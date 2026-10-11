MotoGP 2026
Round 17 – Mandalika – Sunday
Moto2 Race
Izan Guevara made it three victories on the trot at Mandalika, but there was heartbreak for Alex Escrig after a technical problem ended his race while leading on the penultimate lap. Manuel Gonzalez recovered from tenth on the grid to finish second and retain the championship lead, while Senna Agius charged from 13th to fourth, just over three-tenths short of the podium.
Guevara’s fourth win of the season reduced Gonzalez’s advantage to 5.5 points with five rounds remaining. The pair will arrive at Phillip Island on 265.5 and 260 points respectively, with the momentum firmly behind the Pramac Yamaha rider following successive wins in Austria, Japan and Indonesia.
Opening-corner chaos forces a restart
The original race barely made it beyond Turn One before four riders were down. Daniel Holgado tagged the rear of Aspar team-mate David Alonso, sending both riders crashing. Joe Roberts was caught by Holgado’s fallen machine, while Collin Veijer was unable to avoid Alonso’s tumbling bike.
The red flags came out and a new 14-lap race was called, with the original grid positions retained. Alonso’s motorcycle was too badly damaged to take the restart. Roberts made it back out of pit lane but returned to the garage with a rear-brake problem before the race resumed. Holgado and Veijer were able to continue.
Escrig seized the lead at the second start, with polesitter Guevara slotting in behind. Ivan Ortola and Holgado disputed third before Holgado reclaimed the position on lap two. Pramac had fitted a fresh set of tyres saved during the weekend, giving Guevara the opportunity to manage his pace behind the leader.
Escrig set a new race lap record of 1m32.497s on lap three and continued to dictate the pace. Guevara remained within a second, while Gonzalez began picking his way through the chasing pack. The championship leader was fifth by lap three and passed Ortola for fourth on lap seven.
Gonzalez then closed on Holgado and moved ahead on lap ten. It was an important recovery after qualifying on the fourth row, although Escrig and Guevara were already several seconds further up the road.
Escrig’s victory bid ends two laps from home
Guevara began closing the gap as the shortened race entered its final stages, but Escrig responded and still held around half a second as they started the penultimate lap. A fight for the win was developing when the Forward machine faltered at the exit of Turn 13.
Escrig had controlled proceedings from the restart and set the fastest lap, only to leave Indonesia without a point. His retirement handed Guevara the lead, promoted Gonzalez to second and returned Holgado to a podium position.
Guevara crossed the line three and a half seconds clear of Gonzalez. Afterwards, he explained that he had deliberately avoided using too much tyre early in the race and had intended to challenge Escrig on the final lap.
Izan Guevara – P1
“It was a very tough race, and [Alex] Escrig made it really difficult for me. Honestly, he surprised me with his pace. The team had told me he was going well, but I didn’t expect him to be so strong throughout the race. I decided to keep a little distance rather than push too hard early on because I wanted to manage the tyres and save something for the final laps.”
“Towards the end, I was getting closer to him, and my plan was to try to make a move on the last lap. I knew he was very strong, so I had to be patient and choose my moment carefully. Obviously, the red flag had changed everything, but I’m still really happy with how I rode and with the pace we showed throughout the race.”
Agius narrowly misses the podium
Agius produced one of the strongest recoveries of the afternoon. From 13th on the grid, the Australian completed the opening lap in ninth and reached sixth by lap four. He passed Ortola for fifth on lap ten, then inherited fourth when Escrig stopped.
The Intact GP rider continued to close on Holgado, taking almost a second out of the Spaniard on the final lap. He ran out of distance to mount a successful challenge, however, finishing just over three-tenths behind the Aspar rider and less than five seconds from the winner.
Holgado’s third place completed a dramatic recovery from the opening-corner crash, while Daniel Muñoz rounded out the top five ahead of Ortola. Filip Salac finished seventh, followed by Alonso Lopez, Tony Arbolino and Jose Antonio Rueda. Veijer recovered from his involvement in the first start’s accident to finish 11th.
Aron Canet retired with a technical problem, while Celestino Vietti remounted after an early crash before eventually pulling into the pits. Alberto Ferrandez also retired as pain from his recovering right collarbone injury increased. Mario Aji received a six-second penalty after failing to complete his long-lap penalties and was classified 20th.
Ortola remains third in the championship on 191.5 points. Holgado moves ahead of Alonso into fourth on 170, with Alonso on 166 and Agius only one point further back in sixth. The Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island follows on October 23–25.
Mandalika Moto2 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|I. Guevara
|Bos
|21m44.433
|2
|M. Gonzalez
|Kal
|+3.57
|3
|D. Holgado
|Kal
|+4.497
|4
|S. Agius
|Kal
|+4.809
|5
|D. Muñoz
|Kal
|+6.461
|6
|I. Ortola
|Kal
|+8.141
|7
|F. Salac
|Kal
|+9.821
|8
|A. Lopez
|Kal
|+11.45
|9
|T. Arbolino
|Kal
|+11.688
|10
|J. Rueda
|Kal
|+12.253
|11
|C. Veijer
|Kal
|+15.217
|12
|L. Lunetta
|Bos
|+15.692
|13
|A. Sasaki
|Kal
|+16.015
|14
|T. Furusato
|Kal
|+16.555
|15
|Z. Vd Goorbergh
|Kal
|+16.668
|16
|A. Huertas
|Kal
|+17.435
|17
|A. Piqueras
|Kal
|+19.425
|18
|B. Baltus
|Kal
|+21.411
|19
|X. Zurutuza
|For
|+24.49
|20
|M. Aji
|Kal
|+27.934
|21
|S. Garcia
|Kal
|+30.825
|22
|D. Öncü
|Bos
|+32.027
|Not Classified
|DNF
|A. Escrig
|For
|+2 laps
|DNF
|A. Ferrandez
|Bos
|+2 laps
|DNF
|A. Canet
|Bos
|+8 laps
|DNF
|C. Vietti
|Bos
|+8 laps
|DNS
|J. Roberts
|Kal
|DNS
|D. Alonso
|Kal
Moto2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|265.5
|2
|Izan GUEVARA
|260
|3
|Ivan ORTOLA
|191.5
|4
|Daniel HOLGADO
|170
|5
|David ALONSO
|166
|6
|Senna AGIUS
|165
|7
|Filip SALAC
|153
|8
|Celestino VIETTI
|133
|9
|Alonso LOPEZ
|125.5
|10
|Daniel MUÑOZ
|83
|11
|Tony ARBOLINO
|82.5
|12
|Collin VEIJER
|80.5
|13
|Alex ESCRIG
|63
|14
|Barry BALTUS
|60
|15
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|47.5
|16
|Joe ROBERTS
|44
|17
|Jose Antonio RUEDA
|43
|18
|Adrian HUERTAS
|42
|19
|Luca LUNETTA
|27
|20
|Ayumu SASAKI
|24
|21
|Alberto FERRANDEZ
|17.5
|22
|Aron CANET
|17.5
|23
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|17
|24
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|14
|25
|Sergio GARCIA
|11
|26
|Angel PIQUERAS
|4
|27
|Mario AJI
|3
Moto3 Race
Maximo Quiles is the 2026 Moto3 World Champion. The CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider sealed the title with victory at Mandalika, taking his tenth win of the season and putting the championship beyond reach with five rounds still to run.
David Almansa finished second, three seconds behind, while Brian Uriarte reclaimed third from Matteo Bertelle on the final lap. Quiles leaves Indonesia with 351 points, an unassailable 132-point advantage over Almansa with only 125 still available.
Quiles breaks clear as Almansa fights back
Starting sixth, Quiles wasted little time putting himself in contention. Almansa grabbed the holeshot from the middle of the front row, but Quiles was already second by the end of lap one and took over at the front on lap two.
Almansa was shuffled back to seventh amid contact and repeated attacks from the chasing pack. While Quiles settled into his rhythm in clear air, his nearest championship challenger had to fight his way forward again. Almansa regained second on lap five, but the leader had already established a useful buffer.
A mistake from Quiles at Turn 16 offered some encouragement to the pursuers, and Almansa kept the gap around a second and a half near half-distance. Quiles then eased clear again. A track-limits warning on lap 14 required some care, but he maintained control and started the final lap more than three seconds ahead.
Almansa pushed hard to close the gap before deciding the risks outweighed the likely reward. Second place strengthened his position in the fight to finish runner-up, leaving him 16 points ahead of Uriarte.
David Almansa – P2
“Today’s race was certainly no easy feat because of the heat. At first, though, the start and the first lap went well. But then we had some bad luck on the second lap, as there were too many contacts with other riders, and Maximo was able to pull away. As soon as I had a clear track, I tried to catch up to him. I pushed myself to the absolute limit with a string of very fast laps, just like in a qualifying. Later, though, I made a few mistakes. That’s when I realized I couldn’t catch him anymore, so I decided not to take any more risks and just finish the race.”
Uriarte wins the late fight for third
The final podium place remained in dispute to the flag. Alvaro Carpe had been running fourth when he tagged the rear of Adrian Fernandez and crashed at Turn 10 on lap 11. Fernandez continued but lost ground, opening up the fight behind the leading pair.
Polesitter Uriarte had dropped to tenth after a difficult opening spell, with several saves undermining his confidence. Despite feeling unwell throughout the weekend, the Ajo rider recovered to third by lap 12, with Bertelle following him through.
Bertelle had also lost ground after early contact with Uriarte. The Italian recovered strongly and set a new race lap record of 1m37.189s on lap 18, then crossed the line in third at the end of the penultimate lap. Uriarte fought back on the final tour and beat him to the flag by less than a tenth.
Matteo Bertelle – P4
“It was a great race, and I’m really happy with the weekend. Unfortunately, an early contact with Uriarte cost me several positions. I tried to maintain my pace and managed to recover all the way to third place. On the final lap, I made a small mistake, and we missed the podium by the smallest margin.”
Rico Salmela climbed from 14th on the grid to join the podium battle before finishing fifth, matching his best result for the fifth time this season. The Finn said contact from behind cost him the tow to the riders ahead, but he pulled clear of the next group to finish a little over a second ahead of home favourite Veda Pratama.
Rico Salmela – P5
“I was with the guys fighting for the podium, but another rider hit me from behind, so we lost the tow. It was a lonely P5 because in the last laps I pushed hard to pull away from the guys behind me. The pace was there but it didn’t go to plan today. Anyway, solid points. More data. More experience. We’ll keep working to go even better at Phillip Island.”
Pratama took sixth, while Adrian Fernandez was promoted to seventh after Leopard team-mate Guido Pini received a three-second penalty for gaining an advantage by cutting Turn Nine. Joel Esteban and Scott Ogden completed the top ten.
Joel Kelso’s recovery from 19th on the grid ended painfully close to the finish. The Australian was ninth entering the final lap but crashed at Turn 10, where Hakim Danish also went down. Danish remounted and was subsequently handed a three-second penalty for causing a crash, leaving him 14th in the classification.
David Muñoz reached the top ten from 17th on the grid before a long-lap penalty for cutting Turn Nine dropped him back. He retired around half-distance after losing strength in his arm. Casey O’Gorman, Leo Rammerstorfer and Ryota Ogiwara had already crashed out in the early laps.
Quiles joins an exclusive club
Quiles became only the fourth rider to secure a Grand Prix world title with five races remaining, joining Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini and Marc Marquez. His tenth victory crowned a season in which he has repeatedly found a way to escape the close battles that usually define Moto3.
The celebrations included a special champion’s visor, a shield and a metallic mask, with his family there to share the occasion. Quiles admitted their long journey to Indonesia had brought some extra pressure, but he delivered the result they had travelled to see.
Maximo Quiles – 2026 Moto3 World Champion
“There was extra pressure because they came here long, long journey to see me world champion, so I was a bit nervous, but I knew I could do it.”
“I worked hard all the weekend, all the season, so, so happy, and this is for them as well. Since I was little, they always pushed me, so this is thanks to them as well.”
The championship continues at Phillip Island on October 23–25 with the title settled but the remaining positions still open. Almansa holds second on 219 points, Uriarte moves into third on 203 and Carpe drops to fourth on 191. For Quiles, there was a celebration to enjoy first. Asked about the party, his invitation was straightforward: “Everybody’s invited. You can tell everybody, so it’s gonna be a good one for sure.”
Mandalika Moto3 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|M. Quiles
|KTM
|32m36.821
|2
|D. Almansa
|KTM
|+2.994
|3
|B. Uriarte
|KTM
|+5.156
|4
|M. Bertelle
|KTM
|+5.25
|5
|R. Salmela
|KTM
|+10.967
|6
|V. Pratama
|Hon
|+12.017
|7
|A. Fernandez
|Hon
|+12.89
|8
|G. Pini
|Hon
|+15.317
|9
|J. Esteban
|KTM
|+17.608
|10
|S. Ogden
|KTM
|+17.659
|11
|R. Yamanaka
|KTM
|+22.978
|12
|A. Cruces
|KTM
|+25.772
|13
|V. Perrone
|KTM
|+25.933
|14
|H. Danish
|KTM
|+26.059
|15
|J. Rios
|Hon
|+26.067
|16
|Z. Mitani
|Hon
|+26.206
|17
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|+26.536
|18
|M. Morelli
|KTM
|+26.776
|19
|E. O’Shea
|Hon
|+27.989
|20
|R. Moodley
|KTM
|+1m00.520
|Not Classified
|DNF
|J. Kelso
|Hon
|+1 lap
|DNF
|A. Carpe
|KTM
|+10 laps
|DNF
|D. Muñoz
|KTM
|+10 laps
|DNF
|C. O’Gorman
|Hon
|+18 laps
|DNF
|R. Ogiwara
|KTM
|+18 laps
|DNF
|L. Rammerstorfer
|Hon
|+18 laps
Moto3 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maximo QUILES
|351
|2
|David ALMANSA
|219
|3
|Brian URIARTE
|203
|4
|Alvaro CARPE
|191
|5
|Marco MORELLI
|146
|6
|Valentin PERRONE
|123
|7
|Veda PRATAMA
|115
|8
|Matteo BERTELLE
|109
|9
|Hakim DANISH
|107
|10
|Rico SALMELA
|92
|11
|Adrian CRUCES
|83
|12
|Guido PINI
|78
|13
|Joel ESTEBAN
|73
|14
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|71
|15
|Casey O’GORMAN
|70
|16
|Joel KELSO
|67
|17
|Eddie O’SHEA
|65
|18
|David MUÑOZ
|61
|19
|Jesus RIOS
|50
|20
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|44
|21
|Scott OGDEN
|36
|22
|David GONZALEZ
|7
|23
|Marcos URIARTE
|6
|24
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|5
|25
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|4
|26
|Zen MITANI
|2
|27
|Ruche MOODLEY
|1
|28
|Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
|1
2026 MotoGP Calendar
|
Rnd
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|1
|
01 Mar
|
Thai
|
Chang International Circuit
|2
|
22 Mar
|
Brazil*
|
Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|3
|
29 Mar
|
US
|
Circuit of the Americas
|4
|
26 Apr
|
Spain**
|
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|5
|
10 May
|
France
|
Le Mans
|6
|
17 May
|
Catalonia
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|7
|
31 May
|
Italy
|
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|8
|
07 Jun
|
Hungary
|
Balaton Park Circuit
|9
|
21 Jun
|
Czech
|
Automotodrom Brno
|10
|
28 Jun
|
Netherlands
|
TT Circuit Assen
|11
|
12 Jul
|
Germany
|
Sachsenring
|12
|
09 Aug
|
GB
|
Silverstone Circuit
|13
|
30 Aug
|
Aragon
|
MotorLand Aragon
|14
|
13 Sep
|
San Marino
|
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|15
|
20 Sep
|
Austria
|
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|16
|
04 Oct
|
Japan
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|17
|
11 Oct
|
Indonesia
|
Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|18
|
25 Oct
|
Australia
|
Phillip Island
|19
|
01 Nov
|
Malaysia
|
Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|20
|
08 Nov
|
Qatar
|
Lusail International Circuit
|21
|
22 Nov
|
Portugal
|
Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|22
|
29 Nov
|
Valencia
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo