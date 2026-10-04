2026 British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park

ZYN Superbike

Kyle Ryde arrived at his home round with a 68-point championship advantage over Scott Redding and immediately strengthened his hand by securing pole position at Donington Park.

The defending champion produced a 1m26.249s lap in qualifying, 0.068s underneath the previous BSB lap record, to head Ryan Vickers by 0.534s. Bradley Ray completed the front row, just 0.021s behind Vickers, with Redding fourth and Max Cook fifth.

Honda Racing UK had also confirmed ahead of the weekend that Vickers will remain with the factory squad for the 2027 British Superbike Championship, and the Honda rider would go on to play a prominent role throughout the Donington races.

Of the Australians, Jason O’Halloran qualified 14th, Josh Brookes 17th and Brayden Elliott 23rd.

Superbike Race One

Bradley Ray made the best launch in the opening 20-lap encounter and grabbed the lead while Ryde initially went backwards, completing the opening lap in fifth as Ryan Vickers and Scott Redding also settled into the leading group.

Max Cook briefly demoted Ryde another position on the AJN Steelstock bimota, but that appeared to wake the champion up. Ryde immediately fought back before turning his attention to Redding, and the pair made contact during a fierce exchange that ended with Ryde moving ahead at the Melbourne Hairpin.

Vickers had relieved Ray of the lead on lap four, but Ryde was now gathering momentum. He picked off Ray at Coppice and then closed onto the Honda, eventually taking the lead through the Starkey’s/Schwantz section before putting together the quickest sequence of laps of the race.

Ryde went on to win by 1.260 seconds from Vickers, with Ray third and Redding unable to respond in fourth. Cook completed the top five ahead of Leon Haslam.

Josh Brookes was the leading Australian in 12th on the DAO Racing Honda, with Honda Racing UK’s Jason O’Halloran 13th. Brayden Elliott brought his NP Racing Honda home 19th.

The victory increased Ryde’s championship advantage over Redding to 75 points.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Ryde Duc 29m12.190 2 R. Vickers Hon +1.260 3 B. Ray Yam +4.440 4 S. Redding Duc +6.081 5 M. Cook Bim +7.777 6 L. Haslam Duc +17.126 7 D. Kent Yam +18.143 8 S. Stacey Duc +22.570 9 J. Talbot Bim +23.026 10 C. Iddon Yam +23.695 11 L. Jackson Hon +24.202 12 J. Brookes Hon +33.794 13 J. O’Halloran Hon +35.895 14 R. Irwin Hon +42.399 15 A. Irwin Duc +48.339 16 S. Swann Hon +48.998 17 R. Kerr Hon +53.923 18 L. Hedger Hon +53.984 19 B. Elliott Hon +1m18.684 Not Classified DNF R. Skinner Yam +7 laps DNF E. McManus Hon +7 laps DNF G. Irwin Duc +16 laps DNF I. Mikhalchik BMW +19 laps DNF F. Rogers Hon DNF

Superbike Race Two

Ryan Vickers again fired away from the line to lead Race Two, but Ryde was in no mood to spend long behind the Honda. The Ducati rider first attacked Redding at Coppice before relieving Vickers of the lead at the Fogarty Esses.

The complexion of the 12-lap Sprint changed when Rory Skinner and Leon Haslam tangled at Goddards, bringing out the Safety Car. When racing resumed Redding immediately attacked, passing Vickers at Redgate before turning his attention to Ryde.

Redding found a way past at the Melbourne Hairpin, only to run wide at Goddards and hand the lead straight back. From there Ryde controlled the race, although Redding closed rapidly over the final laps and crossed the line only 0.283 seconds behind.

Vickers completed the podium in third ahead of Ray and Cook, while Joe Talbot made it two AJN Steelstock bimotas inside the top six.

Jason O’Halloran was the best of the Australians in tenth, Josh Brookes finished 14th and Brayden Elliott was 19th.

Two wins from two at Donington had stretched Ryde’s championship lead to 78 points ahead of the final race of the weekend.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Ryde Duc 18m10.831 2 S. Redding Duc +0.283 3 R. Vickers Hon +1.879 4 B. Ray Yam +1.992 5 M. Cook Bim +2.542 6 J. Talbot Bim +5.501 7 L. Jackson Hon +8.951 8 G. Irwin Duc +9.440 9 D. Kent Yam +9.802 10 J. O’Halloran Hon +11.861 11 I. Mikhalchik BMW +11.892 12 S. Stacey Duc +13.413 13 R. Irwin Hon +19.365 14 J. Brookes Hon +20.542 15 A. Irwin Duc +23.157 16 L. Hedger Hon +23.379 17 S. Swann Hon +23.556 18 R. Kerr Hon +25.221 19 B. Elliott Hon +25.311 Not Classified DNF C. Iddon Yam +5 laps DNF F. Rogers Hon +8 laps DNF E. McManus Hon +8 laps DNF R. Skinner Yam DNF DNF L. Haslam Duc DNF

Superbike Race Three

Max Cook grabbed the early lead in the scheduled 20-lap finale, heading Scott Redding and Ryan Vickers as Ryde initially slotted into fourth. Ryde moved into third on lap two, but this time it was Redding who had the strongest pace at the front.

Redding attacked Cook at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap five and once ahead began steadily opening an advantage. Ryde remained in the podium battle and appeared set to limit the damage to his championship lead until the entire complexion of the title fight changed on lap ten.

A technical problem forced Ryde to retire his Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing Ducati. Remarkably, it was his first non-finish in 89 races and his first DNF since Oulton Park in May 2024.

Redding was left clear to take a crucial victory, 2.254 seconds ahead of Cook. Vickers backed up his Race Two podium with another third place, while Ray was fourth and Rory Skinner recovered from his earlier Sprint race dramas to finish fifth.

Josh Brookes was 12th and Jason O’Halloran 13th, both one lap down when the result was declared. Brayden Elliott did not start.

The race was red-flagged with one lap remaining after Glenn Irwin crashed heavily at Starkey’s Bridge. Irwin remained conscious and stable and was initially transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham because of concern over a possible spinal fracture. Further scans have subsequently cleared Irwin and he has been discharged from hospital. He will be reviewed for fitness to ride at the Brands Hatch finale.

Ryde therefore leaves Donington on 509 points, but his advantage over Redding has been slashed to 53 with a maximum 105 points still available across the three Brands Hatch races. Bradley Ray sits 104 points behind Ryde on 405, meaning he also remains mathematically in the championship equation, albeit requiring an extraordinary swing at the finale.

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Redding Duc 27m41.303 2 M. Cook Bim +2.254 3 R. Vickers Hon +3.284 4 B. Ray Yam +8.017 5 R. Skinner Yam +13.086 6 J. Talbot Bim +16.171 7 D. Kent Yam +23.178 8 C. Iddon Yam +23.556 9 I. Mikhalchik BMW +24.021 10 L. Jackson Hon +27.414 11 S. Stacey Duc +30.441 12 J. Brookes Hon +1 lap 13 J. O’Halloran Hon +1 lap 14 S. Swann Hon +1 lap 15 A. Irwin Duc +1 lap 16 R. Irwin Hon +1 lap 17 F. Rogers Hon +3 laps Not Classified DNF G. Irwin Duc +1 lap DNF R. Kerr Hon +5 laps DNF E. McManus Hon +9 laps DNF K. Ryde Duc +10 laps DNF L. Haslam Duc +18 laps NS B. Elliott Hon DNS NS L. Hedger Hon DNS

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Ryde Duc 509 2 S. Redding Duc 456 3 B. Ray Yam 405 4 R. Vickers Hon 351 5 L. Haslam Duc 308 6 M. Cook Bim 294 7 R. Skinner Yam 233 8 D. Kent Yam 171 9 L. Jackson Hon 162 10 J. Talbot Bim 160 11 C. Iddon Yam 149 12 S. Stacey Duc 146 13 G. Irwin Duc 144 14 J. O’Halloran Hon 144 15 J. Brookes Hon 120 16 I. Mikhalchik BMW 100 17 F. Rogers Hon 45 18 C. Nesbitt Hon 31 19 R. Irwin Hon 29 20 E. McManus Hon 19 21 A. Irwin Duc 15 22 L. Hedger Hon 10 23 G. Irwin Duc 5 24 S. Swann Hon 5 25 R. Kerr Hon 4 26 B. Elliott Hon 1

Quattro British Supersport

Supersport Sprint

Oli Bayliss had already set the tone by qualifying his Triumph Macadam Factory Racing Street Triple 765 RS on pole with a 1m29.447s lap, 0.338s clear of Jack Kennedy and 0.428s ahead of championship leader Luke Stapleford.

Stapleford made the better launch in the ten-lap Sprint and reached Redgate first, but Bayliss was quickest out of the corner and emerged in the lead, with Kennedy second and Josh Whatley soon moving into third.

Bayliss and Kennedy then traded the lead in an entertaining duel. Kennedy went through at the Melbourne Hairpin and Bayliss responded, only for Kennedy to counter again before the Australian finally made the decisive move through the Starkey’s section on lap nine.

Bayliss pulled enough of a gap over the remaining lap to secure his ninth British Supersport win by 0.414 seconds from Kennedy, with Whatley only another 0.197 seconds behind in third. Bayliss also set a new Supersport race lap record of 1m29.814s.

Stapleford finished fourth, 4.305 seconds behind the winner, with Dean Harrison fifth.

Ben Currie was eighth on the McAMS Yamaha R9, while fellow Australians Hayden Nelson finished 18th and Cam Swain won the HEL Performance Cup division from 20th outright. Jack Mahaffy crossed the line 23rd.

Supersport Race One (Sprint)

Pos Rider Bike Class Time/Gap 1 O. Bayliss Tri SSP 15m05.338 2 J. Kennedy Hon SSP +0.414 3 J. Whatley Tri SSP +0.611 4 L. Stapleford Duc SSP +4.305 5 D. Harrison Hon SSP +5.051 6 O. Barr Duc SSP +7.994 7 C. Brown Duc SSP +8.616 8 B. Currie Yam SSP +11.323 9 C. Tinker Duc SSP +14.087 10 J. Davis Tri SSP +14.206 11 H. Claridge Yam SSP +14.567 12 T. Toms Kaw SSP +14.824 13 H. Truelove Yam SSP +16.716 14 L. Johnston Tri SSP +21.641 15 J. McManus Duc SSP +22.335 16 C. Hall Kaw SSP +22.5 17 M. Hardie Suz SSP +25.631 18 H. Nelson Kaw SSP +26.263 19 J. Bannister Suz SSP +26.742 20 C. Swain Suz CUP +30.659 21 L. Brown Suz SSP +31.316 22 D. Herbertson Tri SSP +31.609 23 J. Mahaffy Suz SSP +31.666 24 K. Walker Tri CUP +32.303 25 J. Kantola Duc SSP +34.592 26 B. Tolliday Tri CUP +38.19 27 S. Thomas Tri CUP +47.765 Not Classified DNF C. Fraser Yam SSP +2 laps DNF M. Wadsworth Tri SSP +9 laps DNF F. Barnes Tri SSP +9 laps

Supersport Feature Race Bayliss completed a perfect Donington weekend on Sunday, but the Feature race proved considerably more dramatic than the final winning margin might suggest. The Australian again went straight to the front, with Josh Whatley and Ben Currie amongst those in the early leading group. Championship leader Luke Stapleford had slipped to sixth before fighting his way back towards the front, only for his weekend to end with a heavy highside at Goddards. The crash brought out the red flag and Stapleford was unable to take the restart. The race was reset over 11 laps, with Bayliss again emerging at the head of the field ahead of Whatley and Jack Kennedy. There was more drama when Australian Jack Mahaffy crashed at the Fogarty Esses. His Suzuki came back into the path of TJ Toms and Max Wadsworth, leaving both with nowhere to go and triggering a Safety Car period. Only two racing laps remained when the Safety Car peeled in. Bayliss controlled the restart beautifully and took his tenth victory of the season by 1.546 seconds over Whatley, with Kennedy completing the podium only another 0.248 seconds behind. Ben Currie finished 13th, while Cam Swain again took HEL Performance Cup honours in 18th outright. Mahaffy was classified a non-finisher after the multi-bike incident. Stapleford’s championship advantage over Kennedy has now been cut from 69 to 45 points, 413 to 368, heading to Brands Hatch. Despite ten victories since joining the championship after missing the opening rounds, Bayliss is third on 334 and is now out of mathematical title contention. Swain, meanwhile, leaves Donington on 311 HEL Performance Cup points, 71 ahead of Ben Tolliday, putting the Cup beyond reach with only the Brands Hatch finale remaining. McAMS Yamaha also confirmed during the Donington weekend that Currie will remain with the team alongside Harry Truelove for the 2027 British Supersport campaign aboard the Yamaha R9.

Supersport Race Two (Feature)

Pos Rider Bike Class Time/Gap 1 O. Bayliss Tri SSP 17m35.913 2 J. Whatley Tri SSP +1.546 3 J. Kennedy Hon SSP +1.794 4 D. Harrison Hon SSP +2.239 5 C. Brown Duc SSP +3.340 6 O. Barr Duc SSP +3.510 7 L. Brown Suz SSP +4.640 8 C. Tinker Duc SSP +4.784 9 H. Claridge Yam SSP +5.371 10 J. McManus Duc SSP +5.840 11 J. Davis Tri SSP +6.568 12 C. Hall Kaw SSP +6.639 13 B. Currie Yam SSP +7.978 14 H. Truelove Yam SSP +8.953 15 M. Hardie Suz SSP +9.521 16 C. Fraser Yam SSP +9.878 17 J. Bannister Suz SSP +9.978 18 C. Swain Suz CUP +10.249 19 F. Barnes Tri SSP +10.547 20 D. Herbertson Tri SSP +10.763 21 K. Walker Tri CUP +11.126 22 J. Kantola Duc SSP +12.588 23 B. Tolliday Tri CUP +13.204 24 S. Thomas Tri CUP +15.053 Not Classified DNF J. Mahaffy Suz SSP +7 laps DNF T. Toms Kaw SSP +7 laps DNF M. Wadsworth Tri SSP +7 laps DNF L. Johnston Tri SSP DNF

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Stapleford Duc 413 2 J. Kennedy Hon 368 3 O. Bayliss Tri 334 4 D. Harrison Hon 296 5 O. Barr Duc 238 6 B. Currie Yam 213 7 H. Truelove Yam 213 8 C. Brown Duc 188 9 L. Brown Suz 143 10 C. Tinker Duc 119 11 J. Whatley Tri 90 12 L. Johnston Tri 88 13 J. Mahaffy Suz 80 14 T. Toms Kaw 77 15 B. McConnell Duc 71 16 M. Wadsworth Tri 63 17 C. Öncü Yam 47 18 M. Hardie Suz 43 19 J. Davis Tri 43 20 H. Claridge Suz 42 21 J. McManus Duc 37 22 C. Hall Kaw 29 23 F. Barnes Tri 21 24 C. Fraser Suz 21 25 E. Colombi Duc 20 26 C. Swain Suz 20 27 A. Hartgrove Tri 2 28 K. Walker Tri 1

Pirelli National Superstock Race One

David Allingham had qualified on pole ahead of championship rival Luke Mossey, with Australian Billy McConnell completing the front row, but it was Mossey who made the better start in Race One.

Allingham immediately attacked at the Melbourne Hairpin, forcing his BMW underneath the Honda and opening the door for McConnell to briefly move into second. Mossey quickly repassed the Australian, however, and McConnell’s hopes of joining the victory fight disappeared when he crashed soon afterwards.

That left the two championship protagonists alone at the front. Mossey remained attached to the rear of Allingham’s BMW for the remainder of the 12 laps but could not manufacture a clean opportunity to pass.

Allingham took the flag only 0.398 seconds ahead of Mossey, extending his championship advantage to 45 points. Declan Connell completed the podium, with Ian Hutchinson fourth and Ash Barnes fifth.

McConnell was the only non-finisher after his early crash.

Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Allingham BMW 17m59.166 2 L. Mossey Hon +0.398 3 D. Connell Hon +5.237 4 I. Hutchinson BMW +6.910 5 A. Barnes Hon +7.094 6 J. Owens Hon +10.905 7 S. Reid BMW +12.664 8 K. Dixon Hon +14.164 9 A. Beech BMW +14.318 10 B. Baker Hon +16.545 11 J. Bednarek Apr +16.894 12 J. van Sikkelerus Hon +26.311 13 R. Campion Hon +28.185 14 R. White BMW +28.534 15 T. O’Grady Yam +29.302 16 H. Crosby Hon +33.995 17 J. Coward Hon +34.245 18 T. Fielding Hon +34.493 19 M. Lofthouse Hon +35.043 20 D. Stamper Hon +35.541 21 J. van Calster BMW +35.666 22 S. Cox Hon +39.361 23 G. Watts Hon +45.515 24 C. White Hon +50.465 25 P. Cunvin Hon +50.722 26 M. Evans Hon +57.996 27 L. Healey BMW +58.676 28 C. Wilkinson Hon +58.807 29 J. Major-Bird Hon +59.347 30 C. Grover Hon +1’04.359 Not Classified DNF B. McConnell BMW +11 laps

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Allingham again led the way early in Race Two, but Mossey stayed glued to the BMW and this time refused to let the championship leader escape. The pair circulated almost as one until the penultimate lap, when Mossey launched his attack at the Melbourne Hairpin. The Honda rider dived to the inside and forced Allingham wide, then survived running deep at Goddards to retain the advantage. Allingham remained close enough to threaten but could not retaliate before the flag, Mossey taking the win by just 0.312 seconds. Ian Hutchinson completed a strong weekend by finishing only 1.367 seconds behind the winner in third, marking a welcome return to a national-level podium. Josh Owens and Declan Connell rounded out the top five. Billy McConnell bounced back from his Race One crash to finish seventh, 5.476 seconds from the winner. With Allingham and Mossey taking a win and a second place apiece at Donington, the championship margin returns to the 42 points it was before the weekend. Allingham heads to Brands Hatch on 329 points to Mossey’s 287. Superstock Race Two Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Mossey Hon 18m01.203 2 D. Allingham BMW +0.312 3 I. Hutchinson BMW +1.367 4 J. Owens Hon +1.986 5 D. Connell Hon +3.146 6 A. Barnes Hon +3.288 7 B. McConnell BMW +5.476 8 S. Reid BMW +7.434 9 K. Dixon Hon +11.012 10 B. Baker Hon +15.917 11 J. Bednarek Apr +16.552 12 J. van Sikkelerus Hon +16.715 13 R. Campion Hon +16.840 14 H. Crosby Hon +34.654 15 J. van Calster BMW +35.059 16 D. Stamper Hon +35.578 17 T. O’Grady Yam +35.891 18 S. Cox Hon +36.478 19 M. Lofthouse Hon +36.597 20 G. Watts Hon +45.747 21 C. White Hon +49.221 22 M. Evans Hon +52.472 23 L. Healey BMW +56.840 24 J. Major-Bird Hon +57.164 25 C. Grover Hon +1’10.837 Not Classified DNF A. Beech BMW +5 laps DNF T. Fielding Hon +6 laps DNF C. Wilkinson Hon +10 laps DNF P. Cunvin Hon +11 laps DNF J. Coward Hon +11 laps DNF R. White BMW DNF

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Allingham BMW 329 2 L. Mossey Hon 287 3 J. Owens Hon 180 4 S. Swann BMW 158 5 L. Rollo BMW 149 6 M. Truelove Hon 144 7 S. Reid BMW 135 8 A. Barnes Hon 120 9 D. Connell Hon 112 10 B. McConnell BMW 98 11 A. Beech BMW 87 12 B. Baker Hon 73 13 I. Hutchinson BMW 71 14 K. Dixon Hon 66 15 E. Lahti Hon 48 16 J. Bednarek Apr 38 17 D. Brooks Hon 33 18 C. Bey Hon 33 19 R. Campion Hon 31 20 T. Ward Hon 24 21 J. van Sikkelerus Hon 20 22 C. Phillips BMW 17 23 H. Crosby Hon 11 24 B. Luxton Hon 9 25 T. O’Grady Yam 9 26 T. Oliver Hon 8 27 R. Brink Hon 8 28 J. Coward Hon 6 29 S. Laffins Hon 5 30 M. Lofthouse Hon 5 31 R. White BMW 5 32 J. McGuinness Hon 2 33 S. Cox Hon 1 34 L. Jennings Hon 1 35 J. van Calster BMW 1

Pirelli British Sportbike

Carl Harris had edged Zak Shelton by just 0.083 seconds for pole, with Asher Durham completing the front row, but Sunday’s 12-lap race became a constantly changing fight for both victory and the championship lead.

Harris led through Redgate before Durham moved ahead at the end of lap three. Harris struck back on lap four, only for championship leader Alfie Davidson to come through and take over at the front on lap five.

The lead continued to change as Harris, Davidson, Harley McCabe and Durham all remained in the fight. Davidson was back in front on lap nine before Harris responded a lap later and began the final tour with the advantage.

Durham had other ideas. After moving past Davidson for second on the penultimate lap, he attacked Harris at the Melbourne Hairpin for the final time and made the move stick. Harris tried to retaliate around the outside at Goddards but Durham held him out to take victory by only 0.091 seconds.

Richard Cooper charged through to third after an early mistake, ahead of Daniel Goodman and McCabe. Australian Brodie Gawith finished 18th, 6.303 seconds from the winner.

Calum Beach and Hayden Clinton were each demoted one position for exceeding track limits at Turn 10 on the final lap.

The victory moves Durham into the championship lead on 257 points, just three ahead of Davidson with the Brands Hatch finale still to come.

British Sportbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Durham Suz 19m11.636 2 C. Harris Suz +0.091 3 R. Cooper CFM +0.335 4 D. Goodman Apr +0.831 5 H. McCabe Apr +1.295 6 C. Dawson Suz +1.421 7 Z. Shelton Tri +1.455 8 A. Davidson Apr +1.530 9 L. Docherty Apr +1.644 10 T. Wilkinson Apr +1.689 11 A. Davie CFM +2.036 12 H. Mackay Apr +2.270 13 E. Best Kaw +3.559 14 A. Silvester Suz +4.182 15 C. Beach Tri +4.029 16 L. Smart Tri +5.941 17 J. Bull Yam +6.095 18 B. Gawith Suz +6.303 19 C. Atkins Kaw +8.417 20 F. Smart-Weeden Suz +8.818 21 J. Stephenson Yam +8.941 22 S. McPhee Apr +19.483 23 S. Munson Apr +19.767 24 C. Barnes Apr +20.142 25 Z. Weston Apr +20.323 26 C. Dance Apr +24.048 27 J. Froggatt Apr +24.364 28 J. Ellis Suz +27.823 29 H. Clinton Yam +27.352 30 H. Cook Apr +27.973 31 B. Keen Yam +31.532 32 J. Proudfoot Apr +31.870 33 S. O’Reilly Apr +32.615 34 K. Milani CFM +35.979 35 J. Knights Apr +49.622 36 W. Kleinfeld Suz +55.033 37 B. Rybicki Tri +1m17.467 Not Classified DNF K. Kent Apr +1 lap DNF P. Willis CFM +2 laps

British Sportbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Durham Suz 257 2 A. Davidson Apr 254 3 H. McCabe Apr 195 4 C. Dawson Suz 169 5 A. Davie CFM 158 6 C. Harris Suz 149 7 Z. Shelton Tri 137 8 H. Mackay Apr 133 9 E. Best Kaw 97 10 D. Goodman Apr 87 11 L. Smart Tri 71 12 R. Cooper CFM 66 13 T. Wilkinson Apr 59 14 R. Banham Suz 48 15 C. Atkins Kaw 44 16 R. Stephenson Tri 43 17 F. Fleerackers Suz 42 18 B. Gawith Suz 34 19 P. Willis CFM 27 20 L. Docherty Apr 19 21 T. Rose Tri 16 22 K. Kent Apr 12 23 F. Smart-Weeden Suz 11 24 C. Beach Tri 9 25 C. Barnes Apr 6 26 Z. Weston Apr 5 27 H. Cook Apr 4 28 L. Allen Suz 2 29 A. Silvester Suz 2 30 J. Ellis Suz 1 31 J. Bull Yam 1

1pMobile National Junior Sportbike Race One

Championship leader Marley Mackenzie’s penultimate race of the season went wrong before the lights had even gone out. His Kawasaki was wheeled away from the grid moments before the start and, after his crew eventually got the machine running, Mackenzie was forced to join from pit lane.

Polesitter Luca Hopkins initially led after qualifying only 0.050 seconds ahead of Tristin Pienaar, but Pienaar moved to the front before Hopkins reclaimed the advantage at the beginning of lap seven.

Laken Payne then rapidly closed onto the leaders and made his move at the Fogarty Esses on the final lap. Hopkins tried to answer at the Melbourne Hairpin as the leading quartet compressed, with Lewis Mullen crashing in the resulting scramble.

Payne emerged to take the win by 1.939 seconds over Pienaar, with Isaac Mark third, Hopkins fourth and title challenger Ben Jolliffe fifth.

Mackenzie eventually recovered to 22nd but scored no points, slashing what had been a comfortable championship advantage to just 12 points over Jolliffe ahead of the final race of the season.

Junior Sportbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Payne Kaw 16m42.755 2 T. Pienaar Yam +1.939 3 I. Mark Kaw +3.031 4 L. Hopkins Kaw +3.147 5 B. Jolliffe Yam +3.399 6 A. Carr Kaw +4.814 7 M. Johnson Yam +5.793 8 K. Shuttlewood Kaw +6.042 9 J. Cumbermack Kaw +6.649 10 F. Oakley Kaw +7.508 11 L. Wilkinson Kaw +14.981 12 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +17.397 13 R. Creith Kaw +18.560 14 J. Chote Yam +27.016 15 E. Lo Turco Yam +32.186 16 A. Woods Kaw +32.270 17 F. Page Kaw +32.521 18 K. Hand Yam +32.727 19 S. Marshall Kaw +39.291 20 F. Harrison Kaw +44.513 21 A. Ormrod Kaw +44.587 22 M. Mackenzie Kaw +48.748 Not Classified DNF L. Mullen Yam +1 lap DNF J. Muir Kaw +3 laps

Junior Sportbike Race Two

The final Junior Sportbike race of 2026 produced a remarkable championship decider, with four riders swapping the lead while Mackenzie fought desperately further back to protect his points advantage.

Ben Jolliffe knew a strong finish could overturn the 12-point deficit and spent much of the race in the leading fight with Luca Hopkins, Lewis Mullen and Laken Payne. Mackenzie, meanwhile, was running around tenth before beginning to claw back places in the closing stages.

Jolliffe entered the last lap in second and made what looked like the championship-winning move when he passed Hopkins at the Melbourne Hairpin. He ran slightly wide at the final corner, however, and Hopkins cut back through to snatch his first victory of the season by just 0.135 seconds.

Mullen was third only another 0.182 seconds behind, followed by Payne and Arnie Carr. Mackenzie fought through to seventh, and that proved just enough.

Mackenzie and Jolliffe finished the season locked together on 315 points, but Mackenzie’s superior number of race victories gave him the championship on countback. Hopkins finished only three points further back in third on 312, with Payne fourth on 300.

It was an extraordinary end to a season Mackenzie had led for much of the year, the title ultimately decided not by points but by his greater number of victories.

Junior Sportbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Hopkins Kaw 16m48.133 2 B. Jolliffe Yam +0.135 3 L. Mullen Yam +0.317 4 L. Payne Kaw +0.538 5 A. Carr Kaw +0.634 6 T. Pienaar Yam +1.028 7 M. Mackenzie Kaw +1.683 8 I. Mark Kaw +2.209 9 M. Johnson Yam +2.445 10 J. Cumbermack Kaw +3.029 11 K. Shuttlewood Kaw +4.033 12 L. Wilkinson Kaw +9.387 13 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +9.847 14 R. Creith Kaw +9.977 15 F. Oakley Kaw +20.665 16 J. Chote Yam +30.109 17 F. Page Kaw +30.474 18 J. Muir Kaw +30.684 19 S. Marshall Kaw +38.838 20 F. Harrison Kaw +41.176 21 A. Ormrod Kaw +53.606 Not Classified DNF A. Woods Kaw +3 laps DNF E. Lo Turco Yam +9 laps

Junior Sportbike Championship Points