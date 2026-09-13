2026 SuperMotocross Championship

SMX Playoff 1 – Columbus

Images by Stephen Hopkins

Rain turned the opening round of the 2026 SuperMotocross Playoffs into a muddy test of speed and survival at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, September 12.

After 28 rounds of Supercross and Pro Motocross established the postseason seedings, the championship order changed immediately.

Haiden Deegan swept the 450SMX motos to claim his first premier-class overall victory, but Jorge Prado emerged with the red plate.

In 250SMX, Levi Kitchen’s consistency and a decisive late pass earned him the overall and championship lead, while Cole Davies’ dominant pace was undermined by a first-moto retirement.

The opening round of the Playoffs was difficult for the Australians. Hunter Lawrence arrived as the top 450SMX seed but finished 15th overall after crashes and stalls, while Kayden Minear also placed 15th overall in 250SMX after an encouraging eighth in the opener was followed by a costly second race.

The weather prompted officials to shorten the opening motos to 15 minutes plus one lap and the second motos to 12 minutes plus one lap.

Conditions kept changing throughout the afternoon, with increasingly sticky mud making momentum harder to maintain and mistakes harder to recover from.

450SMX Playoff 1

Haiden Deegan claimed his first premier-class overall victory with a commanding double in the Columbus mud, combining strong starts with the ability to maintain his rhythm as the deteriorating surface left much of the field struggling to stay upright.

Deep ruts, steep jump faces and bowl turns made momentum critical. Riders who lost their drive could find themselves crawling through the rhythms, struggling for balance and unable to clear obstacles that the leaders continued jumping.

Deegan put himself in position to exploit that difference in both motos. Jorge Prado grabbed the opening holeshot ahead of the Yamaha rider and Joey Savatgy, but Deegan moved to the front before the first full lap was completed. Ken Roczen also worked past Prado to establish himself as the closest challenger.

Hunter Lawrence’s afternoon went the other way almost immediately. An early fall dropped the top seed to the back, and another costly interruption left the newly crowned Pro Motocross champion trying to salvage a result while the leaders escaped.

Deegan set the race’s fastest lap at 1m07.139 and responded when Roczen began reducing the gap. He eventually won by 17.215 seconds, with Prado third, 54.388 seconds behind. Dylan Ferrandis brought the Ducati home fourth ahead of Jason Anderson’s Suzuki.

Malcolm Stewart finished sixth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks, Savatgy, Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger. Lawrence was 21st, two laps down, while Eli Tomac finished 15th and R.J. Hampshire 19th.

Those positions concealed a messy race further down the field. Hampshire repeatedly exchanged places with riders including Cornelius Tøndel, Justin Barcia, Tomac and Justin Hill as crashes undid their progress.

Falling also made the next mistake more likely: once both hands were coated in mud, riders struggled to maintain their grip on the handlebars, adding another problem to the search for traction.

The easing rain did not deliver a straightforward improvement for moto two. The mud became stickier, making it harder to recover lost momentum and increasing the consequences of getting off line.

Deegan again gave himself the best opportunity to manage those conditions by taking the holeshot. Prado and Roczen followed, with Roczen quickly moving into second and applying pressure to the leader.

Roczen recorded the fastest lap of the race, a 1m11.753 against Deegan’s 1m12.236, but Deegan kept the lead and negotiated the traffic more effectively as the race developed. Roczen also had to recover from a late fall, eventually finishing 17.182 seconds behind.

Webb and Prado traded third, with the KTM rider briefly regaining the position before Webb made the decisive move. They finished just 2.554 seconds apart, Webb’s third lifting him to fourth overall after ninth in the opener.

Savatgy backed up his opening eighth with fifth to secure fifth overall for Quad Lock Honda. Ferrandis recovered from a poor start to take ninth in moto two and sixth overall, followed in the round classification by Plessinger, Shane McElrath, Jordon Smith and Marchbanks.

Hunter Lawrence eventually recovered to eighth in the second moto, but his race illustrated how several difficulties could compound in these conditions. Covered in mud, he reached for a tear-off as the Honda ran into the heavy surface on a jump face and stalled. Reduced wrist strength limited his ability to react with the clutch and save it, which caused him to stall. His left wrist, injured at Ironman, is now more troublesome than the right, which had been bothering him since the Supercross season. The newer injury had restricted his preparation, but the broader explanation for his poor results in the mud this year remained unresolved. His 21-8 left him 15th overall.

Prado’s 3-4 represented a substantial improvement on his own difficult wet Supercross races earlier in the season. Bike changes, more experience, and starts near the front helped him avoid the repeated setbacks that affected so many of his rivals.

Deegan led 26 of the day’s 27 scored laps to complete his breakthrough in his 12th premier-class start.

Roczen’s 2-2 secured second overall on his first race appearance since winning the Supercross title in May, while Prado’s podium also earned him the red plate.

Prado now leads with 42 points, two ahead of Deegan and four clear of Webb.

Roczen is fourth on 34, followed by Ferrandis on 33 and Lawrence on 32, leaving the leading six covered by ten points.

Prado’s stronger seeding allocation keeps him ahead of the Columbus winner, while Lawrence’s regular-season advantage has helped soften the damage from a poor opening round.

That order remains vulnerable as the championship moves to double points in Los Angeles, where the overall winner will collect 50 points, followed by 44 for second and 40 for third. With a further 75 available for winning the Final, Lawrence still has time to recover, but another afternoon of crashes and stalls would carry a much higher cost. Deegan leaves Columbus with the strongest race result and only two points to make up.

250SMX Playoff 1

Levi Kitchen won the opening 250SMX Playoff with a measured ride through the Columbus mud, keeping himself in contention across both motos before making the late pass that secured the overall. Cole Davies had the speed to dominate, but a first-moto DNF meant the day’s fastest rider finished only tenth overall.

The changing surface demanded different decisions as the afternoon progressed. The wetter mud of the opening race gave way to a stickier surface in moto two, which grabbed at the bikes and pulled them off line when riders made mistakes. Kitchen rode within his limits, focusing on staying upright and preserving momentum rather than chasing every possible fraction of a second.

Davies holeshot the opener ahead of Daxton Bennick and Kitchen, then rapidly established a substantial lead. The New Zealander’s 1m02.512 was comfortably the fastest lap, and his advantage grew to around 20 seconds as he continued making progress through the deteriorating track.

With just over three minutes remaining on the race clock, however, Davies’ Yamaha cried enough. The young Kiwi had led all 11 laps he completed, but was left to rue what might have been.

Bennick inherited the lead and kept the Husqvarna upright to claim his first moto win, 18.132 seconds ahead of Kitchen. His confidence in the mud, built through both amateur and professional racing, helped him remain composed as others ran into trouble.

Ryder DiFrancesco recovered from outside the top ten and took third on the final lap, ahead of Max Vohland and Caden Dudney. Cameron McAdoo finished sixth, Landen Gordon seventh and Kayden Minear eighth, the Australian working forward from 16th at the opening timing point. Chance Hymas and Drew Adams completed the top ten.

Bennick took the second-moto holeshot, but Davies passed him through the first rhythm section and immediately began opening another gap. Hymas initially held third ahead of Kitchen.

Davies’ advantage was particularly apparent where he could maintain enough speed to keep jumping. He continued clearing obstacles, including the section beyond the sand, that Bennick could only manage intermittently. Keeping those sections connected allowed Davies to preserve his rhythm while small mistakes and reduced drive interrupted the riders behind him.

Davies’ best lap of 1m08.497 was more than five seconds quicker than Bennick’s fastest. That speed carried him clear, but the stickier mud kept the race demanding even as the rain eased. For Kitchen, the surface grew less forgiving, and a mistake was more likely to drag the bike away from the intended line.

Kitchen moved past Hymas and gradually closed on Bennick. Earlier in the race, he had been more than ten seconds behind the Husqvarna rider, but he reduced that deficit and made the pass for second approaching the white flag. Kitchen was less than half a second ahead at the end of the penultimate lap, before he extended his advantage on the final circuit.

Davies won by 16.547 seconds, with Kitchen second, Bennick third and DiFrancesco fourth. Hymas completed the top five ahead of Vohland, McAdoo, Dudney and Gordon, while Nate Thrasher rounded out the top ten.

Kitchen’s late move decided the overall. His 2-2 and Bennick’s 1-3 both produced a combined finishing-position score of four, with Kitchen winning the tie through his better second-moto result. He had relied on his pit board to identify Bennick as the rider he needed to beat, then made the decisive pass without abandoning the controlled approach that had kept him in contention.

Kitchen was also managing a thumb problem that had troubled him through the latter part of the outdoor season. Two solid finishes were therefore valuable both for the championship and as a successful afternoon on a surface that placed considerable demands on the riders’ hands and control of the bike.

DiFrancesco’s 3-4 secured third overall, with Vohland fourth and McAdoo fifth on his return through the Wild Card route. Dudney was sixth ahead of Hymas, Gordon and Adams.

Davies led 22 of the 26 scored laps across the two motos, but his 22-1 results placed him tenth overall and earned only 12 championship points.

Minear’s second race was also costly. He reached the opening timing point fourth, then lost substantial time on the next lap and dropped to the rear. He continued, but his timing record ended after eight laps, leaving him classified 21st. His 8-21 finish put him 15th overall.

Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda finished 13th overall with 12-13 results and sits 11th in the championship, 27 points off the lead.

Kitchen now leads with 47 points, seven ahead of DiFrancesco on 40. Davies is third on 37, followed by Bennick on 34 and Hymas on 33. Kitchen has turned two controlled motos into a useful advantage, while Davies’ opening retirement has left him ten points behind despite leading most of the day’s racing.

Double points in Los Angeles, with 50 awarded to the overall winner, give Davies and the chasing group an immediate opportunity to reduce those deficits. The same multiplier increases the cost of another poor result, however, with the triple-points Final still to follow. Minear sits eighth on 23 points, level with Dudney but 24 behind Kitchen, making two complete, competitive motos the priority at the next round.

SMX Next Main

Kade Johnson combined a holeshot with a controlled ride through the mud to win the opening SMX Next World All-Stars Playoff race. The conditions prompted a reduction to six minutes plus one lap, and keeping the bike upright proved decisive in the early battle for the lead.

Johnson launched to the front for Kawasaki, but Ryder Malinoski moved ahead on the ClubMX Yamaha, with Wyatt Thurman following in third. Johnson then regained the lead before Malinoski crashed while trying to respond.

That promoted Thurman into second. Malinoski briefly continued in third, but another fall ended his podium challenge and allowed Vincent Wey to move into the top three.

With his closest early challenger out of contention, Johnson avoided a similar setback and completed seven laps to win by 10.698 seconds over Thurman’s KTM. Wey finished third for Kawasaki, followed by Landon Gibson and McKayden Fitch.

Jace Williams, Gabriel Andrigo and Jesson Turner Jr completed the top eight, while Malinoski eventually finished 14th.

Turner had headed qualifying with a 1m02.649, ahead of Wey and Carson Wood, but Johnson’s start and ability to complete the muddy main without a costly fall delivered the maximum 25 points. Thurman follows on 22, Wey on 20, Gibson on 18 and Fitch on 17.

SMX Next also switches to double points in Los Angeles, but that race concludes its two-round championship. With 50 points for the winner and 44 for second, Johnson’s three-point lead over Thurman and five-point advantage over Wey offer little breathing room. A Los Angeles victory would secure the title for any of the current top three, making the final main event decisive.

Up next

The SuperMotocross Playoffs continue at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19, before the World Championship Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, on September 26.

Los Angeles also hosts the deciding round of the two-event SMX Next World All-Stars championship, with Kade Johnson carrying a three-point advantage over Wyatt Thurman into that contest. Double points will be awarded in that final SMX Next race.

For the 450SMX and 250SMX championships, the points stakes now increase substantially.

Before Columbus, the combined Supercross and Pro Motocross standings were converted into starting points: 25 for the top seed, 22 for second, 20 for third and 18 for fourth, then decreasing by one point per position to two for the 20th seed. Riders outside the top 20 started with zero.

Each Playoff meeting comprises two motos. Their finishing positions are added together, with the lowest total winning the overall and any tie decided by the better second-moto finish. That is why Kitchen’s 2-2 beat Bennick’s 1-3 at Columbus, despite both adding up to four.

Championship points are then awarded for the overall result. The podium positions at Columbus earned 25, 22 and 20 points. Los Angeles doubles those awards to 50, 44 and 40, while the Final pays triple points: 75, 66 and 60.

Those points accumulate with the original seeding allocation and the Columbus scores, with the highest total after the Final deciding each champion.

Consequently, another 125 points are available to a rider who wins both remaining rounds. Hunter Lawrence and Cole Davies each trail their respective championship leader by ten points, leaving both firmly in contention, although another poor overall result will carry a much heavier penalty.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 17m31.293 2 K. Roczen Suz +17.215 3 J. Prado KTM +54.388 4 D. Ferrandis Duc +1:00.743 5 J. Anderson Suz +1:28.706 6 M. Stewart Hus +1 Lap 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +1 Lap 8 J. Savatgy Hon +1 Lap 9 C. Webb Yam +1 Lap 10 A. Plessinger KTM +1 Lap 11 C. Craig Hon +1 Lap 12 J. Smith Tri +1 Lap 13 S. McElrath Bet +1 Lap 14 J. Hill KTM +2 Laps 15 E. Tomac KTM +2 Laps 16 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 17 C. Tøndel Kaw +2 Laps 18 J. Barcia Duc +2 Laps 19 R. Hampshire Hus +2 Laps 20 C. Nichols Suz +2 Laps 21 H. Lawrence Hon +2 Laps 22 M. Haarup Tri +3 Laps

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 14m33.687 2 K. Roczen Suz +17.182 3 C. Webb Yam +35.008 4 J. Prado KTM +37.562 5 J. Savatgy Hon +41.970 6 A. Plessinger KTM +54.134 7 S. McElrath Bet +1 Lap 8 H. Lawrence Hon +1 Lap 9 D. Ferrandis Duc +1 Lap 10 R. Hampshire Hus +1 Lap 11 J. Smith Tri +1 Lap 12 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 13 E. Tomac KTM +1 Lap 14 J. Barcia Duc +1 Lap 15 M. Haarup Tri +1 Lap 16 G. Marchbanks Kaw +1 Lap 17 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 18 C. Craig Hon +1 Lap 19 C. Tøndel Kaw +1 Lap 20 C. Nichols Suz +2 Laps 21 M. Stewart Hus +2 Laps 22 J. Anderson Suz +10 Laps

450 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Score 1 H. Deegan Yam 1 1 2 2 K. Roczen Suz 2 2 4 3 J. Prado KTM 3 4 7 4 C. Webb Yam 9 3 12 5 J. Savatgy Hon 8 5 13 6 D. Ferrandis Duc 4 9 13 7 A. Plessinger KTM 10 6 16 8 S. McElrath Bet 13 7 20 9 J. Smith Tri 12 11 23 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw 7 16 23 11 M. Stewart Hus 6 21 27 12 J. Anderson Suz 5 22 27 13 M. Harrison Kaw 16 12 28 14 E. Tomac KTM 15 13 28 15 H. Lawrence Hon 21 8 29 16 R. Hampshire Hus 19 10 29 17 C. Craig Hon 11 18 29 18 J. Hill KTM 14 17 31 19 J. Barcia Duc 18 14 32 20 C. Tøndel Kaw 17 19 36 21 M. Haarup Tri 22 15 37 22 C. Nichols Suz 20 20 40

450 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Total Seed Round 1 J. Prado KTM 42 22 20 2 H. Deegan Yam 40 15 25 3 C. Webb Yam 38 20 18 4 K. Roczen Suz 34 12 22 5 D. Ferrandis Duc 33 17 16 6 H. Lawrence Hon 32 25 7 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw 28 16 12 8 A. Plessinger KTM 22 7 15 9 E. Tomac KTM 22 14 8 10 J. Smith Tri 21 8 13 11 J. Savatgy Hon 20 3 17 12 R. Hampshire Hus 19 13 6 14 M. Stewart Hus 16 5 11 15 S. McElrath Bet 14 0 14 16 J. Barcia Duc 12 9 3 18 J. Anderson Suz 10 0 10 20 M. Harrison Kaw 9 0 9 21 C. Craig Hon 9 4 5 22 M. Haarup Tri 7 6 1 23 J. Hill KTM 6 2 4 24 C. Tøndel Kaw 2 0 2 25 C. Nichols Suz 0 0 0

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Bennick Hus 16m51.424 2 L. Kitchen Kaw +18.132 3 R. DiFrancesco Hus +44.943 4 M. Vohland Yam +48.784 5 C. Dudney Yam +1:03.274 6 C. McAdoo Kaw +1:29.105 7 L. Gordon Yam +1 Lap 8 K. Minear Yam +1 Lap 9 C. Hymas Hon +1 Lap 10 D. Adams Kaw +1 Lap 11 L. Turner Yam +1 Lap 12 J. Shimoda Hon +1 Lap 13 P. Brown Yam +1 Lap 14 M. Weltin Kaw +1 Lap 15 N. Thrasher Yam +1 Lap 16 J. Beaumer KTM +1 Lap 17 D. Schwartz Yam +1 Lap 18 H. Miller Kaw +1 Lap 19 P. Ross Yam +1 Lap 20 H. Yoder Yam +2 Laps 21 N. Romano Kaw +3 Laps 22 C. Davies Yam +4 Laps

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam 13m39.155 2 L. Kitchen Kaw +16.547 3 D. Bennick Hus +25.575 4 R. DiFrancesco Hus +47.712 5 C. Hymas Hon +58.748 6 M. Vohland Yam +1:14.830 7 C. McAdoo Kaw +1:19.219 8 C. Dudney Yam +1:20.345 9 L. Gordon Yam +1:31.724 10 N. Thrasher Yam +1 Lap 11 D. Adams Kaw +1 Lap 12 L. Turner Yam +1 Lap 13 J. Shimoda Hon +1 Lap 14 M. Weltin Kaw +1 Lap 15 H. Miller Kaw +1 Lap 16 H. Yoder Yam +1 Lap 17 P. Brown Yam +1 Lap 18 J. Beaumer KTM +2 Laps 19 D. Schwartz Yam +2 Laps 20 N. Romano Kaw +2 Laps 21 K. Minear Yam +3 Laps 22 P. Ross Yam +3 Laps

250 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Score 1 L. Kitchen Kaw 2 2 4 2 D. Bennick Hus 1 3 4 3 R. DiFrancesco Hus 3 4 7 4 M. Vohland Yam 4 6 10 5 C. McAdoo Kaw 6 7 13 6 C. Dudney Yam 5 8 13 7 C. Hymas Hon 9 5 14 8 L. Gordon Yam 7 9 16 9 D. Adams Kaw 10 11 21 10 C. Davies Yam 22 1 23 11 L. Turner Yam 11 12 23 12 N. Thrasher Yam 15 10 25 13 J. Shimoda Hon 12 13 25 14 M. Weltin Kaw 14 14 28 15 K. Minear Yam 8 21 29 16 P. Brown Yam 13 17 30 17 H. Miller Kaw 18 15 33 18 J. Beaumer KTM 16 18 34 19 H. Yoder Yam 20 16 36 20 D. Schwartz Yam 17 19 36 21 N. Romano Kaw 21 20 41 22 P. Ross Yam 19 22 41

250 SMX Points

POS RIDER BIKE Total Seed Round 1 L. Kitchen Kaw 47 22 25 2 R. DiFrancesco Hus 40 20 20 3 C. Davies Yam 37 25 12 4 D. Bennick Hus 34 12 22 5 C. Hymas Hon 33 18 15 6 N. Thrasher Yam 25 15 10 7 C. Dudney Yam 23 7 16 8 K. Minear Yam 23 16 7 9 M. Vohland Yam 22 4 18 10 J. Beaumer KTM 21 17 4 11 J. Shimoda Hon 20 11 9 12 L. Turner Yam 19 8 11 13 D. Adams Kaw 18 5 13 14 C. McAdoo Kaw 17 0 17 15 L. Gordon Yam 16 2 14 18 M. Mosiman Yam 10 10 0 20 M. Weltin Kaw 8 0 8 21 D. Schwartz Yam 8 6 2 22 P. Brown Yam 6 0 6 23 H. Yoder Yam 6 3 3 24 H. Miller Kaw 5 0 5 25 N. Romano Kaw 1 0 1 26 P. Ross Yam 0 0 0

SMX Next Main Event

Pos Rider BIKE Time/Gap 1 K. Johnson Kaw 8m52.935 2 W. Thurman KTM +10.698 3 V. Wey Kaw +24.154 4 L. Gibson Hus +26.866 5 M. Fitch Yam +29.905 6 J. Williams Hon +46.577 7 G. Andrigo Yam +49.207 8 J. Turner Jr Yam +52.302 9 N. Freehill Kaw +57.566 10 M. Shane Hus +1m00.424 11 B. Harrison Hus +1m01.430 12 K. Bollasina Yam +1m17.401 13 C. Lessar Yam +1m19.214 14 R. Malinoski Yam +1m37.728 15 B. Moya Yam +1m58.474 16 C. Bradley Hon 1 Lap 17 D. Pine Tri 1 Lap 18 L. Fauser KTM 1 Lap 19 C. Wood Yam 1 Lap 20 T. Dorman Yam 1 Lap 21 D. Rempel Hon 6 Laps 22 C. Forbes KTM 7 Laps

SMX Next Playoffs Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Johnson Kaw 25 2 W. Thurman KTM 22 3 V. Wey Kaw 20 4 L. Gibson Hus 18 5 M. Fitch Yam 17 6 J. Williams Hon 16 7 G. Andrigo Yam 15 8 J. Turner Jr Yam 14 9 N. Freehill Kaw 13 10 M. Shane Hus 12 11 B. Harrison Hus 11 12 K. Bollasina Yam 10 13 C. Lessar Yam 9 14 R. Malinoski Yam 8 15 B. Moya Yam 7 16 C. Bradley Hon 6 17 D. Pine Tri 5 18 L. Fauser KTM 4 19 C. Wood Yam 3 20 T. Dorman Yam 2 21 D. Rempel Hon 1 22 C. Forbes KTM 0

SMX Next Qualifying