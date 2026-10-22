Getting to know Ai Ogura

From dirt bikes to bass fishing

Ask Ai Ogura what he does away from MotoGP, and motorcycles still feature prominently in the answer. There is fishing, time with friends and the pleasure of being home in Japan, but the bikes are never very far away.

Speaking with MCNews.com.au at Phillip Island, the Trackhouse Aprilia rider described a routine that sounded reassuringly familiar to anyone whose working week is partly spent wondering when they can next go riding.

Ai Ogura

“In Japan, I’m just having a normal life. Spend time with my motorcycles, go fishing and spend time with my friends. Normal life.”

I had opened by asking what he most wanted to do after a month away. Ogura corrected the premise: this season, he has generally been returning to Japan after every two races.

Home is close to Tokyo. He puts the drive into the city at around 10 or 15 minutes, while his riding takes him considerably further afield.

Ten bikes and one clear favourite

Ogura reckons he has around ten motorcycles. His interests cover motocross, flat track and riding on asphalt, with trials the exception when he runs through the disciplines he enjoys.

Ai Ogura

“I’m a big fan of dirt bikes. Motocross, flat track, and of course I train on asphalt as well. Except trials, I’ll say everything. I do everything.”

Asked which motorcycle he would keep if he could have only one, there was no complicated selection process.

Ai Ogura

“Motocross.”

He follows that side of the sport, too. Malcolm Stewart is the rider he is always cheering for.

For training on asphalt, Ogura mentions Motegi and Sugo. When I explained that I had visited Sugo with Yamaha, we briefly found ourselves discussing the circuit rather than his MotoGP machine.

“We have a lot of circuits in Japan,” he pointed out. For someone who enjoys riding so many different motorcycles, there is plenty to keep him occupied between Grands Prix.

Fresh water and bass

Fishing also gets a share of his time at home. Fresh water is his usual choice, with both largemouth and smallmouth bass on the list.

Ai Ogura

“I’m a big fan of bass fishing. I like any kind of fishing, but especially bass fishing.”

Along with the bikes and his friends, it is one of the things Ogura volunteers when describing life outside the paddock. Our conversation had been intended to learn a little about that life, and these were the interests he kept returning to.

A message before training

Those riding days in Japan also bring Ogura into contact with younger racers. His description of helping them was practical: when he is going training, he lets them know.

Ai Ogura

“I try to spend time with the younger riders. The day before I go training, many times I text young riders that I’m going to the circuit tomorrow.”

Asked for a name to watch, he picked Ryota Ogiwara, who had recently made Moto3 wildcard appearances at Motegi and Mandalika.

Ogura spends time training with him in Japan and explained that Ogiwara comes from the same team he once raced for. He has known him since he was small and expects him to develop into a good rider.

The next Ai Ogura?

“Hopefully, yeah.”

There is still another racer in the Ogura family, too. His older sister Karen continues to compete, although her racing now takes place in Japan’s Auto Race discipline, on asphalt ovals. Ai described it as something akin to speedway or flat track on a paved surface, complete with spectators betting on the outcome.

The next chapter can wait

Ogura’s move to the factory Yamaha team in 2027 will bring a substantial change to his working life. He recognises the significance of a Japanese rider joining a Japanese manufacturer, as well as the move from a satellite team to a factory outfit.

He also already has an attachment to Yamaha through his dirt bikes.

“Can’t forget my YZ,” he said when the subject came up.

He acknowledged there would be plenty of changes ahead, but for now the focus is on the job at hand; he is still racing for Aprilia.

Ai Ogura

“I’m still fighting for the 2026 season, so I don’t really want to think about next season right now. But it’ll be fun next year.”

As our chat drew to a close, I mentioned the fishing around Phillip Island and suggested gummy shark as something worth trying if he had the opportunity.

Ogura had already found time to get a line in the water.

“This morning I was fishing.”

Even on the other side of the world, there was room for a little of that normal life.