Razin Hon 3 laps

Race Two

Togashi turned fourth on Saturday into his maiden Moto4 Asia Cup victory on Sunday, bouncing back from a double DNF at Motegi in a race that changed dramatically over the closing two laps.

Pranata took the holeshot and led the opening lap, but slipped as low as sixth as the lead group traded positions. Kunitate led across the line on laps two and three before Chishiki took over, with Matsuyama, Yusuf, Badly and Togashi all in the fight.

Pranata returned to the front on lap 13, heading Togashi and Chishiki. At that point the first eight riders were still covered by less than 1.3 seconds.

The race then unravelled for the championship’s leading trio at the penultimate corner of the penultimate lap. Matsuyama made a mistake and collided with Chishiki and Kunitate, taking all three out. All three riders were reported OK.

Togashi began the final lap ahead of Pranata and Yusuf, but both Indonesians passed him at Turn 10. Yusuf then moved ahead of Pranata at Turn 13, only for Pranata to regain the lead through Turn 15.

There was another change at the final corner as Yusuf and Togashi came through. Togashi found the stronger exit and won the sprint to the line by just 0.032 seconds. Pranata was pushed wide, allowing Thonggerdloung to snatch third and leave the pole-sitter fourth.

Badly completed the top five, with Bunprawes sixth and Malik seventh. Togashi also lowered the race lap record to 1m41.995.

Plaisted crossed the line eighth, just 36 thousandths ahead of Fleming, but received a three-second penalty for overtaking under yellow flags. That dropped him to 11th in the revised classification and promoted Fleming to eighth, with Razin ninth and Valera Octavianus tenth.

Fleming added eight points to his Saturday haul of three, while Plaisted’s amended result gave him another five and ten for the weekend. The late retirements helped both Australians up the order, with Fleming 13th and Plaisted 14th at the end of lap 13.

Shiyu Chen completed the 12 finishers. Fermadi joined Chishiki, Kunitate, Matsuyama, Tanutchanon Sriperchsuwan, Nguyen Viet Tuan, Zhong and Naqib on the non-finisher list.

Mandalika Moto4 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike TimeGap 1 K. Togashi Hon 25m50.178 2 R. Yusuf Hon +0.032 3 P. Thonggerdl Hon +0.309 4 B. Pranata Hon +0.455 5 M. Badly Hon +1.638 6 N. Bunprawes Hon +21.657 7 M. Malik Hon +23.884 8 T. Fleming Hon +24.213 9 Q. Razin Hon +24.779 10 V. Octavianus Hon +24.873 11 J. Plaisted Hon +27.177 12 S. Chen Hon +30.529 NC A. Fermadi Hon 1 lap NC H. Chishiki Hon 2 laps NC W. Kunitate Hon 2 laps NC H. Matsuyama Hon 2 laps NC T. Sriperchsu Hon 6 laps NC N. Viet Tuan Hon 9 laps NC W. Zhong Hon 12 laps NC M. Naqib Hon 14 laps

Judd Plaisted received a three-second penalty for overtaking under yellow flags. The revised positions and time gap above include that penalty.

Championship

Despite his Sunday retirement, Chishiki leaves Mandalika with a larger championship lead than he brought to Indonesia. His Saturday victory helped extend the margin over Kunitate from eight to 23 points, with the pair on 133 and 110 respectively.

Matsuyama remains third on 95, but Pranata’s 33-point weekend brings him to within six points in fourth. Togashi collected 38 points across the two races to move up to fifth on 83, ahead of Thonggerdloung on 77.

Fleming sits tenth on 55 points, three behind Sunday runner-up Yusuf and two behind Razin. Plaisted remains 13th on 39, four behind Bunprawes and one ahead of Malik.

Two rounds remain, with Sepang next on the schedule.

Moto4 Asia Cup Points