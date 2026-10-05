2026 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event

A field of 127 young riders representing 45 nations has been invited to the 2026 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event, which gets underway in Guadix, Spain, on Monday.

The annual selection event brings together promising young racers from around the world as Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup organisers assess the next wave of talent looking to progress further along the Grand Prix pathway.

There is a strong Australian connection among the 2026 invitees. Levi Russo is listed under Australia, while Australian-Thai youngster Teerin Fleming is entered under Thailand.

Judd Plaisted also appears on the official Australian invite list, although the youngster has elected not to participate in this year’s selection event.

Plaisted elects to stay focused on Moto4 Asia

Plaisted’s family confirmed on the eve of the event that they made the decision with his management agency as part of a longer-term development plan.

The Guadix selection event also clashes with this week’s Idemitsu Moto4 Asia Cup action at Mandalika, and attending the Spanish selection would have cost Plaisted valuable track time in the Asian championship.

“Judd is still very young, and we believe you can’t skip steps in this sport, so we are taking the next 12 months to build the right foundations, For now, it’s about putting in the work and continuing to build.”

Plaisted has been one of the Australians making progress through the Idemitsu Moto4 Asia Cup in 2026, and his decision means his immediate focus remains on continuing that development rather than attempting to accelerate the next step.

Fleming is another rider familiar to Moto4 Asia followers. Although officially nominated under Thailand on the Red Bull Rookies Cup list, Fleming also has Australian nationality and has been part of the Australian contingent we have followed through the Asian series this season.

A global field heads to Guadix

The scale of the selection process is underlined by the geographical spread of the 127-rider entry. Riders have been called from Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, with Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Poland among the more heavily represented nations.

Invitees also come from countries much less commonly represented on the international motorcycle racing ladder, including Palestine, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nicaragua, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The Selection Event has long been a key gateway into the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, where young riders race on equal machinery and in front of the Grand Prix paddock as they take another step toward the Moto3 World Championship and beyond.

2026 Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection Event

Invited Riders

Country Riders Australia Judd Plaisted*

Levi Russo Thailand / Australia Teerin Fleming** Argentina Bautista Farias

Santiago Gossa Austria Tobias Kitzbichler

Paul Linsbichler Belgium Tom Rolin Brazil Aymon Bocanegra Boone

Murilo Gomes Silva

Leonardo Marques Barbim

Mário Salles Neto

Daniel von Zeschau Tomelin Bulgaria Nikola Nikolaev Canada Lachlan Alexander

Eric Sergi Chile Cristóbal Carreño Colombia Tomas Escobar

Jhon Alexander Lopez Castañeda Czech Republic Viktor Čech

Roman Durdis

Jonathan Garness-Kuzel

Adam Vyskocil Denmark Nicolas Romeral Grotkopp Dominican Republic Xarly Mendez de Oleo Ecuador Alberto Enriquez Finland Domi Pekkanen France Marc-Antoine Audard

Enzo Bellon

Evan Boxenberger

Johann Dubois

Swan Emprin

Nolann Macary

Antoine Nativi

Esteban Neil

Gabriel Pio

Jimmy Primaut

Remy Sanjuan Germany Smilla Göttlich

Anina Urlass

Thias Wenzel Hong Kong, China Wen-Ze Zhong Hungary Tamas Lukacs India Poojita Anil Kumar

Rehbar Baktoo

Johann Emmanuel

Rakshith Srihari Dave Ireland Tobias Mayer Israel Omri Chen Italy Leonardo Casadei

Vincenzo Di Veroli

Lorenzo Fino

Elisabetta Monti

Lorenzo Pritelli

Luca Rizzi

Edoardo Savino

Mathias Tamburini

Simone Vianello Japan Shingo Iidaka

Riichi Takahira Kenya Nathaniel Cohen Malaysia Qabil Irfan Mexico Santiago Vega Izquierdo Netherlands Quinn de Joode

Luuk de Vries

Milan Hunneman

Mick Koomen Nicaragua Andoni Dominguez Martinez Palestine Mahdi Salem Abuawad Poland Jakub Belak

Laila Bielecka

Karolina Danak

Sebastian Jozef Ferrucci

Julia Jantarska

Franciszek Stoklosa

Kacper Wojcik Portugal Frederico Guimarães

Tiago João

Pedro Matos Republic of Korea Seong Hyeon Kim Slovenia Tian Krsevan

Nejc Petric South Africa Jason Van Breda

Ryan van Nieuwkerk Spain Oliver Cantos Llorca

Daniel Climent Cantos

Victor Cubeles

Alex Debon Estornell

Ignacio Galán Bermejo

Andres Garcia Gonzalez

David Gomez Forner

Alex Longarela Montes

Alvaro Lucas Esteve

Eneko Osorio Marchan

David Peris Bartual

Alex Remesal Lomas

Jose Reyes

Izan Rodriguez Alvarez

Iker Rodriguez Romero

Eric Ruz

David Sanchez Ruiz

Enzo Zaragoza Benedi Sri Lanka Chenuka Caldera

Kolamba Patabandige Hesali Nehansa Peiris Sweden Brayden Burke Switzerland Alessio Arnold Taiwan Pin-Hung Huang Turkey Ishak Demir Dönmez USA Nathan Bettencourt

Julian Correa

Nathan Gouker

Mac Robert MacClugage

Kensei Matsudaira

Joshua Raymond

Derek Sanchez

Mikey Lou Sanchez

Ulises Weyrauch Ukraine Oleksii Chepurny United Kingdom Jack Burrows

Harrison Day

Jack Dunabie

Ryan Frost

Marco Holt

Henry McCartney

Filip Surowiak Venezuela Diego Andrés González Menegollo

Juan Pablo Telo Santaella

* Judd Plaisted has confirmed he will not attend the 2026 Selection Event.

** Australian-Thai rider Teerin Fleming is listed under Thailand on the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup entry list.