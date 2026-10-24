MotoGP 2026
Round 18 – Phillip Island – MotoGP Qualifying
Aprilia had four bikes in the top five on Friday afternoon, but Phillip Island’s changing weather would give Saturday morning a very different complexion.
As detailed in our Friday practice report, Marco Bezzecchi led Raul Fernandez by 0.072 seconds, with Marc Marquez third ahead of Ai Ogura and championship leader Jorge Martin. Jack Miller missed direct entry to Q2 by just 0.067 seconds, while Pecco Bagnaia also faced the extra hurdle of Q1.
Our Friday rider quotes reflected the different moods in those garages. Marquez was encouraged by his improving feeling and targeting the front row, Miller remained positive about his pace despite two crashes, and Bagnaia was hoping a change in the weather might help shuffle the order.
Some kerbing had been breaking up at points around the circuit, prompting officials to reprofile the affected sections overnight to remove sharp edges.
Marini ruled unfit
Before Saturday’s action began, Luca Marini was ruled unfit despite continued rest and treatment for the virus he picked up in Indonesia. His target is to return next weekend in Malaysia, where he will undergo another medical assessment.
Dr Angel Charte – MotoGP Chief Medical Officer
“For the past week, Luca Marini has been suffering from a viral condition and a high fever for three to four days. For the last 48 to 72 hours, he has been suffering from muscle weakness caused by the virus, affecting both his upper and lower body. During the last examination, conducted on Saturday morning, he presented with the same symptoms and was declared unfit. His condition will be assessed again in Malaysia.”
MotoGP Free Practice Two
FP2 got underway at 1010 on a wet track, although the clouds were holding fire as riders left pit-lane. Bagnaia’s Ducati was also holding fire, the Italian rolling to a stop shortly after heading out and having to park the bike before making his way back to the pits on foot.
Little had gone right for Pecco so far this weekend, and Saturday had offered him another unwelcome complication. He eventually returned to record the 11th-fastest time, 2.338 seconds behind his team-mate.
The track began drying relatively quickly, but there was still enough moisture around to keep riders busy saving slides. Marquez led much of the session before putting down a 1m37.112 on his tenth lap, the first flying lap of his second run.
More telling than that single time was what followed. Marc closed with five consecutive laps of 1m37.112, 1m37.849, 1m37.722, 1m37.507 and 1m37.433. Every one was quicker than any other rider’s best lap of the session, and he did it on the same soft wet tyres used during his opening run.
Pedro Acosta finally joined him in the 1m37s with a 1m37.935 on his last lap, but that still left the KTM rider 0.823 seconds adrift. Martin also improved on his final lap to claim third with a 1m38.130, just 0.086 seconds ahead of factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.
Johann Zarco was typically competitive in the sketchy conditions, taking fifth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. Miller was the leading Yamaha in eighth, only 0.028 seconds ahead of Raul Fernandez, while Diogo Moreira completed the top ten.
Ogura, fourth on Friday afternoon, finished at the opposite end of the timesheet in 20th. The Trackhouse rider had flagged his lack of wet-weather experience on Friday, and Saturday morning was providing a demanding lesson.
Phillip Island MotoGP FP2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|M. Marquez
|Duc
|1m37.112
|335.4
|2
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|+0.823
|334.4
|3
|J. Martin
|Apr
|+1.018
|337.5
|4
|M. Bezzecchi
|Apr
|+1.104
|335.4
|5
|J. Zarco
|Hon
|+1.240
|326.3
|6
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Duc
|+1.354
|318.7
|7
|A. Marquez
|Duc
|+1.375
|335.4
|8
|J. Miller
|Yam
|+1.596
|316.8
|9
|R. Fernandez
|Apr
|+1.624
|325.4
|10
|D. Moreira
|Hon
|+2.226
|324.4
|11
|F. Bagnaia
|Duc
|+2.338
|334.4
|12
|M. Viñales
|KTM
|+2.374
|325.4
|13
|B. Binder
|KTM
|+2.401
|326.3
|14
|A. Rins
|Yam
|+2.533
|329.3
|15
|I. Lecuona
|Duc
|+2.837
|326.3
|16
|E. Bastianini
|KTM
|+2.863
|332.3
|17
|F. Quartararo
|Yam
|+2.937
|325.4
|18
|A. Fernandez
|Yam
|+3.009
|310.4
|19
|F. Morbidelli
|Duc
|+3.042
|321.5
|20
|A. Ogura
|Apr
|+4.318
|320.5
MotoGP Q1
After a short break, the ten riders who had missed Friday’s direct Q2 cut headed out to fight for the two remaining places. Zarco immediately set the pace, his early 1m36.557 already quicker than Marquez had managed in FP2, with Miller initially his closest challenger.
The Frenchman subsequently lowered the benchmark to 1m35.997 after fitting a fresh soft wet rear while retaining his original soft front. Bagnaia briefly moved ahead of Miller into second as the Australian prepared for his final run.
Brad Binder had been at the foot of the order before producing a 1m35.996 to take the lead by a single thousandth. The South African had switched from a soft to a medium wet rear, and Miller made the same change for his second run.
Jack made that fresh medium rear count immediately. His first flying lap after the stop was a 1m35.461, putting the Pramac Yamaha more than half a second clear and giving the home crowd something to cheer.
Zarco responded on his final lap with a 1m35.462, missing Miller by the smallest possible margin. Comparing their best laps, Jack had been 0.313 seconds quicker through the first three sectors, but Zarco clawed back 0.312 in the final sector. One thousandth separated them at the line.
Both advanced to Q2, with Binder missing out by 0.534 seconds. Iker Lecuona was fourth, Maverick Viñales fifth and Bagnaia sixth, leaving Pecco 16th on the combined qualifying classification. Augusto Fernandez, Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli completed the Q1 order.
MotoGP Q2
Rain started blowing across the circuit from Bass Strait as Q2 got underway, adding another complication to an already difficult morning. Marc Marquez was the first to get caught out, losing the front under braking into Turn Four before putting a time on the board.
He tried to save it, but the Ducati went too far and too quickly. Marc managed to keep the clutch in, get back to the pits and jump on his spare bike while Zarco established the early benchmark ahead of Alex Marquez and Moreira.
Marc wasted little time on his return. His first completed flying lap was a 1m36.049, enough to take over at the top as the session moved into its second half. Zarco, Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio and Moreira followed, while championship leader Martin was still down in tenth.
There was another pit visit to come for Marc, however. The timing sheets record soft wets front and rear for that first completed lap, then a retained soft front and a medium wet rear for his final run. That medium rear already had two laps on it when the run began.
Zarco put the Honda back on provisional pole with a 1m35.706 in the closing minutes, before Miller improved to second with a 1m35.984. The Australian’s Q2 best came on a fresh soft wet rear, after his successful medium-rear gamble in Q1.
Then Marc arrived. He was 0.723 seconds under Zarco’s benchmark at the third split and found another 0.780 through the final sector. The clock stopped at 1m34.203, a staggering 1.503 seconds quicker than the provisional pole time.
Alex Marquez’s final lap trimmed the eventual winning margin to 1.494 seconds, MotoGP’s biggest pole margin since Marc himself dominated qualifying at Brno in 2019. A crash, a spare Ducati and a lap that made a wet Phillip Island look rather less wet than it felt to everyone else.
It was also a record sixth MotoGP pole at Phillip Island for Marquez, moving him ahead of Casey Stoner’s five. His performance ended Aprilia’s run of six consecutive poles, while the Italian manufacturer missed the front row for the first time since the Sachsenring.
The sector analysis underlined the performance. Marc set the fastest time in all four sectors on that same pole lap, and he completed only two valid flying laps in the entire session: the 1m36.049 that first put him on top, then the 1m34.203 that settled it.
Marc Marquez – Pole
“Just to cover my big mistake. You cannot crash in the first lap because it means that you don’t have a lap time. I did a big mistake on that Turn Four, but then the team were ready with the other bike.”
Marc said he had kept his focus and tried to recover the feeling he had enjoyed during free practice before committing everything to the final lap.
Alex’s 1m35.697 secured second by just 0.009 seconds over Zarco. The Gresini rider had initially doubted that an improvement would be possible when the rain intensified during his pit stop, only to find another opportunity when it stopped again.
Alex Marquez – P2
“We are in front row. That was the main target for me. We are in a good feeling on dry and also wet. We never know what will happen in three hours, so you need to be ready for everything.”
Zarco’s front-row result completed a strong recovery from Q1. He had started Q2 on medium wets at both ends, then retained the medium front and fitted a soft rear when the returning rain suggested more grip was needed. When that rain cleared again, he was left wondering what the medium rear might have delivered.
Johann Zarco – P3
“We put a soft rear, and we go out. No rain anymore, so I got some improvement. But I think if I wait the last lap with a medium rear, maybe I can catch the pole. But pretty happy to put the Honda in first row.”
Martin improved to fourth on his final lap, just 0.074 seconds away from the front row. The leading Aprilia rider heads row two alongside Miller and Raul Fernandez, with the championship situation unchanged at the end of qualifying: Martin on 355 points, two ahead of Marc.
Fifth was Miller’s best qualifying result of the season, comfortably improving on his previous best of 11th. Having missed the direct Q2 cut on Friday, the Australian had fought through the extra session to secure his strongest grid position of 2026 at home.
Acosta, Di Giannantonio and Friday pacesetter Bezzecchi fill the third row, separated by only 0.020 seconds. For Bezzecchi, ninth was his second-worst qualifying result of the season, leaving the Italian facing a recovery job with 46 points to make up on Martin in the championship.
Di Giannantonio believed the second row had been within reach, but said a slowing rider interrupted his qualifying lap. He remained encouraged by his feeling on the Ducati and confident in the race setup.
Fabio Di Giannantonio – P8
“Unfortunately, on our qualifying lap, a rider ahead slowed down at T3 and I couldn’t complete my ideal lap. Anyway, in the Sprint we will start from eighth place and we try to do the maximum as always, we have a good setup to do a good race.”
Moreira’s early 1m37.884 remained his best and left him tenth, ahead of Enea Bastianini and Ogura.
At the other end of the grid, Morbidelli reported setup difficulties and other problems, leaving VR46 searching for answers before the Sprint.
Miller starts fifth as the leading Yamaha, Zarco has Honda on the front row, and Marquez has given Ducati a commanding pole position after Friday’s Aprilia show of strength.
Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|M. Marquez
|Duc
|1m34.203
|337.5
|2
|A. Marquez
|Duc
|+1.494
|333.4
|3
|J. Zarco
|Hon
|+1.503
|335.4
|4
|J. Martin
|Apr
|+1.577
|340.7
|5
|J. Miller
|Yam
|+1.781
|327.3
|6
|R. Fernandez
|Apr
|+1.947
|337.5
|7
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|+2.297
|342.9
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Duc
|+2.303
|334.4
|9
|M. Bezzecchi
|Apr
|+2.317
|337.5
|10
|D. Moreira
|Hon
|+3.681
|329.3
|11
|E. Bastianini
|KTM
|+4.444
|335.4
|12
|A. Ogura
|Apr
|+5.186
|333.4
|Q1
|13
|B. Binder
|KTM
|+1.793
|336.5
|14
|I. Lecuona
|Duc
|+2.093
|333.4
|15
|M. Viñales
|KTM
|+2.484
|330.3
|16
|F. Bagnaia
|Duc
|+2.556
|335.4
|17
|A. Fernandez
|Yam
|+2.575
|316.8
|18
|A. Rins
|Yam
|+2.708
|333.4
|19
|F. Quartararo
|Yam
|+3.037
|328.3
|20
|F. Morbidelli
|Duc
|+3.701
|325.4
Qualifying classification; the issued Sprint grid follows the same order.
All gaps are relative to the Q2 pole time. Speed in km/h.
2026 MotoGP Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|J. Martin
|355
|2
|M. Marquez
|353
|3
|M. Bezzecchi
|309
|4
|A. Ogura
|259
|5
|P. Acosta
|258
|6
|F. Di Giannantonio
|245
|7
|R. Fernandez
|236
|8
|A. Marquez
|172
|9
|F. Bagnaia
|166
|10
|F. Aldeguer
|125
|11
|E. Bastianini
|122
|12
|L. Marini
|108
|13
|B. Binder
|104
|14
|F. Quartararo
|74
|15
|D. Moreira
|74
|16
|F. Morbidelli
|59
|17
|J. Zarco
|51
|18
|J. Mir
|33
|19
|J. Miller
|28
|20
|A. Rins
|25
|21
|T. Razgatlioglu
|18
|22
|M. Viñales
|12
|23
|I. Lecuona
|9
|24
|A. Fernandez
|6
|25
|P. Espargaro
|5
|26
|S. Chantra
|3
|27
|T. Nakagami
|3
|28
|C. Crutchlow
|0
|29
|J. Folger
|0
|30
|L. Savadori
|0
|31
|M. Pirro
|0
|32
|A. Espargaro
|0
Moto2 Free Practice Two
Izan Guevara denied Senna Agius top spot in a treacherous wet Moto2 FP2 session at Phillip Island, the championship contender finding a late 1m43.446s to finish 0.316 seconds clear of the Australian. Alonso Lopez and Tony Arbolino completed a leading quartet covered by less than six-tenths, with more than a second separating Guevara from fifth-placed Daniel Holgado.
The conditions caught riders out almost immediately. Deniz Öncü tumbled out at Southern Loop as the session got underway, before Alex Escrig suffered a mid-corner high-side at the fast turn one. Dani Muñoz then went down at the same corner, followed by his Italtrans team-mate Adrian Huertas, leaving the marshals at Doohan Corner with plenty of work to do.
Huertas appeared to suggest there might be fluid other than water on the surface at turn one, although that was not confirmed.
Luca Lunetta also came unstuck between turns four and five, while Mario Aji suffered a high-side at turn 11. With the air temperature at 15 degrees and the track at 18, Saturday morning was presenting a very different challenge to Friday’s dry running.
Agius was quick to establish himself among the front-runners. His first completed flying lap, a 1m48.641s, put him on top, and although Filip Salac, Guevara and Lopez all had spells at the head of the order, the Australian became the rider setting the targets through the middle stages.
A 1m44.313s on lap eight restored Agius to first place. He then chipped that down to 1m44.014s, 1m43.949s, and 1m43.836s, putting together a convincing run while so many others struggled simply to stay aboard.
Guevara had other ideas, however. With five minutes remaining, the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha rider produced his 1m43.446s to take over by 0.390 seconds. Agius continued to attack, improving to 1m43.762s on his penultimate lap despite having to gather up a number of slides, but could not quite reclaim the position.
The sector times show how close that late response came to being enough. Through the first three sectors of his best lap, Agius was a combined 0.055 seconds quicker than Guevara had been on the benchmark lap. That included the fastest third sector of the session, but a final sector 0.371 seconds slower than Guevara’s left the Australian second overall.
Lopez’s 1m43.954s secured third, 0.192 seconds behind Agius, with Arbolino another 0.082 seconds back. Holgado and CFMOTO Aspar team-mate David Alonso took fifth and sixth, ahead of Salac, Celestino Vietti, Ayumu Sasaki and Taiyo Furusato.
Further down the order, Muñoz finished 21st, Lunetta 22nd, Aji 23rd, Öncü 24th and Huertas 25th. Escrig and Sergio Garcia ended the session without a timed flying lap.
Phillip Island Moto2 FP2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Top
|1
|I. Guevara
|Bos
|1m43.446
|283.6
|2
|S. Agius
|Kal
|+0.316
|280.0
|3
|A. Lopez
|Kal
|+0.508
|280.7
|4
|T. Arbolino
|Kal
|+0.590
|280.7
|5
|D. Holgado
|Kal
|+1.016
|280.0
|6
|D. Alonso
|Kal
|+1.137
|285.1
|7
|F. Salac
|Kal
|+1.256
|277.8
|8
|C. Vietti
|Bos
|+1.577
|282.1
|9
|A. Sasaki
|Kal
|+1.866
|278.5
|10
|T. Furusato
|Kal
|+1.880
|280.0
|11
|J. Roberts
|Kal
|+1.926
|280.0
|12
|A. Ferrandez
|Bos
|+1.963
|285.1
|13
|M. Gonzalez
|Kal
|+2.058
|281.4
|14
|B. Baltus
|Kal
|+2.078
|278.5
|15
|A. Piqueras
|Kal
|+2.125
|279.2
|16
|J. Rueda
|Kal
|+2.750
|280.0
|17
|I. Ortola
|Kal
|+3.164
|283.6
|18
|Z. vd Goorbergh
|Kal
|+3.552
|278.5
|19
|X. Zurutuza
|For
|+4.201
|277.1
|20
|C. Veijer
|Kal
|+4.292
|275.7
|21
|D. Muñoz
|Kal
|+5.114
|275.7
|22
|L. Lunetta
|Bos
|+5.751
|276.4
|23
|M. Aji
|Kal
|+6.111
|275.7
|24
|D. Öncü
|Bos
|+7.556
|275.7
|25
|A. Huertas
|Kal
|+13.843
|263.6
|NC
|S. Garcia
|Kal
|—
|—
|NC
|A. Escrig
|For
|—
|—
Moto2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|265.5
|2
|Izan GUEVARA
|260
|3
|Ivan ORTOLA
|191.5
|4
|Daniel HOLGADO
|170
|5
|David ALONSO
|166
|6
|Senna AGIUS
|165
|7
|Filip SALAC
|153
|8
|Celestino VIETTI
|133
|9
|Alonso LOPEZ
|125.5
|10
|Daniel MUÑOZ
|83
|11
|Tony ARBOLINO
|82.5
|12
|Collin VEIJER
|80.5
|13
|Alex ESCRIG
|63
|14
|Barry BALTUS
|60
|15
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|47.5
|16
|Joe ROBERTS
|44
|17
|Jose Antonio RUEDA
|43
|18
|Adrian HUERTAS
|42
|19
|Luca LUNETTA
|27
|20
|Ayumu SASAKI
|24
|21
|Alberto FERRANDEZ
|17.5
|22
|Aron CANET
|17.5
|23
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|17
|24
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|14
|25
|Sergio GARCIA
|11
|26
|Angel PIQUERAS
|4
|27
|Mario AJI
|3
Moto3 Free Practice Two
Newly crowned Moto3 World Champion Maximo Quiles mastered the wet conditions at Phillip Island on Saturday morning, topping FP2 by 0.534 seconds over Brian Uriarte. David Almansa was another 0.484 seconds behind in third, while Indonesian rookie Veda Pratama starred in fourth as the leading Honda rider.
With the air temperature at 15 degrees and the circuit at 18, there was little room for error on the wet track. David Muñoz received an early reminder of that when the rear broke loose on the exit of turn ten with just over 20 minutes remaining. His KTM snapped sideways and launched him into a violent high-side, giving the Spaniard the full tumble dryer treatment.
Leo Rammerstorfer also lost the rear at one of the Island’s slower corners, but his turn-four low-side was a much gentler affair. The Austrian recovered to finish ninth, while Muñoz was left down in 25th after a session interrupted by his crash.
Uriarte did much of the early pace-setting. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie worked down through 1m44.333s, 1m43.990s and 1m43.601s before posting his best of 1m43.411s on lap ten. A violent high-side at Southern Loop late in the session then ended his opportunity to answer Quiles.
Quiles had been building his speed behind him. A 1m43.343s on lap nine put the CFMOTO Aspar rider on top, before he extended the advantage with a 1m42.877s next time around. That was the only lap under 1m43s, and he followed it with another 1m43.863s before returning to the pits.
His fastest lap was particularly complete: Quiles joined all four of his personal-best sectors together, setting the outright fastest times in sectors one, three and four. Uriarte was fractionally quicker through the second sector, but Quiles’ gains elsewhere gave him a margin of more than half a second.
Almansa’s 1m43.895s made him the only other rider below 1m44s. Pratama was the best of the rest on 1m44.670s, improving during his second run and backing up his fastest lap with a 1m44.779s. The Honda Team Asia rider finished 0.388 seconds ahead of Rico Salmela, with Guido Pini sixth.
Home favourite Joel Kelso was seventh on the GRYD Racing Honda, his 1m45.189s just 0.019 seconds behind Pini. Joel Esteban, Rammerstorfer and Alvaro Carpe completed the top ten. Matteo Bertelle was a late faller at turn four as he tried to get the power down, finishing 14th on the timesheet.
For last-minute Australian stand-in Marianos Nikolis, the session was another steep learning exercise on the CODE Motorsports KTM. He rounded out the 26-rider field on 1m49.256s, but his lap sequence showed steady progress: from a first flying lap of 1m56.097s, he worked into the 1m49s and finished with three consecutive laps in that bracket.
Uriarte’s second place and Pratama’s fourth also put the rookie contest in focus. Uriarte arrived with an 88-point advantage over the Indonesian and a chance to clinch Rookie of the Year this weekend, but Pratama’s wet-weather showing ensured he remained one of the riders worth watching.
Phillip Island Moto3 FP2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Top
|1
|M. Quiles
|KTM
|1m42.877
|239.7
|2
|B. Uriarte
|KTM
|+0.534
|235.0
|3
|D. Almansa
|KTM
|+1.018
|238.6
|4
|V. Pratama
|Hon
|+1.793
|237.6
|5
|R. Salmela
|KTM
|+2.181
|239.2
|6
|G. Pini
|Hon
|+2.293
|236.5
|7
|J. Kelso
|Hon
|+2.312
|237.6
|8
|J. Esteban
|KTM
|+2.427
|235.5
|9
|L. Rammerstorfer
|Hon
|+2.441
|233.0
|10
|A. Carpe
|KTM
|+2.516
|238.1
|11
|A. Fernandez
|Hon
|+2.688
|240.2
|12
|C. O’Gorman
|Hon
|+2.881
|237.1
|13
|V. Perrone
|KTM
|+2.888
|240.2
|14
|M. Bertelle
|KTM
|+2.889
|238.1
|15
|S. Ogden
|KTM
|+2.943
|236.0
|16
|A. Cruces
|KTM
|+3.042
|235.5
|17
|E. O’Shea
|Hon
|+3.152
|241.3
|18
|M. Morelli
|KTM
|+3.335
|235.5
|19
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|+3.643
|237.1
|20
|R. Moodley
|KTM
|+3.889
|238.6
|21
|J. Rios
|Hon
|+3.968
|232.0
|22
|Z. Mitani
|Hon
|+4.248
|235.0
|23
|R. Yamanaka
|KTM
|+4.277
|239.2
|24
|H. Danish
|KTM
|+4.439
|234.5
|25
|D. Muñoz
|KTM
|+5.417
|236.0
|26
|M. Nikolis
|KTM
|+6.379
|236.5
Moto3 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maximo QUILES
|351
|2
|David ALMANSA
|219
|3
|Brian URIARTE
|203
|4
|Alvaro CARPE
|191
|5
|Marco MORELLI
|146
|6
|Valentin PERRONE
|123
|7
|Veda PRATAMA
|115
|8
|Matteo BERTELLE
|109
|9
|Hakim DANISH
|107
|10
|Rico SALMELA
|92
|11
|Adrian CRUCES
|83
|12
|Guido PINI
|78
|13
|Joel ESTEBAN
|73
|14
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|71
|15
|Casey O’GORMAN
|70
|16
|Joel KELSO
|67
|17
|Eddie O’SHEA
|65
|18
|David MUÑOZ
|61
|19
|Jesus RIOS
|50
|20
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|44
|21
|Scott OGDEN
|36
|22
|David GONZALEZ
|7
|23
|Marcos URIARTE
|6
|24
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|5
|25
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|4
|26
|Zen MITANI
|2
|27
|Ruche MOODLEY
|1
|28
|Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
|1
MotoGP Calendar
|
Rnd
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|1
|
01 Mar
|
Thai
|
Chang International Circuit
|2
|
22 Mar
|
Brazil*
|
Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|3
|
29 Mar
|
US
|
Circuit of the Americas
|4
|
26 Apr
|
Spain**
|
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|5
|
10 May
|
France
|
Le Mans
|6
|
17 May
|
Catalonia
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|7
|
31 May
|
Italy
|
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|8
|
07 Jun
|
Hungary
|
Balaton Park Circuit
|9
|
21 Jun
|
Czech
|
Automotodrom Brno
|10
|
28 Jun
|
Netherlands
|
TT Circuit Assen
|11
|
12 Jul
|
Germany
|
Sachsenring
|12
|
09 Aug
|
GB
|
Silverstone Circuit
|13
|
30 Aug
|
Aragon
|
MotorLand Aragon
|14
|
13 Sep
|
San Marino
|
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|15
|
20 Sep
|
Austria
|
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|16
|
04 Oct
|
Japan
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|17
|
11 Oct
|
Indonesia
|
Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|18
|
25 Oct
|
Australia
|
Phillip Island
|19
|
01 Nov
|
Malaysia
|
Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|20
|
08 Nov
|
Qatar
|
Lusail International Circuit
|21
|
22 Nov
|
Portugal
|
Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|22
|
29 Nov
|
Valencia
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo