MotoGP 2026

Round 17 – Mandalika – Friday

Raul Fernandez smashed the Mandalika lap record to lead an Aprilia 1-2-3 on Friday, while Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez headed the opposition as the Indonesian Grand Prix got underway.

With six rounds remaining, including this weekend, and only two points separating championship leader Jorge Martin from Marc Marquez, Aprilia made a strong opening statement. Fernandez’s 1m28.725 put the Trackhouse rider 0.219 seconds ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, with Martin third, 0.481 seconds back.

Jack Miller narrowly missed direct passage to Q2 in 12th. Better news came for Senna Agius, who finished fifth in Moto2, while Joel Kelso’s encouraging start to the day unravelled with a crash during Moto3 Practice.

MotoGP FP1

Fernandez set the early pace when action got underway on Friday morning, initially ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fermin Aldeguer and Marc Marquez as riders worked through the hot conditions.

Diogo Moreira was the first MotoGP rider to fall, going down at Turn One. Ai Ogura subsequently crashed at Turn Nine, before Aldeguer also lost the front at Turn One. All three were reported unhurt.

With around 15 minutes remaining, Aprilia occupied the first three places, but Francesco Bagnaia was providing some of the more dramatic moments further down the order.

The Ducati rider was baulked by Toprak Razgatlioglu approaching Turn 12 and took to the gravel to avoid a potentially nasty collision. Bagnaia made his displeasure clear, although the incident brought no penalty. A couple of laps later he rescued a major front-end slide at Turn Three, leaning on his knee and elbow to keep the Ducati upright.

Marc Marquez’s penultimate lap split the factory Aprilias. His 1m30.369 was 0.237 seconds behind Bezzecchi’s session-topping 1m30.132 and 0.029 ahead of Martin.

Acosta finished fourth, having pushed early pacesetter Fernandez back to fifth. Franco Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo, Aldeguer and Alex Marquez completed the top ten, while Miller was 17th.

MotoGP Practice

The afternoon MotoGP session started late after connectivity problems interrupted Moto2, but there was no shortage of action once the premier class got underway. The timing sheet recorded an ambient temperature of 29 degrees and a track temperature of 59 degrees.

Aldeguer was an early casualty, falling at Turn 17 and switching to his spare Ducati. It was already the second crash of the day for last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix winner.

Fernandez quickly got into his stride again, leading the early running ahead of Bezzecchi, Quartararo, Marc Marquez and Alex Rins. The Spaniard kept lowering the benchmark, and a third of the way through the hour, Fernandez and Bezzecchi were the only riders within 1m29s. Quartararo remained third, with Acosta up to fourth ahead of Marc Marquez and Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio changed that order just before halfway. On soft Michelin rubber at both ends of his VR46 Ducati, the Italian fired a 1m29.488 to take the lead. Bezzecchi moved into second ahead of Fernandez, while Marc Marquez climbed back to fourth.

Quartararo then lost the front at Turn Eight and tumbled through the gravel. The resulting yellow flags also interrupted riders on flying laps, adding another complication to the fight for direct Q2 places.

Martin began to work his way forward, but his initial rise to fourth was quickly answered by Morbidelli and Ogura. Fernandez then reclaimed the lead with a 1m29.341, leaving Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Morbidelli, Ogura, Martin and Marc Marquez behind him with around 25 minutes remaining.

Marc Marquez subsequently climbed back into contention, reaching second as the session moved towards its decisive final runs. Fernandez, however, was about to find considerably more.

The Trackhouse rider first lowered his benchmark to 1m29.252, then immediately followed it with 1m28.725. That lap, completed with just under nine minutes remaining, sliced 0.107 seconds from Bezzecchi’s 2025 all-time lap record.

Fernandez put his own four fastest sectors of the session together on that single tour, so his theoretical ideal and actual best were identical. He was outright fastest through Sectors Three and Four.

Quartararo recovered from his fall to climb back into the top five with a little over five minutes remaining. Alex Marquez then improved while Moreira, who had been following the Gresini Ducati, fell at Turn 11.

Bezzecchi and Martin kept Aprilia in the top three as the final time attacks unfolded. Alex Marquez crashed at Turn 16 after banking a lap good enough for Q2, while Rins fell at Turn 17. Enea Bastianini also went down late at Turn 16, his second fall of the session after an earlier tumble at Turn Eight.

Acosta climbed to fourth with a 1m29.394, making the KTM rider the fastest non-Aprilia. Marc Marquez finished fifth, 0.032 seconds behind Acosta and just 0.004 ahead of Di Giannantonio.

Quartararo secured seventh ahead of Alex Marquez and Morbidelli, while Bagnaia claimed the tenth and final direct Q2 position on a 1m29.786.

Rins missed the cut by 0.090 seconds, with Miller another seven-thousandths behind.

Miller’s best individual sectors added up to a theoretical 1m29.729, 0.154 seconds quicker than his actual best and inside the eventual Q2 cut.

Ogura was 13th and the only Aprilia rider outside the top ten. His sector analysis was particularly striking: he was fastest of all through Sector Two, while his theoretical 1m29.336 ranked sixth in the ideal-lap comparison. His actual best was 0.618 seconds slower, leaving him with work to do in Q1 despite that underlying speed.

Luca Marini was the leading Honda in 14th, with none of the Japanese manufacturer’s four riders qualifying directly for Q2.

Aldeguer finished 15th, just one-thousandth ahead of Razgatlioglu, followed by Brad Binder, Johann Zarco, Moreira, Maverick Viñales, Bastianini and Aleix Espargaro.

Friday’s fastest lap belonged to a Trackhouse Aprilia, but both factory RS-GPs were also ahead of the leading KTM and Ducati. That gives Aprilia plenty of encouragement going into Saturday, with qualifying and race distance still to establish how much of that advantage carries over.

The day’s falls report recorded 20 crashes across the three Grand Prix classes, compared with 22 on Friday at Mandalika in 2025. Ten of this year’s Friday falls came in MotoGP, six in Moto3 and four in Moto2.

Mandalika MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Top 1 R. Fernandez Apr 1m28.725 313.0 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.219 316.7 3 J. Martin Apr +0.481 316.7 4 P. Acosta KTM +0.669 318.5 5 M. Marquez Duc +0.701 315.7 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.705 314.8 7 F. Quartararo Yam +0.833 312.1 8 A. Marquez Duc +0.847 316.7 9 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.968 313.9 10 F. Bagnaia Duc +1.061 317.6 11 A. Rins Yam +1.151 311.2 12 J. Miller Yam +1.158 309.4 13 A. Ogura Apr +1.229 316.7 14 L. Marini Hon +1.312 316.7 15 F. Aldeguer Duc +1.426 312.1 16 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +1.427 307.6 17 B. Binder KTM +1.522 317.6 18 J. Zarco Hon +1.589 317.6 19 D. Moreira Hon +1.676 317.6 20 M. Viñales KTM +1.941 313.9 21 E. Bastianini KTM +1.943 316.7 22 A. Espargaro Hon +2.969 315.7

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 333 2 M. Marquez 331 3 M. Bezzecchi 284 4 P. Acosta 243 5 A. Ogura 237 6 F. Di Giannantonio 230 7 R. Fernandez 216 8 F. Bagnaia 164 9 A. Marquez 158 10 F. Aldeguer 122 11 E. Bastianini 116 12 L. Marini 104 13 B. Binder 99 14 D. Moreira 74 15 F. Quartararo 66 16 F. Morbidelli 57 17 J. Zarco 48 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0

Moto2

Izan Guevara topped both Friday sessions and broke the Moto2 lap record, while Senna Agius made a strong start to the Indonesian weekend with fourth in FP1 and fifth in the afternoon.

Guevara’s morning benchmark was a 1m32.702, just 0.049 seconds ahead of Alex Escrig. Manuel Gonzalez was third, with Agius fourth on a 1m32.955, 0.253 seconds off the lead and ahead of David Alonso. No Moto2 falls were recorded during FP1.

The afternoon session was stopped twice. The first red flag followed Gonzalez’s visor coming off on his opening out-lap. A second interruption, with a little over 12 minutes remaining, was caused by connectivity problems affecting parts of the circuit.

Guevara had already established a strong benchmark of 1m32.465 before the lengthy second stoppage, then improved to a 1m32.337 after running resumed. That shaved four-thousandths from Diogo Moreira’s 2025 all-time record.

Coming off victories in Austria and Japan, Guevara carried that momentum straight into Friday at Mandalika. Escrig continued an impressive day for KLINT Racing and Forward with second, 0.231 seconds behind, while Daniel Holgado was just two-thousandths further back in third.

The order also put three different chassis manufacturers in the first three positions: Boscoscuro, Forward and Kalex.

Championship leader Gonzalez finished fourth, 0.259 seconds behind Guevara, with team-mate Agius next on a 1m32.769. The Australian set that time on lap ten of his 21-lap session.

Agius improved his personal best by 0.186 seconds in the afternoon, although Guevara’s larger gain at the front meant the Australian’s gap to the leader grew.

Agius’ sector times suggested there was more available. He ranked fourth through Sector One, third through Sector Three and second through Sector Four, while his theoretical ideal was a 1m32.537. That was 0.232 seconds quicker than his actual best, with Sector Two his weakest relative split in 17th.

Alonso Lopez and Filip Salac finished sixth and seventh. Ayumu Sasaki recovered from a Turn 11 crash to secure eighth, ahead of Daniel Muñoz and Alonso. Holgado and Lopez both encountered technical problems late in the session.

Ivan Ortola, Tony Arbolino, Barry Baltus and Zonta van den Goorbergh completed the 14 riders progressing directly to Q2. Joe Roberts missed out by only 0.007 seconds, with Jose Antonio Rueda another hundredth behind.

Angel Piqueras, Collin Veijer, Adrian Huertas and Celestino Vietti were among the other riders left facing Q1. Home rider Mario Aji finished 23rd after a late Turn One fall, while Piqueras also crashed late at Turn 13. Deniz Öncü’s earlier Turn 15 fall contributed to a difficult afternoon that left him 26th.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Top 1 I. Guevara Bos 1m32.337 259.6 2 A. Escrig For +0.231 259.6 3 D. Holgado Kal +0.233 256.5 4 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.259 259.6 5 S. Agius Kal +0.432 259.6 6 A. Lopez Kal +0.444 257.7 7 F. Salac Kal +0.469 259.6 8 A. Sasaki Kal +0.475 259.6 9 D. Muñoz Kal +0.499 256.5 10 D. Alonso Kal +0.565 258.9 11 I. Ortola Kal +0.574 262.7 12 T. Arbolino Kal +0.577 262.1 13 B. Baltus Kal +0.585 257.1 14 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +0.596 255.9 15 J. Roberts Kal +0.603 257.7 16 J. Rueda Kal +0.613 259.6 17 A. Piqueras Kal +0.686 263.4 18 C. Veijer Kal +0.691 257.7 19 A. Huertas Kal +0.811 262.1 20 T. Furusato Kal +0.852 260.2 21 L. Lunetta Bos +0.852 257.1 22 C. Vietti Bos +0.889 259.6 23 M. Aji Kal +0.978 257.7 24 A. Canet Bos +1.057 258.9 25 X. Zurutuza For +1.296 260.8 26 D. Öncü Bos +1.439 260.8 27 A. Ferrandez Bos +1.564 259.6 28 S. Garcia Kal +1.899 257.7

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 245.5 2 I. Guevara 235 3 I. Ortola 181.5 4 D. Alonso 166 5 D. Holgado 154 6 S. Agius 152 7 F. Salac 144 8 C. Vietti 133 9 A. Lopez 117.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 T. Arbolino 75.5 12 D. Muñoz 72 13 A. Escrig 63 14 B. Baltus 60 15 D. Öncü 47.5 16 J. Roberts 44 17 A. Huertas 42 18 J. Rueda 37 19 L. Lunetta 23 20 A. Sasaki 21 21 A. Ferrandez 17.5 22 A. Canet 17.5 23 T. Furusato 15 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 13 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0

Moto3

David Almansa was fastest in both Moto3 sessions, edging championship leader Maximo Quiles by 0.088 seconds in Practice, while Joel Kelso’s afternoon was compromised by a Turn Ten crash.

Almansa was considerably clearer in FP1, with his 1m37.515 putting him 0.526 seconds ahead of Alvaro Carpe and 0.691 ahead of Quiles.

Kelso’s 1m38.244 on his final lap secured fourth, only 0.038 seconds behind Quiles, and made the Australian the fastest Honda rider in the morning. GRYD Racing team-mate Eddie O’Shea was fifth, ahead of Joel Esteban, Adrian Fernandez, Matteo Bertelle, Marco Morelli and Veda Pratama.

Hakim Danish, Kiattisak Singhapong and Leo Rammerstorfer were the morning crashers. Singhapong was taken for a medical check and subsequently declared fit.

The GRYD riders’ fortunes changed in Practice when both fell at Turn Ten, Kelso first, then O’Shea two minutes later.

The Australian completed nine laps and finished 20th on a 1m38.527, 0.466 seconds outside the direct Q2 cut. O’Shea was 24th, leaving both GRYD riders facing Q1 after such an encouraging morning.

At the front, Almansa and Carpe traded the lead through the opening stages. Quiles then went quickest with a 1m37.371 late in the session, only for Almansa to respond with the decisive 1m37.169.

Quiles improved again to 1m37.257 but could not dislodge Almansa. Bertelle was third, 0.258 seconds from the top, with Carpe fourth and Fernandez the leading Honda in fifth. Unlike the MotoGP and Moto2 benchmarks, the Moto3 all-time record survived Friday: Almansa remained 0.147 seconds outside Fernandez’s 2025 mark.

Ryusei Yamanaka, Brian Uriarte, Casey O’Gorman, Jesus Rios and Guido Pini completed the top ten. Rios and Pini were separated by just one-thousandth.

Rico Salmela, home favourite Pratama, Adrian Cruces and Esteban secured the remaining direct Q2 places. Pratama also produced the fastest final sector of the session, giving the Indonesian fans another reason to be encouraged by his 12th place.

David Muñoz missed the cut by only 0.009 seconds in 15th. Morelli, Scott Ogden, Danish and Valentin Perrone will also have to come through Q1 alongside Kelso. Danish was another rider to fall in Practice, having also crashed in the morning.

Moto3 Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Top 1 D. Almansa KTM 1m37.169 222.2 2 M. Quiles KTM +0.088 222.2 3 M. Bertelle KTM +0.258 219.9 4 A. Carpe KTM +0.389 218.1 5 A. Fernandez Hon +0.485 222.6 6 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.616 223.6 7 B. Uriarte KTM +0.622 219.9 8 C. O’Gorman Hon +0.744 219.5 9 J. Rios Hon +0.813 220.8 10 G. Pini Hon +0.814 218.1 11 R. Salmela KTM +0.850 220.4 12 V. Pratama Hon +0.871 217.7 13 A. Cruces KTM +0.877 222.6 14 J. Esteban KTM +0.892 221.3 15 D. Muñoz KTM +0.901 222.6 16 M. Morelli KTM +0.922 220.8 17 S. Ogden KTM +0.944 220.4 18 H. Danish KTM +1.181 217.3 19 V. Perrone KTM +1.270 219.0 20 J. Kelso Hon +1.358 213.8 21 R. Moodley KTM +1.452 221.3 22 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +1.457 219.0 23 Z. Mitani Hon +1.506 219.5 24 E. O’Shea Hon +1.764 220.4 25 R. Ogiwara KTM +1.837 221.3 26 K. Singhapong Hon +2.136 219.9

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 326 2 D. Almansa 199 3 A. Carpe 191 4 B. Uriarte 187 5 M. Morelli 146 6 V. Perrone 120 7 H. Danish 105 8 V. Pratama 105 9 M. Bertelle 96 10 R. Salmela 81 11 A. Cruces 79 12 G. Pini 70 13 C. O’Gorman 70 14 J. Kelso 67 15 J. Esteban 66 16 E. O’Shea 65 17 A. Fernandez 62 18 D. Muñoz 61 19 J. Rios 49 20 R. Yamanaka 39 21 S. Ogden 30 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 R. Ogiwara 0 31 L. Abruzzo 0 32 E. Gutierrez 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar