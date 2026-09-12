MotoGP 2026

Round 14 – Misano – Saturday

Senna Agius smashed the Misano Moto2 lap record to claim pole position, while Joel Kelso secured a Moto3 front-row start on a strong Saturday for Australia’s smaller-class contenders at the San Marino Grand Prix.

In MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi became the first rider to lap Misano in under 90 seconds to take pole, but Marc Marquez turned the tables in the Sprint. The Ducati rider beat both factory Aprilias to cut Jorge Martin’s championship lead to 14 points, with Bezzecchi another eight points back.

David Almansa continued his commanding Moto3 weekend with pole ahead of Brian Uriarte and Kelso, while a series of post-qualifying penalties reshuffled the grids in both smaller classes.

MotoGP Sprint Race

Marc Marquez won a tense Misano Sprint by 1.068s over Marco Bezzecchi, answering the Aprilia rider’s record-breaking qualifying performance with a decisive start and a perfectly timed late increase in pace.

Jorge Martin completed an Aprilia double podium in third, but Marquez’s sixth Sprint victory of the season trimmed the championship leader’s advantage from 19 to 14 points. Martin heads into Sunday’s Grand Prix on 263 points, ahead of Marquez on 249 and Bezzecchi on 241.

The tyre choice was central to the contest. Marquez selected a medium rear, while Bezzecchi went with the soft. Both used a medium front, with the track temperature reaching 39 degrees for the 13-lap encounter.

Marquez launched from second on the grid and beat Bezzecchi into Turn 1. Fabio Di Giannantonio moved into third, Martin completed the opening lap fourth, and Pedro Acosta was fifth ahead of front-row starter Fermin Aldeguer.

Bezzecchi initially stayed close, trailing by 0.353s after the opening lap and reducing that to 0.279s next time around. Marquez then began to stretch the gap, recording four consecutive laps in the 1m30s from laps three to six.

The last of those was a 1m30.763s, which stretched his advantage to more than a second. Bezzecchi’s own 1m30.846s on that lap was his fastest of the Sprint, but the Aprilia rider was still losing ground.

Bezzecchi closes, Marquez responds

The complexion of the race changed through the middle laps. Marquez slipped into the 1m31s, and Bezzecchi took 0.402s out of him on lap eight alone. The gap fell to 0.701s, then 0.581s after lap nine and 0.530s after lap ten.

That was as close as Bezzecchi would get in the closing stages. Marquez responded with a 1m30.734s on lap 11, setting a new Misano race lap record and beating Francesco Bagnaia’s previous benchmark by 0.143s.

Marc then followed it up with a 1m30.883s on lap 12. Across those two laps Marquez gained more than half a second, restoring his advantage to 1.108s before bringing the Ducati home just over a second clear.

Marc Marquez

“It was an intense race, which was decided mainly by the rear-tyre choice. I hadn’t tried the medium compound again after FP1, but I saw that in the afternoon those who had used it were a lot more consistent, and that was what convinced me to use it. I trusted the data from Ducati and, in hindsight, we made the right choice.” “The key was to take the lead at the start and push in the opening laps to prevent Bezzecchi from making the difference with the soft tyre – same as Aragón – and then manage the race from there.”

Second place was Bezzecchi’s best Sprint result of the season. Although unable to convert pole into victory, the local favourite also gained ground on championship leader Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I’m satisfied because I gave everything I had. Marc Márquez did better, so there are really no regrets. All I can do is congratulate him and hope to make his life a bit more difficult tomorrow. In any case, I’m happy with what we did today, both in qualifying and in the sprint race.”

Martin salvages third

Martin spent the opening six laps behind Di Giannantonio before moving into third on lap seven. By then, the leading pair had established their advantage, and the championship leader finished 3.538s behind Marquez.

Di Giannantonio remained close enough to keep the pressure on, finishing only 0.430s behind Martin. Alex Marquez was another 0.380s back in fifth after recovering from a difficult qualifying session.

Martin had also chosen the medium rear, but reported difficulty finding the feeling he wanted and managing the front tyre while following Di Giannantonio.

Jorge Martin

“I was unable to find the right feeling with the medium tyre for the sprint race. I would have been able to do better starting farther forward, but I heated the front tyre a lot behind Fabio Di Giannantonio. I’m happy with the result. We took a step forward compared with Friday.”

Di Giannantonio felt he had extracted the bike’s available performance, explaining that trying to stay with Marquez and Bezzecchi had put him too close to the limit. He backed off that approach to manage the race and secure fourth.

Early fighting costs Acosta and Aldeguer

Some of the Sprint’s most aggressive exchanges came on lap three, when Acosta and Aldeguer disputed position through the opening corners and again at Turn 10.

Alex Marquez emerged from that lap in fifth, with Acosta sixth, Raul Fernandez seventh and Aldeguer eighth. Acosta’s lap was a 1m32.437s, and Aldeguer’s a 1m33.164s, compared with the leader’s 1m30.936s. Their early battle had proved expensive.

Those four positions remained unchanged for the rest of the Sprint. Acosta finished 6.944s behind the winner, followed by Fernandez at 7.707s and Aldeguer at 8.832s.

Acosta felt the opening exchanges had cost him the chance to finish closer to the podium. Aldeguer reported rising tyre pressure in the group, while Fernandez said closing to within three or four tenths of Acosta caused problems with the right side of his front tyre.

The lap chart underlined how difficult progress became: from the end of lap three, the only change among the top nine was Martin moving up to third from Di Giannantonio.

Luca Marini claimed the final Sprint point in ninth, completing a positive Saturday after securing his best qualifying position of the season in sixth. Johann Zarco finished tenth, ahead of fellow Honda rider Diogo Moreira.

Bagnaia remains on the defensive

Franco Morbidelli finished twelfth after losing five places on the opening lap. Francesco Bagnaia followed in thirteenth, 17.763s behind his winning team-mate, as his struggles under braking continued.

Moreira headed a tightly grouped battle for eleventh, with just 1.709s covering the Brazilian, Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro at the finish.

Binder passed Bastianini on the final lap to take fourteenth. Espargaro finished sixteenth on his third substitute appearance of the season, having qualified twelfth and started the Sprint eleventh following Zarco’s grid penalty.

Espargaro felt his rhythm was sufficient to stay with the group but said he was still missing the aggression needed to make passes. Morbidelli, meanwhile, faces a Long Lap Penalty in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia

“The race went more or less as expected. Unfortunately, I cannot ride the way I’d like, therefore I have to do my best with what’s available. I still lack feeling and find myself riding defensively: the bike pushes a lot under braking and becomes hard to get stopped.” “The difference with the other Ducati riders is clear in terms of bike behaviour and performance, but at the moment we haven’t yet been able to understand the reason why. We can only continue to work in order to turn things around.”

Miller finds progress despite another difficult result

Jack Miller was classified seventeenth after a race-long contest with Prima Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu passed Miller on lap 11 and crossed the line 0.415s ahead, but a one-position penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap reversed their finishing positions. Alex Rins finished nineteenth, followed by Joan Mir.

Miller reported an improved feeling after extensive setup changes, including work to allow the headstock to move back without interfering with the radiator. The Australian again raced with a medium rear tyre.

Jack Miller

“Difficult day today, but definitely better than yesterday. We made some headway with a lot of changes overnight, and then we made some more changes before qualifying and after qualifying. The bike was a little different again for the Sprint, and we‘re slowly getting there. We‘ll make another change tonight and try to chase that feeling a little bit more.” “We‘re trying to create the load we need and get the weight transfer working better under braking. We‘ve found a way to move the headstock back a little bit, which we haven‘t actually been able to do all year because we were touching the radiator. The boys have made some changes to allow us to do that, so hopefully it can help us find a bit more of what we‘re looking for.”

Fabio Quartararo was the Sprint’s only faller. He lost the front at Turn 14 on lap three while attempting to pass Moreira, remounted and finished twenty-first. All 21 starters completed the 13 laps.

Mir’s difficulties were compounded by fatigue. The Honda rider said he lacked strength and planned to undergo checks after the weekend to investigate the issue.

Misano Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 19m48.519 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.068 3 J. Martin Apr +3.538 4 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +3.968 5 A. Marquez Duc +4.348 6 P. Acosta KTM +6.944 7 R. Fernandez Apr +7.707 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +8.832 9 L. Marini Hon +11.712 10 J. Zarco Hon +14.534 11 D. Moreira Hon +17.043 12 F. Morbidelli Duc +17.405 13 F. Bagnaia Duc +17.763 14 B. Binder KTM +18.181 15 E. Bastianini KTM +18.476 16 P. Espargaro KTM +18.752 17 J. Miller Yam +21.113 18 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +20.698 19 A. Rins Yam +21.740 20 J. Mir Hon +22.054 21 F. Quartararo Yam +24.419

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 263 2 M. Marquez 249 3 M. Bezzecchi 241 4 F. Di Giannantonio 214 5 A. Ogura 203 6 P. Acosta 193 7 R. Fernandez 189 8 F. Bagnaia 143 9 A. Marquez 133 10 F. Aldeguer 92 11 L. Marini 89 12 E. Bastianini 84 13 B. Binder 78 14 D. Moreira 64 15 F. Quartararo 55 16 F. Morbidelli 53 17 J. Zarco 36 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 14 22 M. Vinales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 3 26 C. Crutchlow 0 27 J. Folger 0 28 L. Savadori 0 29 M. Pirro 0

Bezzecchi breaks the 90-second barrier in qualifying

Earlier, Bezzecchi had delivered the outstanding lap of MotoGP qualifying, posting a 1m29.982s on his fourth lap of Q2. That bettered Francesco Bagnaia’s previous outright record by 0.049s and secured pole by 0.198s over Marc Marquez.

The sector analysis showed how complete Bezzecchi’s lap was. He set the session’s fastest first, second and third sectors, and assembled all four of his own best sectors on the pole lap. Marquez again held the outright advantage through the final sector, but could not overcome the Aprilia rider’s gains earlier in the lap.

Aldeguer completed the front row after progressing through Q1 alongside Fernandez. Di Giannantonio qualified fourth despite a late Turn 4 fall, ahead of Martin and Marini, who had crashed at Turn 3 during FP2.

Acosta, Morbidelli and Alex Marquez filled the third row. Alex fell twice in Q2, first at Turn 8 and then at Turn 4, before recovering to fifth in the Sprint.

Fernandez qualified tenth after problems with both bikes prevented him from repeating his faster Q1 time. Zarco was eleventh-fastest but received a grid penalty, while Espargaro completed the Q2 field in twelfth. Quartararo missed progression from Q1 by 0.222s, with Bagnaia next in that session.

MotoGP Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m29.982 299.1 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.198 296.7 3 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.368 296.7 4 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.404 297.5 5 J. Martin Apr +0.587 300.0 6 L. Marini Hon +0.627 299.1 7 P. Acosta KTM +0.658 300.0 8 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.661 299.1 9 A. Marquez Duc +0.714 299.1 10 R. Fernandez Apr +0.871 295.0 11 J. Zarco Hon +0.905 300.0 12 P. Espargaro KTM +1.198 300.0 Q1 13 F. Quartararo Yam +0.817 294.2 14 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.934 299.1 15 D. Moreira Hon +0.984 299.1 16 E. Bastianini KTM +1.131 296.7 17 J. Mir Hon +1.167 300.0 18 J. Miller Yam +1.431 295.8 19 B. Binder KTM +1.570 298.3 20 A. Rins Yam +1.611 295.0 21 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +2.282 292.6

Moto2 Qualifying Senna Agius produced a stunning final lap to claim Moto2 pole position at Misano, lowering his own outright lap record to 1m33.718s and beating Daniel Holgado by 0.193s. The Australian’s second pole of the season, and first since the opening round in Thailand, came after he had already set a new circuit benchmark in Friday Practice. Saturday’s pole lap was another 0.424s quicker. Angel Piqueras completed the front row with a 1m33.982s, just 0.071s behind Holgado, while Daniel Muñoz continued an impressive afternoon by converting progression from Q1 into fourth on the grid. World Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez qualified fifth on the second Intact GP Kalex, followed by Collin Veijer. Agius delivers at the flag Agius set the early Q2 benchmark before Gonzalez took over with a 1m34.084s. Muñoz briefly went fastest late in the session, only for Agius to immediately respond with a 1m33.996s. Holgado then raised the stakes with a 1m33.911s, but Agius still had one final answer. His eighth lap was completed 3.432s after the session clock expired, delivering the 1m33.718s that settled pole. The sector breakdown revealed where the Australian made the difference. Agius was fastest through sectors two and four across Q2. Comparing their best laps, he gained 0.178s on Holgado in sector two and another 0.269s in the final sector, more than compensating for Holgado’s 0.286s advantage through sector three.

Senna Agius “I’m really excited to start from pole position tomorrow, because we need to keep scoring points for the championship to stay in the race and keep the pressure on. Today gives us a lot of confidence, because we went into qualifying with a very special strategy, one that was different from usual, and it seems to be working.” “I feel like I’m riding pretty well. We’ve worked a lot on race pace, and that gives me confidence. Still, we’ll have to wait and see what we can achieve tomorrow. Misano is certainly not an easy race because it’s very long, so it’s pretty physically demanding. I’m hoping for a good night’s sleep tonight so we can give it our all tomorrow and fight for the win.” Gonzalez felt a front-row position had been possible, but mistakes and yellow flags interrupted his attempts to improve. His best time came on his third lap, and he finished 0.366s behind his team-mate. The championship leader had been second to Tony Arbolino in the wet-dry FP2 session, while Agius was ninth. Gonzalez expects the opening laps on Sunday to be particularly important given the difficulty of overtaking at Misano. Alonso and Ferrandez caught in Turn 10 incident David Alonso and Alberto Ferrandez were left without a valid Q2 lap after an incident at Turn 10 in the closing stages. Ferrandez highsided on the exit, leaving Alonso unable to avoid the fallen bike. Both riders were listed as okay in the official falls report, but their earlier lap cancellations meant neither had a time to fall back on in the session. Alonso was placed seventeenth in the combined qualifying order and Ferrandez eighteenth. Subsequent penalties elsewhere move Alonso to fifteenth on the revised Sunday grid, while Ferrandez’s own three-place penalty leaves him twenty-first. Penalties reshape the grid Izan Guevara was eighth-fastest with a 1m34.117s, but a six-place penalty for riding slowly on the racing line drops the championship challenger to fourteenth. He had arrived at Misano 32.5 points behind Gonzalez. Guevara’s session was already a difficult one: the lap analysis records only one valid full lap, his final effort. That secured a place among the leading eight before the stewards’ decision changed his Sunday starting position. Arbolino, seventh-fastest, received a nine-place grid penalty and starts sixteenth. Adrian Huertas also received nine places, moving him from fourteenth in qualifying to twenty-third on the grid. Taiyo Furusato must start from the back, in twenty-ninth. The revised third row therefore comprises Barry Baltus, Filip Salac and Alonso Lopez. Ivan Ortola, Joe Roberts and Alex Escrig fill row four, ahead of Celestino Vietti, Guevara and Alonso. Muñoz had led Q1 ahead of Roberts, Escrig and Huertas. Sergio Garcia missed the final transfer position by just 0.071s and will start seventeenth following the grid amendments. Misano Moto2 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Agius Kal 1m33.718 247.7 2 D. Holgado Kal +0.193 254.1 3 A. Piqueras Kal +0.264 250.5 4 D. Munoz Kal +0.298 249.4 5 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.366 250.5 6 C. Veijer Kal +0.381 250.5 7 T. Arbolino Kal +0.390 251.1 8 I. Guevara Bos +0.399 250.5 9 B. Baltus Kal +0.480 250.0 10 F. Salac Kal +0.531 250.5 11 A. Lopez Kal +0.612 250.0 12 I. Ortola Kal +0.630 250.5 13 J. Roberts Kal +0.632 250.5 14 A. Huertas Kal +0.670 247.7 15 A. Escrig For +0.802 249.4 16 C. Vietti Bos +0.802 251.1 Q1 17 D. Alonso Kal +0.557 18 A. Ferrandez Bos +1.109 19 S. Garcia Kal +1.127 247.7 20 M. Ramirez For +1.279 248.8 21 A. Canet Bos +1.298 248.2 22 M. Aji Kal +1.419 246.5 23 L. Lunetta Bos +1.576 250.5 24 T. Furusato Kal +1.742 249.4 25 A. Sasaki Kal +1.797 245.4 26 D. Oncu Bos +1.798 250.5 27 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +2.113 246.5 28 X. Zurutuza For +2.335 251.1 29 J. Rueda Kal +2.675 248.8 Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 207.5 2 I. Guevara 175 3 S. Agius 149 4 I. Ortola 144.5 5 D. Holgado 137 6 D. Alonso 132 7 C. Vietti 114 8 F. Salac 108 9 A. Lopez 92.5 10 D. Munoz 59 11 A. Escrig 57 12 C. Veijer 55.5 13 T. Arbolino 42.5 14 J. Roberts 40 15 B. Baltus 36 16 A. Huertas 32 17 D. Oncu 31.5 18 J. Rueda 27 19 A. Sasaki 19 20 L. Lunetta 17 21 A. Ferrandez 15.5 22 T. Furusato 15 23 A. Canet 13.5 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 U. Orradre 0 30 J. Navarro 0 31 X. Zurutuza 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Qualifying Joel Kelso secured a front-row start for the San Marino Grand Prix, qualifying third behind David Almansa and Brian Uriarte as Almansa continued to set the pace at Misano. Almansa claimed his sixth pole position of the season with a 1m40.612s, finishing 0.217s clear of Uriarte. Kelso’s 1m41.009s put the Australian 0.397s from pole and made him the leading Honda rider. Valentin Perrone heads the second row, ahead of championship leader Maximo Quiles and Matteo Bertelle. Casey O’Gorman and Rico Salmela qualified seventh and eighth. Kelso puts the lap together Kelso made his decisive improvement on lap seven, lowering his previous best from 1m41.411s to 1m41.009s to take third from Perrone by 0.102s. It was a particularly well-executed lap. Kelso combined all four of his best sectors from the session on the same tour, so his actual time exactly matched the theoretical best shown on the timing sheet. The result followed a wet FP2 session in which Kelso did not register a lap time. Uriarte led that morning session ahead of Adrian Fernandez and Almansa, before qualifying took place on a dry track. Almansa keeps finding more Casey O’Gorman and Perrone held the early advantage in Q2, but Almansa took control with a 1m41.351s and then improved on three consecutive laps. His sequence of 1m40.862s, 1m40.716s and 1m40.612s steadily moved pole out of reach. Both of the final two laps were quicker than Uriarte’s eventual best, underlining that Almansa’s advantage extended beyond a single exceptional effort. Uriarte’s best lap was almost identical to Almansa’s through the first two sectors. He was 0.001s quicker in sector one and 0.002s quicker in sector two, but Almansa recovered 0.177s through sector three and another 0.043s in the final sector. Almansa subsequently ran wide at Quercia, but his pole position was already secure. His time improved on Friday’s benchmark by 0.155s, although David Alonso’s 2024 outright record of 1m40.184s remained intact. David Almansa “I feel indescribably good, because another pole position makes me very happy, and I’m also happy for the team. We definitely did a good job, because our plan for qualifying worked out perfectly. We knew we needed a clear lap, and we managed to get one. However, I didn’t have a flawless lap because the track conditions felt a bit strange. But in the end, we made it to pole again, and I’m super happy about that.” Carpe’s recovery undone by grid penalty Alvaro Carpe initially recovered well from missing direct Q2 entry on Friday. He topped Q1 ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka, Hakim Danish and Jesus Rios, then set the ninth-fastest Q2 time. A post-session grid penalty changes that picture considerably, however, with Carpe placed twenty-first on the revised Sunday grid. Scott Ogden consequently moves onto the third row in ninth, while Adrian Fernandez, Yamanaka and Joel Esteban occupy row four. Marco Morelli, Eddie O’Shea and Veda Pratama start thirteenth to fifteenth. Rios was the only Moto3 rider to crash in Q2, falling at Turn 10 and being listed as okay. He starts sixteenth but must serve a Long Lap Penalty. Marcos Uriarte starts seventeenth with a Double Long Lap Penalty. Further back, Adrian Cruces is placed twenty-fourth following a grid penalty. Danish and Nicola Carraro must start from the back of the grid, in twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth respectively. Misano Moto3 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Almansa KTM 1m40.612 208.4 2 B. Uriarte KTM +0.217 211.3 3 J. Kelso Hon +0.397 207.6 4 V. Perrone KTM +0.499 213.0 5 M. Quiles KTM +0.515 209.7 6 M. Bertelle KTM +0.772 211.3 7 C. O’Gorman Hon +0.814 209.7 8 R. Salmela KTM +0.894 213.0 9 A. Carpe KTM +0.944 212.1 10 S. Ogden KTM +0.956 208.8 11 A. Fernandez Hon +1.177 212.1 12 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.191 211.3 13 J. Esteban KTM +1.197 212.1 14 M. Morelli KTM +1.354 208.8 15 E. O’Shea Hon +1.359 210.5 16 V. Pratama Hon +1.429 210.9 17 J. Rios Hon +1.620 210.5 18 H. Danish KTM +1.795 210.5 Q1 19 M. Uriarte KTM +1.491 209.7 20 A. Cruces KTM +1.539 211.7 21 G. Pini Hon +1.719 208.4 22 Z. Mitani Hon +1.845 211.7 23 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +2.029 209.3 24 N. Carraro Hon +2.194 207.2 25 R. Moodley KTM +2.384 210.9 26 D. Gonzalez KTM +2.491 207.6 Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 256 2 A. Carpe 159 3 D. Almansa 154 4 B. Uriarte 138 5 M. Morelli 131 6 V. Perrone 103 7 V. Pratama 97 8 H. Danish 90 9 M. Bertelle 71 10 R. Salmela 60 11 G. Pini 59 12 J. Esteban 59 13 A. Fernandez 57 14 A. Cruces 56 15 J. Kelso 53 16 C. O’Gorman 53 17 D. Munoz 52 18 E. O’Shea 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 S. Ogden 28 21 R. Yamanaka 22 22 M. Uriarte 6 23 C. Buchanan 5 24 L. Rammerstorfer 4 25 D. Gonzalez 2 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0

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