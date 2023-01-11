2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, the second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship scheduled for Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California is being postponed.

This is not just because of riders being precious, but wild weather in the area is even making the logistics for the event challenging with flooding. Some areas of California have already received 100 mm more rain in the first ten days of the month than their long term whole of January average.

Feld Motor Sports is currently working with RingCentral Coliseum to find an alternate date that works within the already announced 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule.

Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue the following Saturday, January 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown Points 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 26 2 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 23 3 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 2 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 19 5 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 18 6 Enzo Lopes Chesterfield, SC 17 7 Levi Kitchen Havana, FL 16 8 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY 15 9 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 14 10 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 13 11 Dylan Walsh Wildomar, CA 12 12 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 11 13 Cole Thompson Brigden, ON 10 14 Anthony Rodriguez Tallahassee, FL 9 15 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 8 16 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD 7 17 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 6 18 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN 5 19 Hunter Cross Discovery Bay, CA 4 20 Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA 3 21 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX 2 22 Austin Forkner Nevada, MO 1

450 Championship Points