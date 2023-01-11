2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, the second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California is being postponed.
This is not just because of riders being precious, but wild weather in the area is even making the logistics for the event challenging with flooding. Some areas of California have already received 100 mm more rain in the first ten days of the month than their long term whole of January average.
Feld Motor Sports is currently working with RingCentral Coliseum to find an alternate date that works within the already announced 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule.
Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue the following Saturday, January 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|26
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|23
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|2
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|19
|5
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|18
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|17
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Havana, FL
|16
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|15
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|14
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|13
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|12
|12
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|11
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|10
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|9
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|8
|16
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|17
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|6
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|5
|19
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|3
|21
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|2
|22
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|26
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|23
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|21
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|18
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|17
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|16
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|15
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|14
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|13
|11
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|12
|12
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|13
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|10
|14
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|9
|15
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|7
|17
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|6
|18
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|5
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|4
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|3
|21
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|2
|22
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|1