MotoGP 2026

Round 18 – Phillip Island – MotoGP Qualifying

Aprilia had four bikes in the top five on Friday afternoon, but Phillip Island’s changing weather would give Saturday morning a very different complexion.

As detailed in our Friday practice report, Marco Bezzecchi led Raul Fernandez by 0.072 seconds, with Marc Marquez third ahead of Ai Ogura and championship leader Jorge Martin. Jack Miller missed direct entry to Q2 by just 0.067 seconds, while Pecco Bagnaia also faced the extra hurdle of Q1.

Our Friday rider quotes reflected the different moods in those garages. Marquez was encouraged by his improving feeling and targeting the front row, Miller remained positive about his pace despite two crashes, and Bagnaia was hoping a change in the weather might help shuffle the order.

Some kerbing had been breaking up at points around the circuit, prompting officials to reprofile the affected sections overnight to remove sharp edges.

Marini ruled unfit

Before Saturday’s action began, Luca Marini was ruled unfit despite continued rest and treatment for the virus he picked up in Indonesia. His target is to return next weekend in Malaysia, where he will undergo another medical assessment.

Dr Angel Charte – MotoGP Chief Medical Officer

“For the past week, Luca Marini has been suffering from a viral condition and a high fever for three to four days. For the last 48 to 72 hours, he has been suffering from muscle weakness caused by the virus, affecting both his upper and lower body. During the last examination, conducted on Saturday morning, he presented with the same symptoms and was declared unfit. His condition will be assessed again in Malaysia.”

MotoGP Free Practice Two

FP2 got underway at 1010 on a wet track, although the clouds were holding fire as riders left pit-lane. Bagnaia’s Ducati was also holding fire, the Italian rolling to a stop shortly after heading out and having to park the bike before making his way back to the pits on foot.

Little had gone right for Pecco so far this weekend, and Saturday had offered him another unwelcome complication. He eventually returned to record the 11th-fastest time, 2.338 seconds behind his team-mate.

The track began drying relatively quickly, but there was still enough moisture around to keep riders busy saving slides. Marquez led much of the session before putting down a 1m37.112 on his tenth lap, the first flying lap of his second run.

More telling than that single time was what followed. Marc closed with five consecutive laps of 1m37.112, 1m37.849, 1m37.722, 1m37.507 and 1m37.433. Every one was quicker than any other rider’s best lap of the session, and he did it on the same soft wet tyres used during his opening run.

Pedro Acosta finally joined him in the 1m37s with a 1m37.935 on his last lap, but that still left the KTM rider 0.823 seconds adrift. Martin also improved on his final lap to claim third with a 1m38.130, just 0.086 seconds ahead of factory Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

Johann Zarco was typically competitive in the sketchy conditions, taking fifth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. Miller was the leading Yamaha in eighth, only 0.028 seconds ahead of Raul Fernandez, while Diogo Moreira completed the top ten.

Ogura, fourth on Friday afternoon, finished at the opposite end of the timesheet in 20th. The Trackhouse rider had flagged his lack of wet-weather experience on Friday, and Saturday morning was providing a demanding lesson.

Phillip Island MotoGP FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m37.112 335.4 2 P. Acosta KTM +0.823 334.4 3 J. Martin Apr +1.018 337.5 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.104 335.4 5 J. Zarco Hon +1.240 326.3 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +1.354 318.7 7 A. Marquez Duc +1.375 335.4 8 J. Miller Yam +1.596 316.8 9 R. Fernandez Apr +1.624 325.4 10 D. Moreira Hon +2.226 324.4 11 F. Bagnaia Duc +2.338 334.4 12 M. Viñales KTM +2.374 325.4 13 B. Binder KTM +2.401 326.3 14 A. Rins Yam +2.533 329.3 15 I. Lecuona Duc +2.837 326.3 16 E. Bastianini KTM +2.863 332.3 17 F. Quartararo Yam +2.937 325.4 18 A. Fernandez Yam +3.009 310.4 19 F. Morbidelli Duc +3.042 321.5 20 A. Ogura Apr +4.318 320.5

MotoGP Q1

After a short break, the ten riders who had missed Friday’s direct Q2 cut headed out to fight for the two remaining places. Zarco immediately set the pace, his early 1m36.557 already quicker than Marquez had managed in FP2, with Miller initially his closest challenger.

The Frenchman subsequently lowered the benchmark to 1m35.997 after fitting a fresh soft wet rear while retaining his original soft front. Bagnaia briefly moved ahead of Miller into second as the Australian prepared for his final run.

Brad Binder had been at the foot of the order before producing a 1m35.996 to take the lead by a single thousandth. The South African had switched from a soft to a medium wet rear, and Miller made the same change for his second run.

Jack made that fresh medium rear count immediately. His first flying lap after the stop was a 1m35.461, putting the Pramac Yamaha more than half a second clear and giving the home crowd something to cheer.

Zarco responded on his final lap with a 1m35.462, missing Miller by the smallest possible margin. Comparing their best laps, Jack had been 0.313 seconds quicker through the first three sectors, but Zarco clawed back 0.312 in the final sector. One thousandth separated them at the line.

Both advanced to Q2, with Binder missing out by 0.534 seconds. Iker Lecuona was fourth, Maverick Viñales fifth and Bagnaia sixth, leaving Pecco 16th on the combined qualifying classification. Augusto Fernandez, Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli completed the Q1 order.

MotoGP Q2

Rain started blowing across the circuit from Bass Strait as Q2 got underway, adding another complication to an already difficult morning. Marc Marquez was the first to get caught out, losing the front under braking into Turn Four before putting a time on the board.

He tried to save it, but the Ducati went too far and too quickly. Marc managed to keep the clutch in, get back to the pits and jump on his spare bike while Zarco established the early benchmark ahead of Alex Marquez and Moreira.

Marc wasted little time on his return. His first completed flying lap was a 1m36.049, enough to take over at the top as the session moved into its second half. Zarco, Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio and Moreira followed, while championship leader Martin was still down in tenth.

There was another pit visit to come for Marc, however. The timing sheets record soft wets front and rear for that first completed lap, then a retained soft front and a medium wet rear for his final run. That medium rear already had two laps on it when the run began.

Zarco put the Honda back on provisional pole with a 1m35.706 in the closing minutes, before Miller improved to second with a 1m35.984. The Australian’s Q2 best came on a fresh soft wet rear, after his successful medium-rear gamble in Q1.

Then Marc arrived. He was 0.723 seconds under Zarco’s benchmark at the third split and found another 0.780 through the final sector. The clock stopped at 1m34.203, a staggering 1.503 seconds quicker than the provisional pole time.

Alex Marquez’s final lap trimmed the eventual winning margin to 1.494 seconds, MotoGP’s biggest pole margin since Marc himself dominated qualifying at Brno in 2019. A crash, a spare Ducati and a lap that made a wet Phillip Island look rather less wet than it felt to everyone else.

It was also a record sixth MotoGP pole at Phillip Island for Marquez, moving him ahead of Casey Stoner’s five. His performance ended Aprilia’s run of six consecutive poles, while the Italian manufacturer missed the front row for the first time since the Sachsenring.

The sector analysis underlined the performance. Marc set the fastest time in all four sectors on that same pole lap, and he completed only two valid flying laps in the entire session: the 1m36.049 that first put him on top, then the 1m34.203 that settled it.

Marc Marquez – Pole

“Just to cover my big mistake. You cannot crash in the first lap because it means that you don’t have a lap time. I did a big mistake on that Turn Four, but then the team were ready with the other bike.”

Marc said he had kept his focus and tried to recover the feeling he had enjoyed during free practice before committing everything to the final lap.

Alex’s 1m35.697 secured second by just 0.009 seconds over Zarco. The Gresini rider had initially doubted that an improvement would be possible when the rain intensified during his pit stop, only to find another opportunity when it stopped again.

Alex Marquez – P2

“We are in front row. That was the main target for me. We are in a good feeling on dry and also wet. We never know what will happen in three hours, so you need to be ready for everything.”

Zarco’s front-row result completed a strong recovery from Q1. He had started Q2 on medium wets at both ends, then retained the medium front and fitted a soft rear when the returning rain suggested more grip was needed. When that rain cleared again, he was left wondering what the medium rear might have delivered.

Johann Zarco – P3

“We put a soft rear, and we go out. No rain anymore, so I got some improvement. But I think if I wait the last lap with a medium rear, maybe I can catch the pole. But pretty happy to put the Honda in first row.”

Martin improved to fourth on his final lap, just 0.074 seconds away from the front row. The leading Aprilia rider heads row two alongside Miller and Raul Fernandez, with the championship situation unchanged at the end of qualifying: Martin on 355 points, two ahead of Marc.

Fifth was Miller’s best qualifying result of the season, comfortably improving on his previous best of 11th. Having missed the direct Q2 cut on Friday, the Australian had fought through the extra session to secure his strongest grid position of 2026 at home.

Acosta, Di Giannantonio and Friday pacesetter Bezzecchi fill the third row, separated by only 0.020 seconds. For Bezzecchi, ninth was his second-worst qualifying result of the season, leaving the Italian facing a recovery job with 46 points to make up on Martin in the championship.

Di Giannantonio believed the second row had been within reach, but said a slowing rider interrupted his qualifying lap. He remained encouraged by his feeling on the Ducati and confident in the race setup.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P8

“Unfortunately, on our qualifying lap, a rider ahead slowed down at T3 and I couldn’t complete my ideal lap. Anyway, in the Sprint we will start from eighth place and we try to do the maximum as always, we have a good setup to do a good race.”

Moreira’s early 1m37.884 remained his best and left him tenth, ahead of Enea Bastianini and Ogura.

At the other end of the grid, Morbidelli reported setup difficulties and other problems, leaving VR46 searching for answers before the Sprint.

Miller starts fifth as the leading Yamaha, Zarco has Honda on the front row, and Marquez has given Ducati a commanding pole position after Friday’s Aprilia show of strength.

Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m34.203 337.5 2 A. Marquez Duc +1.494 333.4 3 J. Zarco Hon +1.503 335.4 4 J. Martin Apr +1.577 340.7 5 J. Miller Yam +1.781 327.3 6 R. Fernandez Apr +1.947 337.5 7 P. Acosta KTM +2.297 342.9 8 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +2.303 334.4 9 M. Bezzecchi Apr +2.317 337.5 10 D. Moreira Hon +3.681 329.3 11 E. Bastianini KTM +4.444 335.4 12 A. Ogura Apr +5.186 333.4 Q1 13 B. Binder KTM +1.793 336.5 14 I. Lecuona Duc +2.093 333.4 15 M. Viñales KTM +2.484 330.3 16 F. Bagnaia Duc +2.556 335.4 17 A. Fernandez Yam +2.575 316.8 18 A. Rins Yam +2.708 333.4 19 F. Quartararo Yam +3.037 328.3 20 F. Morbidelli Duc +3.701 325.4

Qualifying classification; the issued Sprint grid follows the same order.

All gaps are relative to the Q2 pole time. Speed in km/h.

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 355 2 M. Marquez 353 3 M. Bezzecchi 309 4 A. Ogura 259 5 P. Acosta 258 6 F. Di Giannantonio 245 7 R. Fernandez 236 8 A. Marquez 172 9 F. Bagnaia 166 10 F. Aldeguer 125 11 E. Bastianini 122 12 L. Marini 108 13 B. Binder 104 14 F. Quartararo 74 15 D. Moreira 74 16 F. Morbidelli 59 17 J. Zarco 51 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 25 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0 32 A. Espargaro 0