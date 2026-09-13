2026 MXGP World Championship

Round 18 – MXGP of China

Shanghai International Off-Road Circuit

Jeffrey Herlings carried his title-winning form into Shanghai with another clean sweep at the MXGP of China, while Camden McLellan kept the MX2 championship contest alive for the Australian finale.

Fresh from securing his sixth world title at the previous round in Türkiye , Herlings won qualifying and both Sunday motos. Romain Febvre and Tom Vialle repeated their podium appearances from Afyonkarahisar, this time with Febvre taking second ahead of Vialle.

McLellan’s 1–2 results secured the MX2 Grand Prix ahead of Triumph team-mate Guillem Farres, whose second-moto victory leaves him 48 points clear with 60 available in Darwin. Liam Everts completed the podium, while Australian Byron Dennis finished seventh overall.

MXGP

Herlings arrived in China with the championship already secured, but there was little sign of the Honda HRC PETRONAS rider easing off. He recovered from a Saturday practice fall to beat Febvre by 3.007 seconds in qualifying, with Vialle third and Jan Pancar fourth.

Tim Gajser was absent after ending his season to recover from a rib injury sustained at the Dutch round and aggravated in Türkiye. Yamaha confirmed that the Slovenian would also miss Australia following a specialist assessment.

Herlings holds off Vialle before Febvre takes second

Vialle claimed the opening moto’s holeshot, but Herlings moved ahead during the first lap and the Honda pair established themselves at the front, with Febvre third.

Vialle kept his team-mate under pressure through the middle of the race. Herlings’ advantage fell from 3.571 seconds after three laps to just 0.601 seconds at the end of lap eight, before the newly crowned champion began to edge away again.

Febvre closed on Vialle and took second on lap 14. He emerged 4.055 seconds behind Herlings, who stretched that margin to 8.333 seconds by the finish. Vialle crossed the line another 3.903 seconds back in third.

Pancar worked forward from seventh on the opening lap to finish fourth, ahead of Pauls Jonass and Calvin Vlaanderen. Jeremy Seewer slipped from fourth to seventh on lap 11, with Jago Geerts taking eighth.

Andrea Adamo’s second-lap fall dropped him from fifth to tenth and left him recovering to ninth. New Zealander Dylan Walsh completed the top ten, while Herlings recorded the fastest lap with a 1:43.709.

Febvre takes the fight to Herlings

Herlings claimed the second-moto holeshot and again led Vialle and Febvre through the opening lap. Febvre needed until lap eight to get past Vialle, by which stage Herlings was 4.865 seconds clear.

The gap briefly grew beyond five seconds before Febvre began to reel in the leader. With Herlings reporting fogging goggles in the humidity, the Kawasaki rider reduced the deficit to 2.896 seconds on lap 13 and 1.188 seconds at the end of lap 17.

Febvre remained just 1.196 seconds behind as they began the final lap, but a cross-rutted jump sent him sideways and ended his last chance to attack. Herlings took the flag 5.641 seconds clear to complete another double.

Vialle finished third, 41.944 seconds behind Herlings, after a physically difficult day. A warm-up crash had left him with a bitten tongue and a sore neck, and he struggled to maintain his early pace through the latter stages of the motos.

Vlaanderen held fourth ahead of Jonass, while Adamo recovered from being delayed by Pancar’s early fall to finish sixth. Pancar came back from tenth on the opening lap to seventh, followed by Seewer, Geerts and Walsh.

Seven straight Grand Prix wins for Herlings

Herlings’ seventh consecutive Grand Prix victory was his 12th of the season. Including Saturday’s qualifying win, he collected another 60 points and extended his run to 20 consecutive victories across qualifying races and Sunday motos.

Honda also credited him with 38 consecutive session wins, a sequence covering practice, qualifying and racing. His Shanghai sweep was his sixth straight maximum-points weekend.

Febvre’s 2–2 finishes delivered 44 Grand Prix points and his tenth podium of the season, with Vialle’s 3–3 results worth 40 points and a fourth consecutive overall podium.

Vlaanderen’s 6–4 scorecard put the Ducati rider fourth overall on 33 points. Jonass and Pancar both scored 32, with Jonass taking fifth through his stronger second moto. Adamo similarly beat Seewer to seventh overall after both finished on 27 points.

Walsh’s pair of tenth places secured tenth overall and 22 Sunday points. Added to his qualifying point, that made a 23-point weekend.

Herlings leaves China on 915 championship points, with Febvre on 752 and Gajser on 659. Febvre has secured the runner-up position, while Gajser is assured of third despite missing the final two rounds.

The battle immediately behind them remains close. Vialle arrived 14 points behind Adamo and leaves one point ahead, 593 to 592, after gaining 15 points across the weekend.

MX2

The MX2 class delivered two close finishes and another Triumph one-two overall, but McLellan’s Grand Prix victory ensured Farres would have to wait until Australia to settle the riders’ championship.

Farres had strengthened his position on Saturday by winning qualifying ahead of Sacha Coenen and McLellan. That increased his advantage over his team-mate from 50 to 52 points before Sunday’s racing.

McLellan charges through to win Race One

Simon Längenfelder led the opening 15 laps, with Coenen, Farres, McLellan and Everts following in an unchanged top five through the first ten laps.

Coenen, still recovering from illness, then lost three positions over two laps. Farres and McLellan moved ahead on lap 11, with Everts following on lap 12.

McLellan continued his charge, passing Farres for second on lap 14 and moving ahead of Längenfelder on lap 16. Farres fell during that same lap, allowing Everts into third and costing the championship leader valuable points.

The leading three remained tightly grouped to the finish. McLellan won by 1.575 seconds from Längenfelder, with Everts only another 0.407 seconds behind. All three finished within 1.982 seconds.

Farres recovered to fourth, 16.578 seconds behind the winner, ahead of Coenen and Kay Karssemakers. Janis Reisulis came through to seventh after an opening-lap crash, with Dennis eighth.

McLellan also set the fastest lap, a 1:46.761, as his sixth moto win of the season reduced Farres’ championship advantage to 45 points.

Farres responds as Coenen crashes out

Längenfelder took the second-moto holeshot, but Farres was ahead before the end of the opening lap. Coenen’s race ended almost immediately when he crashed in the wave section, leaving the KTM rider classified 17th.

Everts moved ahead of Längenfelder for second on lap seven, setting the race’s fastest lap at 1:47.232. McLellan, who had completed the opening lap fifth, also passed the German to take third.

Längenfelder later explained that stomach pain had affected him from the first lap. He continued to lose ground and crossed the line ninth, before being promoted to eighth in the final classification.

Everts kept Farres within reach, but a small mistake in a left-hander on lap 15 allowed McLellan into second. The South African then closed to within a second of his team-mate, reaching the end of the penultimate lap just 0.857 seconds behind.

Farres held on to win by 1.038 seconds, with Everts another 0.941 seconds back in third. Once again, fewer than two seconds covered the first three.

Janis Reisulis finished fourth ahead of Karssemakers, Karlis Reisulis and Dennis. Maxime Grau crossed the line eighth but received a two-position penalty for failing post-race noise control, placing him tenth behind Längenfelder and Ferruccio Zanchi.

Triumph title contest heads to Australia

McLellan’s 47 points secured his fourth Grand Prix victory of the season, ahead of Farres on 43 and Everts on 40. Farres’ response in Race Two was his 14th moto win of the campaign.

Everts extended his podium streak to four rounds, following second places in Sweden and the Netherlands with thirds in Türkiye and China. Längenfelder finished fourth overall in Shanghai, ahead of Janis Reisulis and Karssemakers.

Janis Reisulis is now assured of sixth in the championship in his rookie season, while brother Karlis, eighth overall in China, has secured seventh. Karssemakers’ 6–5 results lifted him into the championship top ten, one point ahead of Mathis Valin.

Zanchi marked his return after missing eight rounds with 10–9 finishes for ninth overall. The Ducati rider scored 23 points across Sunday’s motos.

Farres heads to Darwin on 859 points, 48 ahead of McLellan’s 811. Coenen remains third on 775, seven clear of Längenfelder, with Everts another 26 points back in fifth.

With 60 points available at the finale, only Farres and McLellan can take the riders’ title. Triumph is therefore assured of that championship, although the manufacturers’ contest remains open.

Byron Dennis seventh overall

Dennis followed his fifth overall in the EMX250 finale in Türkiye with seventh overall in Shanghai’s MX2 Grand Prix, recording 8–7 finishes aboard his KTM.

The Australian held seventh through the opening six laps of Race One before Janis Reisulis moved ahead. In Race Two, Dennis advanced from eighth to seventh on lap 12 as Längenfelder slipped back, securing that position on track before the penalty changed the order behind him.

Dennis collected 27 Grand Prix points, plus two from ninth in qualifying, for a 29-point weekend ahead of the Australian round.

Next round

The championship concludes at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway with the MXGP of Australia presented by Sitzler, held across September 18–20.

Farres takes a commanding MX2 advantage into the finale, but McLellan has kept the title contest alive. In MXGP, Herlings has one more opportunity to extend his winning streak, while Vialle and Adamo arrive separated by a single point in the fight for fourth.

MXGP Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings Hon 24m12.465 2 R. Febvre Kaw +0m03.007 3 T. Vialle Hon +0m22.433 4 J. Pancar KTM +0m37.266 5 A. Adamo KTM +0m40.834 6 C. Vlaanderen Duc +0m43.280 7 J. Geerts Bet +0m44.482 8 J. Seewer KTM +0m46.709 9 P. Jonass Kaw +0m48.671 10 D. Walsh KTM +1m32.329 11 I. Monticelli Yam +1m47.020 12 B. Hsu Jhl +1 lap 13 R. Wu Yam +2 laps 14 Y. Li Jhl +2 laps

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings Hon 35m14.056 2 R. Febvre Kaw +0m08.333 3 T. Vialle Hon +0m12.236 4 J. Pancar KTM +0m54.302 5 P. Jonass Kaw +0m57.142 6 C. Vlaanderen Duc +1m01.128 7 J. Seewer KTM +1m03.868 8 J. Geerts Bet +1m23.353 9 A. Adamo KTM +1m47.688 10 D. Walsh KTM +1m49.387 11 B. Hsu Jhl +1 lap 12 I. Monticelli Yam +1 lap 13 R. Wu Yam +3 laps 14 Y. Li Jhl +3 laps

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings Hon 35m15.685 2 R. Febvre Kaw +0m05.641 3 T. Vialle Hon +0m41.944 4 C. Vlaanderen Duc +0m46.190 5 P. Jonass Kaw +0m49.575 6 A. Adamo KTM +1m08.991 7 J. Pancar KTM +1m10.738 8 J. Seewer KTM +1m14.623 9 J. Geerts Bet +1m22.305 10 D. Walsh KTM +1 lap 11 I. Monticelli Yam +1 lap 12 B. Hsu Jhl +2 laps 13 Y. Li Jhl +3 laps 14 R. Wu Yam +3 laps

MXGP Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings Hon 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 44 3 T. Vialle Hon 40 4 C. Vlaanderen Duc 33 5 P. Jonass Kaw 32 6 J. Pancar KTM 32 7 A. Adamo KTM 27 8 J. Seewer KTM 27 9 J. Geerts Bet 25 10 D. Walsh KTM 22 11 I. Monticelli Yam 19 12 B. Hsu Jhl 19 13 Y. Li Jhl 15 14 R. Wu Yam 15

MXGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings Hon 915 2 R. Febvre Kaw 752 3 T. Gajser Yam 659 4 T. Vialle Hon 593 5 A. Adamo KTM 592 6 L. Coenen KTM 566 7 R. Fernandez Hon 523 8 M. Renaux Yam 449 9 K. de Wolf Hus 428 10 P. Jonass Kaw 400 11 C. Vlaanderen Duc 334 12 J. Pancar KTM 307 13 K. Horgmo Hon 303 14 J. Geerts Bet 222 15 A. Forato Fan 221 16 O. Oliver KTM 187 17 B. Watson Tri 151 18 B. Van doninck Fan 146 19 J. Seewer KTM 140 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 117 21 I. Gifting Yam 88 22 R. Elzinga KTM 88 23 A. Bonacorsi Duc 80 24 M. Guadagnini KTM 69 25 J. Talviku Fan 62 26 M. Spies KTM 57 27 K. Brumann Hus 54 28 T. Benistant Hon 40 29 G. Coldenhoff Yam 39 30 I. Monticelli Yam 29 31 T. Koch KTM 29 32 A. Sterry KTM 29 33 D. Walsh KTM 23 34 B. Hsu Jhl 22 35 N. Ludwig KTM 16 36 R. Pape Yam 16 37 R. Wu Yam 15 38 Y. Li Jhl 15 39 T. Hammal Kaw 10 40 C. Nickel Hon 10 41 Y. Selek Gas 10 42 E. Lopes Hon 7 43 A. Östlund Tri 7 44 N. Lapucci Hon 6 45 J. Butron KTM 5 46 J. Haavisto KTM 5 47 C. Durow KTM 5 48 J. Poli Kaw 5 49 S. Smith Yam 4 50 M. Kokins Gas 4 51 L. van Berkel Hon 4 52 B. Paturel Yam 3 53 T. Purdon Kaw 3 54 C. Soubeyras Hon 3 55 J. Teresak KTM 3 56 A. Tonus Yam 2 57 M. Malan Yam 2 58 V. Alonso Duc 2 59 B. Blanken KTM 2 60 J. Proctor Yam 2 61 E. Kahro KTM 2 62 O. Martensson Kaw 2 63 A. Valentin Tri 1 64 F. Olsson Hon 1 65 B. Krajewski Yam 1 66 T. Grimshaw Hon 1

MX2

MX2 Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G. Farres Tri 24m46.352 2 S. Coenen KTM +0m00.583 3 C. McLellan Tri +0m01.104 4 S. Längenfelder KTM +0m05.167 5 L. Everts Hus +0m07.092 6 J. Reisulis Yam +0m13.341 7 K. Karssemakers Kaw +0m29.114 8 J. Mikula KTM +0m31.473 9 B. Dennis KTM +0m33.178 10 K. Reisulis Yam +1m00.953 11 M. Grau Hon +1m05.771 12 M. Carreras Gas +1m25.468 13 B. Gyles KTM +1 lap 14 J. Yang Yam +2 laps 15 L. Wang Hon +3 laps 16 I. Medina Jhl +9 laps 17 F. Zanchi Duc +12 laps

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. McLellan Tri 34m10.515 2 S. Längenfelder KTM +0m01.575 3 L. Everts Hus +0m01.982 4 G. Farres Tri +0m16.578 5 S. Coenen KTM +0m20.696 6 K. Karssemakers Kaw +0m27.271 7 J. Reisulis Yam +0m28.402 8 B. Dennis KTM +0m58.746 9 M. Grau Hon +1m07.035 10 F. Zanchi Duc +1m12.143 11 K. Reisulis Yam +1m18.342 12 J. Mikula KTM +1m38.265 13 M. Carreras Gas +1 lap 14 B. Gyles KTM +2 laps 15 I. Medina Jhl +2 laps 16 J. Yang Yam +3 laps

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 G. Farres Tri 34m19.096 2 C. McLellan Tri +0m01.038 3 L. Everts Hus +0m01.979 4 J. Reisulis Yam +0m22.688 5 K. Karssemakers Kaw +0m33.503 6 K. Reisulis Yam +0m50.684 7 B. Dennis KTM +0m57.121 8 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m07.788 9 F. Zanchi Duc +1m09.599 10 M. Grau Hon +1m05.403 11 M. Carreras Gas +1 lap 12 B. Gyles KTM +1 lap 13 J. Yang Yam +2 laps 14 I. Medina Jhl +2 laps 15 J. Mikula KTM +3 laps 16 L. Wang Hon +12 laps 17 S. Coenen KTM +18 laps

MX2 Round

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. McLellan Tri 47 2 G. Farres Tri 43 3 L. Everts Hus 40 4 S. Längenfelder KTM 35 5 J. Reisulis Yam 32 6 K. Karssemakers Kaw 31 7 B. Dennis KTM 27 8 K. Reisulis Yam 25 9 F. Zanchi Duc 23 10 M. Grau Hon 23 11 S. Coenen KTM 20 12 M. Carreras Gas 18 13 B. Gyles KTM 16 14 J. Mikula KTM 15 15 J. Yang Yam 13 16 I. Medina Jhl 13 17 L. Wang Hon 5

MX2 Championship Standings