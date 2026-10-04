2026 British Superbike Championship
Round Ten – Donington Park
ZYN Superbike
Kyle Ryde arrived at his home round with a 68-point championship advantage over Scott Redding and immediately strengthened his hand by securing pole position at Donington Park.
The defending champion produced a 1m26.249s lap in qualifying, 0.068s underneath the previous BSB lap record, to head Ryan Vickers by 0.534s. Bradley Ray completed the front row, just 0.021s behind Vickers, with Redding fourth and Max Cook fifth.
Honda Racing UK had also confirmed ahead of the weekend that Vickers will remain with the factory squad for the 2027 British Superbike Championship, and the Honda rider would go on to play a prominent role throughout the Donington races.
Of the Australians, Jason O’Halloran qualified 14th, Josh Brookes 17th and Brayden Elliott 23rd.
Superbike Race One
Bradley Ray made the best launch in the opening 20-lap encounter and grabbed the lead while Ryde initially went backwards, completing the opening lap in fifth as Ryan Vickers and Scott Redding also settled into the leading group.
Max Cook briefly demoted Ryde another position on the AJN Steelstock bimota, but that appeared to wake the champion up. Ryde immediately fought back before turning his attention to Redding, and the pair made contact during a fierce exchange that ended with Ryde moving ahead at the Melbourne Hairpin.
Vickers had relieved Ray of the lead on lap four, but Ryde was now gathering momentum. He picked off Ray at Coppice and then closed onto the Honda, eventually taking the lead through the Starkey’s/Schwantz section before putting together the quickest sequence of laps of the race.
Ryde went on to win by 1.260 seconds from Vickers, with Ray third and Redding unable to respond in fourth. Cook completed the top five ahead of Leon Haslam.
Josh Brookes was the leading Australian in 12th on the DAO Racing Honda, with Honda Racing UK’s Jason O’Halloran 13th. Brayden Elliott brought his NP Racing Honda home 19th.
The victory increased Ryde’s championship advantage over Redding to 75 points.
Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K. Ryde
|Duc
|29m12.190
|2
|R. Vickers
|Hon
|+1.260
|3
|B. Ray
|Yam
|+4.440
|4
|S. Redding
|Duc
|+6.081
|5
|M. Cook
|Bim
|+7.777
|6
|L. Haslam
|Duc
|+17.126
|7
|D. Kent
|Yam
|+18.143
|8
|S. Stacey
|Duc
|+22.570
|9
|J. Talbot
|Bim
|+23.026
|10
|C. Iddon
|Yam
|+23.695
|11
|L. Jackson
|Hon
|+24.202
|12
|J. Brookes
|Hon
|+33.794
|13
|J. O’Halloran
|Hon
|+35.895
|14
|R. Irwin
|Hon
|+42.399
|15
|A. Irwin
|Duc
|+48.339
|16
|S. Swann
|Hon
|+48.998
|17
|R. Kerr
|Hon
|+53.923
|18
|L. Hedger
|Hon
|+53.984
|19
|B. Elliott
|Hon
|+1m18.684
|Not Classified
|DNF
|R. Skinner
|Yam
|+7 laps
|DNF
|E. McManus
|Hon
|+7 laps
|DNF
|G. Irwin
|Duc
|+16 laps
|DNF
|I. Mikhalchik
|BMW
|+19 laps
|DNF
|F. Rogers
|Hon
|DNF
Superbike Race Two
Ryan Vickers again fired away from the line to lead Race Two, but Ryde was in no mood to spend long behind the Honda. The Ducati rider first attacked Redding at Coppice before relieving Vickers of the lead at the Fogarty Esses.
The complexion of the 12-lap Sprint changed when Rory Skinner and Leon Haslam tangled at Goddards, bringing out the Safety Car. When racing resumed Redding immediately attacked, passing Vickers at Redgate before turning his attention to Ryde.
Redding found a way past at the Melbourne Hairpin, only to run wide at Goddards and hand the lead straight back. From there Ryde controlled the race, although Redding closed rapidly over the final laps and crossed the line only 0.283 seconds behind.
Vickers completed the podium in third ahead of Ray and Cook, while Joe Talbot made it two AJN Steelstock bimotas inside the top six.
Jason O’Halloran was the best of the Australians in tenth, Josh Brookes finished 14th and Brayden Elliott was 19th.
Two wins from two at Donington had stretched Ryde’s championship lead to 78 points ahead of the final race of the weekend.
Superbike Race Two Results
Superbike Race Three
Max Cook grabbed the early lead in the scheduled 20-lap finale, heading Scott Redding and Ryan Vickers as Ryde initially slotted into fourth. Ryde moved into third on lap two, but this time it was Redding who had the strongest pace at the front.
Redding attacked Cook at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap five and once ahead began steadily opening an advantage. Ryde remained in the podium battle and appeared set to limit the damage to his championship lead until the entire complexion of the title fight changed on lap ten.
A technical problem forced Ryde to retire his Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing Ducati. Remarkably, it was his first non-finish in 89 races and his first DNF since Oulton Park in May 2024.
Redding was left clear to take a crucial victory, 2.254 seconds ahead of Cook. Vickers backed up his Race Two podium with another third place, while Ray was fourth and Rory Skinner recovered from his earlier Sprint race dramas to finish fifth.
Josh Brookes was 12th and Jason O’Halloran 13th, both one lap down when the result was declared. Brayden Elliott did not start.
The race was red-flagged with one lap remaining after Glenn Irwin crashed heavily at Starkey’s Bridge. Irwin remained conscious and stable and was initially transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham because of concern over a possible spinal fracture. Further scans have subsequently cleared Irwin and he has been discharged from hospital. He will be reviewed for fitness to ride at the Brands Hatch finale.
Ryde therefore leaves Donington on 509 points, but his advantage over Redding has been slashed to 53 with a maximum 105 points still available across the three Brands Hatch races. Bradley Ray sits 104 points behind Ryde on 405, meaning he also remains mathematically in the championship equation, albeit requiring an extraordinary swing at the finale.
Superbike Race Three Results
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K. Ryde
|Duc
|509
|2
|S. Redding
|Duc
|456
|3
|B. Ray
|Yam
|405
|4
|R. Vickers
|Hon
|351
|5
|L. Haslam
|Duc
|308
|6
|M. Cook
|Bim
|294
|7
|R. Skinner
|Yam
|233
|8
|D. Kent
|Yam
|171
|9
|L. Jackson
|Hon
|162
|10
|J. Talbot
|Bim
|160
|11
|C. Iddon
|Yam
|149
|12
|S. Stacey
|Duc
|146
|13
|G. Irwin
|Duc
|144
|14
|J. O’Halloran
|Hon
|144
|15
|J. Brookes
|Hon
|120
|16
|I. Mikhalchik
|BMW
|100
|17
|F. Rogers
|Hon
|45
|18
|C. Nesbitt
|Hon
|31
|19
|R. Irwin
|Hon
|29
|20
|E. McManus
|Hon
|19
|21
|A. Irwin
|Duc
|15
|22
|L. Hedger
|Hon
|10
|23
|G. Irwin
|Duc
|5
|24
|S. Swann
|Hon
|5
|25
|R. Kerr
|Hon
|4
|26
|B. Elliott
|Hon
|1
Quattro British Supersport
Supersport Sprint
Oli Bayliss had already set the tone by qualifying his Triumph Macadam Factory Racing Street Triple 765 RS on pole with a 1m29.447s lap, 0.338s clear of Jack Kennedy and 0.428s ahead of championship leader Luke Stapleford.
Stapleford made the better launch in the ten-lap Sprint and reached Redgate first, but Bayliss was quickest out of the corner and emerged in the lead, with Kennedy second and Josh Whatley soon moving into third.
Bayliss and Kennedy then traded the lead in an entertaining duel. Kennedy went through at the Melbourne Hairpin and Bayliss responded, only for Kennedy to counter again before the Australian finally made the decisive move through the Starkey’s section on lap nine.
Bayliss pulled enough of a gap over the remaining lap to secure his ninth British Supersport win by 0.414 seconds from Kennedy, with Whatley only another 0.197 seconds behind in third. Bayliss also set a new Supersport race lap record of 1m29.814s.
Stapleford finished fourth, 4.305 seconds behind the winner, with Dean Harrison fifth.
Ben Currie was eighth on the McAMS Yamaha R9, while fellow Australians Hayden Nelson finished 18th and Cam Swain won the HEL Performance Cup division from 20th outright. Jack Mahaffy crossed the line 23rd.
Supersport Race One (Sprint)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time/Gap
|1
|O. Bayliss
|Tri
|SSP
|15m05.338
|2
|J. Kennedy
|Hon
|SSP
|+0.414
|3
|J. Whatley
|Tri
|SSP
|+0.611
|4
|L. Stapleford
|Duc
|SSP
|+4.305
|5
|D. Harrison
|Hon
|SSP
|+5.051
|6
|O. Barr
|Duc
|SSP
|+7.994
|7
|C. Brown
|Duc
|SSP
|+8.616
|8
|B. Currie
|Yam
|SSP
|+11.323
|9
|C. Tinker
|Duc
|SSP
|+14.087
|10
|J. Davis
|Tri
|SSP
|+14.206
|11
|H. Claridge
|Yam
|SSP
|+14.567
|12
|T. Toms
|Kaw
|SSP
|+14.824
|13
|H. Truelove
|Yam
|SSP
|+16.716
|14
|L. Johnston
|Tri
|SSP
|+21.641
|15
|J. McManus
|Duc
|SSP
|+22.335
|16
|C. Hall
|Kaw
|SSP
|+22.5
|17
|M. Hardie
|Suz
|SSP
|+25.631
|18
|H. Nelson
|Kaw
|SSP
|+26.263
|19
|J. Bannister
|Suz
|SSP
|+26.742
|20
|C. Swain
|Suz
|CUP
|+30.659
|21
|L. Brown
|Suz
|SSP
|+31.316
|22
|D. Herbertson
|Tri
|SSP
|+31.609
|23
|J. Mahaffy
|Suz
|SSP
|+31.666
|24
|K. Walker
|Tri
|CUP
|+32.303
|25
|J. Kantola
|Duc
|SSP
|+34.592
|26
|B. Tolliday
|Tri
|CUP
|+38.19
|27
|S. Thomas
|Tri
|CUP
|+47.765
|Not Classified
|DNF
|C. Fraser
|Yam
|SSP
|+2 laps
|DNF
|M. Wadsworth
|Tri
|SSP
|+9 laps
|DNF
|F. Barnes
|Tri
|SSP
|+9 laps
Supersport Feature Race
Bayliss completed a perfect Donington weekend on Sunday, but the Feature race proved considerably more dramatic than the final winning margin might suggest.
The Australian again went straight to the front, with Josh Whatley and Ben Currie amongst those in the early leading group. Championship leader Luke Stapleford had slipped to sixth before fighting his way back towards the front, only for his weekend to end with a heavy highside at Goddards.
The crash brought out the red flag and Stapleford was unable to take the restart. The race was reset over 11 laps, with Bayliss again emerging at the head of the field ahead of Whatley and Jack Kennedy.
There was more drama when Australian Jack Mahaffy crashed at the Fogarty Esses. His Suzuki came back into the path of TJ Toms and Max Wadsworth, leaving both with nowhere to go and triggering a Safety Car period.
Only two racing laps remained when the Safety Car peeled in. Bayliss controlled the restart beautifully and took his tenth victory of the season by 1.546 seconds over Whatley, with Kennedy completing the podium only another 0.248 seconds behind.
Ben Currie finished 13th, while Cam Swain again took HEL Performance Cup honours in 18th outright. Mahaffy was classified a non-finisher after the multi-bike incident.
Stapleford’s championship advantage over Kennedy has now been cut from 69 to 45 points, 413 to 368, heading to Brands Hatch. Despite ten victories since joining the championship after missing the opening rounds, Bayliss is third on 334 and is now out of mathematical title contention.
Swain, meanwhile, leaves Donington on 311 HEL Performance Cup points, 71 ahead of Ben Tolliday, putting the Cup beyond reach with only the Brands Hatch finale remaining.
McAMS Yamaha also confirmed during the Donington weekend that Currie will remain with the team alongside Harry Truelove for the 2027 British Supersport campaign aboard the Yamaha R9.
Supersport Race Two (Feature)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time/Gap
|1
|O. Bayliss
|Tri
|SSP
|17m35.913
|2
|J. Whatley
|Tri
|SSP
|+1.546
|3
|J. Kennedy
|Hon
|SSP
|+1.794
|4
|D. Harrison
|Hon
|SSP
|+2.239
|5
|C. Brown
|Duc
|SSP
|+3.340
|6
|O. Barr
|Duc
|SSP
|+3.510
|7
|L. Brown
|Suz
|SSP
|+4.640
|8
|C. Tinker
|Duc
|SSP
|+4.784
|9
|H. Claridge
|Yam
|SSP
|+5.371
|10
|J. McManus
|Duc
|SSP
|+5.840
|11
|J. Davis
|Tri
|SSP
|+6.568
|12
|C. Hall
|Kaw
|SSP
|+6.639
|13
|B. Currie
|Yam
|SSP
|+7.978
|14
|H. Truelove
|Yam
|SSP
|+8.953
|15
|M. Hardie
|Suz
|SSP
|+9.521
|16
|C. Fraser
|Yam
|SSP
|+9.878
|17
|J. Bannister
|Suz
|SSP
|+9.978
|18
|C. Swain
|Suz
|CUP
|+10.249
|19
|F. Barnes
|Tri
|SSP
|+10.547
|20
|D. Herbertson
|Tri
|SSP
|+10.763
|21
|K. Walker
|Tri
|CUP
|+11.126
|22
|J. Kantola
|Duc
|SSP
|+12.588
|23
|B. Tolliday
|Tri
|CUP
|+13.204
|24
|S. Thomas
|Tri
|CUP
|+15.053
|Not Classified
|DNF
|J. Mahaffy
|Suz
|SSP
|+7 laps
|DNF
|T. Toms
|Kaw
|SSP
|+7 laps
|DNF
|M. Wadsworth
|Tri
|SSP
|+7 laps
|DNF
|L. Johnston
|Tri
|SSP
|DNF
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|L. Stapleford
|Duc
|413
|2
|J. Kennedy
|Hon
|368
|3
|O. Bayliss
|Tri
|334
|4
|D. Harrison
|Hon
|296
|5
|O. Barr
|Duc
|238
|6
|B. Currie
|Yam
|213
|7
|H. Truelove
|Yam
|213
|8
|C. Brown
|Duc
|188
|9
|L. Brown
|Suz
|143
|10
|C. Tinker
|Duc
|119
|11
|J. Whatley
|Tri
|90
|12
|L. Johnston
|Tri
|88
|13
|J. Mahaffy
|Suz
|80
|14
|T. Toms
|Kaw
|77
|15
|B. McConnell
|Duc
|71
|16
|M. Wadsworth
|Tri
|63
|17
|C. Öncü
|Yam
|47
|18
|M. Hardie
|Suz
|43
|19
|J. Davis
|Tri
|43
|20
|H. Claridge
|Suz
|42
|21
|J. McManus
|Duc
|37
|22
|C. Hall
|Kaw
|29
|23
|F. Barnes
|Tri
|21
|24
|C. Fraser
|Suz
|21
|25
|E. Colombi
|Duc
|20
|26
|C. Swain
|Suz
|20
|27
|A. Hartgrove
|Tri
|2
|28
|K. Walker
|Tri
|1
Pirelli National Superstock Race One
David Allingham had qualified on pole ahead of championship rival Luke Mossey, with Australian Billy McConnell completing the front row, but it was Mossey who made the better start in Race One.
Allingham immediately attacked at the Melbourne Hairpin, forcing his BMW underneath the Honda and opening the door for McConnell to briefly move into second. Mossey quickly repassed the Australian, however, and McConnell’s hopes of joining the victory fight disappeared when he crashed soon afterwards.
That left the two championship protagonists alone at the front. Mossey remained attached to the rear of Allingham’s BMW for the remainder of the 12 laps but could not manufacture a clean opportunity to pass.
Allingham took the flag only 0.398 seconds ahead of Mossey, extending his championship advantage to 45 points. Declan Connell completed the podium, with Ian Hutchinson fourth and Ash Barnes fifth.
McConnell was the only non-finisher after his early crash.
Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|D. Allingham
|BMW
|17m59.166
|2
|L. Mossey
|Hon
|+0.398
|3
|D. Connell
|Hon
|+5.237
|4
|I. Hutchinson
|BMW
|+6.910
|5
|A. Barnes
|Hon
|+7.094
|6
|J. Owens
|Hon
|+10.905
|7
|S. Reid
|BMW
|+12.664
|8
|K. Dixon
|Hon
|+14.164
|9
|A. Beech
|BMW
|+14.318
|10
|B. Baker
|Hon
|+16.545
|11
|J. Bednarek
|Apr
|+16.894
|12
|J. van Sikkelerus
|Hon
|+26.311
|13
|R. Campion
|Hon
|+28.185
|14
|R. White
|BMW
|+28.534
|15
|T. O’Grady
|Yam
|+29.302
|16
|H. Crosby
|Hon
|+33.995
|17
|J. Coward
|Hon
|+34.245
|18
|T. Fielding
|Hon
|+34.493
|19
|M. Lofthouse
|Hon
|+35.043
|20
|D. Stamper
|Hon
|+35.541
|21
|J. van Calster
|BMW
|+35.666
|22
|S. Cox
|Hon
|+39.361
|23
|G. Watts
|Hon
|+45.515
|24
|C. White
|Hon
|+50.465
|25
|P. Cunvin
|Hon
|+50.722
|26
|M. Evans
|Hon
|+57.996
|27
|L. Healey
|BMW
|+58.676
|28
|C. Wilkinson
|Hon
|+58.807
|29
|J. Major-Bird
|Hon
|+59.347
|30
|C. Grover
|Hon
|+1’04.359
|Not Classified
|DNF
|B. McConnell
|BMW
|+11 laps
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two
Allingham again led the way early in Race Two, but Mossey stayed glued to the BMW and this time refused to let the championship leader escape.
The pair circulated almost as one until the penultimate lap, when Mossey launched his attack at the Melbourne Hairpin. The Honda rider dived to the inside and forced Allingham wide, then survived running deep at Goddards to retain the advantage.
Allingham remained close enough to threaten but could not retaliate before the flag, Mossey taking the win by just 0.312 seconds.
Ian Hutchinson completed a strong weekend by finishing only 1.367 seconds behind the winner in third, marking a welcome return to a national-level podium. Josh Owens and Declan Connell rounded out the top five.
Billy McConnell bounced back from his Race One crash to finish seventh, 5.476 seconds from the winner.
With Allingham and Mossey taking a win and a second place apiece at Donington, the championship margin returns to the 42 points it was before the weekend. Allingham heads to Brands Hatch on 329 points to Mossey’s 287.
Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L. Mossey
|Hon
|18m01.203
|2
|D. Allingham
|BMW
|+0.312
|3
|I. Hutchinson
|BMW
|+1.367
|4
|J. Owens
|Hon
|+1.986
|5
|D. Connell
|Hon
|+3.146
|6
|A. Barnes
|Hon
|+3.288
|7
|B. McConnell
|BMW
|+5.476
|8
|S. Reid
|BMW
|+7.434
|9
|K. Dixon
|Hon
|+11.012
|10
|B. Baker
|Hon
|+15.917
|11
|J. Bednarek
|Apr
|+16.552
|12
|J. van Sikkelerus
|Hon
|+16.715
|13
|R. Campion
|Hon
|+16.840
|14
|H. Crosby
|Hon
|+34.654
|15
|J. van Calster
|BMW
|+35.059
|16
|D. Stamper
|Hon
|+35.578
|17
|T. O’Grady
|Yam
|+35.891
|18
|S. Cox
|Hon
|+36.478
|19
|M. Lofthouse
|Hon
|+36.597
|20
|G. Watts
|Hon
|+45.747
|21
|C. White
|Hon
|+49.221
|22
|M. Evans
|Hon
|+52.472
|23
|L. Healey
|BMW
|+56.840
|24
|J. Major-Bird
|Hon
|+57.164
|25
|C. Grover
|Hon
|+1’10.837
|Not Classified
|DNF
|A. Beech
|BMW
|+5 laps
|DNF
|T. Fielding
|Hon
|+6 laps
|DNF
|C. Wilkinson
|Hon
|+10 laps
|DNF
|P. Cunvin
|Hon
|+11 laps
|DNF
|J. Coward
|Hon
|+11 laps
|DNF
|R. White
|BMW
|DNF
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|D. Allingham
|BMW
|329
|2
|L. Mossey
|Hon
|287
|3
|J. Owens
|Hon
|180
|4
|S. Swann
|BMW
|158
|5
|L. Rollo
|BMW
|149
|6
|M. Truelove
|Hon
|144
|7
|S. Reid
|BMW
|135
|8
|A. Barnes
|Hon
|120
|9
|D. Connell
|Hon
|112
|10
|B. McConnell
|BMW
|98
|11
|A. Beech
|BMW
|87
|12
|B. Baker
|Hon
|73
|13
|I. Hutchinson
|BMW
|71
|14
|K. Dixon
|Hon
|66
|15
|E. Lahti
|Hon
|48
|16
|J. Bednarek
|Apr
|38
|17
|D. Brooks
|Hon
|33
|18
|C. Bey
|Hon
|33
|19
|R. Campion
|Hon
|31
|20
|T. Ward
|Hon
|24
|21
|J. van Sikkelerus
|Hon
|20
|22
|C. Phillips
|BMW
|17
|23
|H. Crosby
|Hon
|11
|24
|B. Luxton
|Hon
|9
|25
|T. O’Grady
|Yam
|9
|26
|T. Oliver
|Hon
|8
|27
|R. Brink
|Hon
|8
|28
|J. Coward
|Hon
|6
|29
|S. Laffins
|Hon
|5
|30
|M. Lofthouse
|Hon
|5
|31
|R. White
|BMW
|5
|32
|J. McGuinness
|Hon
|2
|33
|S. Cox
|Hon
|1
|34
|L. Jennings
|Hon
|1
|35
|J. van Calster
|BMW
|1
Pirelli British Sportbike
Carl Harris had edged Zak Shelton by just 0.083 seconds for pole, with Asher Durham completing the front row, but Sunday’s 12-lap race became a constantly changing fight for both victory and the championship lead.
Harris led through Redgate before Durham moved ahead at the end of lap three. Harris struck back on lap four, only for championship leader Alfie Davidson to come through and take over at the front on lap five.
The lead continued to change as Harris, Davidson, Harley McCabe and Durham all remained in the fight. Davidson was back in front on lap nine before Harris responded a lap later and began the final tour with the advantage.
Durham had other ideas. After moving past Davidson for second on the penultimate lap, he attacked Harris at the Melbourne Hairpin for the final time and made the move stick. Harris tried to retaliate around the outside at Goddards but Durham held him out to take victory by only 0.091 seconds.
Richard Cooper charged through to third after an early mistake, ahead of Daniel Goodman and McCabe. Australian Brodie Gawith finished 18th, 6.303 seconds from the winner.
Calum Beach and Hayden Clinton were each demoted one position for exceeding track limits at Turn 10 on the final lap.
The victory moves Durham into the championship lead on 257 points, just three ahead of Davidson with the Brands Hatch finale still to come.
British Sportbike Race One Results
British Sportbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|A. Durham
|Suz
|257
|2
|A. Davidson
|Apr
|254
|3
|H. McCabe
|Apr
|195
|4
|C. Dawson
|Suz
|169
|5
|A. Davie
|CFM
|158
|6
|C. Harris
|Suz
|149
|7
|Z. Shelton
|Tri
|137
|8
|H. Mackay
|Apr
|133
|9
|E. Best
|Kaw
|97
|10
|D. Goodman
|Apr
|87
|11
|L. Smart
|Tri
|71
|12
|R. Cooper
|CFM
|66
|13
|T. Wilkinson
|Apr
|59
|14
|R. Banham
|Suz
|48
|15
|C. Atkins
|Kaw
|44
|16
|R. Stephenson
|Tri
|43
|17
|F. Fleerackers
|Suz
|42
|18
|B. Gawith
|Suz
|34
|19
|P. Willis
|CFM
|27
|20
|L. Docherty
|Apr
|19
|21
|T. Rose
|Tri
|16
|22
|K. Kent
|Apr
|12
|23
|F. Smart-Weeden
|Suz
|11
|24
|C. Beach
|Tri
|9
|25
|C. Barnes
|Apr
|6
|26
|Z. Weston
|Apr
|5
|27
|H. Cook
|Apr
|4
|28
|L. Allen
|Suz
|2
|29
|A. Silvester
|Suz
|2
|30
|J. Ellis
|Suz
|1
|31
|J. Bull
|Yam
|1
1pMobile National Junior Sportbike Race One
Championship leader Marley Mackenzie’s penultimate race of the season went wrong before the lights had even gone out. His Kawasaki was wheeled away from the grid moments before the start and, after his crew eventually got the machine running, Mackenzie was forced to join from pit lane.
Polesitter Luca Hopkins initially led after qualifying only 0.050 seconds ahead of Tristin Pienaar, but Pienaar moved to the front before Hopkins reclaimed the advantage at the beginning of lap seven.
Laken Payne then rapidly closed onto the leaders and made his move at the Fogarty Esses on the final lap. Hopkins tried to answer at the Melbourne Hairpin as the leading quartet compressed, with Lewis Mullen crashing in the resulting scramble.
Payne emerged to take the win by 1.939 seconds over Pienaar, with Isaac Mark third, Hopkins fourth and title challenger Ben Jolliffe fifth.
Mackenzie eventually recovered to 22nd but scored no points, slashing what had been a comfortable championship advantage to just 12 points over Jolliffe ahead of the final race of the season.
Junior Sportbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L. Payne
|Kaw
|16m42.755
|2
|T. Pienaar
|Yam
|+1.939
|3
|I. Mark
|Kaw
|+3.031
|4
|L. Hopkins
|Kaw
|+3.147
|5
|B. Jolliffe
|Yam
|+3.399
|6
|A. Carr
|Kaw
|+4.814
|7
|M. Johnson
|Yam
|+5.793
|8
|K. Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+6.042
|9
|J. Cumbermack
|Kaw
|+6.649
|10
|F. Oakley
|Kaw
|+7.508
|11
|L. Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+14.981
|12
|J. Hanks-Elliott
|Yam
|+17.397
|13
|R. Creith
|Kaw
|+18.560
|14
|J. Chote
|Yam
|+27.016
|15
|E. Lo Turco
|Yam
|+32.186
|16
|A. Woods
|Kaw
|+32.270
|17
|F. Page
|Kaw
|+32.521
|18
|K. Hand
|Yam
|+32.727
|19
|S. Marshall
|Kaw
|+39.291
|20
|F. Harrison
|Kaw
|+44.513
|21
|A. Ormrod
|Kaw
|+44.587
|22
|M. Mackenzie
|Kaw
|+48.748
|Not Classified
|DNF
|L. Mullen
|Yam
|+1 lap
|DNF
|J. Muir
|Kaw
|+3 laps
Junior Sportbike Race Two
The final Junior Sportbike race of 2026 produced a remarkable championship decider, with four riders swapping the lead while Mackenzie fought desperately further back to protect his points advantage.
Ben Jolliffe knew a strong finish could overturn the 12-point deficit and spent much of the race in the leading fight with Luca Hopkins, Lewis Mullen and Laken Payne. Mackenzie, meanwhile, was running around tenth before beginning to claw back places in the closing stages.
Jolliffe entered the last lap in second and made what looked like the championship-winning move when he passed Hopkins at the Melbourne Hairpin. He ran slightly wide at the final corner, however, and Hopkins cut back through to snatch his first victory of the season by just 0.135 seconds.
Mullen was third only another 0.182 seconds behind, followed by Payne and Arnie Carr. Mackenzie fought through to seventh, and that proved just enough.
Mackenzie and Jolliffe finished the season locked together on 315 points, but Mackenzie’s superior number of race victories gave him the championship on countback. Hopkins finished only three points further back in third on 312, with Payne fourth on 300.
It was an extraordinary end to a season Mackenzie had led for much of the year, the title ultimately decided not by points but by his greater number of victories.
Junior Sportbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L. Hopkins
|Kaw
|16m48.133
|2
|B. Jolliffe
|Yam
|+0.135
|3
|L. Mullen
|Yam
|+0.317
|4
|L. Payne
|Kaw
|+0.538
|5
|A. Carr
|Kaw
|+0.634
|6
|T. Pienaar
|Yam
|+1.028
|7
|M. Mackenzie
|Kaw
|+1.683
|8
|I. Mark
|Kaw
|+2.209
|9
|M. Johnson
|Yam
|+2.445
|10
|J. Cumbermack
|Kaw
|+3.029
|11
|K. Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|+4.033
|12
|L. Wilkinson
|Kaw
|+9.387
|13
|J. Hanks-Elliott
|Yam
|+9.847
|14
|R. Creith
|Kaw
|+9.977
|15
|F. Oakley
|Kaw
|+20.665
|16
|J. Chote
|Yam
|+30.109
|17
|F. Page
|Kaw
|+30.474
|18
|J. Muir
|Kaw
|+30.684
|19
|S. Marshall
|Kaw
|+38.838
|20
|F. Harrison
|Kaw
|+41.176
|21
|A. Ormrod
|Kaw
|+53.606
|Not Classified
|DNF
|A. Woods
|Kaw
|+3 laps
|DNF
|E. Lo Turco
|Yam
|+9 laps
Junior Sportbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|M. Mackenzie
|Kaw
|315
|2
|B. Jolliffe
|Yam
|315
|3
|L. Hopkins
|Kaw
|312
|4
|L. Payne
|Kaw
|300
|5
|L. Mullen
|Yam
|228
|6
|M. Johnson
|Yam
|185
|7
|L. Wilkinson
|Kaw
|176
|8
|I. Mark
|Kaw
|154
|9
|F. Oakley
|Kaw
|123
|10
|A. Carr
|Kaw
|122
|11
|K. Shuttlewood
|Kaw
|107
|12
|R. van Nieuwkerk
|Yam
|88
|13
|J. Hanks-Elliott
|Yam
|72
|14
|J. Cumbermack
|Kaw
|68
|15
|T. Pienaar
|Yam
|61
|16
|R. Creith
|Kaw
|48
|17
|H. Ross
|Kaw
|46
|18
|J. Muir
|Kaw
|17
|19
|C. Jones
|Yam
|15
|20
|S. Marshall
|Kaw
|15
|21
|A. Ormrod
|Kaw
|13
|22
|B. Hardwick
|Kaw
|12
|23
|F. Page
|Kaw
|7
|24
|K. Watt
|Kaw
|6
|25
|F. Harrison
|Kaw
|4
|26
|J. Chote
|Yam
|4
|27
|A. Woods
|Kaw
|3
|28
|H. Harris
|Yam
|2
|29
|E. Lo Turco
|Yam
|2