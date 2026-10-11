MotoGP 2026

Round 17 – Mandalika – Sunday

Moto2 Race

Izan Guevara made it three victories on the trot at Mandalika, but there was heartbreak for Alex Escrig after a technical problem ended his race while leading on the penultimate lap. Manuel Gonzalez recovered from tenth on the grid to finish second and retain the championship lead, while Senna Agius charged from 13th to fourth, just over three-tenths short of the podium.

Guevara’s fourth win of the season reduced Gonzalez’s advantage to 5.5 points with five rounds remaining. The pair will arrive at Phillip Island on 265.5 and 260 points respectively, with the momentum firmly behind the Pramac Yamaha rider following successive wins in Austria, Japan and Indonesia.

Opening-corner chaos forces a restart

The original race barely made it beyond Turn One before four riders were down. Daniel Holgado tagged the rear of Aspar team-mate David Alonso, sending both riders crashing. Joe Roberts was caught by Holgado’s fallen machine, while Collin Veijer was unable to avoid Alonso’s tumbling bike.

The red flags came out and a new 14-lap race was called, with the original grid positions retained. Alonso’s motorcycle was too badly damaged to take the restart. Roberts made it back out of pit lane but returned to the garage with a rear-brake problem before the race resumed. Holgado and Veijer were able to continue.

Escrig seized the lead at the second start, with polesitter Guevara slotting in behind. Ivan Ortola and Holgado disputed third before Holgado reclaimed the position on lap two. Pramac had fitted a fresh set of tyres saved during the weekend, giving Guevara the opportunity to manage his pace behind the leader.

Escrig set a new race lap record of 1m32.497s on lap three and continued to dictate the pace. Guevara remained within a second, while Gonzalez began picking his way through the chasing pack. The championship leader was fifth by lap three and passed Ortola for fourth on lap seven.

Gonzalez then closed on Holgado and moved ahead on lap ten. It was an important recovery after qualifying on the fourth row, although Escrig and Guevara were already several seconds further up the road.

Escrig’s victory bid ends two laps from home

Guevara began closing the gap as the shortened race entered its final stages, but Escrig responded and still held around half a second as they started the penultimate lap. A fight for the win was developing when the Forward machine faltered at the exit of Turn 13.

Escrig had controlled proceedings from the restart and set the fastest lap, only to leave Indonesia without a point. His retirement handed Guevara the lead, promoted Gonzalez to second and returned Holgado to a podium position.

Guevara crossed the line three and a half seconds clear of Gonzalez. Afterwards, he explained that he had deliberately avoided using too much tyre early in the race and had intended to challenge Escrig on the final lap.

Izan Guevara – P1

“It was a very tough race, and [Alex] Escrig made it really difficult for me. Honestly, he surprised me with his pace. The team had told me he was going well, but I didn’t expect him to be so strong throughout the race. I decided to keep a little distance rather than push too hard early on because I wanted to manage the tyres and save something for the final laps.” “Towards the end, I was getting closer to him, and my plan was to try to make a move on the last lap. I knew he was very strong, so I had to be patient and choose my moment carefully. Obviously, the red flag had changed everything, but I’m still really happy with how I rode and with the pace we showed throughout the race.”

Agius narrowly misses the podium

Agius produced one of the strongest recoveries of the afternoon. From 13th on the grid, the Australian completed the opening lap in ninth and reached sixth by lap four. He passed Ortola for fifth on lap ten, then inherited fourth when Escrig stopped.

The Intact GP rider continued to close on Holgado, taking almost a second out of the Spaniard on the final lap. He ran out of distance to mount a successful challenge, however, finishing just over three-tenths behind the Aspar rider and less than five seconds from the winner.

Holgado’s third place completed a dramatic recovery from the opening-corner crash, while Daniel Muñoz rounded out the top five ahead of Ortola. Filip Salac finished seventh, followed by Alonso Lopez, Tony Arbolino and Jose Antonio Rueda. Veijer recovered from his involvement in the first start’s accident to finish 11th.

Aron Canet retired with a technical problem, while Celestino Vietti remounted after an early crash before eventually pulling into the pits. Alberto Ferrandez also retired as pain from his recovering right collarbone injury increased. Mario Aji received a six-second penalty after failing to complete his long-lap penalties and was classified 20th.

Ortola remains third in the championship on 191.5 points. Holgado moves ahead of Alonso into fourth on 170, with Alonso on 166 and Agius only one point further back in sixth. The Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island follows on October 23–25.

Mandalika Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Guevara Bos 21m44.433 2 M. Gonzalez Kal +3.57 3 D. Holgado Kal +4.497 4 S. Agius Kal +4.809 5 D. Muñoz Kal +6.461 6 I. Ortola Kal +8.141 7 F. Salac Kal +9.821 8 A. Lopez Kal +11.45 9 T. Arbolino Kal +11.688 10 J. Rueda Kal +12.253 11 C. Veijer Kal +15.217 12 L. Lunetta Bos +15.692 13 A. Sasaki Kal +16.015 14 T. Furusato Kal +16.555 15 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +16.668 16 A. Huertas Kal +17.435 17 A. Piqueras Kal +19.425 18 B. Baltus Kal +21.411 19 X. Zurutuza For +24.49 20 M. Aji Kal +27.934 21 S. Garcia Kal +30.825 22 D. Öncü Bos +32.027 Not Classified DNF A. Escrig For +2 laps DNF A. Ferrandez Bos +2 laps DNF A. Canet Bos +8 laps DNF C. Vietti Bos +8 laps DNS J. Roberts Kal DNS D. Alonso Kal